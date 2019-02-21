The Beaten Down Gold Sector Starts To Punch Back

On the horizon, the president of the ECB, Mario Draghi and the governor of the BOE, Mark Carney, are soon to leave their posts.

We have long held the opinion that the fortunes of the precious metals sector is largely dependent on the action or lack of it by the Central Bankers.

In the short term, there could be some selling as profit-takers realize their gains and move to the sidelines.

In the long term, gold and silver and their associated stocks are at the start of a bull market.

Preamble

We have long held the opinion that the fortunes of the precious metals sector is largely dependent on the action or lack of it by the Central Bankers. Of note is the Federal Reserve who has now taken its foot off the accelerator regarding rate hikes in the US. We have stated that we doubt that we will get any rate hikes this year and we might even get a rate cut as the Fed remains “data-driven” and has adopted a dovish stance regarding monetary policy.

Central Bank Actions Regarding Monetary Policy

There are also other Central Bankers which we need to be aware of as their actions can contribute to the expansion or contraction of the money supply such as the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England (BoE), etc. On Tuesday, the governor of the Bank of Japan (BoJ), Haruhiko Kuroda, gave notice that the central bank was ready to ramp up stimulus if sharp rises in the yen damaged the Japanese economy and undermined his strategy of achieving a 2% inflation target.

As we all know money knows no boundaries and will migrate across borders in the blink of an eye. Inflating the money supply tends to weaken a currency and the yen did fall on this news from the BoJ. It is difficult to make a direct correlation between the yen weakening and gold prices rising but gold did trade higher following this piece of news.

On the horizon, the president of the ECB, Mario Draghi and the governor of the BoE, Mark Carney, are soon to leave their posts. The loss of familiar faces creates a certain amount of uncertainty as we do not know who will replace them and what sort of strategy they will adopt when managing monetary policy. If the replacements are of a dovish disposition, then we would expect gold and silver to be the beneficiaries.

Gold Surges To 11-Month Highs

As we can see from the chart below gold has reacted positively since the golden crossover so we would now like to see gold prices get above the $1370.00/Oz level and settle there. The technical indicators remain in the overbought zone suggesting a near-term pullback, but they could also stay there for some time before unwinding. Gold has rallied well since Labour Day and is gaining a tad more air time which is positive for gold bugs.

Gold Miners Are Finally On The Move

The precious metals stocks are now flirting with the resistance level of 180 and the stocks need to rally above this level and stay there. The technical indicators as per the MACD, the STO and the RSI are in the oversold zone which suggests a pullback, but don’t count on it.

Conclusion

In the short term, there could be some selling as profit-takers realize their gains and move to the sidelines.

In the long term, gold and silver and their associated stocks are at the start of a bull market. For confirmation of this bull market, we would like to see gold trading comfortably above $1400.00/Oz, however, at that point, the stocks will have already increased in value and today’s prices will no longer be available.

If you do not have a position in this sector of the market, then give it some serious thought as it will not remain beaten down for much longer.

If you do have a position, then you can afford to buy on dips, however, we believe that these will be shallow in nature so you may have to move fast.

My own position is that I do own gold and silver and a number of stocks which I acquired too early, however, in weeks like this one, when we see them move 4% or more in a single trading session, it eases the worry somewhat.

We are also on the acquisition trail for good quality producers and due diligence is in full swing.

The HUI (Basket of Unhedged Gold Stocks) remains some 71.90% off its high (630-177) made in 2011 so the upside potential is enormous for these stocks.

Finally, go gently and avoid taking a sniper’s approach to investing by going ‘all-in’ on just one stock; diversify a little by acquiring a small basket of stocks.

