Libbey, Inc. (LBY) CEO William Foley on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Chris Noe - Financial Planning and Analysis Manager

William Foley - Chairman & CEO

James Burmeister - SVP & CFO

Lee Jagoda - CJS Securities

Jeremy Hamblin - Dougherty & Company

At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Libbey Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results Conference Call.

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Libbey's press release and supplemental financials were distributed last night and are available on the company's website in the Investor Relations section. A replay of today's live call will be provided on our website later today and will be available for the next seven days.

We have also provided a set of slides which will enhance our talking points today, and those may be found on our website at libbey.com. On the call with me today are Bill Foley, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Jim Burmeister, our Chief Financial Officer and Mike Lindsey, our VP and Corporate Controller. After our prepared remarks, we will turn the call over to the operator and take your questions.

Before we get under way, we would like to say that today's call includes financial information for which our independent auditors have not yet completed their audit. Although we believe that the assumptions upon which the financial information and its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Also, today's conference call will contain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA; adjusted EBITDA margin; adjusted selling, general and administrative expense; adjusted selling, general and administrative margin; trade working capital; debt net of cash-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio and constant currency.

Reconciliations to the nearest U.S. GAAP measures or definitions are available in our press release and supplemental financials. Today’s call will contain forward-looking statements under the Securities Act of 1933 and other federal security laws. These statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and projections about the market and the industry in which the company operates, in addition to management's beliefs and assumptions.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance, and actual operating results may be affected by a wide variety of factors. For a list of these factors, please refer to the forward-looking statement notice included within our SEC filings.

I would now like to turn the call over to our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Bill Foley, for his opening remarks. Bill?

William Foley

Thanks, Chris. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. I'll begin today by providing our customary review of the fourth quarter and full year. Then Jim will provide details about our financial results for both.

As you may have seen in our press release issued last night, our Board of Directors has approved a plan to pursue strategic alternatives for our business in China. We'll explain this decision in greater detail during the call. At the end of our prepared remarks, I'll cover our outlook for 2019 and then we'll be happy to answer your questions.

From a macro perspective, we saw a return to somewhat erratic food service market conditions and some irrational competitive behavior during the quarter. As a result, our net sales were down 5.5% compared to last year's fourth quarter or 4.4% after adjusting for currency impacts.

Our adjusted EBITDA came in at $16.2 million, which was down from $24.2 million achieved in the prior year. As a reminder, in Q4 2017, we had a large product placement with one of our largest food service customers, which totaled around $7 million and was and accounted for around 70% of the net sales reduction when excluding currency.

Jim will speak to some of the other drivers of performance of our performance later. But one of the primary issues impacting the quarter was an unanticipated reluctance by many customers to take their normal year-end purchases into inventory as they have in the past.

This was driven by customers concerned over the perceived economic uncertainty that occurred especially in December. In addition, we experienced an unusual amount of competitive pricing pressure driven by a handful of competitors that sold product into the U.S. food service market at very significant discounts.

For those of you who've been following the press in our industry you’ve likely seen that the French tableware manufacturer arc international, our largest competitor recently experienced labor unrest as they ask their employees in France to work more hours per week to avoid filing for brands bankruptcy.

Additionally, the United Group announced it has sold the majority of its Foodservice business which markets flatware, dinnerware, and barware to crown brands. We believe these developments led to very short term buying opportunities for some of our customers especially on the East Coast.

This behavior was particularly evident in the month of December. It had an immediate impact on our results, but from a long term perspective we see these developments as positive for our competitive position and ability to grow share as many of our peers continue to struggle and under invest in their platforms.

This is happening at a time and we're continuing to execute against our creating momentum strategy, including investing in a strong portfolio of new products, expanding our e-commerce platform, and it’s geographic and market reach and continuing to expand our differentiating customer service and driving greater efficiencies through the investment in a new ERP system.

When we look at our annual results, we believe that our Creating Momentum Strategy is working as we deliver $798 million in revenue in 2018, which is up 2.1%, a 1.5% on constant currency basis, and $71 million in adjusted EBITDA which is up probably half a point -- half a percentage point.

We were on plan to deliver stronger results through most of the year and ultimately delivered growth in both metrics for the first time in six years, even with the challenges that presented themselves in Q4.

In 2018, we continued to benefit from the strong contribution of our new product introductions, as well as our e-commerce platform as sales from these initiatives demonstrated their importance throughout the year.

New products which we define as products introduced within the previous 36 months contributed 15.9% or 7.5% of net sales in the fourth quarter, and over $54 million of sales for the full year.

E-commerce sales in the U.S. and Canada region represented approximately 13% of retail sales, up 29.8% when compared to the fourth quarter of last year. On last quarter's call, this quarter's call, you may recall we reviewed our launch into the health care market segment of the food service industry. This launch continues to gain interest from our customers and we're expanding these products into an assortment of retail sets that are targeted at the in-home health care market. We will utilize our e-commerce platform to assist with the launch in the first quarter of 2019.

In an industry where our competitors continue to face financial challenges and struggle with operational issues, we focused our energy on providing our customers with exceptional service. It has proven to be a key differentiator -- a differentiator when customers make purchasing decisions.

Our goal has been to deliver outstanding service every day. We measure ourselves against the ship against shipping a perfect order or what we call on time and in-full, or OTIF. As a result of our focus on service, we're consistently delivering perfect orders at a 90% level.

As we focus on growing our e-commerce presence, it’s also critical that we not lose sight of the importance of customer service for our digital customers. We've developed our e-commerce platform to provide two day fulfillment service to all retail customers, and as a result, our endless IR [ph] capability is being aggressively adopted by major retailers.

This is based on our strong belief that consumers expect to receive their orders within 48 hours with great customer service backing it up. We made best-in-class service, a key pillar of our digital strategy and during the quarter, we met customer’s expectations over 99% of the time.

We believe superior service is helping us accelerate our growth, achieve higher branded price points, and brand recognition, gain stronger placement of products with our brick and mortar customers as well as pure play retailers. It's giving us more flexibility in terms of how we package, price, and market product assortments. And we believe the platform will help us enhance margins longer term.

Turning to Slide 5, I want to spend a few minutes discussing the Ambiente show which was held two weeks ago. For those of you who aren't familiar with the show, Ambiente is a global, consumer products trade show held annually in Frankfurt, Germany. This show provides Libbey the opportunity to showcase its vast portfolio of brands and new products developed by our marketing teams around the world.

Over the last two years, like our work in the U.S. we've been developing the organizational capability to identify and launch new products for regional markets and where it makes sense to launch these products globally.

From our EMEA team, approximately 200 new items of drink were borrower and stemware were featured this year. This is a record number of new products from this team. The customer reaction to these launches was a very positive.

Form our LATAM design lab; we launch a new line of hydration products that will be introduced into the U.S. market in two weeks. We also launch an exciting line of baby bottle and baby food storage products in addition to indoor gardening containers. Over 70 new products were shown from LATAM and one major U.S. retailer has already expressed an interest in buying this new line for the baby market.

In the U.S., we'll be launching 257 new products at this year's IHA in two weeks. Similar to customer sentiment in the U.S., our European and American customers are concerned about political and economic instability. The pending decision on Brexit looming over the market with unknown economic impact on performance of major economies in Western Europe is of major concern.

In Latin America, the political instability of Brazil, Argentina and Venezuela also have customers concerned. The feedback in the show was our customers are pleased to see our new products and our commitment to innovation because many of our competitors are not investing in their businesses at the same level.

Moving to Slide 6, I'll provide a little more detail on the performance of our e-commerce platform last quarter. E-commerce continues to be the fastest growing channel of the retail market and by the end of the fourth quarter; we had over 460 items in our e-commerce assortment.

As I said earlier, this drove a nearly 30% increase in U.S. and Canada e-commerce sales as compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 and is offsetting the declines we continue to see in brick and mortar retail sales.

Our direct fulfillment capability is supporting our brick and mortar customers with the ability to add our products to their websites, offering an endless aisle and delivering the same lead time and service provided by large e-commerce retailers.

We're now operating three distribution locations across the country and expect to add two additional nodes in the U.S. and one in eastern Canada to expand our presence across North America. This allows us to reduce the last mile freight cost and will improve profitability as we continue to gain scale.

In 2017, we shipped 7000 packages through our e-commerce fulfillment platform. In 2018, we shipped 200,000 packages and we expect to ship over 350,000 packages this year through our 3PL platform. We remain well on track to achieve our long term target of 20% of retail sales from the e-commerce channel, and we're looking forward to seeing how this business accelerates in 2019.

This year, we also expect to launch our digital capability in Western Europe, starting in the U.K. and Germany, as well as expanding our content library to support the food service customer base.

Now I’ll hand the call to Jim for a detailed review of our fourth quarter financials. Jim?

James Burmeister

Thank you, Bill. Good morning everyone. During the slide seven, I will begin with the review our fourth quarter results and our consolidated statement of operations. Net sales came in at $211.6 million compared to $224 million for the fourth quarter of last year, a decrease of 5.5% year-over-year. Excluding $2.6 million of negative currency impacts, net sales were down 4.4%.

Net sales for the full year of 2018 were $797.9 million compared to $781.1 million in 2017, an increase of 2.1%. Excluding $4.3 million of favorable currency impacts for the full year, net sales were up 1.5%.

Gross profit during the fourth quarter was $37.5 million compared to the $43.4 million in the prior year. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 17.7% in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to 19.4% last year.

Business downtime, unfavorable price and product mix, higher electricity costs in our LatAm and EMEA regions and negative currency impacts mainly related to the peso were to the decline in our gross margins year-over-year.

For the full year, gross profit was $154.9 million compared to $154 million in the prior year. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales for 2018 was 19.4% compared to 19.7% in the prior year. The primary drivers of the full year-over-year difference in gross profit were a favorable sales impact, which was more than offset by lower operating activity, which included incremental first downtime of $7.5 million and higher electricity cost of $2.8 million.

Fourth quarter selling, general and administrative expense was $29.5 million compared to $29.3 million in the prior year. Full year reported as SG&A increased $1.6 million or 1.3% to $127.9 million compared to last year.

The increase in SG&A for the full year resulted primarily from legal and professional fees of $2.3 million associated with the strategic initiative that we terminated during the third quarter of 2018.

Increased expenses associated with our European initiative, higher incentive compensation expenses and unfavorable currency impacts of $600,000. Partially offsetting these increases was a lower e-commerce initiative spend in 2018. Additionally, in 2017 SG&A included reorganization charges of $2 million that did not repeat in 2018.

Interest expense for the quarter was $5.8 million, an increase of $510,000 compared to last year. For the full year, interest expense was $22 million compared to $20.4 million in the prior year. Both fourth quarter and full year increases were driven by higher variable rates, and increased utilization of our ABL facility.

The impact on the company from our rising interest rates in 2018 was muted due to the interest rate swap that keeps a little over half of our term loan B debt fixed at a rate of 4.85%. The company recorded tax expense of $4.5 million in the fourth quarter, compared to tax expense of $14.1 million in the same period in 2017.

For the full year, the company recorded tax expense of $10.3 million compared to tax expense of $15.8 million in 2017. Cash taxes paid for 2018 and 2017 were approximately $8.5 million and $3.4 million respectively, with the increase principally attributable to higher pre-tax income in Mexico.

For the quarter, we recorded a net loss of $4 million compared to a net loss of approximately $7.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. For the full year net loss was $8 million compared to a net loss of $93.4 million in 2017.

As a reminder, our results in 2017 were affected by $79.7 million non-cash goodwill impairment associated with our Mexico reporting unit. Fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA as detailed in table one of the press release was $16.2 million compared to $24.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Our adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter was 7.7% compared to 10.8% for the fourth quarter last year. For the full year 2018, adjusted EBITDA was $71 million compared to EBITDA of $70.6 million in 2017. Our adjusted EBITDA margin for the year was 8.9% compared to 9% last year.

We have been actively managing our trade working capital, which we define year inventories and accounts receivable, less accounts payable. During the fourth quarter, we reduced trade working capital by $27.5 million to a year-end balance of $201.2 million. This compares to $199.5 million in the prior year end.

Higher inventories and lower accounts payable were partially offset by lower accounts receivable. As we continue to balance inventory with the improved service levels that were achieved in 2018, we expect to lower our finished goods inventory in 2019, while maintaining our improved service standard.

Depreciation and amortization amounted to $9.9 million in the quarter, which was a decrease of $2 million from the $11.9 million during the fourth quarter last year. For the full year of 2018, capital expenditures were $45.1 million compared to $47.6 million in 2017.

For the full year, depreciation and amortization was $44.3 million compared to $45.5 million dollars in 2017. We had available capacity of $71.6 million under our ABL credit facility, as of December 31, 2018 with $19.9 million drawn in loans outstanding, and cash on hand of $25.1 million.

In 2018, we paid down $4.4 million of our Term loan B debt, and $3.1 million of an external debt held in Portugal. The business environment we experienced in the latter part of 2018 was a perfect illustration of the importance of our balance sheet strength in our industry.

Reinforcing our focus on reducing debt, as our balance sheet strengthens, that remains an important competitive differentiator within the industry. The decision we announced today regarding our operation in China is yet another example of how we approach our business and our capital stewardship.

It continues to differentiate us from our competitors, with our customers and with our investors. As noted in our press release, we are commencing a process to evaluate our strategic options for our business assets in China. This is a continuation of our ongoing exercise to optimize our manufacturing and supply networks to deliver customer value and achieve our strategic objectives, including deployment of capital to better drive shareholder value.

In 2017, we consolidated our furnaces in Holland, and intentionally [ph] walked away from some sales of a driving negative margins. In 2018, we replaced equipment in one of our U.S. factories that had been cost disadvantaged with new equipment that produces large ware products for our growing business to business channel.

While local sales in China have been softening in recent years, Libbey was able to leverage the plant in 2018 to support the U.S. demand while we were rebuilding two of our largest furnaces.

Now, as our assets in China are approaching the next major investment cycle, we believe it is the right time to re-evaluate their future prospects to drive shareholder value versus other uses of our vital capital.

Moving to Slide 8 and 9, I'll provide a more detailed review of each of our reporting segments which are the U.S. and Canada, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa or EMEA and other.

In the U.S. and Canada segment, fourth quarter net sales were $132 million compared to $138 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, a decrease of 4.6%. While the decrease versus prior year can be accounted for when you back out the large U.S. strong storm that we noted in Q4 of 2017, this result was well below our expectations at the start of the quarter.

As Bill mentioned earlier, we experienced a drop off in sales in our food service channel late in the quarter caused by a combination of lower than normal year-end purchases by some distributors and isolated discounts, deep discounts from offer by some our struggling competitors, which both consume -- our customers buying budgets and drove margins temporarily lower.

Net sales for the full year of 2018 and USC were $483.7 million compared to $481.8 million for the full year of 2017, an increase of 0.4%. Our B2B business helped drive overall growth in the year and offset the lower sales in the food service channel.

Fourth quarter net sales in Latin America was $38.1 million compared to $41.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, a decrease of 8.9% or a decrease of 6% excluding currency fluctuations, as a result of lower volume in business to business channel, as well as unfavorable product mix in the retail channel.

Net sales for the full year of 2018 were $148.1 million compared to $144.3 million for the full year of 2017, an increase of 2.6%. Our B2B business in Latin America showed signs of continued improvement during the first three quarters of 2018 as we continue to gain traction.

However, in the fourth quarter, results in this business declined by $3.5 million year-over-year. This decline during the quarter was partially a result of the timing associated with specific programs that were moved earlier in the year, and partially a result of our decision to discontinue selling an OEM product that was delivering unfavorable margins.

Additionally, sales to certain South American countries were impacted by the economic and geopolitical turmoil in those regions. In our Europe, Middle East and Africa segment, net sales were $34.7 million in the quarter, compared to $36.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, a decrease of 5.7%.

Excluding the impact of currency, net sales decreased 2.8%. Net sales in the quarter were lower primarily as a result of lower volumes in the food service and business-to-business channels.

Net sales for the full year of 2018 were $138.4 million compared to $126.9 million for the full year of 2017, an increase of 9%. Excluding the impacts of currency, sales in the region grew 5%.

The full year results underscore the improvement and continued progress in the EMEA region. In other, which primarily represents our operations in these specific, net sales were down roughly $200,000 or 3.1% in the quarter.

Currency had a substantial impact during the quarter as sales were up 1% when excluding the impacts of foreign exchange. Net sales for the full year of 2018 were $27.6 million compared to $28.8 million for the full year of 2017, a decrease of 4%.

Turning back to the consolidated company results. Slide 10 walks through the adjusted EBITDA performance impacts in the fourth quarter and full year 2018. In the fourth quarter, adjusted EBITDA was $16.2 million compared to $24.2 million in the same quarter last year.

Our fourth quarter 2018 results were negatively impacted by $1.8 million of currency as well as $1.7 million of higher utility cost. Operating results and margins in the fourth quarter were negatively impacted on a number of fronts, and under absorption as the under absorption of overhead costs, product mix shifts in the U.S. and Canada region and pricing pressures weighed on our results.

Full year adjusted EBITDA was $71 million compared to $70.6 million last year. The sales impact on earnings improved by $14.5 million but was offset by lower operating activity including $7.5 million of furnace downtime and $6.6 million of higher shipping and storage costs in addition to increased benefits costs and higher utility costs.

In the fourth quarter, we continue to invest in important strategic areas of our business, while maintaining a comparative strength of our balance sheet, and in the year with CapEx at $45.1 million, a bit under our guidance demonstrating that we did as with SG&A proactively respond when the market conditions became challenging.

In 2019, we are committed to continue discipline with our capital investments, with particular focus on cash flow generation. Our plan includes, a meaningful reduction of the CapEx expectations we set at last summer’s Investor Day.

We continue to treat every dollar as an investment. And as noted earlier, this includes the news that we communicated last night that we are beginning a strategic review of alternatives for our business in China, as we approach the end of that furnace’s life.

However, planned investments in our critical growth areas such as new product innovation, expanded digital capabilities, in our European initiatives will continue. We have made great initial strides in our ERP implementation making good progress on our foundational work, a master data management and developing a fulsome scope and approach with our partners of Microsoft.

In a pilot project, we went live with a portion of our ERP that supports the U.S. e-commerce platform. We have continued to build our other retail project plans and fully evaluated what the improvements -- of the systems would do for our company.

We firmly believe that we will drive significant efficiencies allowing us to deliver sustained improvement over our long term operating performance. Our ERP initiative will move into higher gear in 2019 as we get into larger scope areas. This investment is critical to driving top line growth and margin improvement going forward. We anticipate that once fully implemented, our ERP will help us achieve our run rate benefit of $15 million to $20 million annually. As we are more responsive to customers, streamlining our back offices and manage our operations more effectively.

Now I will turn the call back over to Bill to discuss our outlook for next year and provide some concluding remarks. Bill?

William Foley

Thanks, Jim. 2018 despite a particularly difficult December was the year in which we made important progress on strategic initiatives toward maintaining and growing our position as one of the strongest players in the global glass tableware industry. This progress, however, was somewhat overshadowed at the end of the year due to the turbulence we and others experienced as macroeconomic uncertainties buffeted our business channels.

The reality is that this uncertainty reinforced every aspect of our strategic plan and the steps we are taking on the commercial and manufacturing sides of our business. We did not get to choose the economic circumstances that we go to market and nor can we affect the macro factors that will shape this landscape, but we can drive the opportunities that are within our control and drive strategies that will ensure our long term performance of the company.

We expect the uncertain political and global economic conditions that affected our business at the end of 2018 to remain present in the first half of 2019. We anticipate a possible slower economic environment overall for the year as compared to 2018. We are responding with an outlook that reflects this environment and are committing resources on only the most important actions required to continue our long term vision, while ensuring that we stay focused on delivering cash generation.

Our outlook for the full year 2019 includes the following; Net sales increased in the low single digits on a U.S. GAAP basis compared to full year 2018. Adjusted EBITDA margins between 8.5% and 10% capital expenditures in the range of $35 million to $40 million and SG&A as a percent of sales expected to be approximate 16% including our continued investments in e-commerce and our ERP implementation.

At the beginning of this presentation, and in our press release, we announced that our board of directors has approved a plan to pursue strategic initiatives with respect to our business in China. We'll now immediately begin a review of strategic alternatives with respect to this business, including potential sale or closure.

When we opened our manufacturing plant in China 12 years ago, operating conditions in the Chinese market were quite different. Many of the assumptions on which our strategy was based have changed. Market conditions for our products are not the same, and the operating environment is more challenging.

Our plans require intense focus and hard work from our associates and over time, they require significant capital investments to maintain effective operating conditions.

Furnaces when they reach the end of their useful lives require significant capital to replace them. We undertake these large investments regularly as a part of the management of our global network of facilities with the assumption that market conditions will generate an adequate return over the life of the furnace.

The decision to rebuild our assets must always be weighed against the market conditions to which these plants are dedicated. These investments are weighed against other opportunities the company has to profitably deploy capital and drive shareholder value. The furnace at our Chinese facility is approaching the end of its useful life, as we consider current operating conditions and the uncertain future for the next eight to 10 years. We believe it makes sense to consider our alternatives very closely.

In closing, we remain committed to our creating momentum strategy with continued commitment to drive innovation and growth through new product development. Our success in 2019 will be predicated upon our ability to consistently adapt and develop differentiated products to our customers while improving our operating and plant performance to support him through margins.

We're constantly evaluating our business deploying energy and resources into new markets and business opportunities. We expect that achieving this goal will allow us to appropriately position our product lines, and margin mix and effectively move away from highly commodities product platforms. We made considerable strides in as a company in 2018 during a turbulent time in our competitive environment, and we'll continue to execute on our strategy, dedicated to improvement of our operating performance throughout 2019.

We're ending the year well positioned in the marketplace and we expect to stay on track with our long term financial and operational goals. With that, we’ll now turn the call to the operator for questions.

Lee Jagoda

Good morning. So just starting with the issues that impacted foodservice in Q4, can you talk about how much of that was transitory versus structural and assuming switches don't just flip back to where they were before, how long do you expect these issues to persist?

William Foley

Of course. Actually, we began to see a little bit of choppy water sort of the week after Thanksgiving, and it exacerbated itself. We had planned programs in place with a number of customers, shortly into the beginning of month of December. They began to pull back the commitments they had made. So this hit us very quickly and really to the point where we didn't have a lot of time to react. We've seen as the quarter has opened up, we've seen that business continue to come back.

Our margins are strong. We've implemented our price increases we're getting our price increases in. So we think it was a short period of time. It was exacerbated by a very large order that went to one of our large distributor customers in the northeast of significant consequence. We know where it came from, what it was, but it was something that the competitor had a particular business reason for making that decision. The pricing on that product was very low. We didn't -- we didn't offer the same thing, and we didn't get that business.

So we think it was a short period of time. It was -- we're not seeing any decline in demand at this point in time that we're concerned about. So it was just a very and user set of circumstances in the month of December at this point in time.

Lee Jagoda

Okay. And then if I look at slide 10 in your slide show where you do the EBITDA walk from 2017 to 2018. There's a couple of negative items specifically that downtime of 7.5 million and the ship to store of 6.6 million on a year-over-year basis. If I look at 2019, are either those expected to turn into positives 2019 over 2018?

James Burmeister

Hey Lee, it’s Jim. I think, I look at it year-over-year and I'll break those two out separately. Downtime from a furnished rebuild standpoint will be obviously be lower. Now I'd caveat that with we are going to drive through this year and ensure that we focus on cash generation so we're going to as we maintain our service levels we are going to work to bring down inventories.

So we will be taking some discretionary downtime especially as I look at the first half to see how the year starts to play out, which is not tied to furnace rebuilds, but will offset some of that that downtime pickup you'd expect. From a shipping store standpoint, the big drivers within that are a couple of things. Some of that was the internal transfer freight that we are as as you may expect we use a lot of the capacity last year in China to offset the furnaces being down in the U.S.

As you recall, we rebuilt two of our largest furnaces in the U.S. one in Sweden and one in [Indiscernible] and rather than build big inventories ahead of that, we were able to use excess capacity we had in China to support it. But we've obviously had a lot more shipping and handling costs to manage those influxes of inventory and move them around the globe.

That will come down. The increasing shipping storage costs that we have inside retail and our e-commerce business though is increasing some and that's a that's a good thing. In many of our other channels, customer’s pickups we don't see a lot of outbound freight, whereas in our 3PL model in some cases we pay external freight in places we don't. So it's a mix, but I would expect to see that ship in store number come down year-over-year.

Lee Jagoda

Got it. And if I can sneak one more in, as it sits here today, obviously working capital didn't change a whole lot going from 2017 to 2018. Do you have a view on changes in working capital in 2019 that you hope to achieve?

James Burmeister

We are working to bring it down in a neighborhood of approaching $10 million from a guidance standpoint. And again, we worked really hard and as we talked throughout the year last year we invested both in process and in inventory to ensure that we could differentiate ourselves with service as we're getting into a better cadence in those processes, we're going to maintain that same service level but bring inventories down.

Lee Jagoda

Okay. Very helpful. Thank you.

Jeremy Hamblin

Good morning guys. I wanted to just come back to a comment that Bill made. You talked about margins being strong bouncing back and I want to see if you could provide some color on that, because the guidance for the year of 8.5% to 10% adjusted EBITDA margins is lower than the guidance that you provided for fiscal 18 at the end of November, which was the lower end of 10% to 11%. So I'm having a hard time reconciling what you might be seeing today with what you're guiding to if you're feeling like we're seeing the business bounce back. And so, what does that mean that we saw in December? I mean, was December just, just an absolutely severe compression of margin. And now, we've seen things bounce back so that they look better on a relative basis, but I'm having a hard time reconciling the guidance from November to the guidance today for 2019 if we’ve seen a bounce back.

James Burmeister

Sure, Jeremy this is Jim. Let me start off, and then maybe Bill can clean up a little bit. So a couple of things; one, as you noted we widen the range of guidance just because quite frankly as you saw in Q4 our business is becoming a little bit more predictable, and being responsible I think that was prudent.

That said, I think to your point we saw comparisons in margins in fourth quarter especially in the last part of the fourth quarter that were deeper than we expected. But as Bill noted, the market I think is giving us value for the service level we’re providing we are seeing our price increases go through as smooth as or better than it did in previous years, meaning, we're getting less pushback.

So we're expecting to improve margins. So, so I think what you're reacting to in the guidance is we’re just being a little more cautious because quite frankly we've disappointed you very much recently and we're trying to allow for the choppiness that we're seeing in the market.

William Foley

Yes, I would. I would -- I would echo Jim's comment. We did a review of the -- we do a review of the business every Tuesday morning and one of the things we talked about yesterday was where are we globally on price increases or are around the globe. And at this point in time, every business unit has their price increases and put in place. They vary by region, as you might expect. Latin America's for example are higher, because they're dealing with more inflationary pressure there.

But in the U.S. in particular, frankly I was a little bit surprised that they'd gone in as well as they have, typically that's a war. And they've been -- they've been relatively well accepted. When it gets given, what happened in December I mean, I would -- I would be less in candid if I didn’t tell you, I was -- I was surprised by it. Jim was surprised by it. We did. We did not see this coming. And there were just there just weren't any signs that we could react to and by the time it hit us we were out of where our response time. But it was big, it was, it was, it was it was but it was transitory. Our margins in food service as of yesterday have -- are about at the normal levels, we would expect them to be, within a half a point one way or the other don't remember the exact number.

Our B2B margins are up. Our retail margins are improving, so that looks good so far. So getting price to hold is very important. I think, the thing that we're seeing as a result of all the competitive noise in the marketplace is that as this occurs in the marketplace their customers are now coming to us and we have a very long list of new business opportunities that we're trying to tackle right now, that we think are going to provide growth for us this year.

Obviously can't get into the details, but it's -- it comes to us. We typically see it first in B2B, because that's the shortest development cycle, and we have a very long list of new products, new projects, and B2B. We've picked up some significant gains in retail already this year that we'd anticipated that we're takeaways on a competitive basis. And we're also -- we also have a number of programs going on in food service that we think are going to be significant shifts.

And there's a reason for that is two; essentially one, our customers view the supply chain of our competitors to be very unstable, several elements that ask us, are we going to be on your priority list when if we go into allocation. That's sort of what's in their mindset at this point in time.

So there are -- there there's a lot of shifting going on, there's a lot of -- there's a lot of noise in the marketplace right now. But what we're hearing is that people are coming to us for the service performance we've provided, they can count on it. Our order is for 90%. Our order fill rates are in the 96% to 98% on case bills. So they're getting great service from us. That is making a difference.

So, we've got to work through all this. We're in a war. This is not an easy war. And we've got to -- we've got to sort of stay the course, continue to invest, be conservative in our commitments, draw -- control our capital like crazy, which we are doing and be very mindful about the things that we're investing in.

And that's essentially if you were to talk to anybody in the company now they'd tell you they're two things continue to drive the digital growth the business, and implement ERP, because we've got a huge savings attached to ERP. It's the most important single product, project for our operating improvement and cost reduction. And the world is moving to a digital environment at an ever faster pace, and we're moving to be on the front end of that, not being reactionary as we've been thus far.

Our e-commerce work in retail is making a difference with new customers. We had had a strategic review of digital yesterday and we're told that by a very large customer we're the only company they have been exposed to who can deliver to them all of the services they require to get product to their customers. That's giving us advantage.

This commitment to prime badged, 48 hours service, to the content we provide, all the things we've done had made a huge difference, are making a difference, in how we're able to get behind in the marketplace. We just got a slug through this war. It's not -- it's challenging, but people are focused against it. We're doing the right things with the business to be conservative. I think we have to do all those things and keep going the way we're going because we think, we believe based on what we see in the marketplace it's working.

Jeremy Hamblin

Okay, let me shift gears here, and talk about the strategic review in your Chinese operations. One, can you give us a sense of timeframe for when the board expects you to have that resolved? And two, have you had any interest in selling the facility the plant or operation at this point?

James Burmeister

Hey Jeremy, it’s Jim. So a couple of things. As we noted in the press release, we noted a period of 12 to 18 months is kind of the time frame in the review. And again, as we’ve mentioned previously, getting this done and as we go to the last parts of the furnances life to either make decisions on a sale or closing it or reinvesting in it has to happen that one day before we have to commit capital again. Such that it’s kind of the time bound nature of it, obviously we can’t comment on any market processes, we might be in around the asset though.

Jeremy Hamblin

Is there any concern about it generates about $7 million a quarter in sales. Is there any concern that that those sales levels could be impacted for the same reason that you're talking about uncertainty with some competitors benefiting your business. Is there a risk about uncertainty on the continuation of operations sale?

James Burmeister

I think there is obviously concern and we're focused though on supporting all our customers to include our customers in China and in greater Asia. I think that the process still has to go through its course. So our team in Asia is working through that right now.

William Foley

I would add, I just think it's too early. We don't, we didn't announce it. We didn't announce it in China until last night. So we know how that the initial communication to take place, took place. The sales teams are working with our customers now, we know that that's already started. So it's just a little bit premature to give you a lot of detail here.

James Burmeister

And our team in China did a great job. I mean, the hub of the plant operates very well. It's just that, at this point in time we look at the utilization of that asset. We just think really hard about it, as you expect us to do.

Jeremy Hamblin

Okay. And then I wanted to come to I don't think you provided specific cash flow guidance for the year, but in terms of thinking about free cash flow, I know you've provided some CapEx guidance. If we think about the last couple of years, cash flow has been a little bit negative in both of those years. Can you give me a sense Jim, for your cash flow projections, it’s kind of the range of cash flow outcomes this year assuming that that the CapEx guidance comes in sales and margin guidance comes in line with expectations.

James Burmeister

Sure, Jeremy. I think we look at how we've achieved the plan, which as I noted in my prepared remarks was tighter than we had talked about over the summer. Both on CapEx and a bit on SG&A as well, as we continue to trim it, we can’t and still make sure we're delivering on the things that really make a difference.

So it was with CapEx coming down, as we noted between $35 million and $40 million dollars versus the 40 to 50 range, we were looking at originally. And in my earlier note to the prior question around working capital. We're operating at a better process now, we believe we'll run through the year and continue to serve a high OTF [ph] levels. But at the same time drive a reduction in inventories and trade working capital in the neighborhood of $10 million.

Jeremy Hamblin

All right, that's helpful. I'll hop out of the queue. Thanks guys. Good luck.

James Burmeister

Thanks Jeremy.

James Burmeister

CJS. Good morning, Lee.

Lee Jagoda

One day they'll get it right. So just go back to the questions on China. Is there any way you can give us sort of a sense of how much sales that -- how much sales were generated globally from product you manufactured in China in either 2018 or a run rate basis or some sense of how much products actually made in China.

James Burmeister

Sure. I mean of the markers I'd pointed to are the sales in our other segment are predominantly what we see coming out of our China facility. There's a little bit of import coming in from other regions. The 2018 results as we discussed earlier were dramatically impacted by us leveraging that asset so that we didn't have to build large inventories in advance of the furnace rebuilds in the U.S. As it comes down to a more normal level, you would see the sales we see another is more of a run rate.

Lee Jagoda

So again, the sales and other our sales that are sold in China. But how much of the how much revenue was generated by exporting product from the China facility that hit other revenue lines.

James Burmeister

Some, but not a great deal. I mean, that plant and its operation is designed to serve Asia, as a local market. From time to time we do use as a low cost manufacturing asset for some products. The issue right now is that as those sales have been getting a little more tight, is to delever that asset to a point where we have to relook at their investment thesis.

Lee Jagoda

Okay. And then just switching gears to the lower CapEx guidance. Can you give us some examples of the discretionary CapEx that you're choosing not to do just so we have an idea that it's not harming the medium or long term overall business by kind of skipping today.

James Burmeister

No, sure. Lee let me talk about some of the things that are definitely in there. We will always have some furnace work and we will have that work and we will continue to do it. We just don't have the very large furnaces this year. We are still investing obviously in Europe. We are investing in a few discrete projects, which are targeted to give us long term productivity improvements in some of our processes and where we have anything related to safety or really very important things to plant maintenance.

Obviously those are being funded. There -- there's some projects where we look at it from a developmental standpoint on long term capabilities, on capacity, which right now is not a problem, or on redeploying assets that we would look at better timing for.

Lee Jagoda

Okay.

William Foley

I think, I think you should know that there are there's still plenty of capital for new product development. There's plenty of – the capital needed to get ERP implemented is in there. There's some additional dollars for a little bit more for digital not a lot of capital, and the most that's not capital, capitalized. So we don't think, we're cutting back and taking muscle here. We're just -- we're just spreading out if anything and being more judicious.

Lee Jagoda

Okay. And then last one for me. I know electricity and gas looked like a headwind this year. Can you talk about like the hedges you have in place, and your expectation for those costs in 2019?

William Foley

In general, our hedging processes mostly around natural gas, what we do is we layer demand, so a higher percentage up close and the lower percentage is further out, more to dampen the spikes to allow us to get pricing in the market. We don't take very large positions on a long term basis to make a bet, because obviously I guarantee we’d probably be wrong. But we do, do is put shock absorbers in place to make sure we dampen spikes and allow us to react in the market. Electricity for us in many of our markets is harder to look at and hedge. And as you look globally, I think over the last five years we've seen a decent improvement in natural gas especially in the U.S. know some regions like Europe is it tends to be challenged. Electricity has come up and offset that almost one for one. If you look at a five year basis, so we watch both closely.

Lee Jagoda

Okay, thanks very much.

William Foley

Okay everybody, thanks for your time today. We'll look forward to talking to you individually throughout the next couple of days. Thanks everyone.

