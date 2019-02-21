Equity CEFs: This Is Why I Made The Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund A 2019 Top Pick

Because the fact of the matter is that equity CEFs are just too small for most large institutional investors to bother with and too esoteric for most individual investors to understand.

Sometimes it's just a matter of keeping your eye out for fund updates that fall under the radar of most investors and certainly by most firms on Wall Street.

I've just always felt at a disadvantage compared to institutional research firms trying to identify companies that were in that position. But in funds like CEFs, it's a lot easier.

You want to put yourself in a position where good things happen to the funds you own. In stocks, that could mean new products, new deals, upside earnings reports, etc.

On November 13th, 2018, Lazard Asset Management announced that their Lazard World Dividend & Income fund (LOR), $9.90 market price, $10.95 NAV, -9.6% discount, 7.7% current market yield, was going to merge into their Lazard Global Total Return & Income fund (LGI), $14.77 market price, $16.76 NAV, -11.9% discount, 7.2% current market yield, with an expected closing sometime around the end of the 2nd quarter of 2019 and subject to shareholder approval.

This hardly made front page headlines on any financial news websites and in fact, LOR went up exactly one penny the next day after the announcement, from $9.12 on November 13th to $9.13 at the close on November 14th. I made reference to the news on Seeking Alpha under Marketplace Services for my subscription members and at the time, said it probably didn't offer much of an arbitrage opportunity. But that didn't mean that I wasn't going to watch it for opportunities since there would be some seven months or more before the deal closed and most investors would have long forgotten this news after only a couple days.

These reorganizations happen from time to time in CEFs and usually it's to change or update an investment policy or to combine funds to create one larger fund with greater economies of scale. For the most part, these reorganizations are perfunctory and shareholders of the funds rarely notice any changes other than that the name of their fund may have changed and that they have been charged a big, fat reorg fee.

But by the end of 2018, I had made LOR my Top Rebound Pick for 2019 because of what I called its "Ace in the hole". That's because, even though LOR has been a dramatic underperformer over the years, particularly compared to LGI, it didn't matter. Because once the reorg announcement was made in November, LOR shareholders had just become LGI shareholders, subject to the normal shareholder and regulatory approvals.

So what that meant was that LOR shareholders were going to receive LGI's valuation and since LOR traded at a much wider -14.2% discount than LGI's -10.4% discount at the time, there was an opportunity to pick up about 380 basis points (3.8%) if the merger closed that day. Of course, that valuation difference could get wider or narrower before closing and each fund's NAV performance would have an impact as well but I felt that the valuation difference between the two funds would at least give a buffer to LOR no matter what the market conditions were in the first half of 2019.

Now maybe a 3.8% buffer is not that big a deal to you but when you own hundreds of thousands of shares like I can in CEFs, it can make a big difference. And so how have things turned out so far?

Why Valuations Matter

Do you want to know what percent of investors in CEFs follow or even know of their fund's NAVs? I would say it is well less than 10% and yet here is the simplest and most obvious valuation metric that the vast majority of investors in these funds completely ignore. Oh, maybe they might know their fund's market price but ask them to quote their CEF's NAV price and most would tell you they didn't know their fund even had another price you could follow. And those that do know often don't care or minimize the importance of the NAV. All they know or all they care about is the market price and the yield they get from the fund.

And herein lies your biggest advantage over the vast majority of investors in CEFs. Because even a fund like LOR, which has had a pretty dismal history of performance since it went public in 2005 and has traded at a double digit discount through most of its existence, all of a sudden becomes an opportunity here in 2019 when its discount becomes "monetized".

What does "monetization" mean? It means that value in the form of a deep discount that may have been unattainable before now becomes attainable either partially or wholly. And the more valuation that can be monetized (i.e. the bigger the discount), the more value that can be realized.

And just the other day, LOR's value became even more "monetized" when Lazard announced on February 19th that in connection with the reorganization announcement last November, a tender offer for up to 20% of LOR's outstanding shares will be made before the merger takes place (assuming shareholder approval).

And with the tender offer at a very high 98% of LOR's NAV price upon completion, that would have placed the value of the 20% of outstanding shares at roughly $10.73 if the offer were held today, a significant premium over LOR's closing market price of $9.57 on Tuesday. As a result of this further "monetization" of the discount, LOR's market price was up another 3.5% yesterday and is up 17.6% this year. Even more impressive is that LOR's current discount of -9.6% is now even narrower than LGI's -11.2% discount.

Conclusion

The potential for good things to happen to your CEFs is greatly enhanced when your funds trade at deep discounts vs. premium valuations. This is not going to overcome bad fund performances since we know CEFs can stay at wide discounts for years.

But be on the lookout for fund sponsors who are taking steps to improve their fund's appeal via changes in investment policies, distributions and/or restructurings such as reorgs since oftentimes, this can mean a "monetization" of the discount that many investors will not see or take advantage of.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LOR, LGI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.