Fed Patience Is Risk Management, Not International Rescue - Just Yet

A re-emphasis of the employment mandate and de-emphasis of the inflation mandate may have been chewed over by President Trump and Chairman Powell on their recent dinner date.

As the global economy dies from a lack of liquidity, the call has gone out for the Fed to perform an international rescue. Having contributed in large part, to this lack of liquidity, Chairman Powell won’t change his terms of reference from a domestic to a global mandate yet.

The Fed will act as a risk manager, but so far only in relation to the risks contained within its national and legal borders. Chairman Powell is however willing to be a patient, in order to give the global economy time to sort its issues out. Will this be enough, or will a global rescue mission ultimately be needed?

Chairman Powell has been advised to let his team take up some of the heavy lifting. Whether he likes it or not they intend to. What Mr Market needs to understand are the terms and conditions by which they all collaborate and cooperate going forward. This appears to be a work in process; involving a legally defined obligation to support a policy consensus and a less formal freedom for personal expression on the record.

Mr Market has had a torrid time, watching all the cosplay and then, trying to work out which Chairman Powell outfit is the real one and who is pulling the strings. Outfits and roles have changed from “Mr Straight Talker”, to “Great Reformer” and latterly “Lobbyin’ Judge Powell”. The “Lobbyin’ Judge” recently dress-rehearsed a new role as the “Dinin’ Judge”, at the White House, with a view to restoring normal relations with the President.

After the U-Turn at the last FOMC meeting, Mr Market has given the “Lobbyin’ Judge” some striped pyjamas. It is not certain if this signifies that Mr Market thinks he has taken him prisoner or if some more unpleasant fate awaits the “Lobbyin’ Judge”.

The previous report noted the complete lack of transparency, shown by the “Lobbyin’ Judge”, in reporting his meetings with Congressmen and women. It would appear that he has now strapped legal a belt and braces around his recent meeting to celebrate his sixty sixth birthday with President Trump.

It should be noted that the brief summary of the meeting, was not a transcript and therefore lacked any real information. The report did however make clear that the “Lobbyin’ Judge” informed the President that he makes monetary policy in line with his Congressional dual mandate. The contents of the “Lobbyin’ Judge’s” more important meetings with representatives from Congress remain an opaque mystery; which is implies a level of secrecy that is not in the American public interest.

What the birthday diners may have found hard to swallow, as they jointly take credit for keeping the current economic expansion alive, is the plight of the long-term unemployed. Long-term can be loosely qualified as those out of work for more than a year. Drilling through the blowout headline job creation figures, to find this cohort, one also finds that at 13.2% it averages higher now than at any time between 1976 and 2008.

Inflation during this period, after its killing in the late 70’s/early 80’s, has not seriously troubled the inflation mandate custodians of monetary policy. Those custodians who care more about the employment mandate have remained horrified by their poor showing on this key performance metric.

President Trump and the “Lobbyin’Judge”, despite their disagreements, should be able to agree that this long-term unemployed cohort needs coordinated action from both of them. The plight of this cohort contrasts strongly with the latest JOLTS data, which shows more openings and less workers skilled enough to fill them.

The Fed has until now been looking at these tight labor markets and expecting inflation to come storming back at any moment. Far from it, the lack of skills is actually holding back hiring and hence the economic expansion. Triggering a recession with higher interest rates, would therefore not be wise.

Now Chairman Powell sees an opportunity to mitigate this supply side risk, by prolonging the recovery with the proviso that President Trump will address the skills shortage. As long as inflation obliges on the low-ish side, such coordination could form the basis for cooperation.

There are signs that the Fed may be about to emphasize its employment mandate obligation, slightly higher than its inflation one, if the “Lobbyin’ Judge’s” colleagues can get his focus away from the expected yet missing wage inflation from tight labor markets. The Judge has himself intimated as much, with his post-POTUS dinner party toast to the income unequal. Indeed, the Judge sees the next decade’s challenge as creating equitable income equilibrium. Further evidence of the plight of this less-skilled cohort, was summarily provided by the New York Fed.

The New York Fed was surprised to find that 7 million low-income Americans are seriously delinquent on their car loans. Such loans are generally prioritised, in the order of keeping the wolf from the door; thereby allowing these workers to get to work on time so that they can pay down the rest of their debts.

This is a signal that all is not well; and that these people are not skilled-up to enter the tightest areas of the tight jobs market. No doubt the two birthday diners were left with a bitter taste in their mouths, after chewing over what some of the more Socialist Democrats have in mind for creating income equilibrium over the next decade.

Post birthday-dinner, the “Dinin’ Judge” lobbied the American people by making it clear that, whilst he is above politics, he strongly believes that "We (the Fed) want prosperity to be widely shared." Janet Yellen in her pomp could not have put it more succinctly.

This new, more touchy-feely Chairman, stands in stark contrast to the taciturn orator who tanked markets and consumer confidence, without a care for widely shared prosperity, last December. Presumably, he also dined with the Ghost of Recessions Past and Ghost of Socialist Futures over the Christmas break.

Chairman Powell’s colleagues have had a similarly torrid time. Their plight began as their academic qualifications were initially questioned and ridiculed by “Mr Straight Talker”. Their faces were then rubbed in it by the “Great Reformer”, who decided to deconstruct and then reconstruct the whole monetary policy framework and process. Most recently, they have been insulted, through being forced to accept the embarrassing step of having to legally certify and swear, that they understand what they are doing, by the “Lobbyin’ Judge” at each FOMC meeting. Their stoicism has been admirable, even if amazing to watch. Everyone has their breaking point however; and it appears that this has been reached in some cases.

Minnesota Fed president Neel Kashkari recently demonstrated that he is not comfortable with the style drift of monetary policy-making, from an economic to a legal framework, under the slow hand of “Lobbyin’ Judge Powell”.

Kashkari’s discomfort also referenced the cognitive biases of the Fed Chairman, against QE and economists in general, noted in a previous report. In a barbed complement to the Chairman, for his belated pause in tightening monetary policy, Kashkari noted that Powell is “coming around”. “Coming around” not only implies that the Chairman is inert, but also that he is largely ignorant of what is going on around him. Jim Cramer has a word for this, “amateur”.

This kind of urbane sarcasm is inflammatory trash talking. It is also the closest thing that the Fed will get to in terms of insubordination, insurrection and possibly sedition. Kashkari has crossed a red line. Presumably he has not done this lightly, without a thought to the consequences of his action. It is a warning to Powell, to become more collegiate and less dictatorial. It may also be a warning to him that this inert style-drift into the realms of Constitutional Law is not something that the Fed entertains lightly.

Kashkari’s comments also showed that, whilst rebelling against the Chair, he is fully prepared to be collegiate. The last report suggested that the Fed will have another crack at the strategy to extend economic growth without igniting further inflation. Kashkari is plainly up for this, as he notes that the Fed is pausing in an economy that is "fundamentally healthy".

There are also signs that the “Lobbyin’ Judge” is going to have a much bigger debate with the academics in the near future.

The Fed’s home of left-field thinking followed Kashkari, with what can be viewed as a revenge of the economists for previous insults by the Chairman. The academics at the San Francisco Fed brazenly suggested (on paper) that negative interest rates would have reduced the depth of the recession during the GFC and accelerated the recovery. This will have the “Lobbyin’ Judge” choking on his birthday cake. What it shows is that, far from being cowed by his insults, the much maligned economists at the Fed have been inspired. It also shows that, if and when another recession threatens, ZIRP/NIRP will be on the table.

Not content with this ZIRP/NIRP heresy, the San Francisco Fed then destroyed the Philips Curve; and with it any thesis supporting further tightening of monetary policy because of a tight labor market. The researchers stress tested for inflation, with the unemployment rate at an eye-watering low of 2%. They found that inflation expectations and hence the real inflation that derives from them hardly changed from the low historic mean.

A pattern is developing at the San Francisco Fed, which is clearly part of a larger one aimed at allowing inflation to overshoot its target. As the reader will find, this is part of an even wider strategy, to allow the Fed to operate with a much larger balance sheet in what are allegedly normal economic times. All these reports are just by way of legal evidence for the “Lobbyin’ Judge ”. When the San Francisco Fed president spoke, the full context of this wider strategy became clear.

Like her legally bound colleagues, San Francisco Fed president Mary Daly’s recent guidance was bipolar. Her legally binding opinion, adopted the risk management posture. Citing the headline risk, of tighter liquidity, Daly U-turned. Under the headline, she cited global conditions and uncertainty as to whether the current liquidity tightening is due to previous rate hikes or not. The current tightening of liquidity is thus doing the job of further rate hikes. So uncertain has she become, that she is now not certain how many rate hikes if any may be needed in the future.

Perhaps, even more alarming to the “Lobbyin’Judge’s” cherished orthodoxy and disdain for academics, was Daly’s personal view of the Fed’s balance sheet. Daly now questions whether the Fed’s balance sheet should be used as a monetary policy tool in normal times; and not just as a last resort, when interest rates are already at zero. One can see the logical progression here, from the researchers who find that ZIRP/NIRP would have made the GFC less painful to Daly’s conclusion.

Clearly, the “Lobbyin’Judge” sees the balance sheet as a last resort crisis tool, which should now be put back in its dungeon. Daly’s point of view however, fits with the current evidence that the US and global economy are not strong enough, to allow the building of a conventional interest rate cushion that would allow the balance sheet to shrink back to pre-crisis levels. Her viewpoint is persuasive and certainly worth investigating, without ruling out as heresy. It may lead to an expanded Fed balance sheet for some time, which would then become commonplace and not viewed as a systemic risk.

Were the Fed to adopt the balance sheet as a regular monetary policy tool, rather than the nuclear option, it would of course imply that the majority of people on the planet are still living in close to crisis conditions. This situation has been euphemistically called the New Normal by some. It now appears that balance sheet scale will get debated, with a view to a scaled-up one becoming conventional monetary policy doctrine if Daly has her way.

Cleveland Fed president Loretta Mester’s latest guidance was of value, more in the way it showed how, those who do not rebel against Chairman Powell, are editing and moderating their communications to fit his new legal style-drift. In effect, Mester provided flexible guidance to fit fluctuations around the neutral rate.

Mester also intends that she and her colleagues go back to first principles on inflation; in light of the fact that it doesn’t rise when labor markets are tight, yet also doesn’t fall precipitously in recessions either. Well anchored inflation expectations appear to be a self-fulfilling prophecy across the full economic cycle. If this turns out to be the finding from her research, it will free up the Fed to be more accommodating of rising inflation in general. This would imply a significant new bias developing in Fed policy towards the growth mandate.

The “Lobbyin’ Judge” has an innate cognitive bias against academic study. In this instance however, there is clear empirical evidence in support of secular low inflation and low employment that he has already made reference to. Mester’s little project is therefore potentially a game-changer for monetary policy. It needs to be monitored closely. A permanently expanded Fed balance sheet may lie at the end of her rainbow.

Having lined up her audience, Mester then gave them the conclusion in advance thereby framing expectations in a not so subtle manner. Emphasizing that wage gains are in line with productivity gains and thus not inflationary, she then outlined what this means for Fed policy. This framing of expectations is all about balance sheet size and run-off. According to her, the Fed will debate and then publish its reasoning, for not only taking the balance sheet run-off off auto-pilot but also for, now pausing said manual run-off. Mester has basically given Mr Market the result before the race has been run. Perhaps in fact, the decision has already been made and she is simply providing the “Lobbyin’ Judge” with the evidential exhibits that he needs.

Mester has clearly retained her sense of humor throughout this process. Whilst signalling that balance sheet run-off is going to end, she made it clear that she sees no evidence that its shrinkage has caused perverse reactions in the markets. Evidently she was looking at the bid for Treasuries; and missing the signal that it showed Mr Market believes that balance sheet run-off is triggering an economic slowdown.

One other potentially appealing outcome of Mester’s amusing U-turn, is that the “Lobbyin’ Judge” will not have to embarrass himself further with his own U-Turn on the balance sheet. Instead he can look smart, by sponsoring a debate over the intellectually demanding subject of maintaining an expanded balance sheet as a normal-unconventional monetary policy tool.

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan OpEded a textbook guide, for the perplexed Fed speaker, on how the guidance sub-committee on which he sits would like Fed communication to follow. He adapted the risk management thesis, to qualitatively weigh the balance of risks which have caused the Fed to become “patient”.

Kaplan’s first order of business was to draw the reader’s attention to the new legal affidavit aka “Statement Regarding Monetary Policy Implementation and Balance Sheet Normalization,” which all FOMC members must officially accept is the binding guidance on the execution of monetary policy.

Previously, Kaplan has told his audience why the Fed has a “luxury of patience”. In the latest chapter of his monetary policy memoirs, he qualitatively valued this “luxury”; and then put a quantitative value on how long this “patience” should last.

Kaplan then qualified his primary objective, with his own personal opinion that the US economy is now feeling the headwind from previous rate hikes; in addition to a rising global trade headwind and a waning tailwind from the Trump fiscal stimulus. The reader should bear in mind that it is also feeling another headwind from balance sheet shrinkage.

His second order of business was to draw the line, between personal opinion and the legally binding guidance, that he has signed and sworn to follow. The personal extemporization critically emphasized itself with a plethora of “I believes” and “my views”, so that it resembled a sermon from the late Dr Martin Luther King. It was notably Dovish and explained why Kaplan is prepared to wait six months for the global economy to work through the domestic data with a conclusive final vector.

Kaplan revealed a changed personal view on the Philips Curve, which will no doubt get debated at the legally binding level in due course. He believes that, since companies lack pricing power, the economy should be allowed to “run a little hotter”. The potential wage inflation created would then pull long-term unemployed workers back into retraining followed by the labor pool. Ultimately, the influx of new skilled workers would raise productivity and still prevent a cap on runaway wage inflation.

Kaplan is therefore ready to commit the heresy of creating and tolerating Stagflation, with the view that the invisible hand in the real economy will adjust and correct the situation in time. His view neatly fits the new social contract, between the President and Chairman Powell, to work on the labor supply-side in partnership. It also closely follows Mary Daly’s left-field thinking and Loretta Mester’s already concluded before it has even started game-changer. The context of a wider Fed strategy clearly resonates through all of this box-ticking by the author.

Kaplan’s heresy also fits with related Fed initiatives to consider price level targeting and an inflation overshoot. Powell implies his support for this inflation overshoot, as he believes that the economy is currently in the “neighborhood” of the neutral rate. Pausing now and letting inflation rise further, would be evidence for said overshoot. This is radical stuff for Chairman Powell to get his head around all at once.

Kaplan has also responded to his colleagues at the San Francisco Fed’s findings, that negative US interest rates would have been more helpful in the GFC. Kaplan does not believe in this thesis, because he thinks that the trade-off weakening of the commercial banks would have negated the benefits on ZIRP/NIRP. Kaplan’s heresy is therefore collegiate but still contains reservations that give him authenticity and credibility.

Kaplan’s RSK moment revealed how the institution of Fed academia, has responded to and made a Devil’s bargain with “Lobbyin’ Judge Powell”. Whilst agreeing to swear his legally binding guidance missives, Fed speakers have reserved the right to express their own personal opinions for a matter of public record. This author is looking for how they and the “Lobbyin’ Judge” will resolve their conflicted interests, when their personal view is diametrically opposed to the legally binding guidance that they have also signed up for. What is clear, is that there is no such thing as true consensus. What replaces true consensus are legally binding guidance statements.

Fed Governor Randal Quarles followed the strict division between legally binding guidance and personal opinion principle. In following this rule, he underlined a personal view consistent with Robert Kaplan. This view sees the Fed waiting for at least six months, to assess the situation. For now, he sees a balance between a solid jobs market and muted inflation. He refuses to address the global risks; so is thus prepared to wait six months to see how these filter back into his legally binding dual mandate obligations.

Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic, the originator of the Fed’s “risk management” sobriquet, made an easy transition from “patient” to “risk management” guidance. Identifying the as yet missing data impact of the Government shutdown, he then went on to identify the risks associated with the swift Chinese slowdown and rapidly unfolding Eurozone meltdown. In view of these risks, it is important to him that the Fed does not “inadvertently” trigger a deeper slowdown, with tighter monetary policy at this point, until the situation becomes clearer.

For any observer, perhaps even the “Lobbyin’ Judge”, who hadn’t picked up on the new agenda Fed Governor Lael Brainard labored the message in clear and intelligible tones. The "balance sheet normalization process has really done the work it was intended to do," so that it"should come to an end later this year." Ergo the Fed will have a much larger balance sheet as a logical result of this process.

If the Fed truly intends to pursue more growth without inflation, it must implicitly accept a higher US Dollar and the headwind that this will create. Global funds will escape the low growth and no growth in Europe, China, Japan and emerging markets and flow to the US. These flows will create asset bubbles and inflationary pressures in the real economy, in addition to a stronger US Dollar. The Fed must therefore re-calibrate its risk management indicators, to avoid tightening monetary policy aggressively to deflate said asset bubbles and prevent said inflation pressure from taking hold. Chairman Powell’s handling of the last interest rate increase in December, should not inspire confidence that the Fed can manage this process without creating further volatility.

Dollar strength should be viewed by the Fed as the form of monetary policy tightening to deal with this fund flow driven risk. The BOJ has had similar problems, since its first experiment with unconventional monetary policy easing some 20 years ago. The Fed is just discovering them. Fortunately, the US economy is more dynamic than Japan’s so the problem will not be as acute. In a world of restricted trade however, there will be a new kind of challenge which will make things feel acute. The Fed’s problem and its expanded balance sheet experiment could thus drag on for decades, something that the “Lobbyin’ Judge” seems incapable of accepting at the moment.

The diminutive central banking giant Janet Yellen, neatly summarized the dynamic equilibrium that the Fed must manage as it hovers around the neutral rate. Her synopsis clearly identified the global headwinds that the “Lobbyin’ Judge” ignores because they are not legally defined in his mandate. As clear and transparent as ever she summarized that: “It’s not out of the question that the Fed may need to raise rates again” and “if global growth really weakens and that spills over to the United States, or if financial conditions tighten more and we do see a weakening in the U.S. economy, it’s certainly possible the next move is a cut, but both outcomes are possible.”

One is struck by how clear, un-academic and intelligible this guidance is; even though delivered by an academic. One therefore wonders if the “Lobbyin’ Judge’s” drift to communication via legally sworn affidavit is a progressive reform or not.

Yellen’s clear balanced guidance, as one would expect at the neutral rate, should be compared and contrasted with that of the “Lobbyin' Judge”, who has been brought to the same place by the forced intervention of Mr Market. A taciturn Powell, could only communicate that “at the moment, unemployment is low, prices are near two percent inflation, so we’re in a good place now.” Clearly, he is embittered by his recent humiliation by the global economy; and is still looking to tighten monetary policy further at the first opportunity.

Kansas City Fed President and up-until now Hawk, Esther George echoed the logic of Bullard and Kaplan in her latest guidance. She voted to pause, in order to see the impact of previous rate hikes against a background of deteriorating global fundamentals and domestic inflation that has yet to spike significantly.

George has been noted as taking a very methodical approach to the pause and life in general under the “Lobbyin’ Judge”. This methodology has involved her staffers producing legal exhibits, in the form of a paper trail, to support her changes in guidance. Originally this began with a piece which confirms that changes in risk asset prices strongly influence consumer sentiment.

Kansas City Fed researchers have produced a new piece of evidence, in relation to the other disputed subject of the Fed’s balance sheet run-off process. This new evidence shows that the incremental run-off on auto-pilot seen to date, has in fact caused tighter liquidity conditions and higher than normal interest rates. Armed with such evidence, George can legally defend herself; and justify her switch from full-on Hawk to patient Hawk. With the startling rise in farm bankruptcies in her region, she will need all the evidence that she can muster to dodge the pitchforks.

St Louis Fed president James Bullard has always taken Fed independence very seriously; to the extent that he seriously transmutes it into his individual independence of thought and speech. He has already presciently told the “Lobbyin’ Judge” that his current policy journey is at “the end of the road” some time ago.

Bullard could therefore have done a victory lap, when he recently spoke. Instead, he showed his class and did the right thing for Fed solidarity. Far from saying I told you so, he magnanimously used his dissenting opinion as a platform to build upon the thesis for extending growth without inflation.

It would appear that Bullard is thus advocating tolerance of an inflation overshoot on the upside for some time to come. He is not calling for easier monetary policy yet, but simply making the risk management call that the balance of risks has changed. If the “Lobbyin’ Judge” is wise, he will take the proffered olive branch.

Rather than gloat, ridicule or attack the “Lobbyin’ Judge”, Bullard went on to lay out three risk based mitigating factors, of anecdotal evidence, to sway further legal monetary policy rulings this year. These are that:

Market-Based Inflation Expectations Are Low (The Jury’s verdict is in), Feedback from Labor Markets to Inflation Is Weak (Hang the Phillips Curve and all those who believe in it); and Yield Curve Inversion Threatening (The final verdict is Recession).

As is his colleague Mary Daly, Bullard is increasingly worried that the headwind from rate hikes past is now blowing dangerously. In Bullard’s summation therefore: “Market-based signals such as low market-based inflation expectations and a threatening yield curve inversion suggest that the FOMC needs to tread carefully going forward” and that “through its normalization program, the FOMC has already been sufficiently pre-emptive over the last two years to contain upside inflation risk.”

Bullard may be resisting the temptation to grandstand, because he fully appreciates the double-edged sword that his prescience swings. A recent publication from his brains trust at the St Louis Fed provides more detail and context.

The researchers find that the global shift of the neutral rate lower creates a monetary policy dilemma. On the one hand, it means that interest rates cannot rise too far. On the other, it means that there is an insufficient conventional monetary policy buffer to counteract the next recession. Discretion rather than valor, would advise the global central banker to simply remain looser for longer; unless inflation comes tearing back. Bullard’s recent guidance neatly reflects the dilemma and the default advised solution.

Related to the missing conventional monetary policy buffer is the intellectual deficit of the Fed Chairman, who until recently was aggressively building said conventional buffer. Faced with these twin deficits, Bullard is sending his research team into overdrive, to prepare hard evidence to support the case for the plaintiffs.

One such piece of evidence is a report entitled “Understanding Lowflation”. The conclusion to be drawn, from this report, is that the inflation target is more likely to be viewed as a cap for practicalities by monetary policy makers. These researchers appear to be in the same neck of the woods as Loretta Mester and Mary Daly. Three of the same thing is a trend, thus there is much more to this cabal than just academic research. Let’s call it applied research.

Somewhat disingenuously, the report throws in a nebulous term, called “fiscal compliance with objectives”. Presumably this is code for balance sheet size and run-off. The key to this term is the inference that long-term inflation is everywhere a fiscal policy phenomenon. The segway to today’s debate is therefore that, in order for the Fed to overshoot its symmetrical inflation target, the Fed must maintain an expanded balance sheet. Which takes us left-field over in San Francisco, to imbibe the same Kool-Aid as Mary Daly. Being collegiate one can also see Loretta Mester taking a big swig of the same brew, as she quenches her thirst for knowledge about the nature of "Lowflation".

Bullard must now pray that all this “jive talkin’”, by himself, his team and his other Fed colleagues, is not viewed as lies by “straight talkin’” Chairman Powell. Bullard certainly seems to be imbibing and the proselytizing the same flavor of Kool-Aid as Mary Daly and Loretta Mester. If they can convince their colleagues, to get a taste for it, then the Fed’s enormous balance sheet could become a commonplace feature of regular monetary policy. One could say that the balance sheet is an unconventional monetary policy cushion. It certainly sounds like something an academic would say, so it is to be expected in due course; perhaps in not so many words but certainly in principle.

A strong signal of the pivot,from “patience” to “risk management”, was sent by Fed Governor Randal Quarles. With one eye on the current rolling back of regulations and the other on the “patience” inspired risk-on rally, he challenged policymakers to strengthen oversight and prevention measures. He is particularly keen to search for and identify new risks, born out of the unintended consequences of the regulatory reform combined with a pause in the tightening cycle which has stimulated further risk taking.

Newly appointed Fed Governor Michelle Bowman guided that, as a permanently voting FOMC member, she is happy to be “patient” right now on her first public outing.

Philadelphia Fed president Patrick T. Harker is happy to go with the flow. He currently sees “patience as a virtue”; as the various risks work their way through the data. His belief in the fundamental strength of the US economy, still however makes him feel that a further rate hike this year and another in 2020 will transpire.

The “value of patience” appositely describes what is going on in the financial sector at the moment. Banks took the $21 Billion of Trump tax cuts, rewarded some employees with bonuses and rewarded shareholders with a mixture of dividends and buybacks. They then cut credit creation and hunkered down, to wait for Chairman Powell’s U-turn on the normalization. The financial sector is thus an economic headwind, in addition to that from the Fed. It is also a lead indicator, signalling that the credit cycle has peaked and begun to contract. The Fed will therefore have to make up for the shortfall.

A stronger headwind is now blowing from trans-Atlantic trade, to add further “value” to “patience”. American ambassador to the EU, Gordon Sondland recently opined that European “good faith and understanding” haven’t persisted. This means that President Trump and his trade team will soon be directed their negotiating ire and Tweets at Europe, once they have negotiated something durable with China.

Chairman Powell’s impact on Fed guidance has come a long way and he has bruises and scratches to show for it. It all started with an attempt to strangle guidance, so that he was the only actionable source of guidance intel.

It then advanced through the communication sub-committee’s hands on the throats of Fed speakers. Through his own verbal stumbling and Mr Market’s faster response to global events, Chairman Powell has tried to employ a stricter legal control on his colleagues. Notwithstanding this legal control, Fed speakers still have the ability to drop guidance bombshells such as that recently dropped by Mester.

The impression given is that, as long as they sign on the dotted line of his legal communications after each FOMC meeting, the “Lobbyin’ Judge” is happy for them to extemporize. Having made such a hash of communication himself, the “Lobbyin’ Judge” now sees the value of a chorus; so long as its members all sing from the same page. Safety (along with face-saving U-turns) in numbers has a lot to be said for it.

An expanded Fed balance sheet going forward, will prevent the new all-time high of the fiscal deficit from nudging Treasury yields higher into a significant headwind. It’s not the same thing as another Operation Twist, but the net outcome is the same. Packaging and selling it, as a New Deal for the underemployed and underpaid, is a stroke of genius. Chairman Powell and President Trump should have dinner together more often. The President suddenly is no longer in a hurry to get the other permanently FOMC voting Governors that he wants approved. Maybe he doesn’t need them anymore.

John Williams’ New York Fed recently provided its new DSGE forecasts. The US economy falls of a cliff in Q1/2019 and then stays there all the way out to 2021. Under such a scenario, the Fed’s expanded balance sheet will be applied to fight off recession; and not to extend the recovery so that some folks can re-train and re-join the labor force. The Fed may even have to cut interest rates and expand its balance sheet further. At least the “Lobbyin’ Judge” has his evidence though!

Theoretically speaking the period between 2013 to date was the time when the emergency QE programs, thrown at the economy to prevent a second fatal leg down, became hardwired into the economic system.

As sentiment and the economy now roll over, the door closes and locks on these unconventional emergency funds ever leaving. If they leave, then a recession follows pure and simple. They had been notionally conventional since 2013, now it’s about to become official that they are fully conventional monetary policy tools.

This of course means that any expansion of them is not an emergency measure any more by default, since they are now officially conventional, even though we all know that they really still are a crisis tool. Welcome to the future US economic expansion; which is in fact still a crisis.

Let’s just hope that significantly stronger inflation never comes back to test the Fed’s credibility of commitment to this new policy framework. If it does, at least they will be legally covered with guidance along with all the evidence that they have presented!

