General Electric's Crown Jewel Soaring Higher

Taken from General Electric

Close followers of General Electric (GE) likely know by now that the company's bread and butter is indisputably its Aviation segment. Over the years, management has done well to grow the segment, turning it into a powerhouse and a true cash cow compared to the rest of the enterprise. With Aviation, though, there's a key piece of the business that warrants special attention: the LEAP engines produced have become not only a fast-selling unit in the aerospace industry, but they have also become increasingly important for the company's top and bottom lines. Not only does LEAP and another one of General Electric's engines, the GEnx, provide an important source of revenue and cash flow for the firm today, but the data available also suggests that this will become more true for the foreseeable future.

LEAP is showing great potential

More than a year ago, I wrote about General Electric's LEAP engine for the first time (and in that article, I talked more about the fine details of LEAP, which I recommend you read). In that article, I showed management's expectations for the engine, which included shipping out between 450 and 500 units for 2017 and between 1,150 and 1,200 units last year. By 2020, the expectation was for the business to sell in excess of 2,200 units each year, which would result in the engine type accounting for a sizable majority of the overall commercial engines General Electric sells per annum. Sadly, data provided by management so far indicates something of a slow start for the engine.

Taken from General Electric

After selling 77 units in 2016, production of the LEAP engine soared to 459 units in 2017, coming in at the low end of management's guidance. In 2018, output once again jumped, but instead of hitting the 1,150 minimum units management had hoped for, it came in a bit low at 1,118 units. Even with this, however, the company saw a record year for its Aviation segment. Sales during the year came in at $30.6 billion, 13.3% higher than the $27 billion seen a year earlier, while segment profits of $6.47 billion were 20.5% above the $5.37 billion generated in 2017.

Even though 2018 was not as expected, data provided by management is incredibly bullish. In General Electric's 2018 fiscal year, the company's Aviation segment recorded new orders coming online for the LEAP of 3,637. This is more than two-and-a-half times the 1,418 units ordered throughout 2017. 648 of these units (compared to just 343 recorded in the same quarter a year earlier) were recorded in the fourth quarter of 2018. The amount of orders is actually meaningfully higher than the number of sales, which in the fourth quarter of last year came out to 379 units. What this indicates is that backlog for the segment should be growing, which is precisely what I've noticed it do. Last year, the value of all of Aviation's orders came out to $35.5 billion, growing the segment's backlog to $223.5 billion. To put this in perspective, Aviation accounted for 26.4% of General Electric's Industrial business, but its backlog amounts to a healthy 57.2% of total backlog.

What this data goes on to illustrate is that not only is the LEAP a material part of Aviation, but that Aviation itself should also still have its best days ahead for it. In the future, sales growth for the segment should continue to impress and outshine the rest of the enterprise. Investors should rejoice at this because of the implications it has for the company's bottom line. The segment profit margin for Aviation last year came out to 21.1%, which for a large industrial firm is quite large.

Another engine is creating some buzz as well

There's no denying the fact that General Electric's LEAP engine is the star of the show, but it's worth noting that another engine is beginning to show some promise as well: the GEnx. Based on the company's GE90 architecture, but with carbon-fiber composite fan blades, a low-pressure turbine created from titanium aluminide, and utilizing additive manufacturing to further specialize parts and drive weight down. According to management, the GEnx class of engines are the most commonly used for the 787 Dreamliner and the 747-8, both by Boeing (BA).

Taken from General Electric

On average, the two classes of the GEnx, the GEnx-1B and GEnx-2B, are 400 pounds lighter than the prior generation of engines (and the LEAP is 500 pounds lighter than its prior units), allowing the units to result in 15% improved fuel efficiency and to help generate 15% less carbon dioxide compared to General Electric's older CF6 engine. Only in the past year has the management team at General Electric been providing annual and quarterly shipment and order numbers, so what we have is limited data, but we do know that in 2018 there were 407 orders placed, up from just 92 in 2017, while actual sales were for 251 units, up from 2017's 234 units.

It's uncertain what kind of upside investors should anticipate from the GEnx engines, but it's safe to assume that they are becoming more important than they were in the past. Collectively, the LEAP and GEnx engines accounted for 48.5% of the 2,825 commercial engines sold by Aviation last year, up from 26.3% of the 2,630 units sold a year earlier. On an order front, the picture is even more impressive. During 2018, 84.7% of Aviation's 4,772 orders were for one of these two engine types compared to 58.9% of the 2,565 units ordered in 2017.

Takeaway

Undoubtedly, General Electric's Aviation segment is the company's crown jewel at this time, but within that segment the LEAP engine is the firm's secret weapon. Growth has, through 2018, failed to keep up with what management had hoped for, but the huge inflow of orders put in throughout last year is further evidence that the company has something really special here. To a lesser extent so far, the same can be said of the conglomerate's GEnx engine, which has posted really attractive growth over the short period for which we have data. So long as order numbers don't falter, investors can and should expect for General Electric's Aviation segment to soar, with robust sales and earnings growth to lead the charge forward in creating value for the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.