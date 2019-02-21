Blue Capital: The 13% Juicy But Risky Dividend Stock

As in 2017, the company was not able to deliver an underwriting profit in 2018, mainly because of this still-significant level of catastrophe claims.

On January 30, 2018, Blue Capital released its fourth quarter results. As previously announced, the company suffered from an increase in catastrophe losses.

Executive Summary

On Jan. 30, 2018, Blue Capital Reinsurance Holding (BCRH) reported its fourth quarter results. As announced, the company suffered from an increase in catastrophe losses leading to a drop-in book value. No special dividend was declared, and the regular dividend remained uncovered on a full-year basis.

Even if the management executive team argued that the situation should improve in 2019, I remain skeptical about the ability of the company to maintain the current dividend without further deterioration in the company’s book value.

2018, Annus Horribilis, Part II

In 2017, the company suffered from mega-catastrophes in the U.S., mainly Hurricane’s Irma and Harvey. The combined ratio jumped to 198.8%, due to a very high loss ratio, 171.6%.

Unfortunately, this was not a “one-shot” impact. During 2018, the company continued to increase its reserves for claims from prior years. The costs associated with Hurricane Irma grew significantly, leading to an unfavorable claim’s development in 2018 as well as 2017.

Furthermore, the level of catastrophes remained high in 2018, with California wildfires, Hurricane Michael and Typhoon Jebi. As the company was not adequately reserved, the firm was obliged to strengthen the reserve level.

Just in Q4 2018, the claims costs associated with current year claims grew by $18.4 million to $25.9 million. But the real problem was related to an increase in claims costs attached to prior years. In Q4 2018, the prior year claims costs amounted to $7.3m.

Source: Blue Capital’s latest 8K Report

Usually, a well-managed non-life insurance company can deliver what actuaries and insurance experts name “positive run-off”. Put simply positive run-off is when insurers book reserves for slightly more claims that they are actually likely to experience.

For the known part (claims that have been already recognized), the reserves are named case reserves. With case reserves, claim adjusters are often involved in assessing the claims costs and in some companies, the claims estimation process can be quite conservative.

For the unknown part (claims which have already occurred, but for which the company has not yet been notified by its policyholders), the actuaries calculate what’s called IBNR reserves, “Incurred But Not Reported” reserves. Usually, they estimate IBNR based on something referred to as claims triangles, utilizing statistical techniques.

For prudent actuaries, the IBNR level calculated is frequently above the average claims costs actually observed. In other words, they calculate a certain level of reserves but know that a part of this amount will not be used in most of the cases.

After a certain period (depending on the claims development pattern), all incurred claims have been paid, yet a small part of this IBNR amount has not been used and thus can be released.

This remaining amount, the buffer, can be kept for as long as it is not needed. It’s usually released in one of two cases:

When the current year situation deteriorates and you want to use remaining buffer from old events to partially offset the decrease in underwriting profit from new events. When you determine for long past years, it’s not needed anymore, because you have been able to build up a new reserve buffer attached to more recent year events.

This is all what is supposed to happen in theory. With Blue Capital, you have the counter-example. In order to boost the underwriting profit as much as possible, the company ended up reserving too little and then had to add reserves in a following year.

This of course is not an issue when the claims amount is in the range that you have forecasted. But, when the claims frequency or severity increases beyond your forecast, you have trouble facing the newly deteriorated claims situation, you have no buffer to offset the rise in the claim’s costs. Hence, you have to increase the level of your reserves leading to a reduction in the shareholder value.

That’s entirely the situation that you can observe with Blue Capital. In Q4 2018, the prior year loss ratio amounted to 59.9% vs. a -2.2% the year previous. They obviously didn’t reserve enough for Hurricane Irma.

Source: Blue Capital’s latest 8K Report

In other words, the prior year claims development was favorable during the fourth quarter of 2017, but then they were obliged to pay claims which had not been sufficiently reserved later in Q4 2018.

On a full-year basis, the situation is approximately the same. The company reported a combined ratio of 191.6%, a 10-point improvement from 2017, but still a horrible number.

Source: Blue Capital’s latest 8K Report

In spite of the improved combined ratio, the re-insurer was not able to generate positive underwriting cash flows.

Shareholders Value Destruction

Blue Capital’s policy about capital distribution is straightforward: they pay a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share during the first three quarters then redistribute the capital surplus during the last quarter of the year either by paying out a special dividend or repurchasing shares.

In theory, from an investor’s point of view, this strategy would be very shareholder-friendly. However, since the dividend has not been covered for the last two years, it is not sustainable. To maintain the same level of dividend, the company has been obliged to reduce the shareholders equity by increasing the retained deficit. They effectively have used book value to pay the distribution.

Source: Blue Capital’s latest 8K Report

From 2017 to 2018, the book value dropped by almost $30 million (to $90.7 million).

Source: Blue Capital’s latest 8K Report

From the beginning of 2017 to the end of 2018, shareholder equity has been reduced by about 50% (from $183.3 million to $90.7 million). Meanwhile, shareholders received $21 million in dividends. Adjusted for the dividend payment, economic value declined by 40% in two years due to extraordinary catastrophic losses.

The company has now announced they are authorizing the repurchase of shares due to the stock significant discount from book value. However, doing this is only sustainable if the firm is able to restore its margins. The real pending question is thus: is the trend about to reverse?

2019 Forecast

When you try projecting something, you are going to be wrong one way or another, but let’s try to foresee the future anyway.

With a 1% renewal increase in January rates, Blue Capital’s premiums will not increase significantly. Hence, the only hope to maintain the dividend is based on a reduction in the claim’s severity.

In my opinion, cases like Typhoon Jebi or the California wildfires occurred in 2018, may not yet be fully reserved much in the same way Hurricane Irma was not fully reserved in the first year. Hence, investors might be subject to additional losses associated with these catastrophes.

With a net premium volume in the range of $33 - $35 million plus $2 million of investment income, total revenues should be $35 - $37 million in 2019.

On the expense side, I expect around $14 million of administrative and acquisition costs or a total expense ratio in the range of 40 - 42%.

The current challenge is always estimating claims cost. I am pretty sure that prior year claims are not yet fully settled. Hence, I estimate Blue Capital will pay an additional $10 million for claims which occurred in 2018. Hence, I estimate a total 2019 loss ratio in the range of 57% - 121% with a base-case loss ratio of 85%.

Source: Author’s estimation

With an expense ratio of 40%, it means that the company will be still unprofitable in 2019 under my worst and base case scenarios. Even under the best-case scenario, the dividend will not be fully covered. In a nutshell, I expect the book value to decline in 2019 by 4% - 29%.

Takeaways

2018 was better than 2017, but it is not so difficult for an insurance company to deliver better results when one’s previous combined ratio exceeded 200%. In 2018, the company continued to suffer from unfavorable prior year claims development and a high level of claims attached to the current year. In 2019 this may repeat itself.

Unfortunately, current market conditions remain competitive despite near historic losses, January renewal rates were essentially flat. Although the firm is making a good choice in not deciding to renew underperforming contracts at these rates, and has said it will be buying back stock to support a higher price relative to book value, Blue Capital’s operating performance will be very dependent on the future claims situation. Thus, the odds of keeping the dividend are not in its favor. If few catastrophes occurred in 2019, Blue Capital might be able to restore margins. Nonetheless, I remain pessimistic on the company’s ability to distribute a well-covered dividend to its shareholders and maintain or grow its book value.

In my opinion, the discount on the book value is justified due to significant uncertainties regarding whether rates are adequately compensating for the risk being taken on. In spite of the juicy dividend, I am staying away from the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.