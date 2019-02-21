Does Warren Buffett Still Believe In Wells Fargo?

While Wells Fargo should eventually climb out of its self-inflicted crisis, it may take longer than Buffett suggests; thus, the investment thesis today looks more than a bit iffy.

Berkshire still owns a big piece of Wells Fargo; despite its continued selling, the scale of its current position is still a vote of general confidence, despite the selling.

Yet Berkshire Hathaway has been selling shares every quarter since early 2017; at the same time, Berkshire has been expanding its positions in several other banks.

Warren Buffett has continued to promote Wells Fargo as a great investment; he has even called it the best bank stock for the long-term.

Since the emergence of its fake accounts scandal in 2016, Wells Fargo has been unable to get out from under a litany of crises sparked by a troubled corporate culture.

Warren Buffett’s trust in Wells Fargo (WFC) has been put sorely to the test in recent years. Scandal after scandal has broken at the embattled bank, with no clear end in sight. Despite all that, Buffett remains publicly adamant that Wells Fargo remains a good business worth owning.

Yet, Buffett’s actions have broadly belied his supportive words. Berkshire Hathaway’s (BRK.A) (BRK.B) position in the embattled lender has been shrinking for some time.

Increasingly, it is difficult to conclude that the Oracle of Omaha truly believes what he says about the venerable banking institution. That should give investors pause before they consider betting on a major turnaround at Wells Fargo.

Growing Scandals, Shrinking Stake

When Wells Fargo’s fake accounts scandal broke in late 2016, Buffett was reticent to sell at first. In the first quarter of 2017, Berkshire neither bought nor sold, ending the quarter with 479,704,270 shares in its portfolio. However, as the scandals continued to expand, Buffett decided to start paring back, if only slightly. During the last three quarters of 2017, Berkshire unloaded 21,472,002 shares - a 4.48% reduction.

The pace of selling increased in 2018, with Berkshire decreasing its stake by a further 6.87%, offloading 31,463,366 shares over the course of the year. The pace of selling actually picked up from quarter to quarter.

Wells Fargo is currently down more than 10% from the start of 2017, thanks to the never ending litany of scandals. Shares had rebounded in early 2017, when the initial fake accounts scandal seemed limited. As further issues have emerged, so too has the share price given up the gains won during periods of recovery.

Telling A Different Story

Even as Berkshire has been gradually shrinking its position in Wells Fargo, Buffett has never stopped boosting for the beleaguered bank. At Berkshire’s annual meeting in May 2018, Buffett admitted that Wells Fargo had committed a “cardinal sin” with its predatory internal incentive program, but he still defended his thesis:

"I see no reason why Wells Fargo as a company — from both an investor standpoint and a moral standpoint going forward — is in any way inferior to the other big banks with which it competes.”

Buffett has gone further than that, declaring his belief that Wells Fargo would outperform other big bank stocks over the next decade. But that declaration flies in the face of Berkshire’s actions.

Buffett clearly still likes bank stocks, having added to Berkshire’s holdings in several during the third quarter of 2018. In the fourth quarter, even as Berkshire shed another 3% of its Wells Fargo holdings, it upped its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 40%.

Do As He Says? Or As He Does?

We are left with a rather confused picture, a rarity when it comes to the ever thoughtful and lucid Buffett. He says that Wells Fargo is a great stock. Indeed, he has said it is the best big bank stock. Yet, even as Berkshire has been expanding exposure to banks, it has pulled back from Wells Fargo.

That said, Berkshire has far from abandoned its Wells Fargo holdings. At the start of 2019, its stake was still worth about $19.7 billion, so it is hardly fair to say it has dumped the stock by any means. Meanwhile, for comparison’s sake, its JPMorgan position was worth about $4.9 billion even after expanding it by 40% in the last months of 2018.

Buffett clearly does still believe that Wells Fargo is worth owning. He has certainly kept (most of) his money where his mouth is. At the same time, we must conclude that his ebullience with regard to the bank’s prospects are probably a good deal exaggerated.

Investor's Eye View

From where we stand, Well Fargo probably is a bit too beaten down, on a long-term basis. But the scandals surrounding the bank continue to drag on both its share price and its reputation. If Wells Fargo can put all its scandals behind it, then it will be quite attractive.

Betting correctly on a swift resolution and recovery would result in impressive returns. But, given the sheer scope and depth of the rot that has developed in Wells Fargo’s corporate culture, we find such a bet difficult to recommend at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.