Palatin: What To Do After The Share Pullback?

Palatin Technologies (PTN) has successfully developed bremelanotide, a drug that deals with the problem of hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD) in women. However, due to the recent FDA extension of its review date, Palatin stock price suffers from a huge decline. The new action date is expected on June 23 since the FDA requires some extra information. However, this is only a small additional phase 1 trial and should not cause any significant changes to the previous confirmed results. Compared to other Biotech businesses, Palatin's shares are currently traded at a reasonable price. Therefore, the investment in Palatin would be an attractive risk/reward trade-off.

(source: Comparison of biotech companies)

Palatin on numbers

The numbers for the three months ended December 2018 might not be favorable for Palatin at first glance. The company has reported a net loss of $5 million for the last quarter of 2018 compared to net income of $3 million for the same period in 2017. This difference was mainly due to the recognition of $10.6 million in license and contract revenue from its license agreement with AMAG. Since the company does not have any approved product, it still has to depend totally on revenues from partnering contracts. The decline in the bottom line might also be one of the reasons causing its stock price to decrease.

However, a closer look at the company financial situation reveals that its performance is not as bad as it seems at first place. For the last quarter of 2018, the company succeeded to reduce its operating expenses to $5.1 million, representing a 33.7% reduction compared to the last year period. This decrease reflects the completion of the Vyleesi Phase 3 clinical trial and related ancillary studies necessary to file the NDA in 2018. Thus, from this quarter on, we can expect lower operating expenses for Palatin.

(source: Palatin's report)

Palatin also managed to reduce its debts and related liabilities. As of December 31, 2018, current liabilities amounted to $4.5 million compared to $10.7 million on June 30, 2018. Debts were also reduced from $5.9 million to $2.3 million during the same period. This might be one explanation for the company's reduction in the amount of cash holdings. Nevertheless, with the current low burn rate, the existing capital resources will be sufficient to fund its operations through at least March 31, 2020.

(source: Palatin's report)

Only a small additional Phase 1 trial is required for the FDA approval of bremelanotide

Vyleesi (bremelanotide) is a first in class melanocortin agonist for hypoactive sexual desire disorder. The product can be injected by the users themselves one hour prior to sexual activity. It has been proven to have positive results from two trials in Phase 3 with more than 1,200 patients. In the studies, two indexes/scales were examined: Female Sexual Function Index (FSFI) and Female Sexual Distress Scale (FSDS). In both trials, patients on the treated group showed a statistically significant increase in desire domain and "statistically significant reduction in distress related to low sexual desire" compared to placebo.

On average, patients use Vyleesi once a week. Therefore, in the Phase 3 program, the company extensively evaluated the effects of Vyleesi on blood pressure in a once-a-week format. Results showed that there was a small 2- to 4-millimeter transient change in blood pressure. However, it turns out that there is a small set of patients who may use the drug for four or five days in a row. Therefore, the FDA is now requiring Palatin to provide additional data assessing 24-hour ambulatory blood pressure with short-term daily use. According to Carl Spana, Palatin's President & CEO, the company has this data for the time span of 12 hours from previous trials. He believed that the results for the extension trial would not be different from what they saw in the Phase 3 results. This additional trial is just for the agent to check the "non-life-threatening" indication and to put the appropriate label on the product. Thus, the delayed review date should not be seen as a threat to the approval.

Off-label use and drug mechanism

The active compound bremelanotide is a melanocortin receptor agonist, which has a different mechanism compared to Viagra (Sildenafil). The existing drugs might be able to stimulate physiological response (smooth muscle cells), which can improve sexual dysfunction in men. However, this mechanism has been proven to be not sufficient for women. Bremelanotide, on the other hand, triggers certain melanocortin receptors which are located in the brain region. Therefore, the underlying mechanism is more conserved in both women and men. That is the reason why even though bremelanotide is indicated for women, most of our web researches (keyword: bremelanotide reviews) show experience from men. For example, there are cases of men in older age or coming from a bodybuilding background with erectile dysfunctions issues. They have observed that bremelanotide was quite effective and behaved differently than most of the other existing drugs.

AMAG's portfolio is perfect for Palatin

In January 2017, Palatin entered into a license agreement with AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) for exclusive licensing agreement of bremelanotide. The licensing contract would also allow Palatin to concentrate its resources on developing its core business rather than marketing and selling, which is currently not their strengths. Thus, the partnering relationship with AMAG is a perfect combination not only because of AMAG's popularity in the field of women's healthcare but also of its Autoinjector technology - which suits the indication of bremelanotide. Please visit our article on Palatin and AMAG to better understand why AMAG's technology is a good fit for bremelanotide.

Moreover, this partnering relationship also benefits Palatin financially, so it does not have to incur large costs for the additional trial required by the FDA. On 12/02/2019, Palatin and AMAG initiate the trial and will have the data submitted to the FDA in advance of the Vyleesi June 23, 2019, PDUFA date.

Risk and opportunities

As Palatin's other remaining products are still in Phase 1 or pre-clinical trial, the company's success heavily depends on bremelanotide. If the drug is not approved, it could significantly harm the company's value. In this case, the company would expect to receive no revenues for the next years until it successfully develops other products. Therefore, its share price may suffer from a further decline. However, we believe this event is very unlikely to happen as all results from clinical studies were good.

Moreover, it is also noteworthy that PTN is a small-cap company (market capitalization: $160.38M and the share price was below $1) with limited operating history. As PTN's operations are primarily focused on acquiring, developing, and securing technology, before 2017, no revenues were recorded. These limited operations history makes it difficult for stockholders to assess the company's performance and to make future forecasts.

All that being said, bremelanotide has a very potential market if it is to be approved. It has been proved to provide better results than the direct competitor in the market (Addyi). Moreover, apart from targeting the North America market, Palatin also aims at the Asia market by signing licensing agreements with Kwangdong Pharmaceutical and Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical. These contracts allow for exclusive right to develop and commercialize bremelanotide in Korea and China, Taiwan, Hong Kong S.A.R., and Macau S.A.R. The next future steps for Palatin would be to enter new markets, such as Europe and Africa, by finding more licensing agreements. These regions would also help to generate high revenues in the future since the rate of female sexual dysfunction in developed regions like Europe is 40%, whereas in developing regions, such as the Middle East or Africa, this rate is as high as 62%.

Conclusion

Palatin's stock is currently traded at $0.79. Since it has a relatively small market cap, its stock price can easily double or even triple once its products get approved. Another noteworthy point is that the management team has made some insider buying after shares slipped, which may indicate that they have a strong belief in the company's future prospect. Therefore, we believe it is a good risk/reward trade-off, and it is now a chance for investors to take advantage of the current low price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PTN, AMAG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.