Apple Now On iPhone Watch

Technology giant Apple (AAPL) annually launches its newest set of smartphones each fall. Last year, while the company's phones were rather nice, high pricing and the China / US trade war hurt unit sales quite a bit. As 2019 gets close to finishing its second month, competitor Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) has announced its major smartphone lineup for the year. This year, the newest devices give us a bar that Apple likely needs to hurdle this fall.

Let me first make a few comments regarding the Fold, Samsung's new top of the line foldable smartphone. The new device is certainly eye catching with its potential 7.3 inch display, six cameras, lots of storage and RAM, etc. This will likely be a hit for those that have lots of money and want the newest and greatest smartphone. However, at its starting price of $1,980, even though that includes Samsung's Galaxy Buds (the competitor for Apple's AirPods), it's a device that most consumers are not going to rush out for. There were many concerns about Apple's pricing last year, but the Fold costs twice much.

My main concern is where things impact the most consumers, however, so let's start with the new Galaxy S10E. Starting at just under $750, this phone is most comparable to the iPhone XR. The Galaxy is slightly smaller, with a 5.8 inch display against the XR's 6.1 inch, but it also starts with twice as much storage, 128GB, a slightly larger physical battery, and 6GB of RAM (vs. 64 GB storage and 3GB RAM for XR). The biggest difference, however, is that the S10E comes with a dual-camera setup for its primary rear camera, whereas the XR is a single camera setup. Apple is rumored to be going to a dual-camera setup later this year for the XR, but that is not confirmed at this point.

Where Samsung likely scores the most points, however, is the S10 and S10 Plus, which go for just under $900 and $1,000, respectively, and come in 6.1 and 6.4 inch screen sizes. That compares up against the iPhone XS and XS Max, which are 5.8/6.5 inches and start at $999/$1,099. Just like the comparison above on the smaller/cheaper phones, the Samsung models start with twice as much storage and RAM as their iPhone counterparts, along with much larger physical batteries. The Samsung models also are a bit lighter as compared to their iPhone competitors, although when you are going for such large screen devices, total weight may not be that meaningful. Those that pre-order the S10 and S10 Plus also will receive the Galaxy Buds, a nice nearly $130 bonus included in the prices mentioned above.

The big news here is that both the S10 and S10 Plus have a triple camera setup. Again, that's the rumor for the top of the line iPhone later this year, but we have to wait to see if that is true. It is possible that the XS successor may not get a three camera setup, in a way to differentiate the XS Max successor. Samsung goes a step further, however, by providing a dual camera setup for the "selfie" camera on the S10 Plus, meaning a total of 5 cameras on the phone. That might be the one place where Samsung truly stands out, and its devices are cheaper than their iPhone counterparts. Oh, and for those that care, all three of these new Galaxy models come with a headphone jack. Samsung also announced a new higher end 5G phone, but with pricing not yet available, it's hard to completely analyze that device now.

As you can see in the chart below, Apple shares have basically flattened out in the past couple of weeks. Despite a little market rally recently, the $170 area give or take a few bucks is where things have settled down. At this point, I think most investors and traders are waiting to see what happens on the China trade war front. What happens in the next couple of weeks regarding tariffs could have a major say in how the March quarter's results turns out.

Apple definitely has its work cut out for it now thanks to the release of a very impressive set of new phones from Samsung. The foldable phone is something I don't think we'll see from Apple anytime soon, but it's not likely to make a major sales impact at its current price point. With Samsung having some really nice camera setups and hardware specs that compare very favorably to iPhones that are more expensive in a few cases, Apple will need to up its game a bit this year if it doesn't want to repeat last year's sales troubles. We'll also need to see the second generation of AirPods come to market soon now that Samsung has a cheaper competitor out. Apple also needs to work on its wireless charging capabilities, where Samsung maintains a big advantage.

