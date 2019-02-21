Toil, Tears And Retirement

Binary Choices

“Do you trade binary macroeconomic events, such as the outcome of big meetings between major economic diplomats? Or perhaps you were placing trades around the outcome of this week's Fed announcement? Our rule of thumb with regard to macro is to avoid big binary events unless we feel we have some specific insight.” (Jeff Miller)

The Advisor-Client Relationship

“In my experience, there are two questions that can get to the heart of what matters most to the client and can make an incredible impact in not only advisor's lives but also the investors they work with. Two key questions: 1. Where did this money come from? Specifically, tell me about the work that was put into this amount of assets… 2 What does this money mean to you?” (Russell Investments)

Thought For The Day

Providing financial advice, products and services is not just a numbers game. An advisor who thinks his job is just to sell products and services will likely not succeed at his profession because the client is not thinking about how much he would like to be sold something today; rather, it’s his life that’s on the line.

And so it is with justice that Russell Investments (see above) encourages advisors to connect with clients on a human level, which means in essence “acknowledging the time, effort and circumstances it took your client to accumulate their nest egg.”

Indeed, accumulating that sum of funds needed for one’s later years is a genuine accomplishment. There is a general feeling that personal comfort and the needs of the moment are all that matters. And that is a natural feeling. We all have an instinct to want to stay in bed in the morning. We all derive satisfaction from eating and drinking. In contrast, it is not at all natural to make yourself get up when you’re still tired, to desist from eating when there’s more delicious food in front of you and to restrain yourself from enjoying what the world has to offer in terms of housing, cars, travel and other accoutrements of “the good life.”

And therefore investors who have battled these human tendencies, took actions that engender sacrifice and achieved their goals are deserving of praise. An advisor’s facilitation of this process may also be praiseworthy, but he or she should never forget for a moment the blood, sweat and tears the investors put into their struggle for financial independence.

--

Please share your thoughts in our comments section. Meanwhile, Seeking Alpha has added podcasts to its repertoire – from me and others; for a weekly “best of” digest, follow SA Multimedia; you can also follow my feed on iTunes.