Lacy Hunt On The 6 Characteristics Of An Overindebted Economy

Lower for longer is the result of too much debt.

Japan is the most over indebted major economy, followed by Europe, the U.K., China, and the US.

Lacy Hunt On The Six Characteristics Of An Overindebted Economy

Lacy Hunt is one of the leading economists on the theory of debt deflation and one of the only fixed-income managers that has been on the correct side of interest rates for decades. Hunt has constantly stood by the argument that an overindebted economy results in lower growth and lower inflation, thus lowering long-term interest rates while the consensus continues to believe each rise in interest rates is the end of the bond bull market.

As Lacy Hunt details in his many writings, all the increases in interest rates are simply head fakes within a continued downtrend in rates as higher levels of debt act as a truncating force on economic activity.

Below I will outline what Lacy Hunt and the leading research on debt consider to be the six critical factors of an overindebted economy. With these factors in mind, it is quite easy to place the major economies in this bucket of overindebtedness and understand more clearly why the domestic and global economy has experienced weak economic recovers met with several transitory declines in economic activity.

The Six Characteristics

1) Transitory spurts in growth, inflation and interest rates cannot be sustained because debt is too much of a constraint on economic activity.

This is quite easily provable for the US, Europe, and Japan, the three major economies of the world (including China but the data is more opaque).

Japan is the most overindebted economy, followed by Europe, the U.K., China, and the United States so the impacts of debt can be most easily seen in that order.

In the past 10 years, Japan has had four contractions in year over year GDP growth. Each time the economy is met with a small spurt in growth, negative growth follows.

Japan Year over Year GDP Growth:

Source: Bloomberg

In the United States, during this economic expansion, there have been three distinct economic slowdowns. Each time the economy experiences a transitory spurt in growth, interest rates rise as a result of the increase in economic activity. The rise in interest rates acts as a truncating force on economic growth and results in a sharp decline in growth, similar to the decline we are experiencing today.

The economy accelerated strongly from 2016-2018. Interest rates rose sharply across the curve. Of course, with a lag, higher interest rates act as a truncating force on growth and housing and auto sales to name a few industries, immediately contracted and the economy is on its way to another deceleration in economic growth, lowering interest rates yet again.

Interest rates have tried to "breakout" several times this economic cycle, only to be met with a future decline in growth and inflation, bringing the long rate back down.

30-Year Treasury Rate:

Source: Bloomberg

The QE argument has been debunked hundreds of times and is a very weak intellectual argument that can be easily dismissed by looking at a long-term chart of interest rates. Also, the notion that international bond yields are suppressing US bond yields is another weak argument as once you hedge the currency, US bond yields are lower than international bond yields.

You cannot spot when QE started on the long-term chart of interest rates. The path of lower rates with dozens of failed breakouts is a result of the overindebtedness.

30-Year Treasury Rate:

Source: Bloomberg

2) Overindebtedness produces inherently weak aggregate demand which makes the economy subject to downturns without cyclical pressures.

One of the better-understood concepts in economics is the idea of pent-up demand. Once pent-up demand is exhausted, there is a cyclical downturn in the production of those goods and services, leading to a slowdown in manufacturing and a weakening of economic growth. Housing and auto sales are a good example.

If an economic expansion lasts for 20 years, pent-up demand for new cars will be exhausted as there is a limit to the number of cars an economy can demand. Once the demand for cars has been fulfilled, auto production slows, layoffs result and cyclical forces push the economy lower. This does not always result in a recession but this is the business cycle. Housing is another category in which this results.

In overindebted economies, economic growth frequently contracts without cyclical pressures or the exhaustion of pent-up demand.

Europe went into a recession in 2008-2009 and again in 2012. Cyclical forces cannot play out in just two years.

Japan is another example. Japan has experienced four distinct contractions in economic growth in 10 years. Cyclical pressures are not building, yet the economy is contracting nevertheless.

Japan Year over Year GDP Growth:

Source: Bloomberg

The three economic slowdowns this economic cycle in the US is another example although less noticeable because economic growth did not contract. Given that the US is the least indebted major economy based on public and private debt as a percentage of GDP, the impacts are still present but less magnified.

3) Productivity growth deteriorates.

Debt acts as a constraint on productivity growth. As debt burdens increase, a larger share of national income is used to service the debt burden rather than investment in productivity increasing activities. Over time, this hinders productivity growth.

US Productivity Growth:

Source: Hoisington Management

Productivity growth is well below the historical average of 2.2% in the United States.

4) Monetary policy becomes ineffective

Central banks can control the short-term interest rate and the size of their balance sheet but they cannot control the money supply. For this reason, most analysts thought that QE would result in inflation as central bank balance sheets exploded. This did not result in inflation as the money supply never increased above the long-term average.

M2 Growth 10-Year Annualized Rate:

Source: Federal Reserve

Despite record amounts of monetary stimulus, the rate of money supply growth is actually depressed which is why inflation was not a result of QE. As the velocity of money declines, monetary policy is increasingly ineffective.

As debt burdens grow and productivity growth declines, the velocity of money crashes. The velocity of money, said another way, is the equivalent to the amount of GDP growth generated for each $1 increase in the money supply.

Velocity Of Money:

Source: Hoisington Management, BOJ, Cabinet Office, Statistics Canada, BEA, Reserve Bank of Australia, Haver Analytics, Statistical Office of the European Communities

If the money supply increases but velocity crashes, there is a diminished impact of monetary policy.

To solidify this point, we have to look no further than Japan, Europe, and the US. Japan has done unprecedented amounts of monetary stimulus and the result is still constant contractions in economic growth.

Europe has not been able to grow its economy and the third recession since 2007 is unfolding.

The US economy had the weakest recovery since the 1940s with record stimulus.

As velocity crashes, monetary policy becomes increasingly ineffective.

5) Inflation falls sharply and turns into deflation

The fifth characteristic of an economy that is overindebted can be seen in persistent disinflation or outright deflation.

Deflation changes the game because this transfers money from the borrower back to the lender. It now becomes more expensive to borrow in real terms as you have to pay back your loan with more expensive dollars.

Since the 1980s, the US has seen very persistent disinflation as illustrated by the chart of inflation below. The graph shows the 10-year annualized rate of inflation in the United States.

Trending U.S. Inflation:

Source: BLS, EPB Macro Research

Now, some argue the CPI data is understated and I take issue with that claim. Is the calculation perfect? Likely not, but let's look around the world at other inflation measures.

In Germany, the 5-year, 5-year forward inflation rate, or future inflation expectations, has been falling for years and is now just 1.34%. Millions of investors are voting with their feet regarding the expected inflation rate in Germany which has dropped from 3.0% to 1.3% in the last decade.

Germany 5-Year, 5-Year Forward Breakeven:

Source: Bloomberg

Lastly, in Japan, which is the most obvious example as the most indebted economy in terms of public and private debt, deflation has clearly arrived as the headline CPI rate has been negative for many years.

Japan Inflation Rate:

Source: Bloomberg

If you look at Japan inflation expectations, 0% inflation is expected. Continued deflation.

Japan Inflation Expectations:

Source: Bloomberg

So either all data is wrong and inflation is actually much higher than what the US, Europe, and Japan claim, and investor expectations are also all wrong, or more likely, the major economies of the world are overindebted and are experiencing disinflation/deflation.

Japan is the most indebted, followed by Europe, the U.K., and the US which is consistent with the rates of economic growth, inflation and interest rates.

6) Extremely low Treasury yields result from diminishing growth and inflation

The last characteristic is extremely low long-term bond yields. The long-term bond yield is set by the economy, not by the central bank, and is a result of long-term growth and inflation expectations. The Fisher equation suggests the long rate is equivalent to the real rate plus inflation expectations.

Given the above point about disinflation or deflation, this pushes the long rates lower and by the time the economy has deflation, like Japan, the long-term rates are near 0%.

10-Year Interest Rates: Germany, Japan, United States:

Source: Bloomberg

Interest rates have been in a secular decline due to diminishing growth and inflation stemming from a state of overindebtedness.

Again, I challenge you to spot QE on the chart above.

As governments around the world try and solve a debt problem with more debt, the result is more of the same. Trying the same solution over and over and expecting a different result is not likely to work well.

As long as governments run the same playbook, expect lower rates of growth, lower rates of inflation, and lower long-term interest rates over the long run. In the short term, cyclical forces can cause transitory spurts in growth, inflation and interest rates, but the rise is unlikely to be sustained.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.