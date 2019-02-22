The Looming Liabilities Awaiting PG&E With Alexandra Scaggs (Podcast)

Alex also discusses how this is the first major climate change story in the markets, and how the liabilities could still swamp the equity here.

We speak in the wake of a Citigroup note that sees significant upside in the bankruptcy proceedings, and we try to understand why.

By Daniel Shvartsman

We've covered PG&E (PCG) twice on Behind the Idea, but we can't stay out in front of the story. As we posted our interview with WYCO Researcher on Tuesday, a note came out from Citigroup (NYSE:C) saying that shares were (at the time) a double. Shares continue to go higher, and we continue to be a contrarian indicator.

We had a call with Alexandra Scaggs of Barron's already scheduled for that day, so we took advantage of that to pick her brain on the Citigroup note before delving further into the subject. Scaggs had written about why it's not wise to trade the bankruptcy, so we wanted to get into the moving parts of this story with her. Click play above to listen to it.

Topics covered:

3:00 minute mark - What's in the Citi note that led to the pop this week, and how this is a very 2019 story.

6:00 - Is this the first climate change event in the markets, and what about the political climate change?

10:00 - The other major unknowns - stress tests around the claims payouts and the tax payer/government/utility/market interplay.

15:00 - At some point the claims have to be paid; how is that not coming out of the equity?

21:00 - Sussing out the Baupost Group and BlueMountain positions, and the insurance/re-insurance market

26:30 - The role and limits of markets in the climate change arena

30:00 - What can PG&E say on their earnings call to shed light on this situation?

We've published transcripts of our previous episodes (here and here) in case you'd like to catch up faster before listening to this podcast (we'll post the transcript for this sometime next week). You can subscribe to this podcast on iTunes, Apple podcasts, Stitcher, Google Play, or Spotify. We are moving on from PG&E for the time being, but we will be revisiting another one of our favorite 2019 podcasts with a couple guests next week, so stay tuned.

Last call on PG&E takes from us: does Citigroup's argument make sense to you? Is there any meat left on the bone either way? Let us know what you think.

