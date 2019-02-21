Archrock: A DGI Darling

It is also one of the best investments in the compression sector, with a very cheap EV/EBITDA multiple and a high EBITDA growth rate.

Overview:

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) is a company that leases natural gas compression engines to E&P firms, pipelines, and other companies.

Source: Archrock Website

Compression engines are necessary to move natural gas along pipelines. So, the more natural gas volume that needs to be moved, the more compressors and compressor horsepower is needed (note, natural gas volume, not natural gas price, is the main driver). For those new to Archrock, I recommend reading, "Booming Natural Gas Volumes: Compression Companies Profit". In this earnings preview, I will be assuming you are already somewhat familiar with the sector and company.

Macro:

"The current market for compression services is stronger than we've seen in quite a while, due in part to increasing domestic gas production and the continued supply tightness for equipment to serve this growing production." Eric Long, USAC CEO 2-19-2019 "The increase in natural gas production and demand for compression is not just a part of the oil and gas commodity price cycle, but rather part of a structural change necessitating significant investment in additional natural gas production infrastructure of which compression is a critical part." Brad Chiders, AROC CEO 2-20-2019

Obviously, as evidenced by the quotes above, the compression sector is doing quite well. Moreover, we agree with the CEO of Archrock that the compression sector is undergoing secular, not cyclical, growth. More LNG export, pipelines to Mexico, greatly increased production in the US due to fracking, and greater use in the US for things like electricity production, chemical, and fertilizer plants, etc. are a secular trend; a secular trend that is resulting in more long-term compressor demand.

Source: Author; HP = Compression Horsepower

When a sector is undergoing cyclical growth, one tries to invest during low points, typically when things look bad, and comments on SA are telling authors they are idiots for investing in the stock. You then harvest those investments during high points, typically when everything looks wonderful, and there are few negative comments in SA articles on the sector. Semiconductor capital equipment, and most types of shipping are examples of notoriously cyclical sectors.

On the other hand, when a sector is undergoing secular growth, typically the best time to invest is yesterday. The best time to harvest is sometimes never, or at least not until that secular growth slows down and/or gets fully priced in to the multiple being paid.

Secular vs. Cyclical is an important distinction that leads to widely different opinions on the appropriate fair market multiple.

I think AROC's 8x EV/EBITDA multiple is way too low, and USA Compression Partners (USAC) 15x EV/EBITDA multiple is "about right" based on both being in a sector undergoing significant secular growth. Mr. Market, however, continues to price them largely as if they were cyclical companies tied to the price of oil and/or largely for their dividend payout.

Most would agree past secular shifts included 30 years of declining interest rates, the personal computing revolution, the internet, and social media. Current secular shifts, in my opinion, include rising interest rates, cannabis going mainstream, and natural gas transportation. This is why Cash Flow Kingdom is overweight these trends with a number of notable growth and income investments that we plan to hold longer term.

In the case of Archrock, you are looking at a sector that used to be cyclical but is transforming itself into something more secular. It's an interesting situation where the price of the stock still fluctuates with energy prices, yet the underlying cash flows do not. Instead, cash flows per share keep powering ahead as these companies seek to meet strong, ongoing demand.

Though North America's drilling rig counts are roughly flat at 1,275, this is actually pretty good considering both the Permian Basin and Canada are currently having significant problems getting product to market.

Source: Baker Hughes Drill Counts

In the Permian, in particular, companies are continuing to drill wells even though they can't economically get the product to market in anticipation of logistics problems being solved in the latter half of 2019. E&P firms are still drilling the wells, they just aren't completing them.

If you think about this, you'll realize it's a very strong indicator for compressor demand. Realize compression company assets are a part of the solution to this offtake problem. They are absolutely necessary to get product to market. Thus, less offtake capacity than demand shows a need for more compressors. In fact, natural gas production volume continues to rise regardless of price (see first graph below), and further potential volume increases are backed up waiting to be completed once pipelines and compressors are able to take it to market.

Furthermore, natural gas demand remains strong in both the US and for export to foreign countries (via LNG and LPG). We are now a significant net exporter of natural gas. The US Energy Information Administration forecasts export takeaway capacity to continue to rise to 8.2 billion cubic feet per day in 2020 (second graph below, -8.2 means 8.2 billion cubic feet exported).

Source: US Energy Information Administration

Archrock Q4 Earnings:

Archrock had a good, strong Q4. I expect the same for next quarter and the quarter after that. A key thing to understand here is not just that AROC has significant upside potential but also that we have high conviction of that potential. As long as worldwide natural gas demand and North American transportation volumes continue to climb, this sector is going to continue to do well. Management has been meeting or beating guidance, and that guidance continues to improve.

*Service is a good, capex-light business which supports leasing; however, its margins are less predictable due to changes in mix: parts (low margin) vs. service (higher margin).

Source: Q2, 3, and 4 conference calls and earnings releases

In Q4, Archrock once again ended up at the high-end of guidance. Leasing contract revenues and gross margin are a function of compressors placed in service, which in turn is a function of order backlog. So, each quarter, when management updates guidance on these lines, it's going to be pretty solid. As long as backlog is over three months, visibility will be good, with the contract revenue and margin line guidance being given with knowledge of which backlogged orders they plan to fill.

Furthermore, as a former corporate analyst for a capital equipment supplier in a very high demand situation such as this, I can tell you we managed to the number. Towards the end of the quarter, they are likely targeting which specific units to ship in order to meet, but not exceed given guidance by too much. Thus, the $173-177 million in contract revenue guidance for Q4 was more a reflection of what they expected to ship, rather than dependent on actual changes in customer demand. At this point, with everything backlogged through 2019 and into 2020, increasing demand usually ends up increasing the number of months in backlog and increasing the visibility and length of the ramp, more than it increases the slope of the ramp. Management would usually love to get more units out and reduce the backlog, as customers having to wait 6+ months can cause them to look elsewhere for shorter lead times. However, in this case, they just can't get the units.

Service revenue and margins, on the other hand, are going to continue to be less predictable. This is partially due to the mix issue noted in the graph above. However, we also may still be seeing customers either trying to catch up on deferred maintenance, or more likely trying to goose the last bit of compression possible out of their existing base. As previously stated, North America, especially the Permian and Canada, has a problem of not being able to get enough gas to market right now. Any extra that can be moved by having service come out and see if they can tune up and turn up the compression is probably going to be financially worthwhile. Thus, the service line is probably being juiced a bit by inability to get new more effective compressors, combined with inability to get production to the market. This is good for now, but likely also temporary. Management continues to forecast improvement on the service line, and it makes sense that as the base grows, so too would service revenue; however, I think forecast here will be more subject to variation.

Management also continues to deliver on growth, debt ratio reduction, and other targets.

*Closer to 2.8x after removing a one-time tax benefit

Source: Q2, 3, and 4 conference calls and earnings releases

Horsepower continues to grow as does utilization (horsepower tends to be frontloaded in a year due to budget cycles). This is a strong indicator that contract revenues will also continue to grow for the next few quarters, with increasing utilization an indicator that margins should at least remain solid. In fact, management has noted pricing is up 10-30% vs. prior year, and more than 40% from the lows. They expect additional price increases throughout 2019, with contract margins increasing to 60-62% despite higher cost inflation.

Caterpillar (CAT) is said to be backlogged up to 1 year for the large horsepower compressor engines. This in turn backlogs orders placed with AROC and USAC, with Archrock commenting they already have 2019 largely booked and orders now being placed for 2020 delivery. They further indicate there's actually more demand than they can fulfill with the 285-300k HP capex they plan to add in 2019; but this is what they are willing to commit to.

More than anything else, months of backlog tell us about future demand and likely revenue. Management indicates they already have orders totally 250k HP scheduled to be delivered in 2019, plus additional orders which are slipping into 2020 (likely high HP compressors where they can't get more timely delivery of the engines from Caterpillar). Describing this backlog as "strong", "sizeable", "robust", "historic levels", and "record commitments", as they have in the past, seems appropriate.

Archrock remains committed to its 53¢ dividend (5.6% yield at current price), as well as increasing that dividend by 10-15% for the foreseeable future. It's important to note that dividend is extremely well covered, that Archrock could pay out a 14% dividend yield similar to USAC and still have covered more than 1.1x. It just chooses not to. Instead, it is using excess cash flow to grow EBITDA while simultaneously reducing the leverage ratios. This means there is much less risk investing in AROC than USAC. It also means share issuance to fund growth is unnecessary.

According to Yahoo Finance, USAC trades at 14.9x EV/ trailing EBITDA whereas AROC trades at 8.7x. Translate that to expected EBITDA by using the midpoint of USAC and AROC's recently released 2019 Adj EBITDA guidance ($400 million and $385 million, respectively), and the difference shrinks a bit. 10x EV/exp EBITDA for USAC vs. about 7.5x EV/exp EBITDA for AROC. Either way you look at it, however, USAC is priced at a much higher multiple than AROC despite not producing higher performance nor having less risky financial metrics. In my opinion, USAC higher valuation is almost entirely due to USAC paying out a much higher proportion of its cash flow in distributions.

Regardless, this isn't an article faulting anyone for investing in USAC. In fact, a 10x EV/exp EBITDA seems warranted, given the growth in the compression sector. I just contend it's warranted for both companies, USAC and AROC.

AROC at 10x EV/exp EBITDA equates to an $18 per share fair value, a 77% increase from current pricing. I therefore conclude:

The compression sector enjoys high secular demand and is a sector I want to have a significant investment in.

Archrock is a good choice in the sector with significant total upside potential.

The Power of Multiple Cash Flow Streams Archrock is one of multiple high quality cash flow streams in the Cash Flow Kingdom Income portfolio. From inception (1/1/2016) through January 2019, the CFK Income Portfolio has had a total return* of 50.2% (verse 46.8% for the S&P 500, and 32.3% for the Russell 2000). This was accomplished while offering a very attractive average portfolio yield (currently 9.6%), and an income stream that looks like this: For more information on Archrock and fellow compression company CSI Compressco (CCLP) visit Cash Flow Kingdom, "The Place where Cash Flow is King". *Total return, expected forward yield, and income stream data provided by Etrade

Disclosure: I am/we are long AROC, CCLP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The article discusses a risky investments in the natural gas compression sector. I do not know your goals, risk tolerance, or particular situation; therefore, I cannot recommend any specific investment to you. Please do your own additional due diligence.