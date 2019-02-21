Cutting Through The PG&E Thicket (Podcast Transcript)

Each week seems to bring new twists to the PG&E bankruptcy proceedings. So we bring on an expert to understand the lay of the land.

Editors' Note: This is a transcript of our recent discussion on PG&E (NYSE:PCG) and its bankruptcy proceedings with WYCO Researcher. We discuss the tough predicament for California utilties in general and how that might constrain PG&E specifically, as well as why the stock has been rising. We hope you find the transcript helpful.

Daniel Shvartsman: On this week’s Behind the Idea it’s back to California and the PCG Bankruptcy case. We speak with Seeking Alpha author, Wyco Researcher about the unfolding court proceedings and its roots, they go deep.

WYCO Researcher: They -- there's legislation to try to change it what they can't because it’s a part of the constitution. They have to change the constitution. And this has a negative impact because they don’t have to prove negligence to hold the utilities liable.

DS: The author specializes in bankruptcy stories. So we asked him what he thought about the complicated position, Baupost Group is taking.

DS: What do you think about that -- what is Baupost doing there?

WR: I think they’re losing more money.

DS: Does investing in utilities become an impossible game in the modern day? Is there anything to salvage from what promises to be a multi-year bankruptcy process? We discuss on this week’s Behind the Idea.

Podcast

DS: Welcome to Behind the Idea. I'm Daniel Shvartsman.

Mike Taylor: And I'm Mike Taylor.

DS: We’re following up on our recent podcast on PG&E, ticker symbol, PCG, the California Utility that is facing serious liabilities related to California Wildfires, and that has filed for bankruptcy protection. We’re joined on this call by Wyco Researcher, a Seeking Alpha author and experienced investor with a deep interest in bankruptcy-related stocks.

We referred to his article on our previous podcast and we’re delighted to have him join us today. Before we get started though a couple of quick notes. Behind the Idea is the podcast that looks at what makes great investment analysis work, building on ideas from the Seeking Alpha ecosystem. Neither Mike nor I have any position to in any stocks that are going to be mentioned. Wyco Researcher is short, PCG. Nothing on this podcast is meant as investment advice of any sort and I just want to add this is a fast moving situation. We’re recording this conversation on Wednesday February 13, I think it’ll still be up-to-date when you listen to this but just FYI.

So with all that, let’s get started. Wyco, welcome on the podcast.

WR: Thanks for having me.

DS: So the first thing to cover is just -- and we actually got an email from a listener based on our last podcast, is I'm curious how unique PCG’s current situation is, and the fact that the way the liabilities work, you mentioned in your article the clause of inverse condemnation, which according to our reader only applies in California and Alabama. How unique is this? Like how much -- just what’s -- you look at a lot of bankruptcy stories, what’s different, what’s special about PCG?

WR: Well, in this case inverse condemnation applies to California -- well, only within the Courts of Alabama, is the fact there was -- there’s a little bit of confusion. It’s not actually a law. It’s how the State Supreme Court interpreted the constitution of Article 1, Section 19. There is no law on inverse condemnation in California.

Many people think there’s a law and they want to change the law. There actually isn’t a law, it’s in the constitution, and how it’s interpreted. There was a court case in 1965 that basically determined the inverse condemnation issue and then other court cases altered the fact [ph]. And basically this is only in California and for them to reverse it and change it they would actually have to change the constitution possibly, and not just change the law because it’s not a law.

Currently there's has been two appeals from two of the utility companies, PG&E and also San Diego Gas & Electric appeals. And both of their appeals, and San Diego Gas & Electric, that appeal was just denied. The petition was heard in the Supreme Court was just denied on January 30. So this is going to be the law of the land in California for some time. There's legislation to try to change it but they can’t because it’s a part of constitution. You'd have to change the constitution, and this has a negative impact because they don’t have to prove negligence to hold utilities liable.

And the interesting thing is in New York State where we’ve had a lot of blackouts and there’s been lot of lawsuits, there it's the reverse. It's actually in New York State there was a court case back in 1995, of Strauss versus Belle Realty which says you have to have not only negligence, you have to have gross negligence to hold the utility company liable in New York.

So there’s been very little bit payout from these blackouts that we’ve had like in 2003 and ’77 and there’s been other ones too, is because they have to have gross negligence. And in California is just reverse, they don’t have to have any negligence. The fact that it is occurring with your equipment you’re liable.

MT: So Wyco real quick, just I think we’re kind of are getting around the definition of inverse condemnation by the examples you’re using, but you could just for listeners who are less familiar give them a quick definition of inverse condemnation?

WR: It's basically -- it’s where the utilities are considered the same as a government. It basically is a series [ph] where you ensure the losses are distributed over tax payers, or in this case tax payers or customers and not just the injured individual. So it’s everybody shares the burden and not just the person that was hurt. And they’re basically saying all right, if something happens we’re basically condemning that property effectively, we’re taking and we’re paying for it. It's like if you bought -- like I said in my article if you broke it you bought it.

And so they have to pay for that, whatever the damage is if they bought it and condemned it, just like there was like M&M domain, it’s that the same type of principle, that you take, if you have -- that you taking that property from the individual and in this case it’s not actually taking with a legal procedures, it’s basically you took it by an act, okay, because you damaged it. Therefore you took it and you have to pay for it.

DS: So is this something that only applies to utilities and how like how often does this…?

WR: Yes, it is.

DS: Okay, so only to utilities and then how often does this get invoked in California, is this -- you…

WR: All the time.

DS: All the time, okay.

WR: Other utilities like Southern California, Edison and San Diego Gas & Electric, they’ve had fires and other liability issues in the past. They’ve had the exact same thing applied to them. It’s just that this one, in the last two years in California was PG&E have been such enormous fires or multiple fires that the impact has been really noticeable. But this has been going there for years.

This is actually something which just happened. All the three block -- go ahead…

DS: No, no, this, I guess what that occurs to me than is, so it sounds to me like based on what you’re saying, really the only way to change this would be if ultimately you got appeal to the Supreme Court and they decided that the interpretation of inverse condemnation was wrong. And I don’t want to open up too much of a broader discussion in terms of climate change or whatever else, but it seems like this may not have been such a major risk for utilities in California in the past, but now it’s becoming, given the increased magnitude and frequency of these wildfires, it really needs to be factored in to just the cost of doing business in California. Is that -- did I understand those two aspects?

WR: Yes, and actually, I also think, and I don’t have a number, but I'm trying to get research on this, I also think the alternative source issues has made this matter worse, is because of the fact you have additional power lines being constructed. So not only you have additional power lines but then you have to maintain those additional power lines and you’re spreading out your cost, the maintenance across a larger number of wires, the transmission lines.

So is in fact that this is increasing the problem, going to increase in the future as California moves move and more towards alternative sources of power. You have a wind farm here, you have a solar system up here and they all have to hook together on the grid. So you have a lot more wires being built in California because of that.

DS: So I guess, a lot of questions for you are sort of around the fact that it’s a publicly regulated utility, and the fact that because of that, all publicly related regulated utilities, I think I can say have a political aspect to some degree. That’s the whole point of the regulation. And it just seems like there are so many aspects here because you’re talking about the drive in California for alternative energy but there are taxes on a public utility which is going to the market for capital and everything else.

And I guess it's just sort of makes it sound like whatever -- we’ll get back to the specifics of this case but it makes it sound like it’s a really tenuous situation for utilities as a whole in California because of the things we’re talking about. Is that -- is this something that you can read deeper into the whole ecosystem for utilities in California?

WR: Yes, in fact that’s why Southern California, Edison tracked PG&E on the way down, not the same percentage wise but they basically have the same decline in up and everything else, is they’re tracking them. The percentage of decline is not as great because they don’t have the huge liability issue.

But the whole concept is they are tracking them, the wind plants and then they rose again recently -- that’s why I'm saying, they’re tracking each other. San Diego Gas & Electric that’s owned by another holding company that's diversified. So that’s -- their holding company is not as impacted as -- because they have a larger distribution powers -- companies throughout the country.

DS: Right and I think that’s -- so that’s EIX is the Edison and I think the other one is that the one that’s own by Sempra?

WR: No, no, yes. The Southern California Edison is -- that's SCE I think.

DS: X okay.

WR: No, SCE.

DS: SCE.

WR: Yes.

DS: Okay, oh, yeah, I see they’ve got a few preferred shares. Okay, great. So let’s get into that balance for a second what -- we recorded a podcast knowing the bankruptcy was coming, but it wasn’t announced yet. And we may have -- it seems like we almost bottom ticked it because since the bankruptcy filing, shares -- I know there has been the ruling about liability on a 2017 fire and few other things but what -- in your view why are shares is doing so well since filing for bankruptcy which would seem to be a negative event for the equity?

WR: Actually it has to do with -- they were trading, I would say the week or actually about three weeks before they filed for bankruptcy, not so much on the bankruptcy issue but because of the probation hearing that was taking place. The judge also was really going after them and putting additional conditions on their probation, that they had violated and ruled that they had violated. And because they were very -- which I highlighted in my article. He put it very -- he was planning to put very, very strict regulations on them where they have to de-energize. And he really didn’t care if they de-energized for a period of time and the impacts on the local area.

He said that you need safety first, and there was estimates because some $50 billion to $75 billion to implement his plan. That is why the shares got killed during that time period. Plus he was making comments from the bench that got picked up on Twitter and everything else. He was saying that they had not insulated their wires properly and they had poles at the wrong distance and everything else and the market was reacting to these things every time he comes out with some things from the bench, these things. The stocks just got killed.

So it was actually getting hurt not so much because of the bankruptcy, was because of the probation file.

DS: So in other words the bankruptcy is not the main, even though they’re going through bankruptcy proceedings to some degree, that’s not the main driver of the stock right now, because there are the other…

WR: It is true -- now it is, but at that time in January, it went extremely low it was actually the probation that was driving this stock because that would have a dramatic impact on operations and cost factor and it might hit the revenue side because they have to stop operations and then of course the cost factor.

And this guy is -- the Judge is sort of very well-known as he doesn’t care. He makes rulings based upon what his opinion is and he is indicative of Ninth Circuit, [ph] let’s put it this way, also liberal.

DS: So Wyco, can you -- from there can you kind of play out how you see the scenarios going from here, from the perspective of the common stockholders. You’re short but maybe you can give us kind of a breakdown of how you see this going forward?

WR: Well, the reason why I'm short still is because of the fact, I think people, the number of $30 billion does not include potential punitive damages. Those are just actual damages they could be liable for. There is no punitive damages in there. Also there could be fines -- there could be -- is because of the fact that the country’s -- especially in California is moving further and further left we’re going to have a state possibly taking control of the company and how much they’re going to give shareholders and things like that.

I think there’s a lot of negatives because of where it's located. But if this was in another state, the impact may not be as great, but this is California where they really don’t care about as much about the shareholders. And I think the shareholders could get burned here. I think everyone is going to take a haircut but they may want to shave shareholders head and really hit them the most.

MT: Got it. So another thing that came up for us when we first looked at this was this sort of perception that utilities are these safe steady investments and they have some really attractive economics. Obviously we are seeing sort of complete opposite of that play out in PCG, and it does seem like every once in a while you get a major downside event in these kinds of companies.

Can you tell people kind of how you approach this big event risk that faces these types of companies and what you look for as an investor?

WR: I avoid them. I completely avoid utilities. I don’t like utilities and I don’t like tech stocks. Tech stocks basically have to reinvent themselves and they keep making their products obsolete. I don’t touch utilities because of the facts they’re so highly regulated. I don’t buy them at all. I completely ignore them.

And the reason well, in this case, is I’ll go on the opposite side, I’ll short them when something happens like in this case with the fire, I don’t see how anybody could be could stay long, when they saw that massive fire being burnt and the inverse condemnation issue in California. The combination of these two, with all these funds that were massively long, it just didn’t make sense. And that’s why the stocks just plunged. I don’t buy those stocks, because of that. I don’t buy. Basically you’re buying government, and I don’t want to buy the government. There other opportunities out there besides buying governments.

DS: So I want to actually ask about a few of the funds involved here, but just before getting into those -- on the bankruptcy proceedings do you have a view as to whether the equity itself has remaining value, like is this something where -- how do you -- when you do your sensitivity analysis for the potential punitive damages or anything else, like how do -- what’s your likely -- a view on what’s likely to happen here?

WR: Well, I think one reason also the stock popped yesterday is Governor Newsom is appointing a Committee of financial people and bankruptcy experts to look at the situation with PG&E. And it’s interesting that he didn’t appoint a committee of environmentalists or that type of thing. This is financial people. So clearly the Governor is taking the position. We need to look at this from a financial point of view and that’s in fact why the stock was going up yesterday and it went up a little bit today.

But before yesterday, I think that’s why the stock went up, is this is a problem is -- there should be many, many groups, that have their own committees. There is -- so far there has been no appointment by the U.S. Trustee for an official equity committee. There is an ad hoc group of institutional investors that owns shares therefore made it to that Ad Hoc Committee.

The U.S. trustee, the other day appointed the official Unsecured Creditors' Committee, and it’s interesting to see who makes that up, is there are no holders of liability claims from the fire. They’re just traditional ones, is you have trustees for the bonds, vendors and that type of thing. There’s nobody from the claims on that committee and the claims would be unsecured creditors, is I think that on the negative side with the equity is you have so many things taking place here, that -- what about the more fires coming up this fall.

And in the bankruptcy court the fires coming up this fall technically -- well, because there are administrative claims, they have to be paid in full. So then you have the Chapter 11. You will not be considered unsecured claims.

DS: You’re talking about the 2018 fire?

WR: No 2019.

DS: Oh, so any potential fire.

WR: 2019.

DS: Right, okay.

WR: It depends upon when you define their claim, this is also going to be litigated, because the fact is did your claim arrive from the fact when the actual fire started, or was your claim really factored when they had the trees that were too close to the poles and things like that grow? Is that one of the factor you started your claim, period? It gets very confusing when your claim is actually going to be considered in the court.

I actually don’t think that those claims will be priority claims, administrative claims. I think what’s going to happen is they’re going to lump everything together like they did with the specialist ones where they pay a 2017-2018-2019-2020 and anything in the future coming up out of in an account they will establish. And they will pay out that going forward and they will not have -- where the people in 2017 and 2018 get a certain percentage, because they are unsecured will get a certain percentage of their payment while the people from 2019 and 2020 or whatever going forward they get full recovery.

Because you can’t exit Chapter 11 once they got full recovery. So they will be considered -- in theory, in theory, they will be considered administrative claims. I think that they’re going to say, uh-uh-uh-uh, we’re not going to consider them as administrative claim. But where we’re going to put them all together in one. And that’s where the government is going -- the State of California is going to come in and sort of be arm twisted on that because clinically that would be disastrous for anybody in California, somebody else getting paid pennies of their dollars and somebody else getting 100% that’s not going to go over very well.

MT: Right, there’s sort of an imbalance there.

WR: Yes, that's the risk though, that the unsecured, note holders take and also equity takes because they get paid full. So if you have a massive fire in 2019 and massive fires in 2020 because they’re talking about staying in bankruptcy for a while, they can have huge administrative claims and everybody else is way down the list and getting almost nothing. Because they have to be paid in theory, this is I'm talking about in theory.

They may try to interpret the bankruptcy code differently, although they do actually not owning any business, I mean there’s ways to interpret this. And that's one of the other things that can be debated over and definitely can be litigated over, because they have a fair judge now, which -- thank god for that.

MT: So does that mean -- I'm trying to kind of understand this from a sort of timeline perspective. As they’re in bankruptcy protection, part of the resolution will involve claims that may emerge during the course of bankruptcy and also claims that may occur in the future. Is it all part of this -- are these separate things that need to be resolved separately or now that there’s bankruptcy, is it all bundled together into one package?

WR: No, there are actually separate classes. They are absolutely separate classes. The ones from 2017-'18 those will be considered unsecured claims. They’re very low class. The ones that, I would hate to say, but I think there’s going to be fires again in 2019 and going forward, those will be administrative claims, those are in a high class. And they have to be paid in full for you to confirm a Chapter 11 Bank Reorganization plan. That’s one of the requirements for confirmation of a plan.

An interesting issue I see this right now is they’re administratively insolvent and probably do not have enough money to pay these administrative claims. Therefore they cannot have a Chapter 11 plan. They can’t be confirmed. They will have to accept bankruptcy either through Chapter 7 or have dismissal of the petition altogether. So in any case my guess is these are going to be litigated and they’re going to be all lumped together.

And they’re also going to be -- like John’s manager [ph] or some of the other ones where future claims, they haven’t really arisen yet, like so like from 2022, 2023, 2024 even after they exit it, they may have a huge pool they establish. In fact that was mentioned by the way at the first day hearings on the 31st from -- that they were thinking of having a new trust account established and paying all of the claims out of there.

MT: Wow, yeah, that’s fascinating.

WR: And then you have to be careful on that because you have to make sure you don’t have the double dippers. Somebody got paid from the insurance company, and then somebody else wants to get paid for their claim. And then some people only got paid partially from their insurance company and they want to get paid for the rest of their claim for -- because they had part of it that wasn’t paid. It gets very complicated how you pay these all but you also have to be very careful because people will try to double dip.

DS: One aspect that is interesting to me as sort of related to all this, I'm just curious if you had thoughts on the reporting around Baupost Group, Seth Klarman's firm owning insurance claims from 2017 at $0.35 on a dollar, it sounds to me like based on what you’re saying there’s sort of assumption that the earlier claims, the government won’t -- just won’t be able to allow them to be paid for cents on the dollar. So that actually seems like that’s a decent hedge for your equity position would be to say if you can get those claims, and then because of the political impact of needing to -- you can’t prioritize the 2019-'20 like you said.

What do you think about that reporting their potential position in that, how do you -- what do you think about the -- what is Baupost doing there?

WR: I think they’re losing more money, is because they bought those claims before there was talk of filing for bankruptcy. I think those claims are probably even selling lower than $0.35 on a dollar. There were talks that one time that some of the large equity holders would buy as many as those they can, then go to PG&E and say all right we will sell these to you at let’s say like $0.55 on the dollar and therefore you reduce your claim total, it's $30 billion, you reduce your claim total if they buy up a huge amount from the insurance companies, because they are the biggest holder of the claims right now.

If most insurance companies dumped them out, these hedge funds and assumed the claim and the liability is that they would save PG&E money and that would therefore help shareholders. That’s I think the largest line of thinking. That’s one of the possibilities. Or the other way is if these get paid in full they will make money, if they get paid almost nothing they will lose money but the shares will do better and that’s their hedge. I think the whole thing it was basically, instead of head I win, tails you lose it's more like heads I lose, tails you win. I think it’s a very dumb idea.

DS: Wow.

WR: I think it’s just another -- I think you are just basically buying another claim is they basically just went down in value after they filed for bankruptcy and you’re not hedged anyway, it’s not hedged, it's really not hedged. You basically evolve the claim and I don’t think -- I wouldn’t do it. I can see the concept of this as a hedge but I also can see where they can lose even more by hedging, by this "hedge." So they get -- if the -- go ahead sorry.

DS: No, I guess like, sort of this all leads me to in the end of the day once we -- the bankruptcy protection is another way to sort of there’s only so much money or assets that PCG can draw on, to make claims hold, to make bond holders hold, to make equity holders hold and we also have rate payers involved here and actual people at the end who have filed these claims and I'm just -- what's sort of your -- you’ve already said that you just avoid utilities and that you have a short position here so you’re skeptical about the equity value. But like what's the overall takeaway for how utilities work in terms of these the liability for this, the sort of outstanding put options, essentially that a fire might happen each year that might cause the more claims et cetera like.

How does this -- I don’t know I don’t mean to drive -- try to put too neat of a point around all this but what do you sort of make about -- it doesn’t seem like anybody comes out ahead here is I guess what I'm getting at I'm just curious how you view this?

WR: Well, the thing well -- the utility companies, one reason why they appeal to the Supreme Court of California is they’re saying the whole series of inverse condemnation implies we're spreading this risk around with everybody. That’s part of the whole premise for the theory. Well, that means you spread the risk around by charging higher rates. But they know why I'm charging the higher rates and they’ll say well if you don’t give them higher rates how can you apply this theory? Because there’s a split decision in California regarding that, how you apply -- how you apply this -- the rates for the fire issues. And that’s one of the reasons why they appealed because they have different courts within California who have split the decisions on how those rates are passed on, I mean the fires are passed on to the rate holders.

And the biggest problem in California also is the people that have lived in certain areas, whether it’s a high risk of fires they don’t pay a higher [indiscernible] rates. But they’re getting something that other people are getting but they’re not paying a higher amount. And go ahead….

DS: Yeah, I interrupt there, the state of California doesn’t allow them to raise rates either on the whole or to those specific sort of higher risk areas, is that right?

WR: To a certain degree, yeah, that is right. Let’s say that’s correct. They, let’s say, if you live in an area that has -- rural area there’s a lot of trees around. They may not pay anything. They may not pay any more than somebody who’s a few miles away that's in town that doesn’t have that same amount of risk. And also the fact is one of those critical things is who’s paying the utilities because remember utility rates are basically applied for individuals at the same amount. If you’re a poor person you pay the same rate to a certain degree, as if you were middle class and they’re basically saying your rates are unfair, those are poor people, you basically have a de facto tax on them.

And this idea of inverse condemnation if it's a policy spread around, is a public utility type of thing it’s almost like a tax then you basically have a regressive tax then. And that’s what their theory is why they’re not passing on the rates is because it becomes a regressive tax, they propose a progressive tax.

DS: Right, that’s yeah, that’s sort of like if you talk about New Orleans for example and the fact that by nature the people who are less vulnerable to flooding are the ones who can afford to live in those neighborhoods, and so that’s -- yeah, I can understand that. And so that’s make it -- yeah sort of very difficult position to consider for in general but also from the investing perspective it just really seems like tough spot.

Have you -- maybe as a last question, have you seen anything before like this, is this something that has played out, this sort of scenario where you have the different claims and then big names and the company going into bankruptcy, sort of against the will of some shareholders and just all the other political aspects, is this something you’ve seen before or is this something that stands out?

I mean I know we sort of asked that at the beginning but…?

WR: No, this is actually -- believe it or not, this is actually a very simple case. It’s basically like a simple case of liability. You determine that you have a certain amount of liability therefore you -- from an act that did and then you file bankruptcy. So this is something happens always high. It could be a restaurant if someone slipped on their sidewalk, and all of us sudden, oh my god we’re liable for this, then you go bankrupt. So this idea of having a liability and going bankrupt is all happens all the time.

It’s just the fact that what determines when you’re liable is the inverse condemnation in California whereas other places you have, like in New York you have to have the gross negligence is very difficult standard to meet, that I don’t know, if that answers your question or not?

DS: Yeah, I think it does, I think that’s -- yeah and that’s what’s also helpful is to just kind of be able to distill it back down to the underlying basics, what’s going on so…

WR: And you also have the Blue Mountain. Blue Mountain was a proxy fight, I think it’s very counterproductive though. And I think was the Board of Directors, the announcement of the other day there's like half of them were going to be replaced by others. I think Blue Mountain is just wasting their time with this proxy fight they’re planning to have here.

DS: Is it just -- what -- we don’t want assign motive to somebody else but do you think it’s just again sort of looking for a way out of the position, or what’s your take on why they would wage a proxy fight like that?

WR: I think in the very beginning they wanted to keep them out of bankruptcy. I think it was a tactic. It’s sort of like when you’re going into an operating room, they try to -- don’t have the operation in the first place, once you go into an operating room, anytime you make a decision, you cut open, you have certain risks. The same thing in bankruptcy. Once you file bankruptcy all of a sudden you have a lot of different things that impact, especially shareholders who are on the bottom. They have different bankruptcy codes, different committees, you have different things or even the judge, they could influence negatively the bottom shareholder and that’s why they didn’t want to file in the first place.

I think it’s a huge mistake on their part. It’s just a waste of time. And plus they’re picking the 13 Director, so who are they to pick up 13 Directors. They only decided who they are, they pick the 13 Directors, they signed that they will make the announcement in a few days. But who are they to pick the Directors.

MT: Right.

WR: They picked their slate already.

DS: Yeah, I think it’s just an example of sometimes just not, yeah, not -- it’s tough to fold the losing hand, I think sometimes you know. Again not trying to suggest anything about Blue Mountain but that maybe what’s going on there.

WR: But a lot -- there’s a lot of players here that lost hundreds and hundreds of millions. They saw that PG&E was negatively impacted by 2017. All right we’ll buy this, the stock was impacted, we’ll buy it cheap. We’ll buy the bonds at a little bit of discount and whatever and then also in 2018 came around and they were slapped across the face because the fire was even worse.

Does anything get out? I can’t understand that, it's a disaster. It was a massive disaster.

DS: So any closing thoughts or any sort of things to watch for this going forward or anything you think needs to be emphasized for listeners?

WR: It’s going to be a very long process but you have to watch the little things that happen. And many times they forget to look at that docket. Like today there is a hearing taking place regarding contracts for -- from their suppliers of electricity that they buy some of these alternative sources, in bankruptcy court they can reject those contracts if they just so desire.

The Federal military agencies, they’re saying -- sort of, they said, oh no, no, no, we get to govern that and there’s a hearing today on who’s going to govern that. They made an agreement between PG&E and the State, it was found yesterday, I believe it was, that PG&E said they will have the State agree if they’re going to reject any contracts but at this point it is between the Federal Government and the Bankruptcy Court who’s going to decide about those contracts.

And I think it’s a negotiating tool because the one that rejects the most contracts is your friend, so they can reduce the prices and that will be a positive impact in my opinion on shareholders and unsecured creditors. However if they reject the contracts outright that’s going to be disaster on unsecured creditors and shareholders possibly because they joined a group of unsecured creditors. That massive amount of money is the total amount of money of that contract. So that would be a huge increase in the number the amount of unsecured creditors that would be sharing that pool.

So they have to watch these things. People that trade these things they have a tendency not to follow dockets, follow hearings, follow what’s going on because they don’t understand what’s been filed.

MT: That’s a great takeaway I think. So thank you very much Wyco, I really found this to be a really enriching conversation.

DS: Yeah, it's fascinating.

WR: I'm planning to write an article probably for next week on some other legal issues and things like that, sort of regarding the claims and things like that. And people the trend is to have a tendency just to look at numbers and they need to wear multiple hats, including the lawyers hat, a finance hat and a clinical hat, you will need to wear three hats here.

DS: That’s right and that’s where we sort of -- I think came away last time too, is just there’s a lot going on and you have to be really careful to not just get settled on one aspect or another and lose the rest of the picture. So we’ll make sure listeners make sure to watch for Wyco Researcher’s article and well depending on the timing we’ll make sure to link to it because I think that would be really instructive after this call.

WR: Okay.

DS: Sure. Thank you so much for your time. It was really enjoyable Wyco and yeah, really appreciate you sharing your thoughts here.

WR: Okay, thanks good luck. Have a good day both, Mike and Daniel.

MT: Yeah, take care.

WR: Bye-bye.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mike Taylor and Daniel Shvartsman have no positions in any stocks discussed. WYCO Researcher was short PCG at the time of recording. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.