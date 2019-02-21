Intercept's Drug Will Be First To NASH Market, But Many Challenges Remain

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) recently reported interim results from its phase 3 REGENERATE study. It noted that it had met on one co-primary endpoint, but failed on another. The company will be able to file for FDA and EMA approval, but a few issues associated with the drug may not allow it to reach blockbuster status. Thus, the stock has sold off the last few days. I believe that the stock might recover on other upcoming news of regulatory filings, but the market opportunity is not as clear as it once used to be.

Phase 3 Data

The phase 3 trial was known as the REGENERATE study and evaluated 931 patients with NASH fibrosis. These were patients who had to either have stage 2 or stage 3 fibrosis. Patients in the study were randomized to receive 10 mg OCA, 25 mg OCA, or placebo. Patients were treated for an 18-month period and then analyzed with a biopsy. At first glance, it is safe to say that the results are mixed. That's because one of the co-primary endpoints was met, while the other co-primary endpoint failed to reach statistical significance. The first co-primary endpoint, which was met, is fibrosis improvement by ≥1 stage with no worsening of NASH.

Patients treated with 25 mg of OCA met this primary endpoint with statistical significance with a p-value of p=0.0002. The lower dose of 10 mg though didn't succeed in meeting this primary endpoint. The second co-primary endpoint was NASH resolution with no worsening of liver fibrosis stage. In my opinion, this second co-primary endpoint is one of the reasons why the stock sold off. It was noted that patients treated with 25 mg OCA and 10 mg OCA failed to reach statistical significance for this endpoint. Statistical significance was not reached with either endpoint. The resulting p-values for OCA were p=0.1268 for the 25 mg OCA dose and then p=0.1814 for the 10 mg OCA dose. This endpoint was disappointing and to prove that it is important to show the percentage. Those treated with 25 mg OCA achieved 11.7% and then those on 10 mg of OCA achieved 11.2%.

These numbers are low enough as it is, but the placebo got 8%. As you can see, placebo itself performed almost just as well as OCA did in this second co-primary endpoint. Why would investors be rattled by this second endpoint of NASH resolution? That's because this endpoint signifies that neither dose of OCA (10 mg or 25 mg) were enough to clear up NASH. I must concede though that the fibrosis endpoint was met and has merit for approval. This means Intercept Pharmaceuticals will be able to file an NDA and EMA application for regulatory approval by the second half of 2019. That's because Intercept only needed to meet one of the two co-primary endpoints to file for regulatory approval.

Market Opportunity

The NASH fibrosis market opportunity is a large one. It is expected that the NASH market could reach between $20 billion and $35 billion. If this is a large market opportunity, then why did Intercept's stock sell off the last few days? That's because there are some issues that are not clear at the moment. In other words, it is not clear whether or not OCA will be successful in the NASH market. The first reason is that the most common adverse event reported was dose-related pruritus (itching). It is likely that Intercept will have to go off of the 25 mg OCA dose (higher dose) to treat patients with NASH fibrosis. The problem is that this higher dose had 51% of patients with pruritus. Minor itching is not an issue at all. In that instance, I would say that it's possible something may be prescribed to counter such an issue. Here is where the problem lies. Those with NASH fibrosis, stage 2 and stage 3, are already dealing with itching due to the disease. Matter of fact, those with NASH fibrosis have long-lasting itching.

As you can see, if itching is already a symptom of NASH, then taking a drug that compounds that problem may not be ideal. Let's for a second say that the minor itching issue can be handled appropriately by doctors. That still doesn't help the other tolerability issue noted from the study. At least 9% of patients that took 25 mg of OCA had to discontinue treatment in the study because of severe pruritus. I believe that OCA has a good chance of being approved and will definitely produce revenue for Intercept. The problem that I see is that the amount of sales generated will be limited because of some of the issues I raised above. It is too early to know if insurance will want to pay for these patients so they can receive OCA when otherwise a change in diet and exercise might be a more suitable option. I believe if Intercept had met both co-primary endpoints, maybe it could make a stronger case on why patients should be taking OCA to treat their NASH. In addition, if there were no discontinuations of those who took the 25 mg dose of OCA in the phase 3 study by 9%, then that would have been another reason for doctors to make a case to prescribe it. Unfortunately, with these issues, I don't see a blockbuster opportunity. Don't get me wrong, Intercept will still produce a massive amount of revenue (maybe in the hundreds of millions) simply because there are no other drugs approved for NASH.

The question is how much uptake will it have once it reaches the market due to the drug's limitations? I don't see it reaching blockbuster status, but it will be approved and generate a good amount of sales. The biggest issue that I see based on the mixed results from Intercept's phase 3 study, is that it opens the door for a competing product. Most NASH biotechs are years behind, but there is a good chance for Genfit (OTCPK:GNFTF) to capitalize where Intercept failed. Genfit is set to report results from its phase 3 RESOLVE-IT study by the end of 2019. The primary outcome measures from this phase 3 study are the same as Intercept's study.

That means Genfit has a chance to hit both the NASH resolution endpoint and the NASH fibrosis endpoint. It is not yet clear what the final results will be. The point is that Genfit has an opportunity to overtake Intercept in the NASH market if its results are superior. Intercept may possibly have a lead time of 6 to 9 months on the market, but, ultimately, the winner will be the NASH company with the superior efficacy. Some analysts are bullish on OCA and believe the product can potentially reach blockbuster status. On the other hand, other analysts spoke with NASH experts and are not convinced OCA will do well with moderate improvement for NASH. Some of the concerns were laid out by certain analysts.

Jim Birchenough from Wells Fargo lowered his price target to $113 per share from $127 per share, and this was done after he spoke to a NASH expert in the field:

Wells Fargo biotechnology team held a "diligence call with a prominent NASH expert" at a leading liver center to review phase 3 REGENERATE data for the company obeticholic acid in NASH. Overall, the expert described the benefit of OCA in NASH as underwhelming, well below that seen in the earlier FLINT study, and not sufficient to change practice, particularly given high pruritus rates, he notes. The analyst reiterates a Market Perform rating on the shares."

Jay Olson of Oppenheimer raised price target to $175 per share from $140 per share:

Top line results from the Phase 3 REGENERATE study of OCA in NASH were statistically significant for Fibrosis Improvement at the 25mg dose but missed statistical significance on NASH Resolution in the primary efficacy analysis population of F2 and F3 patients with a favorable numerical trend for NR. The analyst also increased his estimated probability of success to 90% from 75%, while reiterating an Outperform rating on the shares."

The point here is to show you that analysts are split on how well sales for OCA will go as soon as it hits the market for NASH. I believe that Intercept's stock price will rise in the coming months, to an extent, because of the regulatory filings. At the same time, I do not yet see the possibility for blockbuster status with current and upcoming risks.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Intercept Pharmaceuticals had cash, cash equivalents, and investment securities of $489.1 million as of September 30, 2018. The good news is that Intercept has already received FDA approval for OCA in treating patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). It was approved for adults with an inadequate response to UDCA or as monotherapy in adults who are intolerant to UDCA. In the third quarter, revenues for Ocaliva in this indication reached $46.6 million. That means sales for OCA in this indication need to ramp up in order for the drug to see substantial growth. Sales have not increased much from the same quarter last year. For example, in the third quarter of 2017, OCA revenues were $41.3 million. If you put that into a percentage, that is a year over year increase in sales for the current quarter for OCA by 12.83%. That is pretty decent, but that type of growth is not groundbreaking.

Conclusion

Intercept Pharmaceuticals OCA will likely be approved by the FDA. I believe the caution from investors comes from the lack of clarity on the market opportunity. This is a major risk because there is no guarantee that OCA will reach blockbuster status. The itching issue of the drug along with the missing of the NASH resolution endpoint will be a big hindrance for sales, in my opinion. Still, I believe that because Intercept will be first to market for NASH fibrosis, it should produce millions in sales. I'm still skeptical on whether or not it will reach billions of dollars.

That's because there are still too many variables and questions about insurance carriers and doctors. It's best to keep tempered expectations, even with a large market. For example, Ocaliva is priced at $70,000 per year per patient for treating PBC. That means the market potential for this indication in the U.S. alone was estimated to be about $5 billion. The problem is that to date OCA in PBC has not seen the kind of growth that it should have. I think it's possible that the NASH indication may fall into the same kind of roadblock. Meaning, there will be very high expectations on OCA to deliver billions in sales for NASH. However, because of severe pruritus and other competitive issues, it may not attain its expected sales goals. In terms of competition, Genfit is only possibly going to be 6 to 9 behind Intercept in terms of reaching the market. Of course, that is if Genfit hits its endpoints in its phase 3 study.

But the point is, if it does succeed, then Intercept won't have that big of a lead time in the NASH market. Based on all these issues, I believe it's best to be neutral for the time being, until at least some of these issues are addressed. I still believe that Intercept will generate millions in revenue for NASH, just like its PBC indication. The idea behind being cautious is because we don't yet know how well OCA will be perceived for NASH fibrosis.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers a deep dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies. The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.