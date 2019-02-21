Why My Passion For Netflix Pushes Me Toward Discovery

Executive Summary

Having passionately followed Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) for so long, I came to thoroughly appreciate what Netflix is accomplishing. But given that I'm an investor first and foremost and that, I'm a risk-averse investor, I was determined to figure out how I could seek the same end market which Netflix was pursuing, how I could invest in a very similar opportunity, but without paying up for this potential. Thus, the more I wrote and followed Netflix, the more I understood the competitive landscape, which led me to invest in Discovery (DISCK).

Growth Is All The Matters, In A Bull Market

If you have read my work before, you might have misunderstood my stance towards Netflix. To be clear, I have nothing against Netflix. I only have an issue between the disconnect in its growth potential and its valuation.

Source: author's calculations, press statements

As the figure above highlights, for now, Netflix is struggling to post revenue growth of approximately 30% a year. In fact, presently, it appears to be meaningfully off this pace of growth.

Next, the story on The Street has so long been about Netflix as the great content disruptor and the high-growth company, that many investors have actually stopped checking whether its actual revenue growth and growth prospects might be at all different from that of investors' perception.

Netflix And The Competition

Hence, the problem with growth. Growth attracts a lot of competition, from all types, including intensely competitive peers with strong financial resources. We obviously know about Disney (DIS) and its direct-to-consumer offering, which is going to be launched and ramped up at the end of 2019. But even before Disney, down the road, ramps up its platform, we can already see Amazon (AMZN) is aggressively growing its own video offering too.

Moreover, Amazon's CFO Brian Olsavsky acknowledged during its most recent earnings call that 2019 would see Amazon increasing its spend on its own video offering, that Amazon is seeing its viewing and hours watched go up, and that Amazon believes that a stronger Prime connectivity leads to higher membership renewal rates.

Now, if we step back and objectively and unemotionally analyze the story at this point, isn't it interesting how the story has started to slowly migrate away from the fact that Netflix has no competition, as it was the narrative a few years ago, to now, where Netflix can fit in alongside other competitors?

Comparing Free Cash Flow Potential Of Netflix With Discovery's

The main problem with Netflix's sticky offering is that scripted content is mighty expensive to produce. Therefore, if you have followed Netflix for some time, you will know intimately Netflix's goal to achieve a consolidated operating margin of 13% for FY 2019.

Also, you will know very well that FY 2019 is expected to see Netflix's cash burn reach $3 billion, and that going forward, starting FY 2020, Netflix will start to reverse this cash burn, and then, at some point, around FY 2022 or even FY 2023, Netflix's free cash flow will start to approximate $2.2 billion and possibly go as high as $2.6 billion.

Now, the thing with unscripted content, such as that of Discovery's, is that it is very cheap to produce. Also, Discovery holds the full IP on such well-known brands as, the Discovery Channel; Animal Planet, Eurosport and many more. Furthermore, recently, Discovery launched a brand-new platform called GolfTV.

Finally, while Discovery is not a fast growing company, it is already expected to have generated somewhere in the ballpark of $2.3 billion of free cash flow for FY 2018.

And then, for FY 2019, Discovery believes that on the back of its Scripps' acquisition, together with strong synergies between Scripps and Discovery, that leads to Discovery expecting to see its free cash flow reach $3 billion in FY 2019.

In other words, this is not some FY 2023 potential for $2.6 billion of free cash flow as in Netflix's investment case. This is an already $2.3 billion expected to be announced next week and up to $3 billion expected over the coming 12 months. Overall, I hope I succeeded in making this contrast stark.

As An Investor, It Always Boils Down To Valuation

For now, Netflix is being priced largely on its ability to grow subscribers. Also, to some extent, Netflix is also being priced on the potential for it to keep posting high 20s% revenue growth rate.

However, at some point in time, its revenue will slow down, as it is arguably doing so already. And then, when that moment comes, investors will start to question whether this high-growth company, which is not growing so quickly anymore, will actually meet its very long-term target of maximizing free cash flow adequately enough. And, this company trades for roughly $160 billion market cap.

Then, its much smaller peer, which trades for $21 billion market cap, or roughly 15% of the price, already is likely this year to generate $3 billion in free cash flow. Now, a question to the reader, which investment appears to offer the best risk-reward?

Final Word

I am often asked, why as a deep value investor, do I write about FAANGs like Netflix? Hopefully, the article above goes some way to explain how by following companies which are doing terrifically well and learning about their peers, its tailwinds and challenges lead me to Discovery. Given that it trades for roughly 7X free cash flow, I believe this qualifies Discovery as a deep value and underappreciated investment.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

