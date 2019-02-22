$22 Trillion Reasons Why Market Volatility Is Not Going Away

Last week, the US Congress and Trump administration avoided another government shutdown, but their agreement was a mirage. After President Trump declared a state of emergency to secure funding for a security wall along the southern border with Mexico, a series of lawsuits that lead to the Supreme Court will continue the political wrangling.

Political divisiveness in the United States has reached new heights over recent years. However, I remember saying that during the Clinton, Bush, and Obama administrations. Perhaps there is a bull market in the issues that divide Americans, and political leadership has not been effective in uniting the nation and achieving the political compromise that the founding fathers hoped for when they wrote the constitution. The document is the backbone of the US, but it cannot drive the political sentiment and feelings of the masses. We must remember that political discord is nothing new. In 1804, Vice President Aaron Burr and the former Secretary of the Treasury Alexander Hamilton faced off in a duel with pistols that resulted in the death of Hamilton.

The fundamental problem has become one of respect; those on opposite sides of the political aisle refuse to acknowledge the validity of a different opinion and engage in an overwhelming amount of ad hominem attacks.

The next big battle is coming, and it is over how much the US owes. The national debt just climbed over the $22-trillion mark which will lead to discussions, fights, finger pointing, and accusations over the debt ceiling.

Huge debt, declining currency values since the massive flood of liquidity that followed the 2008 global financial crisis all add up to an increasingly inflationary environment and commodities prices are the barometers for the economic conditions.

The Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking ETF product (DBC) holds a basket of commodities futures and is likely to reflect increasing inflationary pressures in the future.

The next fight is over the debt ceiling

On March 2, 2019, the US government will reinstate the debt ceiling at the then-stated level of the national debt which is now over the $22-trillion level. The deadline is sure to set off a fight amongst the legislative and executive branches of government as everything seems to cause conjecture these days.

If a battle ensues and there is no agreement, the US Treasury will find itself resorting to extraordinary measures to pay bills. Congress determines the amount of spending and borrowing even if a budget is not approved. The debt has been rising because the amount of expenditures has consistently exceeded revenues, leading to a deficit that increases the debt. When the debt ceiling does not increase, the government begins to default which can trigger a downgrade of its debt leading to higher interest rates as the risk of holding US government bonds increases. Moreover, the value of the dollar tends to drop as the level of debt mounts. At the same time, a debt crisis can lead to declines in the stock market as faith in the financial system evaporates.

The US government remained open for business at the end of last week, but the fight between the administration over border security funding moved from the floor of the House of Representative and the Oval Office to the courts. Now, the debt ceiling is the next big issue that is likely to cause friction and concern in markets across all asset classes.

A decade of accommodation destroys the value of fiat currencies

The US Federal Reserve shifted from accommodative to a more hawkish approach to monetary policy over the recent years, and the central bank has been reducing the size of its balance sheet. However, the legacy of almost a decade of historically low interest rates caused by a zero percent Fed Funds rate and quantitative easing amounted to running the printing presses overtime to provide liquidity to stimulate the economy. While the central bank has tightened credit, rates remain at historically low levels. At the same time, rising interest rates along the yield curve mean that it costs more to finance the national debt. The compounding of interest over time makes reducing the debt levels that much more of a challenge.

In the US, Europe, Japan, and other nations that have employed simulative policies to avoid recessions, or worse, the increase in debt levels has systematically debased fiat currency values that only have the full faith and credit of the governments that print the legal tender.

The treachery of higher rates at current debt levels

The US stock market gave a huge thumbs up after the January meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee when they took a less hawkish approach to monetary policy. Stocks rallied as the upside pressure on rates appears to have slowed. However, the Fed Funds rate has increased from zero to 2.25% since December 2015. At the current rate, financing the current level of US debt amounts to a whopping $495 billion each year if the amount owed remains stable at $22 trillion, and that is not likely. When it comes to the rising level of indebtedness of the US government combined with higher rates of interest, digging out from under a pile of debt is an unmanageable exercise which will weigh on the value of the dollar, and could cause inflationary pressures to rise given the declining purchasing power of the US currency.

While it would be easy to increase the debt ceiling over the coming weeks, the future price tag presents a frightening prospect.

Inflationary pressures are rising, look at gold

Gold is a beautiful metal that has been a means of exchange for thousands of years. The yellow metal predates all of the currencies that are now legal tender around the world. One does not have to look further than the vaults of the world's central banks to understand the critical role that gold plays as a global monetary exchange asset. Moreover, those central banks continue to be net buyers of gold over the recent years with the Chinese and Russians leading the way to increase their reserves. Gold plays a unique role as a barometer of inflationary pressures. The precious metal's price path in the dollar, euro, yen, and most other currency instruments is flashing a warning sign that the value and purchasing power of foreign exchange instruments are declining which means that inflation is on the rise.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart of gold in US dollar terms shows that the price at over $1300 per ounce is now over four times what it was at the turn of this century, and the trend since late 2015 has been higher.

Source: CQG

In euro currency terms, the appreciation of gold has been even steeper.

Source: CQG

The same holds for gold in Japanese yen terms. The price action in the gold market is a sign that there are clear and present inflationary dangers around the globe.

Advances in communications and technology have made the world a smaller place, but at the same time, it has become a lot more crowded since 2000. During the year, the global population stood at around the six billion level. The most recent reading of the number of people inhabiting our planet was at over 7.55 billion according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and even higher according to other data sources.

With the purchasing power of government-backed currencies on the decline, gold rising, and population expanding, the results of inflation on raw material prices could become dramatic. With more than 25% more people on the earth in less than two decades, and wealth levels and standards of living on the rise, more people, with more money, are competing for finite resources such as food, building materials, and other necessities. Just as the compounding of interest has a significant impact on debt levels, rising population compounds the demand for commodities.

DBC provides exposure to the markets that thrive in an inflationary environment

The US Fed relies on economic data when it comes to their monetary policy decisions. Over recent months they have told markets that the rate of inflation in the US is at around their 2% target rate. However, a combination of factors could make their measurements a mirage in the coming months and years as falling currency values on the back of rising debt and increased demand for staples because of demographics could cause a sudden sharp increase in inflationary pressures.

The gold price is one barometer of the economic condition, but people around the world cannot eat the metal nor can they build homes or infrastructure with the precious commodity. Agricultural commodities, energy, ferrous and nonferrous metals, and other raw materials are ground zero when it comes to inflation. I always wondered why the economists at the central bank like to measure the rate of inflation ex-food and energy prices as they are the product that we all purchase to survive.

Gold is telling us that inflationary pressures are on the rise, and so are the currency markets. Commodities could be the next assets to surge in the current environment of rising debt, falling purchasing power, and volatile markets across all asset classes.

The fund summary for the Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking ETF product states:

The investment seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Index Excess Return™. The fund pursues its investment objective by investing in index commodities. The index commodities are Light Sweet Crude Oil (WTI), Heating Oil, RBOB Gasoline, Natural Gas, Brent Crude, Gold, Silver, Aluminum, Zinc, Copper Grade A, Corn, Wheat, Soybeans, and Sugar. The index is composed of notional amounts of each of these commodities.

DBC holds a diversified basket of commodities futures that includes:

Source: Yahoo Finance

While the danger of a surge in the rate of inflation is lurking, DBC is trading a lot closer to its lows than highs since 2006 these days.

Source: Barchart

DBC has traded in a range from $11.70 to $46.63 since 2006 and was trading on February 21 at $16.05 per share. The cost of rolling commodities futures contract from one month to the next in contango, or a forward premium, has weighed on the value of the instrument. However, in a bull market for raw materials, the value of the product is likely to soar.

DBC has net assets of $2.03 billion and trades over 2.5 million shares each day.

The coming battle over the debt ceiling in the US is another reminder of the twenty-two trillion reasons why we should add some commodities exposure to our portfolio in the current environment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.