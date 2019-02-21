Make Investment Decisions You Can Live With (Podcast)

In investing, it is vital to get the big things right. One way to ensure good investment decision-making is to assume that you harbor biases and probe going against your instincts. If your investing track record has been a poor one, it would be prudent to consider hiring a financial advisor. Realize that not making a decision is also a decision, and know that you cannot possibly make every decision correctly.
This brief podcast (3:59) argues that you need a process that places greatest weight on the big decisions most important to get right. If your process has integrity, you will surely not need to sweat the small stuff.