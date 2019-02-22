Bank Of Nova Scotia Is Admitted To The Grade 'A' Retirement Portfolio

There has been some volatility lately, but it is not enough to keep BNS out of the portfolio.

A quick review

The concept of the Grade 'A' Retirement Portfolio is to supplement social security income for a retired couple. The couple needs income greater than can be achieved with U.S. Treasuries and are not experienced investors. The portfolio was first introduced in this article. The objectives of the portfolio are as follows:

Generate an income yield of about 4%. Grow income at least equal to the rate of inflation. Invest in financially sound companies. The S&P credit rating of A- or better will be used as a proxy. Be resistant to recessions. Show better price stability over time than the market as a whole to reduce the risk of panic selling.

One can argue, as it relates to point 5, that volatility provides as much opportunity as a risk. While true, the couple does not desire to see great price fluctuations and we use volatility as one type of risk that we will attempt to reduce in this portfolio. This means otherwise great DGI stocks may not qualify for the portfolio. Take a look at this article on UPS for one such example.

The initial screening for the portfolio has three criteria.

S&P credit rating of A- or better. Current dividend yield of 2.9% or higher. Market capitalization of $5 billion or more.

Once a stock passes this screen, a more subjective business review and analysis is conducted. The analysis includes the following.

Dividend growth, recession performance, and payout ratio Volatility Relative valuation

If the stock passes the business review and analysis, it is admitted to the portfolio. That said, let's take a look at The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS).

The company

Source: BNS 4Q 2018 investor presentation

The Bank of Nova Scotia is the third largest Canadian bank and it derives 55% of earnings from Canada. It also has operations in Asia, Australia, United Kingdom, and throughout the Americas. Properly dubbed Canada's international bank, it is the 7th and 8th largest bank in the Americas by market capitalization and assets respectively. It operates in three business segments.

The Canadian Banking segment provides retail, small business, commercial, and wealth management customers with a variety of products such as checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and other loans to retail customers. To business clients, they offer among others products and services, lending, deposit accounts, and cash management. The segment accounted for 46% of revenues and 49% of earnings in 2018.

The International Banking segments operate in 5 continents with business in Mexico, Chile, The Caribbean, Columbia, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia, China, Brazil, India, and Japan among others. Growth areas are Mexico, The Caribbean, and Central and South America. Banking products include wholesale banking and financial services. The unit contributed 40% of revenues and 31% of earnings in 2018.

Global Banking and Markets provides corporate lending, banking, investment banking, and brokerage services among others in Canada, Mexico, United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The unit generated 20% of earnings in 2018.

Strategies for growth

One growth strategy they have is to increase digital banking transactions. They have Tangerine, Canada's largest online bank, to drive growth in the Canadian Banking segment. The bank is performing well and BNS says it is very popular with the millennial generation. It grew clients 23% in 2018.

Source: BNS Q4 2018 Investor Presentation

The fastest growing segment for BNS is International Banking with both revenue and net income growing 22% YOY in the fourth quarter. This comes through a combination of acquisitions and organic growth. In 2018, acquisitions of BBVA Chile and Citibank Colombia were among those acquired.

Source: BNS Q4 2018 Investor Presentation

This is being accomplished with sacrificing credit ratios as they also are selling some non-core assets in the Caribbean. On the Q4 conference call, Brian Porter, President and CEO said:

Turning to capital. We ended the year with a common equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 11.1%, which includes the impact of the acquisitions that closed in fiscal 2018. This morning, we also announced the divestiture of some non-core operations in nine smaller countries in the Caribbean and of our life insurance operations in Jamaica and Trinidad & Tobago."

The risks

Large Canadian banks benefit from a favorable regulatory environment that limits competition. Consequently, they are more profitable than their U.S. counterparts, with ROEs in the range of 15%. A change in the regulatory environment could impair the profitability of Canadian banks. BNS is known as Canada's international bank. This has allowed BNS faster growth opportunities than Grade 'A' Retirement Portfolio holding and fellow Canadian bank, Royal Bank (RY). The higher exposure to international banking is a double-edged sword, however, as these markets have more volatility and less favorable regulatory environments. This makes BNS more susceptible to competitive forces and macroeconomic slowing. Should acquisition integration not go as planned, it could derail growth plans as well. Finally, as with most any bank, a slower growing economy could negatively affect credit losses in the loan book.

So, does BNS belong in the Grade 'A' Retirement Portfolio?

First the screens

BNS easily meets the requirements of the screens:

Credit rating of A- or better. (A+).

Current yield greater than 2.9%. (4.5%).

Market capitalization of at least $5 Billion. ($69 Billion).

BNS passes the basic screens. This is a good start, but further investigation needs to be done to see if it has a place in our conservative portfolio.

Recession performance, dividend growth, and payout ratio

In Canadian currency, BNS earnings dropped 6% in the last recession. Earnings peaked at 4.01 CAD in 2007, dropped to a low of 3.77 CAD in 2009, and recovered to 4.97 CAD in 2011. The dividend was frozen in 2009 to the same as 2008 but resumed growth in 2010. The chart below is in CAD and shows that generally both earnings and dividends have increased fairly steadily over time. The blue line tracks earnings and the white line tracks dividends.

Source: FAST Graphs

BNS has been a very steady performer in terms of dividend growth.

Source: Author

The payout ratio got as high as 52% in 2009 and was back below 45% in 2011. Over the last several years, it has stayed in the 46-48% range. Management stated objective is to keep it at 40-50%. Dividends should increase with earnings. In case of a decline in earnings, expect a freeze but a cut should only occur in the extreme circumstance.

Volatility and valuation

According to Seeking Alpha, the 36- and 60-month beta for UPS are 0.69 and 0.76 respectively. CFRA lists the beta at 1.22 (this is probably based on one year). This is a similar situation to UPS, however, in the case of BNS, the longer-term beta is much lower than the market and that of UPS was just slightly below market. I think this is more of a case of buying opportunity volatility rather than an inherent volatility in the stock. Based on this, BNS has an appropriate beta for the portfolio.

Here are the GrayBeard Retirement DCF calculations. The currency for the calculation is the Canadian dollar.

Source: Author

As I write this, BNS trades at 74.77 CAD. My DCF calculations are discounted at 15%, so they are very conservative and show a value in the 84-89 CAD range. Morningstar1 gives BNS a fair value of 77 CAD and CFRA2, 74 CAD and a 1-year target of 85 CAD. Another factor is that according to Fast Graphs, the average PE since 2007 is 12.0. When comparing the current PE of about 10.4 to an average of 12, BNS appears undervalued. When compared to my DCF calculations and the Morningstar and CFRA values, BNS is trading at fair value or less.

Let's see how BNS stacks to the portfolio criteria

Its credit rating is better than A+. (A+).

Its yield is greater than 2.9%. (4.5%).

Its market capitalization is greater than $5 billion. ($69 billion).

Its dividend growth is acceptable at 6-7% long-term average.

The last recession saw a dividend freeze but no cut. The payout ratio is about 46%, mid-range of management's target of 40-50%.

Its volatility over the last year is more of a buying opportunity than an inherent problem because the long-term volatility is low.

It is priced at fair value, probably a little lower.

Additionally, the company is conservatively financed, has a strategy for growth and capital and plans to execute it without deteriorating credit quality, and operates in a favorable business environment. BNS is admitted to the Grade 'A' Retirement Portfolio.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to GrayBeard Retirement at the top of this article.

Morningstar Equity Report for BNS, 12-21-2018 CFRA Stock Report for BNS, 2-16-2019

Disclosure: I am/we are long UPS, RY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may initiate a long position in BNS in the next 72 hours.