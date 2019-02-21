AT&T Holds The Keys To Valuable Real Estate

First of all, I'm not long AT&T (T), so take it for what it's worth. In fact, I originally thought it was a terminally ill patient given all of its debt and recent acquisitions in spaces that have significant headwinds.

Having said that, I took the time to understand the company's strategy with respect to the smartphone and bundling services together and it actually looks like they have a shot at creating a package that will be hard for competition to beat. While I could spend hours talking about all of the different assets that AT&T owns (and there is plenty of content on Seeking Alpha centered around that), I want to just focus on the smartphone subscriber base and what I believe is a uniquely valuable asset that will allow them to layer on multiple services and create a nice revenue stream.

The Ignite Advertising Platform

I recently wrote about Digital Turbine (APPS), a company that is partnered up with AT&T. Digital Turbine is a little known software company (approx. $220 million market cap) that has struck deals with AT&T, Verizon (VZ), and 30 or so other carriers throughout the world, embedding its unique Ignite advertising platform on Android smartphones across these carriers' networks. Ignite allows app developers to advertise their apps to subscribers of AT&T (and the 30 other carriers) at the time the phone is activated as well as throughout the life cycle of the phone. Advertisers are eager to use the platform because it gives them direct access to an engaged audience throughout the life of the smartphone.

Revenues are exploding for Digital Turbine (up 6-fold in the past 3 years) and the revenue they're collecting per device is up significantly as well, well over 100% during that time. While still small at $120M a year or so run rate, this revenue stream is becoming large enough for AT&T to take notice. Like its partner, AT&T is taking roughly a 50% cut on revenues that come to the Ignite platform through the AT&T network. All of this revenue is 100% margin revenue to AT&T. Carriers have become a bit desperate to find new ways to monetize their existing subscriber base. What the Ignite platform has done is it has brought on major advertisers like Netflix (NFLX), Amazon (AMZN), Yelp (YELP), The Weather Channel, and more (see here for list of some more) and allowed them to reach AT&T's (and other networks) audience of subscribers directly through their smartphones.

AT&T essentially owns the keys to the kingdom that is its subscriber base and its ability to layer on services to the Android phones on its network makes one think there is more upside than people are giving it credit for. The Ignite platform uses analytics to look at the basic demographics of the user (age, sex, where they live) and it can deliver a host of apps to the subscriber based on that information. Ultimately, it may be able to deliver an entirely unique experience to each smartphone owner through its software. Because AT&T has ownership of some of the most valuable real estate in the world (the smartphone home screen) and is a partner of Digital Turbine, it is along for the ride as advertisers continue to ramp up spend on the Ignite platform. Time spent on smartphones continues to skyrocket and to AT&T, this is a very captive audience that has ample room for increasing monetization.

While I think the future is really bright for Digital Turbine (the company now has 230 million smartphones (and growing) on its advertising platform and is expanding into other smart devices), this article is not going to cover that company in depth (feel free to read my prior article about it if you like). Instead, my initial look at Digital Turbine got me thinking more about AT&T, just how valuable their subscriber base is, and about the opportunities, it has to add new revenue streams and differentiate itself from other streaming players.

Integrating the Time Warner Assets

Through talking a little bit with the management team of Digital Turbine and as mentioned in their Q2 Fiscal 2019 call, AT&T and Digital Turbine are developing some unique software programs that will help integrate the 150+ apps that AT&T acquired through WarnerMedia. While they didn't give me any details on what they might be offering, consider the following:

Software features that would group all of the Time Warner apps into unique folders (grouped based on similar content for example) - Ignite currently offers a folders program based on this technology, so it's likely you might see something like a full suite of streaming TV options all on one app or several apps, stored in one folder on your smartphone.

Cross-promotional opportunities for users of certain apps (think HBO) to use other apps (CNN, NASCAR, etc.).

Showcasing the Time Warner apps to customers right at the time they're activating their phones, pre-installing them on their phones, and offering unique content to those phone users throughout the life cycle of the phone.

Alerting users to new content added to downloaded apps over the life cycle of the phone (e.g., alerting users of new content added to HBO Now).

Engaging with customers whenever they use their phone, a content distribution strategy that none of the other streaming providers like Netflix or Disney (DIS) have.

The possibility of charging higher ad rates on each of the WarnerMedia apps because of the wide distribution network AT&T possesses.

Cash Flow and Dividend

Keep in mind that despite all of this turmoil surrounding AT&T's strategy of bringing on more debt to acquire Time Warner, AT&T has free cash flow projections of $21 billion this year with Time Warner's numbers only being included for half of the year. Its new dividend payout of about $3.6 billion per quarter amounts to only a payout ratio of 55% or so based on Q3 2018 numbers.

Operating income per employee, a metric I like to look at to determine the efficiency of an organization, has continued to trend up.

Likely, AT&T will be digesting the WarnerMedia properties and nervous investors will continue to worry about the debt load, despite the fact that operating metrics look perfectly fine and the stock is cheap.

Conclusion

While this isn't meant to be a comprehensive analysis of AT&T, I did want to shed some light on the unique distribution channel that T has with its current subscriber base that gives it a distinct advantage over other players in the streaming universe. I'm excited to see what the partnership with Digital Turbine brings to the table as AT&T integrates its assets with Time Warner and will be looking to opportunistically purchase shares of T over time.

AT&T will have the ability to engage with a very captive audience throughout the life cycle of their phones. They will be able to add unique software tools to get users to engage with their pre-installed apps or downloaded apps on a regular basis because they own the subscribers. They will have the ability to make the user experience more enriching and will likely bundle their apps together with the monthly phone service, a bundling strategy that none of the other streaming companies will be able to do.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in T over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are also long APPS