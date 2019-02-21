Here Come The Financials

The broad market recovery is almost two months old, and the leaders among the 11 S&P sectors have been clearly established. While techs and consumer staples have been among those leaders, we're also beginning to see signs of life among some of the key lagging sectors. Among those laggards is the financial sector, which exerts an outsized influence on the longer-term direction of the stock market. In today's report, we'll look at how the financial stocks are about to take off and what this portends for the 3-9 month broad market outlook.

Among the growth engines of the recovery since December have been technology, healthcare, consumer staples, and utility stocks. While the performance of these four sectors has been impressive to date, the relative strength of the latter two are indicative of the conservative (and somewhat risk averse) nature of investors since last year's plunge. It's always encouraging to see institutional investors bullish on equities, but when the top performers are defensive plays, one gets the feeling that investors aren't fully convinced that the intermediate-term outlook is good.

In the case of the outperforming utilities, it's especially evident that investors are defensive oriented right now and are hedging their bullish bets on the market's riskier sectors, including information tech. Shown here is a comparison of the last six months' performance of the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and the Dow Jones Utility Average (DJUA). As this graph demonstrates, the DJUA has been outperforming the SPX on a relative basis since the October market crisis.

Source: BigCharts

While the relative strength of the utilities is a sign that investors aren't quite ready to fully commit to the bull market, it's also a positive affirmation of the bull's strength. From a historical perspective, when the SPX outperforms the Dow Utilities, it usually means that participants are at least somewhat giddy on the equity market outlook, which in turn makes the market vulnerable to bear raids. For when the bulls become over-committed, they tend to ignore what can go wrong to upset their sanguine view of the corporate earnings outlook. Then when unexpectedly bad news comes along, they often overreact by dumping their surfeit of stocks, which stresses the already over-extended market. It's interesting to note, for example, that the SPX was in a relative strength position versus the DJUA in the weeks immediately prior to last October's market plunge.

Although it's not ideal for the S&P 500 to outperform the Dow Jones Utilities, one thing that is ideal is for the ultra-sensitive financial sector to lead the S&P. This is because whatever bodes well for the banks and broker/dealers is almost always good news for the broad equity market. For that reason, when bank and broker/dealer stocks are showing relative strength versus the SPX, it usually leads, or coincides with, periods of unusual strength in the overall market.

For most of the past year, the financial stocks have lagged the S&P 500 Index. At times, the lag has been significant. This is partly a result of the diminished earnings outlook for many financial institutions due to global trade fears and the Fed's tightening policy last year. The Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) is my favorite tracking vehicle for the financial stocks in the aggregate. This chart compares the performance of XLF in recent months with the S&P 500. As you can see here, XLF is lagging the SPX to a small degree right now. This isn't surprising given that many of the negative surprises during the latest earnings season were from financial sector stocks, according to FactSet. However, there are indications that the outlook for the financials in the coming months is greatly improved.

Source: BigCharts

Consider that one of the biggest headwinds to growth in the financial sector in the last several months was the reduction of the Federal Reserve's asset holdings, known as "quantitative tightening." The release of the Fed's latest meeting minutes confirms that the central bank plans to end quantitative tightening this year. It was the threat of significantly higher interest rates which partly accounts for the diminished performance of banks and broker/dealer stocks last year. While financial institutions generally favor a gradual increase in rates, higher rates are detrimental when it squeezes economic growth.

Even the fear of higher rates can create a chilling effect which ripples across the entirety of the broad market, as we saw in late 2018. This is why financial stocks generally, and bank stocks in particular, typically act as bellwethers for the S&P 500 Index. This is clearly reflected in the PHLX/KBE Bank Index (BKX) performance last year. When compared with the SPX (below), it's easy to see that bank stocks were anticipating negative repercussions from the Fed's tightening policy. While the SPX made a series of higher highs from April until September, BKX was diverging lower versus the S&P during that time.

Source: BigCharts

With quantitative tightening now on hold, however, bank and broker/dealer stocks have responded by rallying for the last two months and have recovered most of their losses since the October-December plunge. Moreover, an important test of a widely watched technical benchmark is now being made in the NYSE Securities Broker/Dealer Index (XBD). I'm referring to the 200-day moving average, which has a big psychological significance for not only technical traders, but for many institutional investors as well. The following graph shows that XBD is on the cusp of recovering above its 200-day MA for the first time since last summer. A weekly close above the 200-day MA in the XBD would send a signal to market watchers that the financial sector is well on its way to a fully recovery. It would also likely trigger some additional short-covering in the lagging financial stocks and give the sector an additional boost. It's also worth noting that XBD has been an excellent indication of the overall health of the U.S. stock market for years. Continued strength in XBD would further confirm that the broad market recovery since December still has plenty of life left and would bode well for the intermediate-term (3-9 month) outlook.

Source: BigCharts

Meanwhile, the internal profile of the NYSE market remains unaltered as of Feb. 20. That is, stocks continue to go from strength to strength. This observation is manifested in the graph of the four-week rate of change (momentum) of the NYSE new 52-week highs and lows. I use this indicator to measure the market's short-term path of least resistance since the new highs and lows reflect incremental demand for stocks. A rising four-week momentum indicator of the highs-lows is a sign that the bulls are in control of the trend.

Source: WSJ

The main takeaway from today's market review is that financial sector stocks are on the mend now that Fed policy is more accommodating. Not only have bank and broker/dealers recovered most of their losses since last fall, but there is also a very good chance we'll see an acceleration of the rally in these stocks, as investors increasingly assess the profit potential of this sector now that higher rates are no longer an imminent threat. What's more, there are reasons for believing that a mutually beneficial U.S.-China trade deal will soon be made, which would lift another major burden for the intermediate-term outlook for financial stocks. Based on the weight of evidence, investors are justified in having some exposure to the financial sector via a sector ETF such as the one mentioned in this report.

On a strategic note, investors should also be long the sectors and industries which are showing the most relative strength and solid fundamentals. In particular, investors should be looking at consumer staples, pharmaceuticals, and real estate equities, as well as the tech sector in general. I also recommended last week that technical traders take some partial profit in market tracking ETFs, such as the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ), of which I'm currently long. After the impressive upside run of the last few weeks, now would be a good time to book a little profit and raise stop losses on long positions in the event my bullish thesis is wrong and selling pressure increases.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHQ, IAU, XLE, XLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.