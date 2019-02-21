Cronos Stock Doubles In 2 Months: A Bubble Or More To Go?

Look for clues with sales in Canada to determine how much more production capacity is needed. With the Altria deal, Cronos is well-positioned to expand and capitalize.

Valuations are appropriate for the stock with regards to what the company can produce and demand within the industry in Canada.

Cronos's stock doubled since the announced deal with Altria in December. Some are calling the stock move frothy and backing away from the stock.

I am a firm believer in taking a rational look at stocks and what they should be valued. Whenever stocks get too frothy, I will often take short positions in them. Cronos (CRON) is a pot stock that has more than doubled in two month's time after its deal with Altria (MO). Since my regular readers know I am long the stock and will likely remain so, I have gotten emails asking what I thought about the valuations. Despite the stock having doubled as it has, when you look at the valuation of the stock, the current price is about right for what the company could be priced at. Over the long term, I am heavily bullish on the cannabis industry and I remain bullish on Cronos. While I would not be surprised to see a pullback, I believe there is far more upside with this company.

The stock took a dive after the news announcement with Altria. Since then, it has been on a one-way move upward:

The Altria Deal

In December of last year, Altria invested in Cronos to the tune of $1.8 billion via a stock purchase. The larger company is hoping to get into the cannabis craze that is pushing pot stocks upward. There is a lot of growth opportunity in the industry and this is something that the alcohol and tobacco companies have been lacking. In fact, alcohol sales have seen a 15% decline in states with medical marijuana legalization laws.

Cronos has the ability to produce about 110,000 kg. of cannabis per year. With a $5.20 per gram price on the wholesale value of cannabis, this puts their revenue at about $575 million. Given an approximate 17% net margin and investors bidding the stock up to 20 times earnings, this puts the company's valuation at almost $2 billion. The current valuation of Cronos is $4 billion.

Some would call that frothy having a stock price twice what the company should be worth. But, there's another aspect that you have to consider: The Altria deal. Altria invested $1.8 billion into Cronos. When the stock was at $10.00 per share, the valuation made sense considering the potential of the company. However, at the close of the deal Altria will be handing over $1.8 billion and Cronos will then have a lot of cash on hand. The stock price is appropriate for both the capabilities of the company and the cash the company will have on hand.

However, I am giving Cronos a 20 times earnings multiple. If the stock moves higher then a value investor loses their margin of safety in investing in the stock. While there is still value for the investor, that margin of safety deteriorates as the stock continues higher.

What Can Cronos Do With $1.8 Billion?

For starters, I have been running a lot of numbers on cannabis sales in Canada. The conclusion I keep running into is that Canada is going to need a lot more production coming from its major suppliers. Cronos, with its $1.8 billion cash injection now has the ability to expand into that growing market with ample cash on hand.

By Statistics Canada's calculations, Canadians are about to smoke some $5 billion worth of cannabis. That is about 1 billion grams, or 1 million kg., worth of cannabis. The biggest participants within the industry have enough production capabilities coming online over the course of the next 3-9 months to be producing more than 1 million kg. of cannabis. However, don't just look at the numbers and think all is well; it is not.

First, there are already shortages of cannabis in Canada. Bruce Linton, CEO of Canopy Growth (CGC), has already stated that they are having to ration off the cannabis sold to its customers. Their customer priority is:

Science Medical Export Recreational

Canopy will be able to grow some 500K kg. of cannabis per year. However, their newest facilities will not come online for a couple of more months. Then, and just like every other cannabis company in Canada, the company has to wait some 4-6 months for the "seed-to-weed" variable; the growing time necessary for the plant to get to the bloom stage. This means that a lot of production will not hit for a few more months for these bigger players.

Canopy is already dealing with this issue and rationing its supply. It will take time until they can appropriately respond with their production levels running at 100% and their products hitting the markets. And, keep this in mind: Canopy Growth is one of the biggest players in the world and they are rationing what they have. The takeaway on this is simple: There will be continued supply issues.

That is the immediate supply concern. Then there is the longer-term concern with supply. Canada and Colorado are strikingly similar with their numbers when it comes to consumption of cannabis. Canada is said to have some 14.6% of the general population as consumers; Colorado is about 16.5%. If you factor what usage Colorado had in the first couple of years of legalization on cannabis, you can see that Canada will need more productivity.

Colorado's second year of legalization saw an increase of 45% in sales. The third year saw another 35% increase. Compounded, after the first year of legalization, Colorado saw a 90% increase. It is my bet that Canada repeats those same numbers. But, the bigger players are just now rolling out their latest production facilities and most of them do not have new projects planned. This is where Cronos may do well.

Cronos will want to expand its operations as the industry blossoms. Most likely the company will finance its building project. Then, Cronos will have a very large cash on hand position to use to fund operations until the company can attain profitability. That is where the $1.8 billion comes into play and that is a strong position to be in with a burgeoning industry as cannabis with such high demand.

The Big Picture Of Cannabis

If you are considering an investment in cannabis, I always tell people the same thing: look at the biggest picture you can. This is a brand new (legal) industry. There is tremendous demand for these products as we see from the numbers in Colorado and the numbers coming out of Canada on their first day of legal adult-use sales.

But, not so fast, you say? What about Oregon? Oregon is a perfect example of bureaucrats making bad decisions. Oregon state officials thought it would be an excellent idea to allow the number of producers to be substantially high in the hopes that the amount produced by growers would be high enough to push price downward, thereby drawing individuals out of the black market economy and into legal channels. On paper, that makes sense except for the simple laws of supply and demand. When you look at the numbers in Oregon, you can see where policies with good intentions ended up with bad results; not the first time in history.

In years to come, cannabis worldwide demand is expected to be some $500 billion. Cannabis is displacing three very big industries: Alcohol, tobacco, and pharmaceuticals. Bruce Linton, CEO of Canopy Growth said this of the industry:

"We disrupt alcohol potentially, cigarettes potentially, in terms of smoking cessation," he told Cramer. "We really disrupt pharmaceutical, because whether or not you're geriatric care, you're dealing with arthritic conditions, you're someone who can't sleep, you're going through an oncology treatment, I think you're going to find cannabinoid therapies really hit there." "And so you add all that together, plus the existing $200 billion illicit market, that pretty quickly gets you up around $500 billion," Linton continued. "It sounds like a 'How could it be?' but just do a bit of the back-of-the-envelope math. It's not crazy."

Individuals are busy trying to pick and choose which stock within the industry will be a winner. By consequence, these individuals also believe that if one stock is a winner then other cannabis stocks must be losers. Not true. I see the industry as winning and I see a multitude of companies winning. Some companies will outpace others. But, in the end, a lot of these companies will do well.

Cronos is a company that I believe is very well-positioned to do well in the current landscape. They now have a major infusion of cash and a major partner. At the current market capitalization, I believe the company's stock is appropriately priced. Going forward, the company will be able to add in additional production capabilities that will add value to investors because of their strong position.

It may be that the price of the stock begins to fluctuate from this point. I believe that the major move higher should be done with. I will remain long this stock and will look for continued increases in production capabilities and eventual increases in revenue from that.

The next several months will be important for the cannabis industry as more and more sales numbers come out of Canada and we see the demand picture. This is when an investor will be able to look at Cronos and see that there is a lot of potential with this company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRON. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.