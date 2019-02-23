KBC Group: Get A 5.6% Dividend From One Of Europe's Safest Banks

As it's one of the safest banks in Europe with a payout ratio of just 60%, KBC is one of the European financials that deserve a closer look.

Introduction

In my previous article on Belgium’s KBC Group (OTCPK:KBCSF) (OTCPK:KBCSY), a diversified bank/insurance group with a strong position in Belgium and Central Europe (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Hungary and Bulgaria), I was very positive on the bank's strong capital position as its Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was among the best of the European banks. That, combined with a 5% dividend yield (which has now been hiked to almost 6%), made KBC Group very appealing.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Considering the bank’s main listing is on Euronext Brussels, I’d strongly recommend you to effectively use the Brussels listing to trade in KBC Group’s securities. The average daily volume is 670,000 shares and the current market capitalization is approximately 26B EUR. The ticker symbol in Belgium is KBC. The bank also represents a substantial part (10.15%) of the assets of the iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (EWK).

An excellent fourth quarter results in a good full-year result

In my previous article on the bank I mentioned I would have to keep an eye on the Q4 results to make sure KBC Group would be ending 2018 on a strong note. And although the net income of 621M EUR in Q4 was lower than in Q3, it was substantially stronger than the 399M EUR it generated in net profit in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Source: KBC Q4 Report

The higher income was directly related to a higher net interest income (which is KBC Group’s main component and profit driver) which increased to 1.166B EUR, which is an increase of 13% compared to Q4 2017 and a smaller 3% increase versus the net interest income in Q3 2018. Additionally, KBC’s attempts to reduce its operating costs are still paying off. Total operating expenses remained relatively stable at 996M EUR which is in line with normalized operating expenses throughout 2018, but a 2.5% reduction compared to the Q4 2017 operating expenses.

The verdict? A net income of 621M EUR for the quarter, which translates into EPS of 1.44 EUR per share. For the entire financial year, net income was approximately 2.57B EUR or 5.98 EUR per share, which is just 1% lower than the EPS in 2017. The return on equity in 2018 was approximately 15.6% and the total return on assets came in at 0.91%.

The dividend was hiked by 17%, more than I expected

For FY 2018, KBC Group has declared a full-year dividend of 3.50 EUR per share. As 1.00 EUR had already been paid as an interim-dividend in Q4 2018, the final dividend will be 2.50 EUR. The shares will start trading ex-dividend on May 7and will be paid on May 9.

Several market commentators said the subdued reaction on KBC’s financial results was predominantly due to the fact the dividend was hiked by just 0.50 EUR, but I completely and fundamentally disagree with this view, as the dividend is even higher than I expected.

Source: KBC Group FY presentation

First of all, since the financial crisis, KBC has done a terrific job to make sure its capital ratios remain the "best in class." This has been and will continue to be prioritized over shareholder returns. Secondly, KBC Group always had a dividend policy of "returning at least 50% of the net profit to its shareholders" since it reinstated the dividend. The "at least" gives the bank some flexibility, and although some people expected the payout ratio to be substantially higher, we should always assume a 59% payout ratio to be the "base case."

Considering the full-year net income was "just" 5.96 EUR/share, a 50% payout ratio would have resulted in a dividend of 2.98 EUR per share. So a declaring a dividend of 3.50 EUR per share actually is a big deal as it represents a payout ratio of almost 59%. And that’s nothing to be unhappy about.

KBC Group still meets all capital requirements

KBC Group has been focusing on maintaining its balance sheet strength and I don’t think the market is sufficiently rewarding the bank/insurance group for this.

As of the end of last year, KBC Group’s fully-loaded CET1 capital ratio came in at 15.97%, which puts it in the top of the European banks with a performance the bank can be really proud of. According to the SREP requirements (which were published after KBC reported its financial results), KBC Group still maintains a very healthy capital position as the European Central Bank requires KBC Group to have a 10.7% CET1 capital ratio.

Source: KBC FY Report

This means the total amount of "excess" capital on top of the minimum requirements of the ECB is approximately 5.27%, and considering the total amount of risk weighted assets ("RWA") on the balance sheet totals 94.9B EUR (an increase compared to the 92.4B EUR in RWA as of the end of 2017), KBC Group has almost exactly 5B EUR in excess capital.

So why doesn’t the bank increase its dividend? That’s probably because the bank already is preparing itself for the stricter Basel IV rules, which come into effect from 2022 on. Granted, that’s still three years away, but I'm absolutely in favor of taking strategic measures to already start protecting the balance sheet.

According to KBC, the new calculations based on the Basel IV rules will increase the RWA by approximately 8%, which would result in a total amount of RWA of 102.5B EUR. Using the same CET1 position as of the end of last year, this would result in a "new" CET1 ratio of 14.78%, which is approximately 1.2% lower than the current CET1 ratio (note: KBC Group guides for an impact of 1.3%, which could be due to rounding errors).

Using the bank’s estimated impact of 1.3%, the CET1 ratio would end up at 14.67%, which would still indicate excess capital of 4.5B EUR. So while I appreciate KBC Group being cautious, its balance sheet already is strong enough to immediately absorb the new Basel rules.

Investment thesis

I don’t think the market had any reason to be unhappy with KBC’s financial results as its net income accelerated in the fourth quarter, resulting in a full-year net income that was roughly equal to FY 2017. As the bank’s capital ratio indicates an excess capital position of roughly 5B EUR, the dividend hike to 3.50 EUR shouldn’t come as a surprise, and I'm very please to see the higher dividend and higher payout ratio, which could set a new precedent for the next few years.

KBC Group appears to be one of the strongest and best-capitalized banking groups in Europe, and definitely deserves a spot in a dividend portfolio.

