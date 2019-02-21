Town Sports International Poised For A Rebound

CLUB’s valuation over the past year is disconnected from its financial results, and its current depressed valuation looks quite attractive. CLUB currently trades at the bottom of one-year multiples.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Invest With Discipline as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Investment Thesis

Since the beginning of 2018, Town Sports International's (NASDAQ:CLUB) volatile stock price seems quite irrational and very difficult to justify. A nearly three-fold increase in price, with a subsequent similar drop shortly thereafter, does not correlate well with its quarterly results. Although its 52-week high might not be an appropriate valuation, CLUB's current depressed stock price looks quite attractive. Unfortunately, CLUB does not provide guidance, and management commentary is very limited. Therefore, calculating an intrinsic value with a high level of confidence is nearly impossible. However, its downside risk seems manageable, while its upside potential offers excitement.

Below are some potential catalysts that can help propel CLUB's stock price in the right direction:

Accretive Acquisitions . Over the past several quarters, CLUB has been active in building its fitness center portfolio through cash acquisitions; price multiples average about 1.0x LTM revenue.

. Over the past several quarters, CLUB has been active in building its fitness center portfolio through cash acquisitions; price multiples average about 1.0x LTM revenue. Margin Expansion . As CLUB implements its aggressive acquisition strategy, operational deficiencies are expected to incur in the short-term. As these acquisitions mature, shareholder value should increase as operating margins expand. In addition, continued improvements in comparable store sales can further improve profitability via margin expansion.

. As CLUB implements its aggressive acquisition strategy, operational deficiencies are expected to incur in the short-term. As these acquisitions mature, shareholder value should increase as operating margins expand. In addition, continued improvements in comparable store sales can further improve profitability via margin expansion. Financial Engineering. The company has significantly improved its financial health since the bankruptcy scare that ensued at the beginning of 2016, including paying off debt at substantial discounts. Though CLUB's debt burden still looms, a successful refinance along with accretive acquisitions should improve the balance sheet moving forward.

Financials do not justify price volatility

Source: IR website

As shown in the chart above, the company's equity performance has been relatively flat over the past year, with a peak significantly higher than current levels. After dissecting its quarterly financials and thoroughly analyzing the 10-Qs, it is difficult to ascertain why the stock almost tripled, and then just as quickly, imploded back to its current price. The stock jumped after CLUB reported 4Q17 earnings, as margins (and subsequent profitability) improved. However, the stock jumped even further after 1Q18 earnings, though operating profitability deteriorated and has been relatively consistent since:

Source: S&P Capital IQ; company financials

Comparable sales have been consistently positive the past several quarters, albeit at unexciting, low levels. However, quarterly results for 2018 would not suggest such dramatic movements in CLUB's stock price:

Source: Company financials

The health of the balance sheet seems quite consistent since 4Q17, as well:

Source: S&P Capital IQ; company financials

One notable discrepancy is the relative increase (Q-o-Q) in the current portion of LT debt. However, an increase of $10mm in debt payments is easily covered by the ~$50mm of cash that CLUB retains on its balance sheet consistently each quarter.

Analyzing CFO from the cash flow statement, Q-o-Q, for further clues in CLUB's stock price is quite difficult, due to the inconsistent, volatile nature of CapEx and working capital. After reviewing the past several quarters, nothing jumps out as a significant red flag - at least nothing to have caused such volatility in its stock price. Furthermore, CLUB has been executing acquisitions for the past several quarters using strictly cash. Therefore, CFF has remained stable the past several quarters even though CFI outflows have grown dramatically.

Lastly, share count is not an issue, as the weighted average diluted shares outstanding have decreased since the 2018 peak in CLUB's stock price.

Valuation

As previously mentioned, it is difficult to reasonably calculate an intrinsic value for CLUB due to minimal management commentary without future guidance. Details regarding fitness center acquisitions are disclosed, though in a limited capacity.

Based on acquisitions taken place over the past several quarters, it seems as though CLUB is purchasing centers at a Price/LTM sales ratio of ~1.0x, which translates to a ~12% initial cash flow yield based on its median EBITDA margin over the past several quarters. As of Feb. 15th, 2019, CLUB was trading at a TEV/LTM sales ratio of 0.7x. About 50% of its TEV is equity; therefore, CLUB's stock price would have to increase ~87% to trade at a similar multiple to its acquisitions. Obviously, this is incredibly over-inflated since CLUB has sizable debt on its balance sheet (vs. its debt-free acquisitions of fitness centers). However, CLUB is trading at the low-end of said multiple over the past several quarters, so perhaps a mean-reversion can help propel the stock price along with consistent financial success:

Source: S&P Capital IQ

Risks

Debt Burden . CLUB has about $195mm of debt due in November 2020. Unsuccessfully refinancing this debt will have significant implications on its ability to sustain operations.

. CLUB has about $195mm of debt due in November 2020. Unsuccessfully refinancing this debt will have significant implications on its ability to sustain operations. Highly Competitive Industry . The fitness industry has low barriers to entry and is susceptible to quick changes in customer preferences.

. The fitness industry has low barriers to entry and is susceptible to quick changes in customer preferences. Cyclicality . Memberships to fitness centers are highly correlated with the economy.

. Memberships to fitness centers are highly correlated with the economy. Insider Trades. Patrick Walsh, CEO, consistently purchases CLUB's stock in the open market for his personal account. However, executives and other insiders at the company have consistently sold the stock in the open market. This disconnect is unsettling, and future insider sales can further depress the stock price and significantly increase the cost of equity.

Conclusion

CLUB's financials do not fully justify such a wild swing in its stock price over the past year. Though a 52-week high of $14.75 might have been too bullish, a 52-week (and current) low of $5.55 might be too bearish. Its debt levels are concerning; however, CLUB seems to generate enough cash to continue covering interest payments, paying off some principal, and provide the ability to refinance at more attractive terms. Furthermore, the capital allocation decisions have been accretive to equity shareholders and should encourage investors moving forward. Based on all the information discussed, CLUB's stock price seems to have significantly greater upside than downside and is poised to outperform.

Disclaimer: The information presented is based upon sources and data believed to be accurate and reliable.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.