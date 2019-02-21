A Little Brighthouse At The End Of This Tunnel

Introduction

In my article six months ago on Brighthouse Financial (BHF), I pointed out that the company was generating huge losses, not the profits that bulls like David Einhorn of Greenlight Capital imagined. In a follow-up article, I laid out the case for why the losses generated by the company’s derivative positions were real, and not something that was merely the result of accounting conventions. In the first three quarters of 2018, the company’s derivative positions, including puts the company held on $50 billion of notional equity exposure, had generated losses of $300-700 million a quarter.

And then came manna from heaven. A hawkish Federal Reserve, a brewing trade war, a weakening Chinese (and European) economy conspired to send the US equity market down 14% in the fourth quarter. In prior periods, the company’s derivative losses were explained away by a rising stock market and subdued volatility. So Q4 2018 was the chance for it to shine, with the market dropping precipitously and volatility spiking. And shine it did! The company showed a profit of $2 billion on its derivative book, working through all the YTD losses and more. On a GAAP basis, it finally had a profit to show after many quarters of losses.

Gored by a bull

Just as I was left staggering, came a message from Mr. Einhorn himself. “Thoughts? Just curious,” he asked, kindly leaving out a gloating emoji. “I’m impressed,” I responded, adding, “This round is yours, but one quarter does not a trend make.” “Why stick around for the next round?” he asked, no doubt using his high-stakes poker skills to press his advantage.

“You were not right to believe the GAAP losses earlier in the year…which mean nothing,” he continued, ironically using the company’s recent strong GAAP profits to make his point. “Ignore GAAP,” he admonished, without offering any alternative. Hmm… the last time I heard someone emphatically declare that a company is so special that generally accepted accounting principles don’t apply to it, it didn’t end too well. I responded that it would be hard to argue that the GAAP results bear no resemblance to reality; the best one could do is make that assertion for a particular quarter.

In between questioning my logic, methodology and understanding of the business, Mr. Einhorn predicted that the company would earn $10 per share or more in 2021, by which time the GAAP earnings would be the same as the company’s self-declared adjusted figures. I agreed that if the company indeed performed that way, the stock would go much higher. (Mr. Einhorn did not respond to a request for permission to reference the content of his messages and I have therefore included only some high-level quotes.)

I will show why I think the bullish figures are too optimistic. But first, let’s take a look at the recent quarter’s results.

December quarter results

The company’s fourth quarter results were epic. On a GAAP basis, the company reported earnings of $12 per share, primarily due to $2 billion in mark-to-market gains on derivatives. To be clear, this isn’t just a change in valuation on the balance sheet. Like the losses before it, most of the gain was a cash inflow into the company’s coffers (I estimate to the tune of more than $1 billion).

For the full year, the company reported GAAP earnings of $7.21 per share, and adjusted earnings of $7.44 per share, missing its guidance of $8.50-9.00 provided earlier in the year.

Book value increased by $1.5 billion from the prior quarter, nearly offsetting the decline of the prior three quarters. The company revealed that it repurchased $63 million of stock pursuant to the $200 million buyback it announced last year. Book value per share was up 1% from a year ago, aided by stock repurchases being made at 0.3x book.

Revenue ex derivative and investment gains was down 9% from the prior year’s quarter, partially made up by expense control. While certain product segments are growing, this is not a growth business overall.

Normalized earnings

This was an unusual quarter, with equity markets plunging and implied volatility doubling. Sure, we will have quarters like this, but history tells us only every few years (this was the worst in seven years). If I were to guess based on the company’s historical results, I would say the company would lose on the order of $1.3 billion on derivatives in most years (what it did in the first nine months of 2018), followed by a mammoth gain of $2 billion in a quarter every four years or so. On a normalized basis, this would imply losing $800 million a year on derivatives. This compares to the company’s view of a loss of $800 million to $1 billion in a normal year. For reference, the company’s loss on derivatives was $1.6 billion in 2017. There has been some confusion with people believing (or believing that I believe) that the derivative cost is “wasted money” that serves no purpose and can be eliminated. This is not true.

As I have pointed out earlier, the equity index puts the company buys are to hedge its exposure to the minimum guarantees it provides on its annuity products. So the company is in effect selling puts to its customers, and then buying these in the market. It is (or should be) recovering the cost of these derivatives from its customers in the pricing of its products. If it decides to stop hedging the $50 billion of notional exposure with its $14 billion of equity, it leaves itself heavily exposed. I think it is unlikely it will ever be in a position to do this, and if it does, look for the occasional heavy losses when equity markets go south. There is no free lunch. The other option is for the company to shrink its business to the point where it can comfortably take on the exposure without hedging. Meanwhile, any honest assessment of the company’s profits should account for at least a normalized cost of the derivatives the company buys. Otherwise, it is akin to an insurance company touting its profits without accounting for the cost of the reinsurance it purchases. So you may make your own assessment of what a normalized cost of the derivatives is and subtract it from the company’s adjusted earnings.

From its operations, the company generated $1.0 billion of adjusted pre-tax income in 2018, down from $1.6 billion the prior year (ref. page 6 of the Q4 Financial Supplement). I will take the average of these and assume $1.3 billion is a good normalized number. Subtracting $800 million for a normalized cost of derivatives would result in the company generating pre-tax income of $500 million and net income of $425 million (at a 15% tax rate) or $3.50 per share. The retained value of Q4’s windfall of $12 per share should contribute another $1 of earnings if productively deployed, so going forward, the company can do $4.50, a little more than the $4 per share I laid out in my prior article. So I do not believe the earnings power of the company has meaningfully changed.

For the company’s EPS to improve substantially from this figure, it will have to do one or more of three things:

Improve adjusted earnings from operations Reduce the cost of derivatives by taking on more of the exposure Shrink the share count by buying back stock

I think each of the above levers can contribute a bit, especially aided by the results of Q4, but I don’t think they will dramatically change the picture. It will not be easy to improve adjusted earnings dramatically in the face of shrinking revenue. With the company’s capital base not growing, it will be hard to take on more derivative exposure. The share count can be reduced, but at the cost of depleting capital.

The markets have bounced back this quarter, so I expect the company will revert to its regular pattern of having losses of a few hundred million $ on its derivatives this quarter. To be consistent, I will assume that the normalized loss is $800 million for the year even if the actual reported figure is much higher. You could say that in return for $800 million in funding, I have dropped my GAAP in the wall demand.

Valuation and recommendation

In my prior article, I said that $4 is a good working assumption for the company’s earnings power. However, to reflect the gain from Q4, I am bumping this up to $4.50, with a fair value for the stock being $36 at the same 8x multiple. Note that the earnings I am assuming are considerably more than the $3 per share that the company generated on a pre-tax GAAP basis for 2018 and 2017 combined (ref. page 2 of the Q4 Financial Supplement). So I believe I am being quite generous in my assessment.

Selling the $50 strike calls as I recommended in my prior articles (and rolling them over on expiration) has been nicely profitable in the last six months. I would still be fine with doing this at opportune times, but with the stock now at $42, there is not much premium or liquidity in these. I would wait till the stock gets to the $45 level before selling any more calls.

In keeping with SA’s best practice guidelines, I am presenting bull and bear cases in addition to the base case above. In the bull case, the company would succeed in reducing its hedge costs by $300 million annually, adding $2 per share to EPS. An 8x multiple on the resulting $6.50 of normalized EPS would give a fair value for the stock of $52. In the bear case, the company would not be able to meaningfully increase its adjusted earnings from this year and would fall $200 million short of the estimate, resulting in normalized EPS of $3. The fair value for the stock would be $24.

Risks

The primary risk to this thesis is the level of hedging costs that the company incurs over time. While I believe (and the company concurs) that $800 million annually is a good estimate, the number could vary considerably depending on the trajectory of equity markets.

At a third of book value, the stock screens cheap and it is always possible that a competitor could decide to make an ill-advised acquisition of the company.

As the 2020 Presidential campaign heats up, the financial sector is an easy punching bag. Annuities don’t have a good reputation, but the sub-sector is probably small enough to fly under the radar.

Summary

The company undoubtedly had a good quarter. While accounting rules may cause a mismatch in the speed at which derivative losses/gains are recognized versus the change in the value of the corresponding liabilities, there is still a net cost over time. The reported derivative losses/gains are not phantom mark-to-market items; a majority is covered by a real cash outflow/inflow in the particular quarter. Although the magnitude in a given quarter may overstate economic impact, on a normalized basis the cost is substantial and cannot be ignored. Those averse to looking at the company’s volatile GAAP results may subtract this figure from the company’s adjusted results to arrive at a smoothed earnings number.

