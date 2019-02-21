Axovant: An Interesting Turnaround Story With A Promising Pipeline

Initiating coverage on Axovant common stock with Buy rating and first price target of $4/share, 2-3 year timeframe. Shares could trade above $10 in 3-4 years.

The gene therapy programs are addressing target markets with revenue potential of billions of dollars. We estimate $500M peak risk-adjusted revenue in Parkinson's, with current market cap of just $187M.

Shares seem to have bottomed and have risen >20% in the last month.

Axovant Sciences has transformed itself into a gene therapy company, now renamed as Axovant Gene Therapies, with at least six ongoing programs.

Axovant Gene Therapies (AXGT) is the new name for former Axovant Sciences, which has now transformed itself into a pure-play gene therapy company focusing on neurological and neuromuscular diseases. As readers may be aware, Axovant failed the key phase 3 MINDSET trial for its lead drug intepirdine in treating Alzheimer's disease. Following this, a second trial failure for nelotanserin in treating dementia due to Lewy Body Disease resulted in the stock falling to below $1 and the CEO Hung (former CEO of Medivation) quitting. The timeline given below describes the interesting story of how this company has risen from its failures and transformed itself into a promising gene therapy company.

February 2018: A new CEO is appointed

Pavan Cheruvu, the current CEO, has a M.D. from Harvard Medical School, a Masters in computer science degree from Oxford (as a Rhodes Scholar), worked as a McKinsey consultant, trained in internal medicine at John Hopkins and Cardiology at the University of San Francisco with an interest in cardiac devices. Someone who is as qualified as Pavan and could have been an interventional cardiologist at an academic center, and rather decided to choose Axovant as his next career path is a bullish indicator for the company.

What's common between Pavan and Vivek Ramaswamy, the founder of Axovant?

Both are alumni of The Paul and Daisy Soros Fellowships for New Americans. A brief story on how Vivek ended up hiring Pavan (first as chief of staff at Roivant) can be read here.

June 6, 2018: Axovant licenses investigational gene therapy for Parkinson's disease from Oxford Biomedica and announces key leadership team addition

Oxford Biomedica, a U.K. based biotech company, has been working on developing a gene therapy against Parkinson's disease (PD) for many years. Parkinson's disease is a big problem, especially with current therapies. It affects about 1 million people in the U.S. and approximately 7 million - 10 million people worldwide. Approximately 10%-15% PD patients have refractory motor symptoms (approximately 150K patients in the U.S. which may be the best target market for gene therapy). Levodopa is the first line of treatment and the drug causes more side effects after few years of use called levodopa induced dyskinesias (abnormal movements) and then, patients develop ON and OFF phenomenon when their Parkinson's symptoms fluctuate a lot. Many companies have been recently working on developing therapies that can reduce levodopa induced dyskinesias, like Govokori from Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) (though it's facing stiff competition from already approved immediate release amantadine).

However, in the worst of worst of Parkinson's cases, where the symptoms become refractory to all medical therapy (target market approximately 500K refractory PD patients in the U.S. alone), there are very few limited options. Deep brain stimulation is an invasive procedure where neurosurgeons place electrodes in certain areas of the brain that are continuously stimulated through a pulse generator.

(Image showing deep brain stimulation device)

It has side effects like surgical site infections, neurological sequalae, stroke, seizures, difficulty concentrating, etc. Other options for these patients are surgical placement of a feeding tube in the duodenum and continuous infusion of levodopa (called Duodopa).

(Duodopa)

Another option is continuous infusion of apomorphine.

So let me ask you a question? if you were a patient who unfortunately had severe Parkinson's disease, would you like to spend the rest of your life with "wires in your brain" or "a feeding tube in your stomach?" So, it's clear that we need better therapies that could potentially be given just once and have a long-lasting effect, maybe for a few years with a single dose. This is where gene therapy against PD comes in.

Gene therapy approaches in PD are not attempting to provide a "cure" at this stage but the intention is to be able to reduce the dose of drugs like levodopa in the treatment regimen since they may themselves lead to problems like dyskinesias at high doses.

Does gene therapy for Parkinson's disease work?

Gene therapy is one of the hottest areas of biotechnology at present. The reason is the recent FDA approval of two gene therapies: Spark Therapeutics' (ONCE) Luxturna to treat an inherited form of blindness (priced at $1 million) and Avexis' gene therapy for treating spinal muscular atrophy (rumored to be priced at $5 million). Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) has been attempting to develop a gene therapy targeting AADC gene in refractory Parkinson's disease patients but the data is mediocre (similar to a placebo) at best. The improvement in ON time without troublesome dyskinesia showed by Voyager's gene therapy so far (1.7 hours daily at 18 months and 2.7 hours daily at 24 months of follow-up) is just similar to what was shown in the placebo arm of the phase 3 of the deep brain stimulation trial. DBS showed an improvement in ON time without troublesome dyskinesia of 4.6 hours daily, almost double shown by Voyager's gene therapy. Duodopa showed a reduction in ON time without troublesome dyskinesia of 4.1 hours vs. 2.2 hours for placebo. The AAV vector that Voyager AAV2 also has the highest immune response against it, so the immune response against its gene therapy also could be an issue. DBS still has risks like hardware complications, neurological sequelae, increased risk of suicide and cognitive problems, etc., and therefore there's an unmet need for safer and more efficacious therapies in these refractory PD patients.

Oxford Biomedica has been trying to develop its own lentiviral vector gene therapy targeting three different enzymes in severe PD patients, encoding a critical set of enzymes required for dopamine synthesis in the brain (not just one enzyme like Voyager). Their first generation gene therapy product candidate called Prosavin showed positive effect on motor function in severe PD which lasted for six years with favorable safety profile. In 15 patients with advanced PD, mean UPDRS part III OFF score was significantly improved at six months (baseline score of 38 was reduced to 26, 33 percent reduction from the baseline, p=0.0001) and 12 months (31% reduction from the baseline, p=0.0001) in an open-label clinical trial. After two years of follow-up, the reduction in UPDRS part II score was still statistically significant from the baseline (baseline 37.4 to 29.2, p<0.05). The effect lasted for six years and longer-term followup of >10 years is still ongoing. Further dose escalation for Prosavin would have been challenging due to limitations on vector titers using the current production process and the volume of the vector that can be safely administered into the human striatum.

Oxford Biomedica then developed a second generation lentiviral gene therapy product candidate OXB-102 in which the configuration of the three dopamine biosynthesis enzymes was further optimized and named it OXB-102. The changes that were made to Prosavin included: A different ordering of the genes, the fusion of TH and CH1 with a flexible linker, and the removal of a genetic control element between TH and AADC. The management believes these changes lead to more balanced stoichiometry of gene expression and colocalization of enzymatic activity.

(Source)

OXB-102 is at least seven times more potent in terms of dopamine production than an equivalent dose of Prosavin in in-vitro human neuronal cultures. Preclinical studies for OXB-102 also showed increased AADC activity and dopamine productivity of the new vector configuration which was up to five times greater potency in improving behavior and movement in an animal model of Parkinson's disease. In a gold standard MPTP macaque model of PD, there was a greater temporal change in the FMT signal in the putamen of both OXB-102 treatment groups that was greater than Prosavin treated animals.

Axovant realized the potential of this second generation gene therapy candidate and licensed its worldwide rights from Oxford Biomedica and renamed it AXO-Lenti-PD. AXO-LENTI-PD delivers a re-engineered construct and has showed increased dopamine production in putamen in preclinical studies. It aims to deliver three dopamine producing genes in the putamen: tyrosine hydroxylase, cyclohydrolase, and aromatic L-amino acid decarboxylase, AADV (Voyager's product delivers only AADC). Human trials of AXON-Lenti-PD are already ongoing and we will not have to wait too long to find out if it works. The initial phase 1/2 pilot data from the first two patients is expected to be released in March this year.

So, what else happened while all these licensing negotiations were going on? One of the gene therapy industry veterans Fraser Wright, PhD, joined Axovant as its Chief Technology Officer overseeing its gene therapy initiatives. Dr. Wright is the co-founder and former Chief Technology Officer of Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) (the company whose gene therapy product is called literally a miracle since it enabled people suffering from a form of hereditary blindness since childhood to see, the first FDA approved gene therapy product in the U.S.), and he oversaw the development of Luxturna at Spark Therapeutics from its preclinical stages through the clinical stages and approval. He is a well-known academician and was a Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine. Pubmed lists at least 59 peer reviewed scientific publications for Dr. Fraser in various areas of gene therapy.

More about Sunrise trial: The ongoing phase 1/2 SUNRISE trial for AXO-LENTI-PD builds on six years of experience of patient's data from Prosavin in refractory PD. The primary endpoint of the SUNRISE trial is Hauser Diaries to be measured at 12 months while the key secondary endpoint is UPDRS part III score. So far we know that the therapy was safe and both the patients were safely discharged home after giving the gene therapy.

SUNRISE-PD trial is being conducted in the U.K. and an IND to initiate clinical studies in the U.S. is planned in mid-2019.

July 8, 2018: Axovant Announces Global Licensing Agreement for AXO-AAV-OPMD Program for Treatment of Oculopharyngeal Muscular Dystrophy and Broader Platform Collaboration with Benitec Biopharma

Oculo-pharyngeal muscular dystrophy:

Oculo-pharyngeal muscular dystrophy, OPMD, is caused by mutations in gene coding for polyA-binding protein nuclear1 (PABN1) which can lead to the formation of intranuclear inclusion bodies causing muscle cell pathology. It affects approx. 15,000 people in the U.S. and the E.U. and is characterized by ptosis, proximal muscle weakness and dysphagia.

(A patient with muscle weakness due to OPMD)

The therapy has orphan drug designation in this indication from FDA. It's administered intramuscularly. This program (along with five other investigational gene therapy products for neurological conditions) was licensed from Benitec Pharma. Under the agreement with Benitec Pharma, Benitec will get 30% of net profits on global sales in OPMD indication and tiered royalties on sales of other gene therapy products.

In preclinical studies, the therapy showed 86% inhibition of PABPN1 expression while restoring functional PABPN1 to up to 63% of normal levels.

Benitec pharma recently presented more detailed data from the mouse model studies of the therapy with an improvement in the muscle function.

(Restoration Of muscle function after BB-301 (now AXO-AAV-OPMD in a mouse model)

Patient enrollment in a placebo-controlled trial is expected to begin in the second half of 2019.

Bioblast Pharma is testing iv Trehelose solution protein stabilizer in OPMD (in phase 2) which can improve muscle function if started early in the course of the disease. However, iv trehelose does not offer the opportunity of a one time treatment like gene therapy and has to be injected weekly.

OPMD could be a key revenue driver for Axovant in near future based on the promise shown in the preclinical studies done by Benitec and no other therapies available for this debilitating neuromuscular disease.

Amyotropic lateral sclerosis:

This gene therapy program was also licensed from Benitec Pharma and is in research stage. Benitec will get tiered royalties on global sales. The therapy is targeting C9orf72 gene which affects approx 40% of familial ALS and approx 8-10% of sporadic ALS cases. Axovant is here facing competition from Voyager Therapeutics who presented data showing lowering of SOD1 mRNA levels by 78% on one time therapy in non-human primates.

Fronto-temporal dementia:

The prevalence of frontotemporal dementia is approximately 15-22/100K and its incidence is approximately 2.7-4.1/100K.

AXO-AAV-FTD is an experimental gene therapy program using silence and replace approach to restore C9orf72 gene function in this disease. This mutation is the most common gene mutation in FTD (seen in 10%-25% cases) and affects about 15K people in the U.S. and E.U. The program is in the research stage.

November 26, 2018: Axovant announces hiring of five gene therapy veterans

These new hires include:

Greg MacMichael, SVP of technical operations: He was the former global head of cell and gene therapy technical development and manufacturing at Novartis (NVS).

Parag Meswani, SVP of commercial strategy and operations: He worked as U.S. marketing and diagnostics leader at Spark Therapeutics.

Paul Korner, SVP of clinical development: He worked as the VP of medical strategy and clinical development role at Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT).

Greg Stewart, SVP of vector delivery and optimization: he worked as a VP and senior team leader at Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR).

Sean O’Bryan, VP of regulatory affairs: He worked in the same role at Lysogene.

All of these experienced executives who were working in senior executive roles at other well-established gene therapy companies and decided to risk their careers at a new player in the gene field (Axovant). That tells me that they definitely saw some potential in Axovant's pipeline.

December 13, 2018: Axovant Licenses Investigational Gene Therapies for GM1 Gangliosidosis, Tay-Sachs and Sandhoff Diseases from University of Massachusetts Medical School

GM1-gangliosidosis:

It's caused by defects in the GLB1 gene. The incidence of GM1 gangliosidosis is approximately 1 in 100K live births worldwide. AXON-AAV-GM1 gene therapy is targeted at introducing functional copy of this gene with an aim to improve survival and enable children to reach key developmental milestones.

In preclinical studies in GM1 murine and feline models, AXO-AAV-GM1 has shown the ability to improve β-gal enzyme activity, reduce GM1 ganglioside accumulation, improve neuromuscular function, and extend survival.

AXO-AAV-GM1 is being tested in an ongoing investigator-initiated clinical program at NIH. The first patient is expected to be dosed in the first half of 2019 (data in the second half of 2019). This is an NIH sponsored program with continued enrollment throughout 2019. The therapy uses an AAV vector and was licensed from the University of Massachusetts School of Medicine.

Read this story on this therapy: A cure for Clara.

Tay Sach's disease, Sandhoff's disease and GM2 gangiosidosis:

These belong to lysosomal storage diseases. GM2 gangliosidosis is caused by defects in HEXA gene causing Tay Sach's disease. Tay Sachs disease affects one in 3,600 live births in Ashkenazi Jewish people. GM2 gangliosidosis affects approximately 450 patients in the U.S. and E.U. while Tay Sachs/Sandhoff's disease affects approximately 250 patients in the U.S. and the E.U. In the early 2000s, Italian and German researchers showed that using HSV-1 vector carrying HEXA gene, there was a dose-dependent reduction in the accumulation of GM2 gangliosides. AXO-AAV-GM2 delivers functional copies of HEXB gene using AAV vector.

In preclinical studies, the therapy showed increases in Hex A enzyme, reductions of GM2 ganglioside in the brain, and improvements in motor coordination as well as improved survival.

The first patient was dosed in November 2018 under an investigator-initiated protocol at University of Massachusetts. The initial clinical data is expected in Q1 2019. The company expects to file an IND for a multi-subject clinical trial in 2019.

A second generation GM1 gangliosidosis program also is planned that would utilize a bicistronic vector to deliver both the HEXA and HEXB genes in a single vector using the AAV9 capsid for systemic intravenous administration.

Terms of U. Mass. agreement: $10M upfront payment, up to $24.5M in development and regulatory milestones and $39.8M in potential commercial milestones plus tiered mid-single digit royalties on net sales.

Pipeline summary:

(Axovant Sciences: summary of the gene therapy pipeline)

Financials and valuation:

Cash reserves were approximately $154.3M per the latest 10-Q. The operating cash burn was $121.5M in the nine months ending December 2018. The last equity offering was in December 2018 ($31.6M). The company is required to maintain a minimum cash balance of $30M per a loan agreement with Hercules and so may need to approach investors to raise more capital within next 12 months (though it is possible that its parent Roivant Sciences may provide the cash infusion). Roivant Sciences earlier gave $25 million to fund AXO-Lenti-PD as an initial investment. Long-term debt was $42.9M. The liquidation value of the company was $68.7M. The market cap is approx. $187M, so the pipeline is being valued at just $118M.

Estimating the size of the target addressable markets:

Severe Parkinson's disease:

- 150,000 target patients in the U.S. alone.

- Approx. $1M cost per patient (similar to Luxturna).

Total revenue opportunity= $150 billion.

Comparator: Deep brain stimulation surgery:

The global market for deep brain stimulation devices is $1.8 billion/year and is expected to reach $2.1 billion by 2025 (CAGR of 8.9%).

DBS reduces the requirement for medications by 40%-50% and improves quality of life by 60%-70%. The cost of DBS is approximately $50K for the unilateral procedure (or $100K for the bilateral procedure and $2k-$3K per year in out of the pocket costs.

Since the gene therapy approaches in Parkinson's disease are attempting to increase the dopamine levels in the brain, it's important to compare the effects of levodopa and DBS on various symptoms of PD since I consider DBS to be the strongest competitor for PD gene therapy treatments.

(Source)

Thus, certain symptoms of PD like dyskinesia may worsen with levodopa therapy (for which medications like amantadine are effective). Certain symptoms of PD like gait and balance disturbances and freezing of gait are not responsive to levodopa. DBS may have an advantage over levodopa replacement in dyskinesia, which improves with DBS but worsens with levodopa, however as newer therapies like Govokori to treat levodopa-induced dyskinesias become popular, this advantage margin is likely to worsen considering the side effects of DBS like worsening of mood and apathy, surgical complications, and the inconvenience of having implanted electrodes in the skull at all the time. One of the purpose of using gene therapy in PD is also to reduce the levodopa requirement which may also result in a reduction in dyskinesias.

Revenue estimate:

Using inputs of target market=150K severe PD patients in the U.S. with refractory motor symptoms, peak market penetration only 5% (very conservative base case), cumulative probability of reaching the market =10% at this stage of development (in line with Pharmagellan guide), average wholesale price=$1 million, we estimated peak $500M risk-adjusted revenue in 2026 (after adjusting for 7%-10% tiered royalties payable to Oxford Biomedica).

Calculation of the value of operations from AXO-LENTI-PD:

Cost of capital was input as 10% in line with the average for biologics. Pharmagallen guide guidelines were used to estimate S, G&A expenses. Royalties payable to Oxford Biomedica were also input after risk adjustment. The cost of capital was input as 15%, then reduced to 12% starting the launch of the product and then 10% close to peak revenue. The value of operations from this indication was calculated as $454.6M.

Calculating the fair value of the equity:

Net operating loss carryforwards were input after risk-adjustment. After adjusting for non-operating assets and liabilities, we calculated the fair value of equity= $616.6M or $4.25/share using diluted stock count using just the PD indication (Members of the premium service can request a copy of the DCF valuation model).

Please note the other gene therapy pipeline for Axovant is still in preclinical stage and so has not been added to the valuation. The only valuation input at present is AXO-LENTI-PD. However, as we get clinical data from other gene therapy indications, these will be added to the DCF model.

Just for estimate sake, these other gene therapy indications have the following target addressable markets:

Oculo-pharyngeal muscular dystrophy

- Target population: approx 15K patients, U.S. and E.U.

- Total revenue opportunity= $15 billion.

FTD with C9orf72 gene mutation:

- Estimated prevalence: 15,000 patients in the U.S. and E.U.

- Target addressable revenue opportunity at $1M/patient= $15 billion.

Tay Sach's disease and GM2 gangiosidosis:-

- GM2 gangliosidosis affects approx. 450 patients in the U.S. and E.U.

- Tay Sachs/Sandhoff's disease affects approx. 250 patients in the U.S. and the E.U.

- Target addressable revenue opportunity at $1M/patient= $700M.

GM1 gangliosidosis:

- Reported cases= 200 so far.

- Approx. 40 new cases per year (U.S. alone).

- Approx. $1M cost per patient (similar to Luxturna).

- Total revenue opportunity= $200M plus $40M/year.

There was also heavy insider buying in the recent equity offering in December which also adds further confidence to the investment thesis.

(Axovant: Insider transactions, source: insidercow)

Risks in the investment:

Gene therapy is an emerging area in biotechnology and although we have seen successes like Luxturna, there also are incidences of failure, e.g. the recent clinical data released by Solid Biosciences (SLDB) in treating Duchenne muscle dystrophy. There are lot of factors in play in gene therapy which can confound the results, e.g. the dose of the therapy, the type of the vector, the type of the disease being addressed and the approach being used. Axovant has not released any clinical data yet from any of the product candidates in its pipeline and unexpected failures have been known to happen. It's also possible that other competing therapies may arise and pose competition to the company's pipeline candidates. The company also is very likely to require significant capital before any product candidate makes it to the market. Shareholder dilution during future capital raises may put downward pressure on the stock price.

Disclaimer:

This article represents my own opinion and is not a substitute for professional investment advice. It does not represent a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Investors should do their own research and consult their financial adviser before making any investment. Investing in equities, especially biotech stocks has the risk of significant losses and may not be suitable for all investors. While the sources of information and data in this article have been checked, their accuracy cannot be completely guaranteed.

I am/we are long AXGT, SLDB, SRPT.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AXGT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.