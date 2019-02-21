Windstream Will Survive

After Windstream WIN lost the court battle against Aurelius Capital we have seen several articles appearing on Seeking Alpha, [Uniti Group Crashes, Big Dividend Cut Coming], [Uniti's Bombshell Trial Loss Flips The Risk/Reward Thesis] [Death For Windstream And Pain For Uniti]. Please read one or more of these articles first if you are not familiar with the situation. Most of these articles highlight the possible bankruptcy of Windstream and a likely dividend cut at its lease counter party Uniti UNIT.

In this article I try to show that there is ample liquidity to avoid bankruptcy and pay off Aurelius. However, the court ruling set the stage for free riders to opt-out of this solution. This free rider problem can only be sealed with a Chapter 11 restructuring. Therefore a voluntary pre-packaged bankruptcy is the logical next step to keep everything as it was. Noteholders should not be wiped out, Uniti should not be involved in the process and even Win shareholders will keep their shares as if nothing changed.

The amount of debt due

Aurelius won the battle over its 2023 6.375 bonds and these bonds are now due and payable. The total amount plus interest Aurelius is due is about 330 million. That is the minimum amount that is due and payable. The majority of the other debtholders have waived their rights such that their bonds would not become due should Aurelius win the battle.

However judge Furman ruled that those waivers are not binding to all bondholders in each class. That implies that at least all bondholders that did not vote have the right to join Aurelius. Here we have a classic free rider problem where it is best for everyone to agree with the waivers and avoid bankruptcy but since the free riders cannot be forced on board, bankruptcy is inevitable.

What if all bondholders do find a solution?

In case Win can line up all debtholders, except Aurelius, there is ample liquidity to pay off Aurelius and bankruptcy can be avoided. On September 30 according to the 10Q Q3 2018, Win had $196 million available on its revolving line of credit and $37.3 million in cash. In December 2018 Win entered into two transactions under which it received 330 million (Earthlink transaction) and 49.5 million (Arvig Enterprises). In the current quarter Win expects to close another 11 million transaction with Arvig. Ignoring the last transaction the total current amount of liquidity available to Win should be:

Source Liquidity, m USD Cash 37.3 Bank line of credit 196 Eartlink Sale 330 Arvig sale 49.5 Total 612.8

Since Aurelius claims only 330 million the 612 million should be more than sufficient to work out a solution. However, as mentioned above, this outcome is unlikely and Chapter 11 is the logical next step.

Chapter 11 reorganisation

The goal of a Chapter 11 reorganisation is to keep the business alive and pay creditors over time [Chapter 11 - Bankruptcy Basics]. Given that Win was not a going concern before the ruling it is entirely clear that this goal is feasible and will be pursued.

How Chapter 11 works

From the above link we read (redacted):

Generally, a written disclosure statement and a plan of reorganization must be filed with the court. The disclosure statement is a document that must contain information concerning the assets, liabilities, and business affairs of the debtor sufficient to enable a creditor to make an informed judgment about the debtor's plan of reorganization. The information required is governed by judicial discretion and the circumstances of the case. The contents of the plan must include a classification of claims and must specify how each class of claims will be treated under the plan. Creditors whose claims are "impaired," i.e., those whose contractual rights are to be modified or who will be paid less than the full value of their claims under the plan, vote on the plan by ballot. 11 U.S.C. § 1126. After the disclosure statement is approved by the court and the ballots are collected and tallied, the court will conduct a confirmation hearing to determine whether to confirm the plan.

In the above we see that voting by ballot under USC § 1126 is the way to solve our free rider problem. U.S.C. § 1126 (redacted):

A class of claims has accepted a plan if such plan has been accepted by creditors that hold at least two-thirds in amount and more than one-half in number of the allowed claims of such class held by creditors that have accepted or rejected such plan.

The class struggle

In our case ‘class of claims’ should be read as all notes in a certain class of notes, i.e., among others, the senior first lien notes class, the second lien notes class and unsecured notes class.

The following table shows the debt outstanding for the various classes of debt:

Issued by Windstream Services: Amount Class size Senior secured credit facility, Tranche B6 – variable rates, 2021 1,183.6 Senior secured credit facility, Tranche B7 – variable rates, 2024 569.8 Senior secured credit facility, Revolving line of credit – variable rates, due 2020 1,030 2783.4 Senior First Lien Notes – 8.625%, due 2025 600 600 Senior Second Lien Notes – 10.500%, due 2024 414.9 Senior Second Lien Notes – 9.000%, due 2025 802 1216.9 Debentures and notes, without collateral: 2020 Notes – 7.750%, due 2020 78.1 2021 Notes – 7.750%, due 2021 70.1 2022 Notes – 7.500%, due 202 36.2 2023 Notes – 7.500%, due 2023 34.3 2023 Notes – 6.375%, due 2023 806.9 2024 Notes – 8.750%, due 2024 105.8 1131.4 Issued by Windstream Services: Windstream Holdings of the Midwest, Inc. – 6.75%, 2028 100 100 Total sum 5,831.7

Aurelius owns 310 million in the class of 1.13 billion of unsecured notes which is only 27% of this class, less than one third. Of the total 5.8 billion of debt outstanding Aurelius owns only 5%. It is unlikely that Aurelius will have much weight in the ballot voting process as mentioned above.

As was already the case during the earlier restructuring process it is likely that the vast majority of the noteholders will vote for a plan that keeps everything as it was and forget about the sale and lease back. This even means that after restructuring Aurelius, like the other noteholders, keeps its notes and does not get paid.

On a side note, as many have suggested, it was Aurelius not to do for the profit on its Win bonds but on the profit of its Win credit default swaps. In fact, it is likely that Aurelius will lose a small sum on its bond investment, which currently lost value but will to a large extent recover after the Chapter 11 proces is finalized. This loss will be vastly compensated by the CDS pay out as the bankruptcy ruling triggered a default.

Summary

The court ruling over 310 million of bonds has created paper losses in the billions of dollars. Uniti equity alone is down already over 1.3 billion. This temporary outcome is to be repaired and the only likely solution is a voluntary Chapter 11 restructuring. The most likely, and fair, outcome seems that all claims are kept as they were before the filing. Aurelius makes some nice money, paid not by Win but by CDS-investors, and Win will go back to work.

