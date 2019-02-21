A Little Known Blunder By Google In 2012 Cost Them Billions

This shift may go down as one of the costliest corporate blunders of all time.

Way back in 2012, Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) made a costly error in its strategy toward shopping: it shifted shopping on Google.com to a pay to play model. It's hard to remember, but in 2012 Amazon.com (AMZN) was under a $100 Billion market cap while Google was close to 3X the size of Amazon. At the time, the Amazon threat wasn't quite as real as it is today. It's my belief that by switching Shopping to a pay to pay model, Google opened the floodgates to Amazon and permanently impaired the long term potential of its own business.

At the time that Google made this switch, it said the following:

“This is about delivering the best answers for people searching for products and helping connect merchants with the right customers,” said Sameer Samat, vice president of product management for Google Shopping, when explaining that by moving to an all-paid model, Google believes it will have better and more trustworthy data that will improve the shopping search experience for its users.

However, what the company failed to foresee is the quantity of products and sellers on its platform would evaporate overnight. The paid inclusion model forced companies to pay to be listed on Google Shopping and risk that payment not ultimately leading to a sale. Previously, any merchant could simply upload a .csv file to Google Shopping and list thousands of products on Google Shopping for free. This minor change backfired on Google. An article from the New York Times right around the time this change was made summed it up perfectly by saying "Although some retailers agree, and say the move could even help their sales, others are panicking. Some say they will not pay for listings or will include fewer products, which could shrink the selection shoppers see on Google."

Google Losing Share of Digital Ad Spend

So why is this important? Well, today there was an article on CNBC about how Amazon's ad business will take market share from Google.

"Amazon is projected to claim 8.8 percent of U.S. digital ad spending in 2019, up from 6.8 percent in 2018, and could reach 10 percent by next year, according to the study. Market leader Google, by contrast, is expected to lose 1 point of market share, dropping from 38.2 percent to 37.2 percent."

(Source: eMarketer.com)

Amazon played the long game while Google focused on near term profits. As a result, Amazon is now the behemoth in the shopping world and can charge extremely high ad rates to sellers on its platform trying to get their products in front of customer's looking to buy. And its ad revenues doubled last year from $10.1 Billion. That revenue is extremely high margin revenue.

The irony of this situation is that in the 2004 IPO filing for Google, it clearly stated that it was against this practice:

"Froogle (now Google Shopping) enables people to easily find products for sale online. By focusing entirely on product search, Froogle applies the power of our search technology to a very specific task—locating stores that sell the items users seek and pointing them directly to the web sites where they can shop. Froogle users can sort results by price, specify a desired price range and view product photos. Froogle accepts data feeds directly from merchants to ensure that product information is up-to-date and accurate. Most online merchants are also automatically included in Froogle’s index of shopping sites. Because we do not charge merchants for inclusion in Froogle, our users can browse product categories or conduct product searches with confidence that the results we provide are relevant and unbiased."

This may go down as one of the all time corporate blunders in my opinion. Now Google is left playing catchup. Last year it launched a new program for buyers to find products online and to take a cut of the resulting sales. But the results are lackluster, as Google continues to cede market share. In its report on the digital ad space, Nanigans surveyed 100 retail marketing executives for its "Amazon's Advertising Ascent" report, each responsible for $50 million or more in annual online sales. Amazon already captures 14% of this group’s budgets (compared with 21% for Google and 19% to Facebook), but over half of these brands are planning to increase ad spend on Amazon. Forty-one percent are spending incremental ad budget on Amazon, and others are shifting ad budget from Facebook and Google to Amazon.

I expect this to only continue to gain steam. Google has plenty of other levers to pull, including the lucrative Google Play app store which is driving billions of dollars into it. But even in that space, there is a lot of pushback against the 70/30 split that app developers have to pay Google on paid apps or purchases within a free app.

Where are Ad Dollars Going to Next?

Google needs to be on high alert for where ad spending is shifting to next since, in my opinion, it has lost the shopping war. I've written about the Ignite mobile advertising platform developed by a software company called Digital Turbine (APPS) recently. This platform allows developers of free mobile apps by large brands like Netflix (NFLX), Starbucks (SBUX), and others, to advertise their apps to users on all types of devices including smart phones, tablets, smart TVs, wearables, and car dashboards. This is a fairly nascent space as roughly $30M per quarter is being spent on the Ignite platform right now, but quarterly revenues have gone up 6-fold since 2016 so its growing like a weed. These and other areas are places that Google should be spending a lot of focus and M&A dollars on as I think the Shopping ship has sailed, unfortunately.

Google isn't going away any time soon, but it does need to avoid costly mistakes like this one that seemed so minor at the time in 2012 but that has ended up resulting in tens of billions of dollars of lost revenues.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APPS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.