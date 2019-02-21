Elon Musk On Tesla's Autonomous Tech: Our Data Advantage Is Hard To Overcome

Musk talks about the difficulty of projecting unit sales because being off in time means a large miss (because of exponential growth).

Tesla's (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk talked to Ark Invest founder Catherine D. Wood and Ark Invest analyst Tasha Keeney. Ark Invest is an important Tesla investor although it appears they've recently sold some shares. They are known for their $4,000+ price target on Tesla. On newswires, it appears as if Tesla will have a fully autonomous car ready this year.

CEO Elon Musk reiterates that he expects that the company will feature full self-driving technology by the end of the year. Meaning the car will be able to find you in a parking lot, pick you up and take you all the way to your destination without an intervention, this year. I would say I am of certain of that. That is not a question mark," clarifies Musk.

I'm skeptical of Tesla's current valuation, but if there's one thing that could justify it, that's autonomous technology. Tesla's autopilot feature allows it to collect real-world data and track the interaction of its camera images with human driving responses.

Trying my hardest to stay open-minded, I listened to the entire Ark Invest podcast to learn more about Tesla's autonomous roll-out. It turns out if you listen to the entire thing, CEO Elon Musk does hedge his statements a little bit.

His exact words are that; "the car will be feature complete" referring to autonomous features. He indeed adds he is certain about that and it is not a question mark. He then hedges it by adding:

people mistakenly take this to mean it will work with 100% certainty. Requiring no observation. Perfectly. This is not the case.

According to Musk, it is then a question of reliability. An accurate observation. Autonomous driving is indeed about reliability. Having something move without a human behind the wheel isn't that hard. The problem is, of course, about having a car move with extremely low chances of getting into an accident.

According to The Robot Report, the autonomous program with the fewest - California DMV defined - disengagements is Alphabet's (GOOG) (GOOGL) Waymo followed by General Motors' (GM) Cruise unit. A disengagement means "deactivation of the autonomous mode when a failure of the autonomous technology is detected or when the safe operation of the vehicle requires that the autonomous vehicle test driver disengage the autonomous mode and take immediate manual control of the vehicle."

These two are also the leaders on Navigant Research 2018 autonomous rankings:

Image source

Apple (AAPL) and Uber (UBER) did not score well on the DMV disengagement scorecards. They weren't ranked very highly last year by Navigant. Tesla has no disengagement because as per the Robot Report:

Tesla said it "did not test any vehicles on public roads in California in autonomous mode or operate any autonomous vehicles, as defined by California law.

Although I understand the story that Tesla may have access to an interesting data source - human interventions after autopilot have been engaged. I'm skeptical because other suggestions, we as outsiders have, point to Tesla being a laggard in this space.

I was curious what Elon Musk would tell Ark Invest, but it was hard to follow with a lot of big words being thrown around. I had to get out a dictionary to be able to follow him along. Musk suggests Tesla's approach to autonomous is superior because real-world trial-and-error driving around only gets you so far. Musk seems to think having cars driving around will never get you to solve the very rare edge cases (weird things you encounter on the road). He also doesn't like Lidar (which is hardware technology Waymo and Cruise put in their vehicles, but Tesla doesn't) because it gets you to a certain point but no further.

It would look very bad if Musk got on the Lidar train because it invalidates the idea that all Teslas can at some point enable autonomous driving.

After carefully studying what he said, I don't understand his point. He's against a trial and error method but that's actually what Tesla is relying upon with its human data. He doesn't seem to like Lidar that is able to measure speed of objects and distance to objects. This is very hard to get right with visual data and much more prone to error. I would understand an argument Lidar is simply too expensive. Otherwise, it clearly makes it easier to achieve a supreme autonomous driving vehicle.

Musk makes the point humans drive around with two very imperfect cameras. But that seems a weak argument since the whole point is to make autonomous superior. Being able to assess the speed and distance to objects is helpful. Driving around with one of your eyes closed is much harder (do not try this).

On the whole, I found this explanation by CEO Musk that Tesla is actually leading in autonomous to be unconvincing. I'm not going to decrease my short position yet.

Lastly, I want to shortly address the sales figures thrown out there by Musk and Wood. Musk raises the possibility of 1.5 million Teslas sold by 2020/2021. He does hedge it by saying that could easily be off by 50-100%. A lot of things would need to go right for Tesla to achieve that, but it seems a theoretical possibility if you give the company the benefit of the doubt on production capacity in its Fremont factory and assume the planned Shanghai factory is ultimately completed. Ms. Wood talks about 26 million cars in 2023. I think that's a stretch. Wood believes "people" are unable to understand exponential growth. Maybe. But last year not even 79 million cars were sold and that was a really good year:

26 million would represent over 1/3rd of all cars sold worldwide. 1) This would mean the infrastructure to support EV cars would need to scale up exponentially on a global basis. 2) Specific commodity prices would need to stay level while facing an exponential increase in battery materials 3) Customers would need to show a vast preference for Tesla vehicles over a slew of competitors entering the market with EV models. I think I understand the idea of exponential growth. But, in making autos, there are real and practical limitations that can and will throw a real wrench in the exponential flywheel.

I've learned to look at what people do and now what they say, so I looked up the latest fund data available on the three ARK ETFs that own a substantial amount of Tesla. In all three of these ETFs, they have sold substantial amounts of stock. It is not just to deal with outflows because it isn't cutting across the board but actually adding to other positions.

ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Source: Morningstar data

ARK Industrial Innovation ETF (ARKQ)

Source: Morningstar data

ARK Web x.0 ETF (ARKW)

Source: Morningstar

I'll keep my Tesla short position on for a while longer. I'm not convinced Tesla is actually leading in autonomous. I do think they have interesting data. Just not $52* billion worth of it. Neither do the potential sales projections being thrown around convince me. The one thing that is clearly increasing in exponential fashion is the number of competing offerings in the EV space between now and 2023.

*Tesla's market cap

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: long GM,