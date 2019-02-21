Consolidated Edison: Decent Dividend But Low Growth Prospects

One of the staples of investing philosophy is when times get tough you invest in solid dividend plays and ride it out. This is why utilities tend to outperform during market downturns.

As market commentators start to warn of a potential recession, one of the sectors that investors have begun looking towards is the utility sector. This is due to the decent dividends and relatively predictable income this sector offers investors. Consolidated Edison Incorporated (ED) is one of those utilities that investors have turned to in the past and are likely to do so again if fears of a recession are realized.

Consolidated Edison is a diversified utility, but the vast majority of its revenue comes from the production and sale of electricity. At a glance Consolidated Edison seems like a solid utility, but a closer look reveals issues with growth.

Historical Revenue and Projections:

Click to Enlarge (Chart #4)Chart #4 shows Consolidated Electric's revenue broken down by segment from Q1 2013 - Q3 2018. While Gas, Steam, and Non-Utility gross revenues are showing steady year over year growth, revenue stemming from their electric service has seen a steady decline in both gross revenue and net revenue.

Quarter(s) Operating Income Electric YoY Percentage Change Q1 2016 $ 291,000,000.00 Q2 2016 $ 385,000,000.00 Q3 2016 $ 896,000,000.00 Q1-Q3 2016 $ 1,572,000,000.00 Q4 2016 $ 370,000,000.00 2016 $ 3,514,000,000.00 Q1 2017 $ 306,000,000.00 5.15% Q2 2017 $ 344,000,000.00 -10.65% Q3 2017 $ 911,000,000.00 1.67% Q1-Q3 2016 $ 1,561,000,000.00 -0.70% Q4 2017 $ 401,000,000.00 8.38% 2017 $ 3,523,000,000.00 0.26% Q1 2018 $ 262,000,000.00 -14.38% Q2 2018 $ 336,000,000.00 -2.33% Q3 2018 $ 902,000,000.00 -0.99% Q1-Q3 2016 $ 1,500,000,000.00 -3.91%

This decline in YoY revenue and operating income is of concern because it is causing a significant dent in total company YoY growth. The last time Consolidated Edison posted positive YoY revenue growth was in 2014, and even my best case projections, shown in chart #7, predict YoY revenue growth of 1.66% in 2018, 2.25% in 2019, 2.42% in 2020, 2.59% in 2021, and 2.77% in 2022. This is assuming Consolidated Edison can steady their electric business's YoY decline, and I have not seen any information indicating this will happen. For investors of Consolidated Edison this should be their largest concern, as this could, in the next couple of years, affect increases in the dividend.

Click to Enlarge (Chart #5) Click to Enlarge (Chart #6) Click to Enlarge (Chart #7)

Balance Sheet and Cash flow:

Estimated 2019 Dividends $ 921,980,800.00 Estimated First 9 Months 2019 Dividends $ 691,485,600.00 Estimated First 6 Months 2019 Dividends $ 460,990,400.00 Estimated First 3 Months 2019 Dividends $ 230,495,200.00 Dividend Per Share $ 2.96

For the nine months ending on September 30, 2018, Consolidated Edison generated $1.085 billion in operating cash flow and paid $635 million in dividends. While Consolidated Edison only has $17 million in cash as of the end of last quarter, this is an anomaly, and they generate more than enough cash to consider the dividend safe.

Dividend Growth:

As I mentioned above Consolidated Edison's YoY revenue growth is a cause for concern for those investors who are expecting future dividend increases. While their dividend has been increasing at a rate of approximately 3% annually for the last two years, their annual revenue has not followed and shows a YoY decline of -0.35% and -3.82% respectively. If this trend continues, it seems unlikely that we will continue to see 3% dividend growth in the future. To be clear, I do not believe there is a risk to the dividend, but rather a risk to the expected annual increase in the dividend.

Valuation:

Click to Enlarge (Chart #9)

Consolidated Edison is developing additional renewable energy generation, and while this could help their electricity margins, I believe at this point it is too early to predict if, or how, successful this will be. Therefore, I must place a valuation on Consolidated Edison that factors in their current revenue growth trajectory excluding any potential benefits from increased renewable electricity production. With the growth concerns, I don't believe they deserve a premium compared to some of the other utility stocks. Therefore, even though the industry average is 12.40 EV/EBITDA, I would place a fair value range of 10 - 11 EV/EBITDA, which puts a fair value price range of $72.42 - $84.65 per share. Currently, Consolidated Energy is in the middle of this range at 10.53.

Recommendation:

