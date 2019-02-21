QEP Resources, Inc. (QEP) CEO Tim Cutt on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call February 21, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for the QEP Resources fourth quarter and year-end 2018 results conference call. With me today are Tim Cutt, President and Chief Executive Officer; Richard Doleshek, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Joe Redman, Vice President of the Western Region; and Jeffery Tommerup, Senior Vice President of the Eastern Region & HSE.

If you've not done so already, please go to our website, qepres.com, to obtain copies of our earnings release, which contains tables with our financial results, along with the slide presentation, with maps and other supporting materials.

In today's conference call, we'll use certain non-GAAP measures, including EBITDA, which is referred to as adjusted EBITDA in our earnings release and SEC filings, and adjusted transportation and processing costs. These measures are reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures in the earnings release and SEC filings.

In addition, we'll be making numerous forward-looking statements. We remind everyone that our actual results could differ materially from our forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, many of which are beyond our control. We refer everyone to our more robust forward-looking statement disclaimer and discussion of these risks facing our business in our earnings release and SEC filings.

Thanks, Will and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining in the call. This morning my focus will be on QEP strategic path forward, including details on the planed reset of our company’s corporate cost structure, and near-term capital investment plans. I will also provide some color on our decision regarding Williston Basin transaction, specifically what it means for us going forward before turning the call over to Richard to provide an update on QEP’s operating and financial results.

While I will leave the majority of the details to Richard, I wanted to point out a few significant highlights from 2018. During the year, production in the Permian Basin increased by 94% to a record 16 million barrels of oil equivalent. These operating expenses per BOE decreased by 26% and perhaps most importantly we continue to make significant progress on identifying the optimum well spacing for our Permian tank style development.

On the wells spacing front, the drilling spacing units drilled at lower densities during the late 2017 and early 2018, continued to deliver as expected, which gives us great confidence as we move forward with our 2019 drilling program. We have continued to optimize our investment in our Permian midstream infrastructure over the past several years. In 2018, we built a company owned and operated water recycling plant and can now recycle 100,000 barrels of water per day into clean frac water for less than $0.15 a barrel, much less than the current market rate of closure to $1 a barrel.

While our operating cost in the Permian were competitive with our peers, we will continue to look for opportunities to lower these costs, while maintaining our longstanding focus on safety and integrity. As you know, 2018 was the year of significant transition as we sold our natural gas-weighted assets and pivoted from a multi-basin, multi-commodity operation with a more focused organization. With these asset sales behind us, we enter 2019 with a renewed focus on ensuring that our cost structure is competitive with the best in the industry.

We continue to evaluate our organizational needs going forward and intend to significantly reduce our G&A expense, excluding restructuring costs by approximately 45% when comparing 2018 to 2020. We will be implementing the necessary structural changes in 2019 with the majority of the changes occurring in the first half of this year. Our ultimate goal is to establish a long-term overhead structure of less than $3 per BOE beginning in 2020, which is competitive with our peers.

I’ll now spend a few minutes discussing the status of the Williston Basin transaction. As you are aware, QEP and Vantage Energy signed a purchase and sale agreement for the Williston Assets on November 6, 2018. At that time, oil was trading at $62 per barrel. Near-term price subsequently dropped to $40 a barrel before recovering to approximately $57 of barrel today. Given the deterioration in product price and that it became unlikely that the conditions to closing would be satisfied, Vantage and QEP agreed to terminate the purchase and sale agreement.

We now intend to move forward with a pace development over the remaining high return Williston Inventory to maximize the value of the asset. Williston assets are well understood, remain cash flow positive at current oil price for the foreseeable future and are aligned with QEP’s strategic focus on oil versus natural gas. With that as s a backdrop; I’ll touch briefly on our capital guidance for 2019.

During 2018, we invested approximately $1 billion in the Permian and Williston Basins, including Permian mid-stream infrastructure capital, recognizing the lower price environment and focusing on value delivery versus volume growth, we have lowered our 2019 capital guidance by 39% to $640 million, approximately 80% of which is planned to be spent in the Permian.

At a $55 oil price, we expect to be cash flow positive late in the second half of the year, including interest expense and cash flow positive for the full-year of 2020. At our planned level of investment, we will operate three rigs in the Permian in the first half of the year before dropping to two rigs in the second half and expect to put on 47 gross wells; while in the Williston, we will operate one rig for part of the year and put 7 gross wells on production. This activity level will result in a 10% decrease in total company oil production, but an 8% increase in Permian oil production.

While we will remain poised of increased activity and deliver higher growth as price recovers, we currently see no reason to aggressively develop our premier drilling inventory at current prices. In an effort to further bolster our liquidity and strengthen our balance sheet in 2019, we plan to evaluate strategic alternatives around our Permian midstream assets and our non-operated business in the Williston.

We have determined that there is diminishing strategic advantage in operating our gas-gathering system in the Permian, as a result we intend to market the asset in the first half of the year. We also plan to initiate discussions with water companies to evaluate whether our partnership makes sense for our Martin County water facilities. We will lower our overall capital intensity of our business with dual imperative of matching our activity to the current commodity price environment and reaching cash flow neutrality in 2019.

Let me wrap up my comments by discussing our strategic path forward. During the past few months, a number of companies have expressed interest in QEP from both an acquisition and merger perspective, including Elliott’s public proposal. We take this interest seriously and have reached out many of our shareholders to determine the best path forward.

As always, our goal is to maximize value for our shareholders and we believe the best way to accomplish this goal is to run a comprehensive process to identify the potential value of these strategic alternatives. Whether through a strategic alternative or by continuing to develop our two premier oil assets on a standalone basis, we are confident that we will be able to clearly identify the best path forward for the company.

As the strategic assessment process plays out, we will remain focused on operating the business and delivery peer leading result, while continuing to focus on improving our capital, cost and operational efficiency.

Thank you, Tim. I guess some color on the quarter, yearly results outline our 2019 guidance, then we will open the call for Q&A. In the fourth quarter of 2018, we generated $194 million in adjusted EBITDA, compared to $326 million adjusted EBITDA generated in the third quarter and $195 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Production in the fourth quarter is 11.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, 2.8 million barrels equivalent lower than 14.4 million BOEs we produced in third quarter of the year.

Oil volumes were 5.75 million barrels down to 891,000 barrels from third quarter level. Permian Basin oil volumes were down about 280,000 barrels to 3.25 million barrels, which will be [9%] from the third quarter, but up 1.3 million barrels or 69% in the fourth quarter of last year. The Permian Basin 17 wells were poised in production during the quarter, which was in line with our quarterly guidance.

Williston oil volumes were 2.48 million barrels down 487,000 barrels from third quarter. The Williston development activity in the second half of the year consisted of four refracs that came on into production in November. Natural gas volumes were 28.1 Bcf, down 10 Bcf in the third quarter. The primary contributor to the lower natural gas volumes in the quarter with the sale of the Williston Basin assets, which produced 2.7 Bcf in the quarter, the lack of drilling a refrac activity in Haynesville, which was down about 6.8 Bcf in the third quarter.

NGL volumes were 1.19 million barrels, which was down about 60% in the third quarter. We developed our guidance for 2019 taking the lower oil price environment into consideration. We’re planning to have three rigs drilling the Permian basin in the first half of 2019. We plan to drop two rigs at mid-year. We also plan to drill seven wells during the summer in the Williston basin.

As a result, our guidance for oil volumes for 2019 are 20.5 to 21.5 million barrels. Our guidance for national gas volumes for 2019 is in the range of 23 to 25 Bcf and is reflective of no longer owning assets in the Uinta Basin and the Haynesville Cotton Valley. Our guidance for NGL volumes for 2019, assuming there will be an ethane recovery all year and the locations at which we can make a recovery or rejection election is 3.7 million to 4.2 million barrels.

For the first quarter, our guidance for oil volume is 6.83 to 7.26 million barrels of oil equivalent. Please see our earnings release for additional details. QEP Energy’s net realized equipment price, which includes a settlement of our commodity derivatives, averaged $32.70 per Boe in the fourth quarter, which was $3.51 per Boe lower than we realized in the third quarter and $0.49 per Boe higher than we realized in the fourth quarter of 2017.

The weighted average field-level equivalent price in the fourth quarter was $35.38 a barrel, which was $3.49 per Boe lower than we averaged in the third quarter. The equivalent price reflects field-level crude oil prices that were $51.67 per barrel, natural gas prices that were $3.25 per Mcf, and field-level prices for NGLs that were $19.12 per barrel. Field-level crude oil revenues account for 72% of total field-level revenues, which was about 2% higher than the third quarter.

Derivative settlements were an outflow of $31 million, resulting in a loss of about $2.68 per Boe in the quarter, compared to an outflow of $38.4 million or a loss of $2.60 per Boe in the third quarter. Combined lease operating and adjusted transportation expense, including the $14.1 million of transportation expenses that were netted against revenues were $98 million in the quarter, down from $108 million in the third quarter and $122 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

On a per unit basis, lease operating expenses were $5.11 per Boe, which is $0.62 per Boe higher than the third quarter. Adjusted transportation expense was $3.31 per Boe, which was up $0.27 per Boe from the third quarter. Our guidance for lease operating and adjusted transportation expenses for 2019 was $9 to $10 per Boe.

For calendar year 2018, if you exclude the Uinta Basin and Haynesville assets, the combined lease operating and adjusted transportation expense was about $10 for Boe. So, we expected to continue improvement in that area.

G&A expenses were $57.5 million in the quarter, up $9.2 million from the third quarter. Included in the quarter was $24.4 million of expenses related to our strategic initiatives, which compares to $14.3 million in the third quarter. For full-year 2018, G&A expenses were $221.7 million, which included $61 million of expenses related to our strategic initiatives.

Our guidance for G&A expense for 2019 is $170 million to $180 million of which approximately $30 million is share based compensation expense. Our guidance includes $50 million to $55 million of expenses associated to our strategic initiatives, our employee retention and severance programs. We expect to incur a significant portion of the instruction expenses in the first half of the year.

For the fourth quarter, we reported a net loss of $629 million. Driving the net loss was $1.16 billion impairment expense associated with our Williston Basin assets. Offsetting the portion of that expense was $362 million gain associated with the unrealized value of our derivatives portfolio.

At December 31, the commodity derivatives portfolio was a net asset of $123 million, compared to a net liability of $239 million at September 30. DD&A expense was $184 million, which was $50 million less than we reported in the third quarter. Capital expenditures, excluding acquisitions on an accrual basis in the fourth quarter were $188.5 million of which $163 was directed to the Permian Basin and 24 to the Williston Basin.

In addition, we also reported $17.3 million of acquisitions in the quarter. The majority of which was associated with the final instalment of the friends and family acquisition associated with our 2017 Robertson Ranch acquisition. For 2019, excluding acquisitions and divestiture activity we are forecasting the mid-point for capital expending to be about $640 million, which includes about 70 million from mid-stream infrastructure.

Permian Basin will be allocated about 8% of the 2019 capital budget. Capital expenditures in the first quarter, excluding acquisitions should be in the range of $200 million and $225 million. Year-end proved reserves were 658 million barrels of oil equivalent, down 4% from year-end 2017. Recall that at year-end 2017 the Uinta Basin had 101 million barrels of proven reserves. So, excluding Uinta Basin, reserves were up 74 million barrels equivalent or approximately 13% from last year.

We had 76 million barrels of equivalent of extensions and discoveries, primarily in the Permian Basin, higher SEC prices resulted in positive revisions of about 17 million barrels equivalent, and acquisitions added about 11 million barrels of equivalent. Approximately 35% of proved reserves were developed and 52% of the equivalent proved reserves were oil. The SEC PV-10 of the proved reserves was $5 billion and a pre-income tax PV-10 of reserves was $6.2 billion.

With regard to the balance sheet, at the end of the year, total assets were $6.1 billion and shareholder equity was about $2.75 billion. Total debt was approximately $2.53 billion, of which 430 million was debt under our revolving credit facility. In January, we closed a previously announced divestiture of our Haynesville assets, received 605 million of cash and placed an additional 32 million of cash into an escrow account of [indiscernible] defects.

With those prepared comments, we are now ready to turn the call over to Q&A.

Hi, good morning everyone. Was wondering if you could just start at a high level and thinking about how the business looks assuming the strategic review doesn’t bring a transaction. In the Permian, you go into two rigs in the second half and the Williston, obviously on the just seven wells. So, is that the appropriate pace to think about for 2020? And, you know, I guess just overall how do you think about pace and growth against the push for more free cash flow generation? And if you do see free cash flow in 2020, is there any way that you could quantify that at this point?

Tim Cutt

Yes, thanks Gabe. I appreciate the question. I think what I’ll do is start of by giving a little bit of an overview of both the Permian and Williston. I know, we have more rigs running; we dropped back; we -- you know, we used to look in a quarter-on-quarter, but I think we need to reset the thinking a little bit around that.

So, let me start with the Permian. So, a very high-level in Permian Basin. Once we get down to about two rigs, I think you should expect a production would stay relatively flat. This year, we’re going to run three rigs first half, two rigs in the second half, and that results in about an 8% increase. If we go to three rigs, as price recovers, you should expect to see about a 15% per annum growth and also a similar tougher growth in EBITDA.

So, we need to make a call about how to do that. Our view is living within cash flow at lower price is important, the prices have been very volatile. You’ll recall, recently we’re down to $40 a barrel, so living within cash I think is important. But as you said, I think it needs to be balanced with an eye to growth in the future. And so, we’re taking a hard look at that.

You know, when you think about trying to model the company and getting away for some of the quarterly thinking, I’ll give you a few numbers to work in your model. So, you know, to run a rig – you can run a rig in the Permian Basin for about $55 million per year and deliver about 22 wells. You know, those 22 wells cost about $85 million to complete, and then, you got to add facility costs of about $35 million to hook up or about $175 million.

So, to step-up from two rigs to three rigs, it’s about $175 million or about $8 million per well. I think the Spraberry wells are about low 7s, the Wolfcamp wells in the high 8s. But I think, you know with that you kind of think about a shift from kind of [neutral oil] production to 15% growth with an increase of about $175 million.

So, we’re watching price closely. We want to be paced in our thinking; we don't want to react to short-term price lags, but as we see price recovery, we’re going to want to move forward and move forward with a harder pace. So, we’ve modeled very low prices that have been prices of 55, and then, higher prices in the 60 to 65, and I think we’ll be poised to do that.

Switching over to the Williston Basin, you know, we stopped activity. We had very little activity last year, and when that happens, you get on the very steep part of the hyperbolic curve and you see pretty steep decline. We saw about 30% decline on the base, which is as expected, and we believe with about a one-rig program, we can keep that Williston Basin about flat.

We have an inventory of refracs, so we don't plan to do with these lower prices, with the refracs, you can grow. And then again, when you get back to about two rigs, you can see the Williston Basin growing. We’ve got good inventory going forward. So, overall, that's how we’re thinking about the company. It’s that simple and it really is the balance you’ve asked about Gabe on kind of [rattling] down the growth, retaining the good inventory for the higher prices, which we think is the right thing to do. We don't want to go out and borrow more. We have enough debt, and we’ll stay where we are today.

So, I know it’s a long quote answer to a short question, but I think it kind of sets how we’re thinking about the business going forward.

Gabe Daoud

Yes. No Tim, that’s perfect. Thanks a lot for that. And then, maybe just a follow-up two-part question at the asset level in the Permian. Any color you can give on the latest batch of results, you know, just in terms of zones and density being tested? And then, is there an EBITDA or invested capital number that you could share related to the Permian gathering and water infrastructure assets?

Tim Cutt

No, you know, when – the biggest message I think I have on Permian is, the work that was done in late 2017 and into 2018 to increase the spacing on the DSUs has been effective. Each of the DSUs and each of the different zones are now following the type curve. The wells were drilled on the tighter spacing or declining at a bit more of an exponential decline. All the rest of the wells are on hyperbolic, and they are following the type curve.

And so, we feel good about that. It takes a long time to kind of dissect every zone and each DSU. I’ve spent a lot of time with the technical folks and Joe and the operating folks going through that. So, I think those kind of questions are right better to take offline. We are happy to take those calls at a later date and kind of takes usually that detail, but as you know from past calls, it’s a pretty complex type to answer there.

Richard Doleshek

Yes, with regard to the EBITDA associated with the various assets and mid-stream assets in the Permian Basin, we’re just not ready to talk about that yet.

Gabe Daoud

Tim, I’ll touch on where the last question was, but specifically in most recent PowerPoint, there was a lot of technical detail on spacing and views on tank-style development. While you touched on in the opening remarks, would it be fair to assume all past views on space and tank-style development remain intact?

Tim Cutt

Could you repeat the last part of that? All what?

Derrek Whitfield

Sure. Would it be fair to assume that all of the past views on spacing and tank-style development remain intact?

Tim Cutt

Exactly. And again, when I got here, I spent several days with Joe with Eric and the team kind of going through each of the decline curves, each of the DSUs, each of the individual zones and feel good about it. So, I think now we can dial-in. When we say, we can pick-up a rig and deliver a certain amount of growth, we feel confident with that. You know, there will be some variation across the acreage, but it’s pretty consolidated acreage and we like what we are seeing.

I mean the decision on spacing is partially an economic decision as well. You know, $100 oil, you might build a little lower spacing; I have a little lower decline curve and make more money. Right now, $55 to $65 oil, I think we’ve dialed it in pretty well with increased spacing in the different zones, probably by an average of 30% to 40% by zone, and we’re not seeing the influence we’re seeing on the tighter spacing.

Derrek Whitfield

Perfect. Thanks for the extra detail. And then, as you step back and assess the state of your Permian operations probably, what gives you the greatest concern as it relates to your 2019/2020 plan?

Tim Cutt

No, we’ve pulled back there to a relatively conservative plan, so we don't have a lot of concern. I think we’ve got the cost well in control, both the LOE and we’re very competitive on our cost all-in per well. Now, are we satisfied with that? No. I come from a long and deep operating background with fairly conservative companies. And so, I'm looking to Joe and Jeff. We’re going to keep driving that down every day and we’re excited to go do that.

On the volume side, you know, we’ve – again, unless we see some deviation on the wells we’re drilling now, we should feel very good about being able to do that. You know, we’re going to have well fluctuations for weather and treating in different things, but overall, I think the wells, as long as they stand, their decline curve is pretty predictable and we’re getting much more into that manufacturing mode now.

Good morning, guys. My question is on Bakken. How do you all see kind of based on the plan and how do you anticipate sort of maximizing the value, and, you know, minimizing decline through this year and into 2020?

Tim Cutt

Yes, so we’ve got two opportunities. We have a drilling package that looks very attractive. We also I think worked through the refracs last year and worked through some mechanical issues and we’re confident we have a quite a large inventory on refracs. You know, with the asset coming back into the folds, we didn't want to go too hard, too fast and we also want to live with an overall cash flow for the company. The Williston, as you know, delivers free cash flow both on asset level and with the corporate overhead included.

And so, we believe picking up a rig, this year, drilling seven wells, will basically help the decline. We’re also coming lower on the hyperbolic curve on individual wells, so it’s going to be – the decline is going to slow naturally by itself. And as we go forward, we have the opportunity. If you want to see some growth with increasing price, we’ll turn into the refracs, and then ultimately, you have enough inventory to pick-up probably, you know, we’re going out probably a year, a year and a half pick-up a second rig.

So, you know, that’s – you know, we’ve got our hands on the throttle; we can move that pretty quickly; our confidence is high on the results of the refracs, especially now we’ve gotten through few of the mechanical issues. So, again, pretty simple outcome; it dropped pretty hard; there were no surprise. Our PDPs look great.

Our growth wedge looks really solid. And now it's really the balance that Gabe asked about is, how do you throttle that backup without running through a pretty high-quality inventory to quickly at lower price.

Tim Cutt

You know it's – the G&A cut is the hardest thing we have to do, they impact people. We have a lot of our employees listening and it's across the board. We were a company with multiple basins and in a fairly short period of time have reduced down. So, the G&A in the past had been fairly competitive. So, we do nothing.

Our G&A going forward into 2019, 2020 gets up into the $5 to $6 range is unacceptable. And so, we need to pull back pretty hard. So, we've taken a hard look at that. That was underway before I got here and we've accelerated certain things. And now we're looking at, we believe when I look at the benchmark data there's something at $3 or below is going to be very competitive, as we increase volumes in the Permian, you will see that $3 per barrel come down with time. I really don't think we're going to need to add a whole lot of G&A as we go forward.

So, we're trying to do a fundamental reset to what do we need. And we're going to remove everything that's kind of nice to have. And we're going to keep everything there's a need to have, and the most important thing is for all the things are going on and all the outside influences we've had and now the announcement on the strategic initiative. The most important thing we need to do is maintain good trust and communication with our employees.

We got some of the best in the industry. We are doing some of the most interesting and best things in our Permian and now back into the Williston assets. And so that's going to be kind of our core challenge and our core focus, but it's something has to happen talk to our employees about this, and we're going to communicate more fully as we go forward over the next several days, but I hope that helps.

Hi. Good morning, folks. My first question is for Tim. Tim, I know the Board has been actively reaching out to large shareholders recently. And I imagine you've been in touch with large shareholders well since you became the CEO. As QEP lays out its sort of new plan moving forward as a two-asset company. Can you talk about how much of this plan was really influenced by or is kind of consistent with comments from those large shareholders or is this new plan really kind of your initial take on the path forward as you assume the role of CEO?

Tim Cutt

Well, it's fairly a combination of things. I mean, obviously, when you have companies looking at your assets saying, we think they're worth more than that you are trading and you guys take that seriously. And that's what we're doing. I think you're going to see that we'll run a process, but in parallel my primary focus through that process is going to be, get the business even more healthy take the cost out, and be positioned when we have an answer on what the markets willing to pay for the company or through a merger deal, how does that honestly compare.

And I think that's our biggest challenge. We've got to run that hard. We got to stay focused on that. We're going to try and carve off a small subset of the company to work through the strategic assessment, and obviously I'll be working with the Board. But you know every day, every company is going to sell and merge or continue on and you get unsolicited calls, this one is more public process. It was taken public and we're fine with that. And I think we just have to deal with that.

So, I don't think it's necessarily shareholder outreach or my particular plan, it is the circumstance we own. We're going to take it forward, but I think you're going to hear much more from me about how do we drive – they asked us for and how do we get our cost down and how do we show that it's very difficult for another company to do that at lower cost basis.

Tim Rezvan

Okay, okay. And then on the second question you announced a sharply lower CapEx figure for 2019. At the same time, your reserve report showed PUD reserve bookings at 65% of total reserves. And I think there was a $4.3 billion cost associated with developing those reserves over the next five years. Certainly, looks aggressive relative to the 2019 program and your goal of long-term free cash flow neutrality. Can you talk about the assumptions behind that and your comments like a feedback on that possibly being an aggressive sort of booking methodology?

Richard Doleshek

Hi, Tim it's Richard. With regard to the reserve report, all the PUDs are complying with SEC guidelines for five years and then capital plan that you can demonstrate that you can prosecute that development.

So, with regard to that, certainly with $640 million as the midpoint of capital guidance this year relative to your observation of $4 billion to fully develop those PUDs it's back-end loaded. When we developed the plan for this year, we were in an oil price environment that doesn't feel very good.

We clearly have the options to keep rigs running versus dropping rigs and prices recover. But I think the whole capital deployment issue is driven by the commodity price. So, certainly we feel good about the reserves are booked and the capital available and liquidity available to prosecute that five-year plan. We're just reacting to what we see today in a dynamic situation.

Tim Rezvan

Okay. So that would be consistent with free cash flow neutrality longer term that $4.3 billion number?

Richard Doleshek

That's correct.

Tim Rezvan

QEP has been a leader on the tank development practice and Tim I appreciate your comments earlier regarding kind of the petrophysical side analysis you did with the team early on. I guess my question is more of tank development can be executed efficiently on just the two-rig program?

Tim Cutt

Yes, it's a good question, John. I think you're getting right at the edge because you're trying to build the pressure front ahead of you and we're taking advantage of that now. As you go to the two rigs and we have different assets and different places and you start splitting those up. I think you're down where you're right on the edge of that.

I think we can be effective going forward. The real optimum rig count for us is about 3.5 rigs in the Permian, because you can – you take that one frac crew doing some more fracs and support 3.5 rigs. So, that's kind of the optimum that's probably be the optimum pace of three to four rigs in the tank-style. There's no reason to back off.

I mean, I think we are going to be smart, we're going to be selective, and you are just tightening your severe down into a smaller area to make sure you are taking advantage of the pressure front. So, it can be done, yes, it's overly optimum potentially not, but we also encouraged by the recovery we are seeing in price. We’re not going to bid on that, but we'd be poised to kind of move back into a stronger pace of development if the price forms.

John Nelson

Do you have the ability in 2019 to draw down some of the uncompleted well inventory and to – as you kind of wait for higher prices or is that not really the – how the plan is set up?

Tim Cutt

I don't think we really want to. You have a certain amount of inventory. We're really focused on overall value and the overall value of the assets that we have for the longer-term. We could go out and keep the frac crew running. I mean, right now when we dropped the rig the frac crew will be on and off on a more sporadic basis, is a fundamental decision of you preserve that value for long-term or you're going to frac it often and keep that volume growth and that's kind of a conundrum for sale, as when you kind of turn the corner and power through, the confidence on price right now.

The price has been a little bit too uncertain I think for us to say, we want to power through and keep that going. If we see something happen in OpEx, we see a big price spike. It looks like it's more sustainable and we have the fundamentals to back it up. We can always make decisions and not to drop the rig, we can make decisions to keep frac crews going, and I think that's kind of the beauty of shale as you can do that versus a lot of my history in offshore once you're committed, you're committed and then you quit the reservoir. So, we're watching, we would say at this point, we would not want to kind of just blow down work off that inventory.

John Nelson

That makes sense. And then to hopefully just more housekeeping items. The comment earlier that you can hold Bakken production flat with one rig. Is that off of a 4Q levels or is that off the low 2020s levels implied by the guidance you gave earlier?

Tim Cutt

Yes. So, I'm saying once we hit kind of the level, we've given guidance on for 2019 by running one rig and drilling the seven wells and continue on into the following year, we'd be able to keep the production flat. We want to see an increase in that and we want to offset that, if we see some decline, we also have the refracs we can mobilize on pretty quickly.

John Nelson

Okay. And then just because volumes will be falling, I guess, over at least part of the year, relative to your LOE guidance for the year, should we expect the company to be exiting towards the high end of that range or just any color on how we should think about that LOE trajectory?

Tim Cutt

We're going to aim to the middle, but hope we get much lower. So, I mean, I don't think we've done everything possible yet to take cost out. We're going to be working on that very closely. I think just as a challenge up in the Williston with some of our cost there probably not competitive. We're going to take those cost down fairly quickly.

I’m going out with just a visit next week. Then the Permian we are getting into a continuous improvement cycle where we just need to – everyday just take a little bit more out. So, hopefully we wouldn’t be ever aiming to the high side, we’re going to aim to the middle, hope for the low, and we are going to – every action we take is going to be driving it more to the low side.

John Nelson

Good morning everyone and thank you for taking my question. So, just one quick one from me. Earlier in the prepared remarks I think you mentioned that the Permian CapEx was going to be roughly 80% of the total budge during 2019. I was just wondering if you could give us a sense of what either Permian oil or total production looks like for full-year 2019?

Richard Doleshek

Kashy, this is Richard. We are not going to give Permian standalone guidance. It didn’t really help us last year to give us guidance and so we’re going to kind of revert back to where we were, kind of extrapolate what the first quarter guidance is, the fourth quarter exit rate was, but we are just not giving the base in guidance.

Tim Cutt

Yes, what I would just say, you can do the math on this is, if you look at what our full-year is for – ends up being for 2018, we expect to see a year-on-year of that 8% in the Permian oil.

Kashy Harrison

I’m sorry. You broke up for a second, did you say 80 or 8?

Tim Cutt

8.

Kashy Harrison

Richard Doleshek

8%. So, if you take last years did a math on that. What I had in my prepared remarks was 8% year-on-year. Again, part of that is, we got the three rigs go into two. Once you go to two, it is going to stay more flat. You get a three. I would say, we would be able to see about 15% growth. Let’s get into the boundaries, I think that will help you with the math.

Kashy Harrison

Okay. Thank you very much.

Yes, hi. Thanks for taking my question. Just one quick clarifying question. On the CapEx number, I think, you said the 80% of CapEx was going to be spent in the Permian, and I think you said, average well, including facilities was 8 million of oil. Just trying to square how 47 was in the Permian lead to that sort of number, if you can help us bridge that, that would be very helpful?

Tim Cutt

Yes. So, if you think about this year and you took the 80%, you're talking about probably close to $500 million. And I would say for to drill complete and hook-up with one rig is about $175 million, yes, that math up. And also, we're drilling a water disposal well. We've now finished that, so we had a heavier capital. So, we had four rigs in the first quarter and then you put $70 million worth of midstream costs on top of that. If you do that math pretty quickly you get to 500.

RajAggarwal

Which is about 80% of the total, I think, maybe I'll have my math correct. Alright. It sounds like we are maybe finished up with the questions. Alright. So, let me just close out by making a few comments and hopefully this came out fairly clearly. Overall, what I'd like to say is, we're committed to being cash flow neutral, including corporate overhead and interest before the end of 2019 and that is at a flat $55 price, and we're using a bit of a differential there also and then cash flow positive as we say for 2020, a $55 flat. Committed to aggressively reduce in the G&A cost during the first half of 2019.

They continually improved against our LOE per BOE. We've optimized the well spacing and have confidence in delivering the forward volume plan like the Williston deal at the agreed upon price, but we didn't see a need to go to any other place on that. We'll test the market value of the company, but remain very confident in our ability to be a competitive developer of the assets. We've not established a time frame to complete the marketing process that process will begin immediately. We don't plan to give updates on that.

But I think most of you have kind of watched those processes move forward. There can be a pretty wide range of timing outcomes. And, but ultimately just wanted you to have confidence, we're going to do whatever is in the best interest of the shareholders. So, with that, I think I'll turn it back over to Will.

