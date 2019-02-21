Why Platinum Is Not An Obvious Long Even Though It Looks Cheap

Few commodities have done as poorly in recent years as platinum (PPLT) with prices at multi-year lows. For instance, compare platinum to gold and palladium, its direct rival. These two precious metals tend to be grouped together with platinum and are often compared against one another. The two charts below plot the ratio between the price of platinum and the price of gold and palladium by dividing them by each other.

In both cases, we can see how platinum has fallen in price relative to gold and palladium. In the case of gold, platinum used to be more expensive with a ratio above one. It is now at 0.61, which means that a troy ounce of platinum is worth 61% of one ounce of gold. In the case of palladium, the divergence becomes even more extreme. While platinum used to be worth two ounces of palladium, it is now only worth 57% of one ounce.

The long-term chart is even more interesting. Looking at the chart below, we can see that platinum is currently close to the $780 to $820 range. This is the level where platinum has bottomed twice before, once in 2008/2009 and a second time in 2015/2016. In both cases, platinum bounced off this level and prices went on a subsequent rally. It now seems like a third bottom may be in and history may be about to repeat itself.

These charts are certain to raise attention and make platinum look attractive. With platinum now available at such low prices, someone might be tempted to say that platinum looks very cheap and rush to buy some. After all, gold and palladium, in particular, are up and platinum is lagging far behind. An argument could be made that platinum should rally and catch up to its rivals. This doesn't have to be the case, however.

Platinum: the bull and bear case

While the price of platinum may seem low, it's important to keep track of how we got here in the first place. The platinum market can be described as one in flux, a market which is in transition. While the supply side has essentially stayed the same, the same cannot be said of the demand side. The table below shows the supply and demand equation in the platinum market.

Platinum supply and demand (Unit: 1000 oz) Supply 2016 2017 2018 South Africa 4392 4449 4471 Russia 717 703 657 Others 988 953 980 Total supply 6097 6105 6108 Demand Autocatalyst 3342 3218 3052 Jewellery 2412 2400 2363 Industrial 1806 2022 2321 Investment 620 361 89 Total demand 8180 8001 7825 Recycling -1934 -2072 -2215 Net demand 6246 5929 5610 Surplus/deficit -149 176 498

Source: Johnson Matthey Market Report

The supply and demand picture relative to platinum

Platinum is trying to move away from some old sources of demand while trying to find new sources of demand and building on some other ones. To start off, the biggest use of platinum is in the autocatalyst segment. Unfortunately, for platinum, this market has been in decline for several years now with no end in sight.

No doubt that the diesel emissions scandal at Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) that started in the second half of 2015 has played a big role. Diesel cars, popular in Europe for a long time, are under threat. It's likely that they will eventually be phased out, leaving platinum without a major source of demand.

On top of that, the market for autos worldwide is very weak at the moment. For instance, car sales in China, the biggest car market globally, fell by 15 percent last month. This is after a year where car sales in China recorded its first annual decrease in 2018 after rising each year for the previous 20 years. Other major markets for vehicles such as the U.S. are also experiencing problems. Longer term, the gradual replacement of cars powered by fossil fuels, such as gasoline and diesel, by electric cars is a headwind for platinum.

Investment demand has essentially collapsed with a huge drop in platinum prices in recent years. While low prices for platinum may cause some people to look into platinum, others might get frightened at the prospect of suffering a loss on their investment. The recycling of platinum continues to increase, which means that there will be less need for the mining and extraction of platinum.

On the positive side, industrial demand for platinum is seeing growth. However, this has not been enough to offset the decline in the autocatalyst and investment markets. As a result, the platinum market has moved from one that had a deficit into one that has to deal with a surplus of platinum. The World Platinum Investment Council suggests more of the same in 2019. Its forecast calls for a surplus of 455,000 oz of platinum in 2019, a roughly 10 percent decrease from 2018. While not as much as in 2018, more platinum around than is needed should in theory put downwards pressure on prices.

Platinum is shackled by a strong dollar and slow growth isn't helping

Another factor to look out for is the strength of the dollar. Recall that the huge jump in the dollar index in the second half of 2014 coincided with the start of the collapse in the price of platinum. The dollar remains in an uptrend and the strong dollar should pressure platinum because it's priced in dollars like many other commodities. The chart below is of the dollar index.

Another potential problem is that the economies of the two biggest consumers of platinum, China and Europe, are experiencing difficulties with no end in sight. Platinum with its heavy exposure to automotive and industrial use is vulnerable if economic growth falls more than initially expected. This could upset the demand picture for platinum, resulting in even more platinum available than there is needed.

What could make platinum prices go up?

Platinum needs a catalyst and there may be two out there. The supply of platinum is highly concentrated with South Africa responsible for over two-thirds of global production. If a major strike were to occur, production could be disrupted and supplies of platinum could be significantly less than expected. This has happened before, which means it can always happen again.

Another wildcard to take into consideration is the replacement of palladium in gasoline autocatalysts by platinum. The more the price of palladium goes up, the more incentive there is to give platinum a chance as a substitute. This is not likely in the short term because it would require a substantial jump in the price of palladium to increase the price gap with platinum even more than it is right now. It would also require time to test and work everything out.

With platinum seemingly at such low prices, does it make sense to go long?

In my opinion, the question that should be asked is not whether platinum will rise in price. It's likely to do so eventually at some point. The question is when. Platinum is probably most likely to stay volatile in the near term, going up and down, and essentially stay stuck within a range like it is right now. Let's not forget that the same factors such as dollar strength and weak supply and demand that have brought platinum to current levels remain in play and are unlikely to go away anytime soon.

Platinum could conceivably stay at current levels or range bound for some time, possibly even years assuming the supply and demand equation does not change much. In the meantime, some other asset that someone could have invested in may have greatly appreciated. There is, after all, such a thing as opportunity cost that people need to take into consideration.

Is there an asset out there that is likely to offer a better potential return on investment than platinum? In recent years, that answer has been a definite yes. Stocks and some commodities, for instance, have greatly outperformed in the last three years that platinum has essentially been in the doldrums. There is no reason to think that is about to change.

So, if someone is willing to accept the fact that platinum may not offer a return for some time and is willing to ride out any potential short-term losses in the hope that someday you will be rewarded, then accumulating platinum at these levels could be worthwhile. Platinum does have a few things going for it.

But if someone wants to maximize their returns and considers time to be of the essence, platinum is something that is best to stay away from. There are too many headwinds not in favor of platinum. While platinum could increase in price from the very low levels it's currently on, it's most likely to stay depressed because of these headwinds. Better investment opportunities are to be found elsewhere.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.