CarMax Is Often Misunderstood

Introduction

My thesis is that CarMax (KMX) is often misunderstood due to the accounting treatment of the underlying economics. Accounting has limitations, and sometimes it is a crude approximation of reality. Some of the superficial write-ups about CarMax are not only vapid, but they also can lead to incorrect conclusions based on incomplete information. Much of the confusion regarding "debt" and free cash flow revolves around CarMax Auto Finance (CAF). Gross profit per unit comparisons can be dangerous if one doesn't factor in the different accounting methodologies used in the industry with respect to parts and service.

"Debt"

The recent Seeking Alpha Perfect Storm article erroneously states that the "onerous debt burden" at CarMax prevents it from growing the store count and expanding operations.

At a glance the CarMax GAAP balance sheet raises some questions, but the economic reality is nuanced because most of the "debt" is non-recourse. Following the financial crisis, CarMax adopted ASUs 2009-16 and 2009-17, and it amended the warehouse facility agreement such that the March 1, 2010, balance sheet had much higher assets and liabilities than the February 28, 2010, balance sheet. This is seen on the 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2010:

Image source: CarMax 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2010. Red rectangles added by author.

Footnote (1) from the above balance sheet says the following (emphasis added):

When presented in our consolidated financial statements beginning in the first quarter of fiscal 2011, the assets and liabilities of the securitization trusts will be separately presented on the face of the consolidated balance sheet, as required by ASU 2009-17, to reflect the fact that trust assets can be used only to settle trust obligations and that the trusts' creditors (or beneficial interest holders) do not have recourse to the general credit of CarMax.

One of the key points with respect to this accounting change is that the CAF notes payable are non-recourse. They are now on the balance sheet, but they are not equivalent to other liabilities.

Net Cash From Operating Activities And Free Cash Flow

Articles that talk about CarMax burning through cash are using rigid accounting definitions instead of economic explanations that visualize the full picture. A February 2013 article from The Motley Fool says CarMax burns through cash:

Over the past 12 months, CarMax burned $819.3 million cash while it booked net income of $422.1 million. That means it burned through all its revenue and more. That doesn't sound so great. FCF is less than net income. Ideally, we'd like to see the opposite.

The economic reality regarding cash flows at CarMax is more complicated. The 10-K filing mentioned earlier for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2010, says the following:

In future periods, because our securitization transactions will be accounted for as secured borrowings rather than asset sales, the cash flows from these transactions will be presented as cash flows from financing activities rather than as cash flows from operating or investing activities.

In the latest 10-Q filing through November 2018, the company explains the economic adjustment management uses with respect to cash provided by operating activities (emphasis added):

When considering cash provided by operating activities, management uses an adjusted measure of net cash from operating activities that offsets the changes in auto loan receivables with the corresponding changes in non-recourse notes payable. This is achieved by adding back the cash provided from the net issuances of non-recourse notes payable, which represents the increase in auto loan receivables that were funded through the issuance of non-recourse notes payable during the period. The resulting financial measure, adjusted net cash from operating activities, is a non-GAAP financial measure. We believe adjusted net cash from operating activities is a meaningful metric for investors because it provides better visibility into the cash generated from operations.

Showing the CAF non-recourse net addition, the table provided by management in the 10-Q highlights the fact that this adjustment has a huge impact:

Image source: CarMax 10-Q for the period ended November 2018. Red rectangle added by author.

We can see the increases in non-recourse notes payable by looking at the "FINANCING ACTIVITIES" section of the cash flow statement. $8,183.5 million minus $7,435.1 million is $748.4 million:

Image source: CarMax 10-Q for the period ended November 2018. Red rectangle added by author.

The accounting definition of nine month free cash flow is $114.6 million minus the maintenance component of the $243.3 million of capex. Obviously the economic reality is vastly different if we start with $863 million instead of $114.6 million.

Gross Profit Per Unit

A May 2018 Jalopnik article points out that the gross profit per unit at CarMax and Lithia (LAD) is high compared to other companies in the industry:

When it comes to gross profit per unit, on average, CarMax raked in $2,147 per vehicle. Lithia Motors wasn't far behind at $2,038 while other dealer groups such as Asbury (ABG), Penske (PAG), AutoNation (AN) and Sonic (SAH) had a profit range between $1,565 and $1,090. Startup Carvana (CVNA) only managed to average $902 per unit.

It doesn't explain that CarMax and Lithia fully include the highly profitable reconditioning numbers in this used car bucket while many other companies like Asbury, Penske, AutoNation and Sonic do not.

It is easier to understand the different accounting methodologies with an example. Suppose I sell my car to a dealer for $16,500. They could then sell it as-is for $18,000, but instead they decide to spend $1,000 on reconditioning such that they can ultimately sell it for $20,000.

The numbers are as follows:

$18,000 as-is used vehicle revenue

$2,000 parts and service revenue

-----------

$20,000 total revenue

$16,500 as-is used vehicle cogs

$1,000 parts and service cogs

-----------

$17,500 total cogs

An extra profit of $1,000 is made from the reconditioning, but the accounting methodology for this varies from company to company. CarMax and Lithia include the extra $1,000 in the "used car" bucket such that their gross profit per unit is higher than other companies like Asbury, Penske, AutoNation and Sonic that report the extra $1,000 in the parts and service bucket. I believe Carvana includes the extra $1,000 in the used car bucket, but it is a special case in hyper-growth mode with lower margins.

The article goes on to say the following:

But the fact that CarMax makes [sic] is the most profitable used car retailer in the country, is mostly the direct result of buyers often paying more for cars then [sic] they could have found elsewhere with a similar "no-haggle" experience.

In summary, it points out the high gross profit per unit at CarMax and then concludes that CarMax customers pay more than customers at other dealerships. It is problematic reaching this conclusion while leaving out the crucial fact that gross profit per unit is not apples to apples.

Closing Thoughts

The future economics on a per share basis are what matter and the accounting treatment can cause confusion. Among other things, I believe investors considering CarMax should read the 2003 background paper and the 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2010, mentioned earlier. These sources help readers differentiate between some of the useful CarMax updates in the media and some of the twaddle that is out there.

