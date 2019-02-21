Riocan: Several Catalysts Should Help Lift Its Share Price Higher

The REIT has several catalysts that should help support its share price appreciation in 2019.

Investment Thesis

Riocan REIT (OTCPK:RIOCF) (TSX:REI.UN) delivered a solid Q4 2018 thanks to an increase in same property net operating income and occupancy ratio. The company’s strategy to focus on primary markets appears to be working well. We believe there are several catalysts that will help move Riocan’s share price higher: (1) disposition of secondary market properties should reach completion in mid-2019, (2) revenue from development projects that have been completed in H2 2018 are ramping up in 2019, and (3) a rich development pipeline of intensification projects that should add about 10% to its gross leasable area through 2022. Riocan’s shares continue to trade at a discount to its net asset value and offers an attractive 5.7%-yielding dividend. We believe the company is a good investment choice for investors seeking yield and capital appreciation.

Data by YCharts

Recent developments

Riocan posted a good 2018 with improvements in several of its key metrics. As can be seen from the chart below, its occupancy ratio has improved from 96.6% in 2017 to 97.1% in 2018. Its average net rent per square feet also increased from C$17.75 in 2017 to C$19.07 in 2018.

Source: Q4 2018 Conference Call Presentation

Below is the chart that shows Riocan’s same property net operating income growth since Q1 2015. As we can see from the chart, Q4 2018 was the 11th consecutive quarter of positive SPNOI growth. We are also encouraged to see that its SPNOI growth rate in Q4 2018 improved to 2.1% from 1.6% in Q3 2018.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Several catalysts in 2019

Disposition program is coming to an end

Riocan is about three quarters of its way through its current disposition program. Back in October 2017, the REIT announced its intention to focus on six major markets in Canada (Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, Ottawa, Calgary, and Edmonton). The goal is to have over 90% of its revenue coming from these major markets, and over 50% of its revenue coming from the Greater Toronto Area. The company has completed about C$1.5 billion of disposition since its announcement back in 2017 and this number represents approximately 73% of its C$2.0 billion disposition target.

By the end of 2018, about 85.4% of its revenue now comes from its six major markets and about 46.8% of its revenue comes from the GTA (see charts below). Management in the latest conference call indicated that they expect to achieve these targets (over 90% of revenue from major markets, and over 50% of revenue from the GTA) by the end of Q2 or mid-Q3 through a combination of secondary market properties sales and developments in some of the major markets.

Source: Q4 2018 Conference Call Presentation

Source: Q4 2018 Conference Call Presentation

Several completed projects will contribute to its revenue favorably in 2019

Riocan has completed several development projects in 2018. As can be seen from the table below, these projects are either fully leased towards the end of 2018 or are progressing well in its leasing activities. Therefore, we believe these projects should contribute to its revenue favorably and help drive its funds from operations per share growth in 2019.

Completion Date King Portland Centre, Toronto Substantially completed in Q3 2018 and fully leased Bathurst College Centre, Toronto Substantially completed in Q3 2018 and fully leased ePlace, Toronto Substantially completed, residential leasing at the 466-unit is progressing well Frontier, Ottawa Mid-2019 completion, leasing of the rental units commenced in Q4 2018 and is progressing ahead of management’s expectations Sage Hill, Calgary Riocan acquired the remaining 50% interest from its partner in Feb. 2019

Source: Q4 2018 Development Projects

Urban intensification will continue to drive revenue growth through 2021/2022

As Riocan wraps up its disposition program, we believe the market will gradually shift the focus towards the REIT’s rich development pipeline. As can be seen from the table below, Riocan has a list of urban intensification projects that will significantly increase its leasable area by 2.9 million square feet through 2022. For the reader’s information, Riocan’s current total gross leasable area is nearly 30 million square feet. Therefore, these projects will increase its gross leasable area by nearly 10% as well.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

Population growth in its major markets should be beneficial

Riocan’s major market strategy should work very well as most of Canada’s population growth is concentrated in these areas. Below is a chart that shows the forecast net migrations between 2018 and 2022 ranked by the number of net migrations. As can be seen by the chart, Riocan’s six major markets (Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, and Ottawa) are ranked the top 6 cities in terms of net migrations.

The positive net migrations should help support the rental markets in these major cities. We believe Riocan’s residential rental units in these markets will benefit from the healthy population growth. In addition, healthy population growth rates also help support retail activities. We believe this will help Riocan to maintain its retail space occupancy and rental rates in these markets.

Source: Emerging Trends in Real Estates in 2019

Strong balance sheet

Riocan has a strong balance sheet to support its rich development pipeline. The company’s debt to assets ratio of 42.1% is very close to its target of 38%-42%. As can be seen from the table below, its interest coverage ratio of 3.72x and debt service coverage ratio of 3.05x are well above its targets.

Source: Q4 2018 Conference Call Presentation

Attractive Valuation

Riocan continues to trade below its net asset value

As can be seen from the chart below, Riocan continues to trade at a discount to its consensus net asset value. At present, its share price of C$15.17 is trading at about 10% discount to its net asset value (around C$27 per share). If we include its projects under development, Riocan’s net asset value should be even higher. In addition, the gap between its current share price and the NAV should narrow because its newly developed properties have much better rental growth potential (as they are in major markets) and should cost less to maintain (as they are newer buildings). Therefore, we believe there is still lots of room for its share price to increase.

Source: Investor Presentation

Attractive dividend

Riocan pays a monthly dividend of C$0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of about 5.7%. Its dividend yield is much higher than First Capital Realty’s 4% and slightly higher than SmartCentres REIT’s 5.3%. Riocan’s current dividend yield is trading towards the high end of its 5-year range of 4.8%-6.0%.

Data by YCharts

Risks And Challenges

Economic recession

An economic recession will negatively impact Riocan’s occupancy ratio and SPNOI growth, as most of its revenue comes from its retail properties which are much more cyclical than other types of real estates.

Rising interest rates

Although rate hike is not likely in the near term, a significant increase in interest rate will negatively impact Riocan’s balance sheet and cause an increase in its interest expenses. This will result in a decline in its interest coverage ratio as well.

Investor Takeaway

We believe Riocan’s share price will gradually trend higher in 2019 thanks to several catalysts we highlighted in our article. We believe its share price is compelling as it continues to trade at a discount to its NAV. The REIT also offers an attractive 5.7%-yielding dividend. We believe Riocan is a good investment choice for investors seeking both income and capital appreciation.

