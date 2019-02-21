Invitae Continues To Roll

We highlight several key takeaways from fourth quarter earnings and update our investment thesis on Invitae in the paragraphs below.

The stock has been on quite a roll over the past year, and the company just delivered Q4 results.

Nonsense remains nonsense, even when talked by world-famous scientists.” ― John C. Lennox

Genetic testing concern Invitae (NVTA) was a big winner for both the Busted IPO Forum and Biotech Forum model portfolios in 2018. While I have culled some profits within my own portfolio using the 'Jensen Rules', I retain roughly half my original stake. Invitae has become my proxy for the fast growing genetic testing space, which is expected to grow some 150% over the next five to six years into a $10 billion annual market.

Invitae reported yet another better-than-expected quarter after the bell on Tuesday. The stock is up more than 10% today, adding to its sizable gains over past year or so. Let's take a look at some of the key highlights of the company's fourth quarter results.

Company Overview:

Invitae is a San Francisco-based genetic testing and information company which processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients. Thanks to the rise in the stock over the past year, the shares have a market capitalization north of $1.2 billion.

4th Quarter Highlights:

Both top and bottom lines slightly beat the consensus as revenues nearly rose 80% on a year-over-year basis.

Revenues for FY2018 tallied $147.7 million, above the company's previously upwardly revised estimate of between $140 million and $145 million.

In 2019, Invitae projects it will process 500,000 samples (up from 303,000 in 2018) and post revenue of $220 million.

Cost per sample fell to $243 in the fourth quarter. This was down 24% on a year-over-year basis as the company benefits by continuing economies of scale as volumes ramp. For the year, the cost per sample fell to $264.

Source: Fourth Quarter Earnings Slides

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

So far, three analyst firms chimed in Thursday after Wednesday's quarterly results. Benchmark maintained its Buy rating and raised its price target on NVTA three bucks a share to $20. Both JPMorgan ($20 price target) and Oppenheimer ($21 price target) also reissued their own Buy ratings. Here is what Oppenheimer had to say about Q4 numbers and 2019 guidance.

NVTA yesterday reiterated 2019 revenue guidance of $220M+ while providing operating expense outlook above our prior forecast. While management didn’t provide 1Q19 guidance, the overall tone was cautious with potential for materially higher near-term burn. We view the investment as necessary to sustain top-line growth (and our above-consensus 2019 revenue forecast) and would be buyers on NVTA shares on any weakness. We are revising our 2019 operating expense outlook - EPS goes to ($1.77) from ($1.53)—based on higher selling expense. We continue to believe the trajectory for adoption of NIPS and patient-initiated hereditary cancer testing could drive upside to 2019 sales consensus. However, management did not provide a material update on either program in the 4Q18 operating review. Reiterate Outperform, $21 PT.”

The company ended 2018 with just over $130 million in cash and marketable securities. Cash burn was $17 million for the fourth quarter and just under $97 million for 2018.

Verdict:

The company traditionally sets conservative forward guidance. Its revised upward guidance in mid-2018 called for 283,000 samples to be processed in FY2018. Invitae ended up processing 303,000 samples with the corresponding positive impacts on revenue. My guesstimate for FY2019 sales is in the $230 million to $250 million range, above the company's forecast of $220 million.

Source: Fourth Quarter Earnings Slides

The only slight negative in the fourth quarter report was quarterly cash burn did not improve more than it did. However, compared to the $35.1 million in cash the company burned in the first quarter and the $26.5 million it burned in the second, Invitae is making progress on this front. Cash burn in Q3 was $18.4 million.

In order for the company to achieve positive cash flow in FY2020, I would like to see quarterly cash burn shrink to $5 million to $10 million or better by the fourth quarter of 2019.

I still plan to hold my remaining stake in Invitae as it is my long-term proxy on this fast-growing space. However, with the stock near analyst price targets, I would not be initiating a new position or adding to core holdings here. If the stock fell to $15.00 a share or under in an overall market decline, I would probably add some exposure albeit only through a Buy-Write option order.

And, that is my post Q4 take on Invitae.

In a world of common nonsense, our best defense is common sense.” - Juliet Castle

Bret Jensen is the Founder and author of articles on The Biotech Forum, The Busted IPO Forum, and The Insiders Forum. To receive these articles as published on Seeking Alpha, just click the appropriate link and hit the orange follow button.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVTA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.