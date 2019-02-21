Liberty Global: Why To Consider Divesting

Thesis

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) (NASDAQ:LILAK) (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has been facing turmoil starting back halfway through FY15. It’s the largest broadband internet provider outside of the United States. While I believe that Liberty Global has potential, its loss in market share, insider sellouts, and unfavorable financial metrics have convinced me, for the time being, that there are better investments available.

Market Share Loss

Liberty Global has seen pretty significant market share losses, particularly in Belgium and Switzerland. In the nine months ending September 2018, Liberty Global lost 99,800 subscribers in Belgium and 139,000 in Switzerland. The U.K., Ireland, Poland, Slovakia, and other central and eastern European countries posted subscriber growth, and total net additions by market for those nine months are positive with 28,500 total net additions. However, market share loss seems to be one of the first big red flags when it comes to looking at a future investment. When businesses lose market share, they tend to turn to, in my opinion, poor business practices such as selling assets to compensate for losses and/or optimizing business operations. I don’t like these things because fake value is being pushed on investors to prevent them from being fearful of something that is perfectly justifiable to be fearful of. Optimizing operations is great if it’s done before a given business begins going downhill, as it’s not easy to optimize a business model that is losing customers.

Insider Sellouts

I don’t think a ton needs to be said about insider sellouts. Insiders obviously know the ins and outs of their given entity, thus, when multiple company executives start selling large quantities of stock, it’s something to take note of. CFO Bracken Charles H.R. recently sold 46,054 shares, Director Gould Paul A. recently sold 17,929 shares, Director Sparkman J.C. recently sold 41,860 shares, and Director Dick John W. recently sold 22,700 shares of the company. These insider sellouts occurred in May and June of 2018, with no insiders purchasing their company shares, only selling. Check out this piece if you’re interested in the insider and institutional ownership and/or insider ownership changes addressed above. In short, I am not fond of seeing management selling their personal positions in their company, particularly all within a relatively specific time frame and price range. The E*TRADE platform enables you to see insider activity, which I recommend monitoring. In short, insider trading in the fashion that I’m seeing here is not appealing and justifies divestment consideration.

Unfavorable Financial Metrics

Liberty Global has not been reporting operating results of that of a company with consistent revenue, profitability, and financial stability. Great investments generally produce consistent growth for enterprising investments and consistent earnings for that of a defensive investment. Consistency is exhibited through smooth and effective operations.

The chart above shows Liberty Global's EPS from FY13 through FY17. The inconsistency in earnings is clear. In fact, the only consistency in the image above is that of primarily negative earnings. Retained earnings currently sit at ($5,197) million. It has a long-term debt to total asset ratio of 0.49 with a WACC of 9.77%. In short, Liberty Global is losing money, has high debt in comparison to its assets, and its cost of borrowed capital is quite high. With the way that the company is operating, shareholder equity is deteriorating.

Conclusion

In conclusion, I am not saying that Liberty Global is going to collapse or that it's a bad enterprise. However, when managements are losing shareholder equity, questions need to be asked and rational investment decisions must be made. Currently, Liberty Global has lost market share, seen its own directors liquidating their stock, and has produced unfavorable financial metrics that paint a picture of an unstable, debt-burdened company. I find this particularly alarming considering it’s the largest broadband internet provider outside of the United States. For these reasons, I recommend divesting from Liberty Global for the time being, and looking into more stable investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.