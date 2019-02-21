Eros International Plc (EROS) CEO Kishore Lulla on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call February 21, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Kishore Lulla - Executive Chairman and CEO

Rishika Lulla - CEO, Eros Digital

Prem Parameswaran - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Tim Nollen - Macquarie

Jason Bazinet - Citi

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to the Eros International Plc's Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. This call is being broadcast live on the Internet and a replay of the call will be available on the company's website. This morning the company published its earnings press release on its website, erosplc.com.

The company would like to remind everyone listening that during this call it will be making forward-looking statements under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Federal Securities Laws. The company's actual results may differ materially from those projected under forward-looking statements.

During the call, the company will also discuss non-GAAP financial measures in talking about its performance. You can find a reconciliation of these measures to the GAAP financial measures in this company's press release.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Kishore Lulla, Executive Chairman and CEO of Eros International PLC. Please go ahead sir.

Kishore Lulla

Good morning everyone. Thank you for joining this earning call today. It is with great pleasure we share with you a very strong set of results this quarter, cementing on our market leadership position, solid business fundamentals and continued growth in our digital platform Eros Now. Our passion for creating developing an innovative distribution of premium content continues to grow as our company evolves.

As we continue to grow our digital platform and adapt to the dynamic global media landscape we operate in, I wanted to take this opportunity to reflect on the journey we had made so far. It has been over five years since we went public on NYSE but our journey started long before that. Our company was founded in 1977 by my father. May God rest his soul in peace.

The heart of our company is very much the marriage of premium content and innovation. Adaptation of innovative formats run through our 40 years history from pioneering of the Indian home video market in 1980s with Betamax and VHS to launching a digital film channel in 90s to adopting to a DVD in 2000, and creating the first premium Indian content through our destination, Eros Now.

At the core of our strategy is innovation, both in new technologies, new markets, new methods of distribution. The distribution network, and know-how we've built over years allowed us to create the first fully integrated Indian studio model in mid-2000. Through the studio model, we created transparency across the film ecosystem, which helped attract more talent and investment in the industry. This also came with increased competition, which we welcomed.

Now we find ourselves in the position of having the largest syndicated studio as well as the largest OTT platform, something that has never been achieved anywhere worldwide in the media landscape. From a market position we are second to none by any measure. 36 of the top 10 - 110 highest grossing of profit films over the past last 11 years came from Eros Now. And - from Eros, sorry, and our Eros Now platform has largest content library, over 12,000 titles and most being subscribers, 15.9 million of any Indian OTT platform.

This gives us a significant competitive advantage over rivals, a position which has taken years to achieve and is unrivaled. The potential opportunity we see for Digital India, and what that means for Eros is enormous. This opportunity is quickly turning from dream to reality. Internet adoption has been taking place before our eyes at the rate faster than anywhere else in the world, save China.

Similar to China and unlike the US and Western markets, India [ph] had the Internet of mobile. Only two years ago, we were predicting smartphone users to reach 400 billion by 2020. Current forecasts now say the number is 750 million. Our goal is to be the ultimate destination for people to watch high quality premium Indian content globally.

As we continue to grow our curiosity for innovation has not been curbed. As the lines slowly blur between real and the reel world, we are in process of creating an alternative reality experience for our consumers, which will change the way we all consume content today. The Eros Now extended reality experience will be second to none. And we look forward to telling you more about it and experience it in soon in the future.

Thank you. And I would like to get Rishika to come and address. Thank you.

Rishika Lulla

Thank you, KL. Good morning, everyone. It gives me great pleasure to announce that we met our annual target of 16 million paid subscribers within nine months this financial year. Our monthly paid subscriber base grew by 22%, reaching 15.9 million paid subscribers and our registered users have grown to a sizable community of 142 million.

This quarter has been particularly exciting for us as we premiered a host of new original shows, both Side Hero and Smoke garnered mass critical acclaim being the best rated shows in India on IM TV [ph], as well as winning over 10 Awards across multiple platforms and categories such as Best Marketing Campaign of the Year, Best Use of Video for Social Media, Best Launch, et cetera. Additionally, our show Smoke has also been nominated by South by Southwest in the title design category. Other nominees include Aqua Man, Black, Panther, Deadpool, Spider Man, Mowgli, et cetera.

With the launch of our flagship original, digital first film premieres, we further decided to enhance our content offerings tailored to the unique needs of the user wanting to access quick consumable content. The launch of Eros Now quickly enables us to deeply engage with users in a smaller time frame, with high quality short form original content.

With over 23 premiers across original films and quickies this year, this was the first step in the direction of fans watching content on the platform, leading to an average 25% increase in subscriber session time, with average viewing time now over 75 minutes, well above the industry average. At the heart of great content creation is our data analytics, constantly fueling us with the host of information, enabling us to make informed decisions with green-lighting our original and premiering digital films. This in turn has led to our 200% plus subscriber growth and 100% plus engagement growth in the past year.

India itself presents a unique opportunity with the huge subscriber opportunity as the country continues to undergo a digital revolution. There are 1.8 billion South Asian audiences around the world and the democratization of video distribution via online has garnered the potential reach that the creator can drive for a specific piece of content. Eros Now aims to be the platform providing that reach as we believe we can achieve over 50 million paid subscribers with at least 20% being direct to consumer over the next three years.

Thank you. I'd now like to pass you on to Mr. Prem.

Prem Parameswaran

Thanks Rishika. And good morning to everyone, and apologies for my voice. I'm just little under the weather. But thank you again for joining us today on our conference call. We had one of the best quarterly performances in several years. And I am very proud to share with you some of the major financial and operating highlights. We will then take your questions.

This quarter, we generated $86.6 million in topline gross revenues before the impact of IFRS 9 and 15 compared to $67.5 million in Q3 fiscal year 2018 on a like-for-like basis. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $31.4 million, compared to $23.6 million last year, which represents an increase of 33%. Moreover, our adjusted EBITDA margins expanded significantly over the prior year period to 40.9%, reflecting our focus on ramping content and strategic investments, while at the same time maintaining and managing the cost base.

I had guided the market that we will finish the fiscal year with adjusted EBITDA margins above 30%. And we feel very comfortable about achieving that goal. We ended the quarter with a $135 million of cash on our balance sheet. On a 12 month trailing basis, our net debt as of December 31, 2018 is $159.1 million and our net leverage ratio remains conservative at 1.5 times. The majority of our debt has a long term maturity profile.

Now turning back to the revenues, our digital and ancillary business has posted its strongest quarterly results ever, generating $35.7 million compared to $22.9 million in the third quarter of 2018, which represents a growth rate of 56%. This was largely due to the contribution from our growing Eros Now platform.

We've released several original series recently, including the critically acclaimed Smoke, as well as the launch of our short form content platform, Quickie which Rishika just went through. Out theatrical business generated $21.8 million in revenue this quarter, compared to $12.9 million in the third quarter 2018. Eros released 25 films this quarter, two medium and 23 small budget as compared to four films in the third quarter of 2018, four small budget. Our TV syndication business generated $19.3 million of revenue this quarter compared to $29.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

As of December 31, 2018, our Eros Now platform had over 142 million registered users and 15.9 million paying subscribers. That is a huge ecosystem. We had previously guided the market to achieving 16 million paying subscribers by fiscal year end 2019. We are pleased to announce our early achievement of that target in only nine months. The Eros Now business continues to grow at a very fast pace buoyed by increasing consumer demand, higher broadband penetration and most importantly creating and marketing our compelling content.

I wanted to take this opportunity to highlight a few of our key strengths that often come in conversations with our shareholders and partners which I thought would be worth going over for the benefit of the new and existing shareholders alike.

There are five major points. One we have a stellar Blue Chip institutional investor base which we are proud of, Capital, Domestic, Paradise, Gilder, Gagnon, Jupiter, TIAA-CREF, BlackRock, Morgan Stanley, State of New Jersey and Millennium to name a few.

Two, our financial policies are prudent and we have a very conservative balance sheet with net leverage at 1.5 times. Three, Eros International has been in the entertainment business for over 40 years and has always been a pioneer of new Indian content and distribution technologies from Betamax to VHF to DVD to OTT.

Four, Eros's now strategy is very unique, as we're going after the mass market in India covering a population of 1.3 billion people as well as approximately 250 million people around the globe, excluding China who focus on the Indian content. And finally our library and market share in India, both digital and theatrical are second to none by any measure. We have the deepest and richest Indian library.

Thanks for listening now we're happy to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] We will take our first question today from Tim Nollen from Macquarie. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Tim Nollen

Hi thank you. I've got three if you don't mind please first, I was just a couple of minutes late joining the call, and I don't know if I missed this but could you explain the difference between the gross and the net revenues as I guess it's referred to? I understand it's an IFRS accounting thing, but could you explain what lines that falls into and how that works?

Secondly, a question I ask a few times on these calls is with the paid sub number, it's a huge growth figure, it's a very impressive number. Could you talk about the price that you're getting on that if there's any upward momentum on the distribution [ph] pricing agreements or if there are any direct to consumer deals coming to that might be pushing price up?

And then lastly a more general question. In the past you talked about your historical film production business given the relationships that you have with directors and actors and actresses. I just wonder if that - how that changes how different that maybe in a digital first world, if Eros Now is taking precedents and then of course with competition from Amazon, Netflix and many others in India? Thanks.

Kishore Lulla

Good morning Tim. Okay, so I will take the last two questions and then I'll have Prem take the gross revenue. So on the scenario of this - let's take the question number three on the scenario of changing world film production business, studio business. We had predicted in 2015 that how, with the digital world which is coming the grosses of the big budget films are not going to happen. And that's what you saw in the last two years. The grosses of the big budget films are falling. In fact that's what we're calling the ten-four [ph] films.

And in fact the medium budget and the small budget films, the grosses are going bigger than the ten-four films. That is expanding the audience from the big stars movies which we were doing, and that's where the strategy of the Eros has paid off and that's how you're seeing the increase in the EBITDA margins of the business, because you've seen that - we were investing in the ten-four films about seven years ago and that the investment in the ten-four films have gone down.

And in fact the new stars and the quantum driven movies are doing well on the box offices as well as on the television syndication and as well on the Eros Now and the digital platform. So that's the changing dynamics and it puts the Eros in a better position than the stars for the negotiation of the deals. So we are currently innovating new stars every year and also having the contract with the talent, which is whether the producer, director, who have produced different kinds of movies. And that's the reason we have seen even the increase in the number of movies, 25 in this quarter, which has also given us a good EBITDA margin. So there's the changing dynamics, which are going in our favor.

Second, on the Eros Now subs, you see - when we started the business and the Eros Now business in 2013, '12, '13, we saw this huge opportunity of the Internet boom and the mobile going to be in India. Now with the smartphone now is going to go to 750 million and the major consumption is going to come from smartphone. Our strategy has paid off whereby we first integrated with telcos, which was the B2B, B2C model, whereby without spending a lot of money on acquisition of subscribers, we were gaining momentum in acquisition of subscribers.

That means the subscribers, through the telcos and telcos are offering their data deals included this Eros Now subscription into that offering and the subscribers went on consuming the content. And in the last quarter we saw our originals, getting more traction, and our engagement time getting better and better. So in that way, what is happening is the subscribers are getting more and more traction from our content, the premium content which we are producing. And that will help us to gain more market share in the next quarters to come whereby the subscribers will grow.

And this ARPU growth will come slowly and slowly whereby the telcos are also increasing the ARPU per quarter and they're not going to subsidize.

Operator

Thank you. We will go to our next question today from Jason Bazinet from Citi.

Jason Bazinet

Yes, I just had two questions. First, can you describe some of the underlying dynamics that allowed you to hit your 16 million sub number a quarter early? Was it more dynamics in the mobile market? Was it greater sort of adoption among sort of whatever your model assumed in terms of mobile growth? And then, second can you talk a little bit about the cadence as we pivot towards direct to consumer subs? You said 20% over three years. That sort of it, it starts slow and then goes parabolic, sort of towards that 20% if you hit the goal, or is it - do you expect more of a linear progression? Thanks.

[Technical Difficulty]

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, we're experiencing a momentary interruption in today's conference call. Please remain on the line. Thank you.

[Technical Difficulty]

Operator

Mr. Jason Bazinet, apologies. Please go ahead with your question.

Jason Bazinet

Thanks. I just had a few questions. First, can you talk qualitatively about what do you think allowed you to beat your 16 million sub guidance coming in 90 days early? Second on the pivot to direct-to-consumer, you said 20% over the next 3 years. You expect that transition to be linear or is it more sort of parabolic as '19 sort of back end loaded?

And then third on the Reliance JV, can you just remind us the benefits of that JV to you and to Reliance and since they sort of bought in at $15 a share, has anything changed that's worse in the business since that JV was announced? Thanks.

Hello. Hi, Kishore. I'm back. Hi Prem.

Rishika Lulla

Hi.

Jason Bazinet

Is the operator on?

Operator

Please go ahead. Your lines are now open.

Kishore Lulla

Next question.

Jason Bazinet

Hi, it's Jason. Can you hear me?

Kishore Lulla

Good morning, Jason. Sorry about this. Yes. We can hear you.

Jason Bazinet

Yeah - no.

Kishore Lulla

We were thrown off the call.

Jason Bazinet

All right. Do you want me to repeat the questions?

Kishore Lulla

Yes, please, because we were not there only.

Jason Bazinet

Okay. So I just had - I had three questions. One from a qualitative standpoint, can you just describe why you think you beat your sub guidance by hitting that 16 million sort of a quarter early? Two, in terms of the 20% direct to consumer over three years, do you expect that to be more of a linear progression over the next three years or something that is more sort of back end loaded?

And then third, can you just remind us going back to the Reliance JV, what benefits you're getting from it, what benefits they're getting from it. And since they bought in at $15 a share, has anything changed in the business that suggests the company's worth less today than it was when that JV was announced? Thanks.

Kishore Lulla

Perfect. So I'll start with your number three question, the Reliance JV, whether the company's worth more than $15, I think the company's worth north of $15, it could be worth, with your reports and with every analyst reports, which is there. If you calculate the DCS method, you'd calculate the EBITDA multiples, you calculate every method, the company is totally undervalued. I think the company's value is anywhere between north of $30 or $50 today. Also if you take different methods of - and the peer's competition and the library valuation we have.

See if you look at the library, we have the largest library on all formats. We have the largest library for even the digital rights. Then look at the OTT platform. We are the largest in the paying subs and as well as on the registered subs.

Then also JV with China, reaching out in the different markets, low debt company, I think you're very well aware of all those factors when Reliance invested in at $15. So I don't think so nothing has changed. In fact the company value has grown from that date.

Second the JV which we have formed as we have - this is for the content production and on the movies. There are the films which are getting developed that JV got completed in October or November, the formation of the LLC, whereby these films will be green lighted and the company - each company will put in 50%-50%. Eros get 7.5% as a distribution fee from the net revenues and after that basically we do the profiting 50-50 and on the digital, Jio also exploits and Eros Now exploits on all platforms. In that way it's a great partnership to be there whereby we get the Jio distribution network in India which is the largest today.

Second question on the Eros Now subscribers, front loaded or in three years whether backended, I reckon this 20% could be achieve front-ended. I hope to achieve this as soon as possible because the traction is getting better and better. And I think with the current scenario whereby the telcos will start increasing their ARPUs in India now and they will concentrate more on D2C. So you will see a lot of traction from the next quarter whereby we will gain a lot of traction in this D2C and the D2C subscribers directly and also with the big hits of our originals which has taken place whereby we'll see a lot of traction coming from and we can play with the windowing of the premium and the basic service that could really help us to get the traction and the focusing on that.

And I think we're seeing a lot of traction already in the conversion. So we'll be pretty much surprised how we were surprised in gaining the 16 million subscribers earlier than our guided this thing. The first question I didn't get Jason can you come again on that please?

Jason Bazinet

Yeah, just what was that allowed you to hit that 16 million sort of a quarter early which is something that had to do with just Indian mobile market growing more quickly, any thoughts, is it something around more usage of your app, like what if you had to guess what the swing factor was to get in ahead of your expectations, what you think it might be?

Kishore Lulla

Perfect, yeah, Rishika can you take that?

Rishika Lulla

Sure around our growth I would really put it down to the originals we launched and we had a whole host of premiers this quarter as well. So with Smoke which was a super kind of large budget glossy original, Side Hero, with the launch of Quickies and we also had two large post-theatrical digital premiers on the platform as well, that really drove a lot of the usage time, subscription, everything up this quarter quite aggressively.

So we really do believe that we will continue to experience high growth especially since the roll out of our originals is already well underway.

Jason Bazinet

Perfect, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] We have a follow-up question now from Tim Nollen from Macquarie. Please go ahead.

Tim Nollen

Hi thanks. I got cut off towards the end of the answer to the second question about the paid subs, which I think I got. But I missed any reply to the question of the gross versus net revenues. Maybe Prem if you could help explain what line that falls in and just help us understand what's that about?

Prem Parameswaran

Yeah, sure. So sorry, Tim, one thing I am going to refer you is page seven on our press release. So it goes through all of the revenues but really the IFRS revenue impact basically relates to longer dated contracts that are present valued at a discounted rate. So it's really a more conservative approach which is in line with IFRS accounting guideline.

Kishore Lulla

But there's a detailed explanation on page seven of the press release.

Tim Nollen

Okay, thanks.

Kishore Lulla

You're welcome.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. We have no further questions at this time. I'd like to turn the conference back over to you for any additional or closing remarks. Thank you.

Kishore Lulla

I would like to thank on behalf of our team, for your continued support in taking Eros to new heights. Thank you very much ladies and gentlemen and all our shareholders and stakeholders. Thanks a lot.

Operator

Thank you. That will conclude today's conference call. Thank you for your participation, ladies and gentlemen. You may now disconnect.