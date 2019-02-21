Golden Ocean Group: Takeaways From Fourth-Quarter 2018 Results

On Tuesday, February 19, 2019, dry bulk shipping company Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) announced its fourth-quarter 2018 earnings results. Admittedly, the expectations were not particularly high heading into this report as the company's stock price has been utterly demolished since last October and indeed largely did not participate in the January market rally. This is likely due to the fears of a trade war between the United States and China that have dominated economic headlines over that period. However, the initial headline numbers from the earnings report were fairly solid as the company posted strong revenue growth and beat the expectations of analysts on both its top and bottom lines. A closer look at the firm's earnings report does indeed show that there is a lot to like here and the company has not, at least thus far, been affected by the trade tensions between the two nations.

As my long-time readers are no doubt already well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a background for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Golden Ocean Group's fourth-quarter 2018 earnings results:

Golden Ocean Group reported total operating revenues of $175.982 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. This represents a 16.22% increase over the $151.415 million that the company brought in during the fourth quarter of last year.

Operating income was $42.631 million in the most recent quarter. This compares favorably to the $40.340 million that it had in the year-ago quarter.

Golden Ocean Group secured financing for 11 scrubber installations and extended and upsized an existing loan facility.

The company had an adjusted EBITDA of $70.4 million during the quarter. This compares favorably to the $65.3 million in the year-ago quarter.

Net income was $23.586 million during the fourth quarter of 2018. This represents a 13.04% decline over the $27.123 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

The first thing that anyone perusing these highlights is likely to notice is that the company posted an impressive year-over-year increase in revenues. However, the company saw its revenues decline compared to the third quarter of 2018. As already mentioned, Golden Ocean Group brought in total operating revenues of $175.982 million in the fourth quarter. This compares to $189.256 million in the third quarter of 2018. The primary reason for this decline was a weakening market environment for the company's largest vessels, its Capesize ones. As we can see here, the gross voyage dayrate for these ships is lower than in the same quarter of last year:

Source: Golden Ocean Group

As we can also see, the rates for the two smaller classes of vessel are generally higher than in the year-ago quarter, which explains the increase in operating revenues year-over-year. Fortunately for the company, these rates increased slightly quarter-over-quarter, which helped to offset some of the impact from the decline in Capesize rates.

Over the past few quarters, Golden Ocean Group has been working to strengthen its balance sheet. The company continued that trend in the most recent quarter as the company purchased $2.0 million worth of its 3.07% $200 million convertible bonds at a price of 99.5% par value. As of December 31, 2018, Golden Ocean owned $31.8 million worth of these bonds, which reduces the amount that it had to come up with when the bonds matured on January 30, 2019. Ultimately, the company was able to redeem these bonds for cash at maturation, which cost it $168.2 million.

One of the biggest stories in the shipping industry over the past few years is an October 2016 decision by the International Maritime Organization to cap sulfur emissions at 0.5% mass/mass by 2020, a significant reduction from today's 3.50% mass/mass allowance. The cheapest way to achieve this is by installing exhaust gas cleaning systems, commonly called "scrubbers", on affected ships. This is the method that Golden Ocean Group has chosen to utilize in order to meet this mandate. The installation of these systems is not cheap, however, and Golden Ocean Group has upsized its $420 million credit facility to finance the installation of these systems on 11 vessels. The company stated that each installation may be financed with a $3 million separate tranche to be repaid over three years commencing in January 2020. I will admit that I am not particularly fond of the idea of the company taking on all of this extra debt, but in this case, it is necessary in order for the company to comply with the international mandate. Thus, it does not really have much of a choice but to pay these costs. Fortunately though, Golden Ocean Group did manage to extend the maturity date of the facility from June 2020 to June 2023, which gives it an extra few years to come up with the money to pay off this debt.

As mentioned in the introduction, Golden Ocean Group's share price appears to have been plagued by fear regarding the trade tensions between the United States and China. However, it does not appear that the company's business has actually been affected much by this as it continues to secure a number of time charters across its fleet. Over the past three months, it has secured a time charter for a Panamax vessel until early 2020 at a rate of $12,500 per day. This brings the company's total time charter coverage to:

Three Capesize vessels at an average of $20,995 per day through 2019,

five Capesize vessels on floor/ceiling contracts through 2019 and two more through 2020,

seven Panamax vessels on contracts that expire within the first half of 2019 at an average of $14,415 per day, and

seven Panamax vessels on time charters that expire in 2020 and 2021 at an average of $19,355 per day.

The remainder of the company's 77-ship fleet is trading on the spot market. I do generally prefer to see a large percentage of a company's fleet on time charters since this represents a stable and generally secure source of revenue. The spot market can be more volatile, with the revenue from one trip to the next varying. Fortunately for Golden Ocean Group, the prices in the spot market continue to be fairly strong excluding the softening market for the large Capesize vessels that are generally used to ship large quantities of non-time sensitive cargoes such as coal or iron ore. The weakening of this market could be a bad sign as it shows that global trade in these products has been slowing down. In particular, seaborne transportation of coal dropped by 8% in the fourth quarter compared to the third. This was due mostly to China, which imposed a temporary import ban on the commodity at the end of the year. This is something that we will want to watch over the next quarter of so as the removal of this ban at the beginning of the year could cause this weakness to reverse itself.

For its part, Golden Ocean Group remains cautious on the market heading into 2019. In particular, the company notes that the first quarter is seasonally weaker than what is typically seen in other quarters of the year and the growing trade tensions in the two major trading powers. At the same time though, it notes that much of this is already priced into the market and that any prolonged weakness will likely lead to vessel recycling, which will help to offset the increased number of new vessels set to leave the shipyard this year that will otherwise put downward pressure on dayrates. As a result of this increased uncertainty, Golden Ocean Group has cut its quarterly dividend to $0.05 per share from the previous $0.10 per share in order to preserve capital and shore up its balance sheet, which could prove to be a smart move.

In conclusion, this was a reasonably solid quarter for Golden Ocean Group, despite the trade tensions that are taking place between the United States and China. The company does clearly consider this to be a very real risk however and so is taking steps to shore up its balance sheet and weather whatever may come. It does appear well-positioned to accomplish this and should also be solidly equipped to take advantage of the developments that may happen if the worst does not occur.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.