Alphabet: The Market Is Wrong

My view is that the market remains confused by the true earnings potential of the stock.

The stock has failed to keep up with the rally of other tech giants and even the benchmark S&P 500.

Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) continues to struggle in the market rebound as the stock is being left behind by the other tech giants. Now, the company is facing a plethora of negative headlines hitting the stock again. Absent a lasting problem beyond the headlines, Alphabet remains an incredible buy consistent with my previous research that investors are confused on the value proposition of the stock.

Negative Headlines

Before jumping into the the negatives from February 20, investors need to look back at a past problem. Only back in 2017, their YouTube division ran into massive problems surrounding the videos that were showing ads next to extremist content.

Advertisers promised to flee the video platform, yet the company never saw any real revenue impact. Alphabet saw the immediate Q1'17 results show revenue growth of 22.2% with only a slight dip to 21.0% growth in Q2'17. Though these numbers aren't adjusted for currency, Alphabet actually saw the revenue growth rate expand from there throughout the next year.

Using this cautionary tale of why one shouldn't get too negative on headlines, the stock is clearly a buy, if Google repeats the recent dip below $1,000 again. The internet search company is facing the following negative headlines: not disclosing Nest microphones, Amazon taking ad market share and YouTube showing ads on pedophile streams.

Nest Microphones

This first issue is probably the easiest to discount. Alphabet doesn't obtain any meaningful revenues from the Nest product line or hardware, in general.

The main concern here is that the issue with an undisclosed microphone in the Nest Secure home security system is any impact on the Google Home product. Alphabet is looking for ad revenue via the smart speaker market and any issues with other products that distract from users adopting the home virtual assistant would be problematic.

My feeling is that consumers aren't surprised that a home security system has a microphone and will easily forget this mistake. Per Google:

The on-device microphone was never intended to be a secret and should have been listed in the tech specs. That was an error on our part. The microphone has never been on and is only activated when users specifically enable the option

Any surprising backlash could change the investment thesis in the stock, but this one should blow over quickly.

Amazon Ad Market Share

The ad threat from Amazon is a bigger issue and one relatively known and expected. The online retail giant has a large audience ready to make purchase decisions so clearly the company is a major threat in the advertising business, especially for DTC brands.

Per eMarketer, digital ad spending in the US is forecast to grow an incredible 19% to $129.3 billion. The digital market will now account for over 54% of the total US ad market.

The issue for Google is that their market share is forecast to dip 100 basis points to 37.2%. Each one percentage point in market share lost amounts to $1.3 billion in revenues. The forecast still has Google growing revenues from $41.6 billion to $48.0 billion this year so the news isn't all bad.

As mentioned, Amazon is taking all that market share and more growing by 200 basis points. Microsoft (MSFT) expects to lose share, but the company is a smaller player in the ad business.

YouTube Content

The most concerning headline is that YouTube still can't prevent ads from being shown on inappropriate content. Advertisers including Epic Games, Disney and Nestle, suspended ads on the platform after Wired discovered that the platform was full of pedophiles commenting on videos of kids.

The gaffe comes nearly two years after advertisers ran into issues with ads shown on videos featuring hate speech and extremist. YouTube claims to be 99% effective in ensuring ads appear on appropriate content, but a platform highly focused on the viewership of kids should be able to prevent a network of pedophiles from filling the comment streams of videos of young girls with suggestive poses.

Naturally, a platform with millions of videos will always encounter users that find loopholes to show inappropriate content, but YouTube and Alphabet need to do better to ensure this level of alarming content is caught before the media reports on it.

Still, unless news breaks that YouTube intentionally ignored and even supported this content and pedophiles comment streams, the company should easily block the involved parties and move on. The company even as the opportunity to possibly take it a step further to where YouTube uses advanced technologies to identify the involved parties to break a pedophile ring. Such a move might actually reduce the desire of ill-intended individuals from using the platform for wrong in the future.

Ready To Rebound

Whether for these reasons or something else, Alphabet hasn't traded well since the market lows on Christmas Eve. The stock has seen the smallest gain amongst the tech giants of Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), and Microsoft. Even the S&P 500 (SPY) has done far better than the gain of Alphabet since the market lows with an 18.4% jump.

Data by YCharts

My view still centers on the market focusing on the wrong numbers from Alphabet. The internet search giant grew by an incredible 24% in Q4 and generated substantial profits what should've produced a bigger stock rally off the lows.

My non-GAAP EPS target has Alphabet earning ~$71 in 2020 making the stock with $150 per share in cash an incredible bargain here at $1,120 or an enterprise value of $970. The stock trades at about 13x these estimates.

These negative headlines aren't going to impact the business unless something goes horribly wrong so every indication remains that investors don't understand the real earnings potential of Alphabet.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway remains that Alphabet is an incredible buy if any of these negative headlines drive the stock even lower.

