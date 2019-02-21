Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) CEO Glenn Chamandy on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Q4 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call February 21, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Sophie Argiriou - VP and Investor Relations

Glenn Chamandy - President and Chief Executive Officer

Rhodri Harries - EVP and Chief Financial

Heather Balsky - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Sabahat Khan - RBC Capital Markets

Vishal Shreedhar - National Bank

Kenric Tyghe - Raymond James

Mark Petrie - CIBC

Omar Saad - Evercore

Stephen MacLeod - BMO Capital Markets

Martin Landry - GMP Securities

Brian Morrison - TD Securities

Jim Duffy - Stifel

Keith Howlett - Desjardins

Sophie Argiriou

Sophie Argiriou

Thank you, John. Good morning and thank you for joining us. This morning we issued a press release announcing our earnings results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2018. The Company’s management's discussion and analysis and consolidated financial statements are expected to be filed with the Canadian Securities and regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities Commission tomorrow, Friday, the 22nd of February and will be available on our website.

With me on the call today, we have Glenn Chamandy, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Rhod Harries, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial and Administrative Officer. Shortly, Rhod will be providing commentary on our results and our business outlook for 2019, after which a Q&A session will follow.

Today's conference call includes certain statements that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve unknown and known risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We refer you to the company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian Securities regulatory authorities that may affect the company's future results.

Rhodri Harries

Rhodri Harries

Good morning, and thanks for joining the call. We’re pleased with the results we announced today. We delivered a strong Q4 with double-digit revenue in EPS growth and very strong free cash flow.

We generated sales growth of 40%, adjusted EPS growth of 39% over last year and more than $250 million in free cash flow in the quarter. For the full year total sales grew by 5.7%, adjusted EPS of a $1.86 was up 8.1% and free cash flow for 2018 totaled $429 million.

During the year, we were pleased to return more than $460 million to our shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks. And today, we also announced another 20% increase in our dividend, the seventh annual increase on a consecutive basis. And we renewed our share repurchase program to buyback another 5% of our outstanding stock.

So overall, a strong performance in 2018 despite unanticipated headwinds; be a weather impacts or other disruptions to our supply chain. We were able to navigate through these challenges while driving strong revenue growth, absorbing unanticipated cost pressures and delivering on our objectives.

We were able to execute on our initiatives related to our organizational realignment to better leverage our go-to-market strategy and drive increase operational efficiencies across the organization.

We drove strong SG&A leverage in the year beating our target despite investments in enhancing our distribution and e-commerce capabilities during the first half of 2018. In the fourth quarter alone, SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales were down 300 basis points, translating to a 100 basis point improvement for the full year versus 2017.

And in the fourth quarter, we also started to take actions on the manufacturing side which I’ll cover later in my remark. Finally, before moving to the details for the quarter, I just want to quickly highlight performance against the key metric which we follow closely inside Gildan.

Return on net assets or as we call it RONA. This is a metric that our management team uses as its North Star [ph] which help, guide our business decisions, how we use capital and how we operate to create long-term value. And we’re seeing our focus payoff and our results underscore the progress we're making overtime.

Our RONA continues on an upward trajectory. In 2018 we generated RONA of 15.6%, which was up 70 basis points from 14.9% in 2017 and up a 150 basis points from two years ago continuing to position us well to deliver strong shareholder value over the long-term.

Now, let me take you through the details of our results for the fourth quarter and then on to our outlook for 2019. We generate sales of $743 million in the fourth quarter, up 13.6% over last year driven by strong performance in activewear where sales in the quarter totaled $569 million and we’re up 22% over the prior year quarter.

The strong performance in activewear came from volume growth, a richer product mix and higher net selling prices. We saw higher activewear volumes in all markets both within imprintables products and products sold within the retail channel into our global lifestyle brand customers.

Sales in the retail channel included private label activewear. A strong momentum we've seen internationally continued into the fourth quarter with activewear volumes are close to 30%.

Our sales in the hosiery and underwear category as expected were down about $50 million for the quarter mainly due to lower Gildan branded sock sales and lower replenishment level of Gildan branded underwear in the mass channel.

Partly offsetting these impacts was the rollout of one of our new private-label underwear programs which shift in the fourth quarter as well as continued strong growth of e-commerce sales of Gildan branded underwear. More broadly for e-commerce, our sales in the quarter were up strong double-digits.

Moving on to margins, overall, our operating margin performance for the quarter was strong with operating margins of 13.5%, up 230 basis points from the fourth quarter last year.

Although gross margin of 26.3% in the quarter came in lower than we expected and was down 80 basis points compared to last year, a pressure on gross margin was more than offset by the stronger leverage we gained in SG&A.

The decrease in gross margin over last year was due to expected higher raw material and other input cost, activewear growth ramp-up costs and the flow-through of supply chain disruption cost we saw early earlier in the year. These impacts offset the benefit of higher net selling price and product mix.

Although product mix was strong in the quarter adding about 140 basis points to gross margin over last year. It came in about 100 basis points lighter than we expected. SG&A expenses were down 300 basis points to 12.9% as a percentage of sales from last year’s levels as anticipated cost reductions from our organizational consolidation came in better than planned.

For the second half of 2018, SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales reflected a 220 basis point improvement, well above the 100 to 200 basis points that we were targeting and guided to for the second half of the year.

Overall, we were extremely pleased with the progress we made in 2018 on our organization realignment. During 2018, we combine two separate business divisions into one front end of organization and we streamline various administrative marketing and merchandising functions.

We’ve reconfigured our warehouse distribution network. We open two new distribution centers and we consolidated a number of smaller warehouses, some of which we were acquired as part of tax [ph] business acquisitions. And we also made significant progress with common IT platforms across our distribution system, so, strong progress overall which we plan to continue to build on in 2019.

So summing up our earnings performance, we delivered adjusted diluted EPS of $0.43 for the fourth quarter in line with our guidance and up 39% over last year, driven by the increase in adjusted operating income and the benefit of a lower share account offset in part by higher financial and income tax expenses.

Moving to free cash flow; as I said at the beginning of my remarks, Q4 was a strong quarter for cash generation. Free cash flow totaled $252 million, up $87 million from last year due to higher earnings, more favorable working capital changes and slightly lower capital expenditures for the quarter compared Q4 last year.

This brought our total free cash flow for the full year at $429 million beating our latest guidance of free cash flow of $400 million to $425 million. Total capital expenditures for the fourth quarter were $26 million and a $125 million for the full year in line with guidance. The expenditures were for textile capacity, sewing expansion, distribution and IT investments.

Under our share repurchase program we brought back approximately 665,000 shares in the fourth quarter. For the full year we repurchase a total of approximately 12.6 million shares for a total cost of $308 million, and our board just approved the renewal of the share repurchase program, buyback another 5% of our current share base.

At the end of the year, our net debt stood at $622 million or one-time adjusted EBITDA for 2018 in line with our target leverage framework. Turning to our outlook for 2019, we're initiating guidance of adjusted diluted EPS in the range of $2 to $2.10 compared to $1.86 in 2018, which is the midpoint of our guidance represents adjusted diluted EPS growth of 10% over 2018.

Our earnings guidance assumes the benefit of sales growth in the mid single-digit range, cost benefits for supply chain initiatives, SG&A leverage and the impact of share repurchases.

We expect to generate higher sales by driving increased unit sales in our growth areas including fashion basics, international markets, global lifestyle brands and with our new private-label programs particularly in underwear. Offsetting some of the benefit of these factors are projected lower activewear basics and sock sales and a negative impact from foreign exchange.

Adjusted EBITDA for 2019 is expected to be about $630 million and we’re projecting to generate free cash flow in the range of $350 million to $400 million after projected capital expenditures of approximately $125 million for the year.

We estimate the restructuring and acquisition-related charges will be approximately $20 million in 2019 related to supply chain initiates. And finally, our tax rate in 2019 is expected to be approximately 4%.

As we discussed in our last call, raw material costs are expected to be higher compared to last year, meaningfully higher in the first half and slightly higher in the second half. Adding to this increase will be the impact of inflationary pressure on other input expenses including labor, dyes and chemical, energy and transportation cost.

Despite these costs pressure we are targeting to maintain gross margin in 2019 in line with the prior level. We have various leverage to maintain our gross margin including projected higher net selling prices and anticipated more favorable product mix.

In addition, we expect to generate cost reductions from our initiatives to drive increased efficiency from our manufacturing operations, which we expect to have a larger impact on our cost of good sold as we move to the latter part of the year.

Specifically during the fourth quarter in 2018, we began implementing supply chain initiatives to streamline some of our textile and sock production capacity in an effort to drive increased operational efficiency across our manufacturing base.

We consolidated the textile production at the AKH facility in Honduras which was the facility that came as part of the Anvil acquisition in 2012. This facility was in a different location outside of our large Rio Nance complex where all of our textile and sock product in Honduras is located.

You may recall, we were producing much of our fashion basics performance products in AKH. With the ramp up of our new Rio Nance 6 facility which began production towards the end of the second quarter in 2018 and which is set up for fashion basics production we felt we could enhance efficiency levels by integrating the production from AKH into this facility.

In addition during the fourth quarter we consolidated the majority of our sock production in Honduras into one facility, the Rio Nance 4 facility where we are focusing on high value added high return product. Rio Nance 3 which was another sock facility is now largely focusing on our garment dyeing operations.

Overall these initiatives are expected to generate increased efficiency in manufacturing and resulting cost reductions which are expect to start flowing through in the latter part of 2019 and continue to benefit gross margins in 2020.

While, moving fast on manufacturing we’re not finished with SG&A improvements and we plan to make further progress in 2019% as a percentage of sales over 2018 levels. Reportedly, after offsetting significant first half raw material pressures we expect our full year operating margin in 2019 to be slightly higher compared to 2018 and to be well-positioned for further improvement as we move into 2020.

Now let me provide some color on our expected quarterly performance in 2019, so you can see how we expect to deliver during the year. We are projecting adjusted diluted EPS in the first half of the year to be down compared to the first half of 2018, while strong growth in adjusted EPS is expected from the second half of the year.

For the first quarter of 2019, we expect adjusted EPS in the range of $0.24 to $0.26, down from $0.34 in the first quarter of 2018, largely because we’re projecting sales in the first quarter to be down in the mid to high single-digit range, combined with significant headwind from higher raw material and other input cost compared to the first quarter of 2018.

We expect lower imprintable sales in the first quarter of 2019 as we do not anticipate the same level of distributor restocking that occurred in the first quarter of 2018. In advance, the price increased which was implemented late in the first quarter of last year. We’re also projecting overall sales in the hosiery and underwear category to be down in the first quarter of 2019.

The expected decline relates to the non-recurrence of Gildan sock sales in mass which was shift in the first quarter of last year and unanticipated lower Galdin mens underwear sales ahead of the plan rollout of our new private-label mens underwear program in the mass channel, which is expected to shift during the second and third quarters of 2019.

As these impact in sales normalized we expect to return the sales growth in the second quarter and the remaining quarters of the year and overall deliver our full year sales guidance of mid single-digit growth. One more factor weighing on sales in 2019, the impact of foreign exchange which is currently expected to be more meaningful in the first half of 2019.

So to wrap up, we are pleased with the performance we delivered in 2018 and our outlook for 2019 call for another year of delivering results fully in line with our long-term targets of mid single-digit sales growth and high single-digit to low double digit EPS growth with strong returns on invested capital.

Further, we are excited about our competitive positioning and plans, and we will be holding our 2019 Investor Conference in Honduras this year in November where the Gildan management team will discuss how we are capitalizing on faster growth areas of imprintables particularly fashion basics and international markets taking advantage of retail opportunities, private-label offerings, gain share and how we're growing with our global lifestyle brand partners.

We’ll also show you how we're leveraging Rio Nance 6. Discuss how we are driving manufacturing efficiencies across our global manufacturing system, as well as our future capacity expansion plan.

Finally, we will provide updates on our SG&A initiatives and how this positions us well to service our markets on a go forward basis. We’ll get this specific data out to you as soon as possible and we look forward to seeing everyone at our facilities later in the year.

Sophie Argiriou

Sophie Argiriou

Thank you, Rhod. That concludes our formal remarks. Before moving to the Q&A session, I ask that you limit the number of questions to two in order to get everyone the opportunity to ask a question. Then as time permit, we’ll circle back for a second round of questions. I’ll now turn the call over to the operator to start the Q&A session. John?

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. We’ll now begin the question and answer session. [Operator Instructions] And our first question is from Heather Balsky from Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Heather Balsky

Hi. Thank you. Good morning. I was hoping you could first clarify the product mix in terms of gross margin this quarter, what happened? And I guess why have been more positive outlook into next year? And then, second question, just your visibility around the private-label underwear rollout next year or this year I guess, how much visibility do you have around orders going into 2Q and 3Q? Thanks.

Glenn Chamandy

Okay. Regarding the mix, as you look at, we’re -- our core business is on plan. I mean, we exceed our sales little bit, but we also sold off a lot of inventory that is not go forward like Gildan sock that use to be mass. We sold lot of those products. We gone ahead of the Mossy Oak brand license that we had. So, mainly the culprit of that is products that were not going forward that we’ve moved into the channel really.

And as far as the as the underwear, I mean, right now we’re projecting, we have a good projection of growth in underwear for next year. We see our underwear growth being pretty significantly up based on the two new private label program, underwear programs with the team [ph] and we’re preparing to shift those programs in the beginning of Q1. It should start shipping in Q4 and the new big one will be start shipping in inside the floor and warehouses in Q2.

Heather Balsky

Great. Thanks you.

Operator

Our next question is from Sabahat Khan from RBC Capital Markets.

Sabahat Khan

Thanks. Just in terms of the follow-up on the private label. Are you able to comment on how much private label sales are built into kind of your 2019 guide? And how you think that program maybe ramps up in terms of – do you really need to get to scale with some of these customers for it to be really kind of accretive to you? Or how you see the playing out over the course of the year and how big it is this year?

Glenn Chamandy

Glenn Chamandy

Sabahat Khan

All right. Thanks. And then just in terms of the ramp up of American Apparel. Can you maybe provide an update on what the outlook for this year is and where the growth areas for that brand might be?

Glenn Chamandy

Glenn Chamandy

So it's a main driver of our e-commerce growth and we think we're going to continue to see continued growth. We're just getting going, because one of the things that I think as far as we're concerned is that, there was a big delay from the time that we bought the brand and really got into market and built the distribution. And we're seeing continued U.S. growth and accelerated U.S. growth as we go forward and we're really achieve our objectives of accelerating the 100 million that we set forth. So we're very excited about it and we continue to see the growth of the brand.

Sabahat Khan

Sorry, the 100 million you referring to that was run rate that exiting last year?

Glenn Chamandy

Yes. This 2018.

Sabahat Khan

Yes. Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question is from Vishal Shreedhar from National Bank.

Vishal Shreedhar

Vishal Shreedhar

Glenn Chamandy

Glenn Chamandy

Vishal Shreedhar

Vishal Shreedhar

Glenn Chamandy

Yes.

Vishal Shreedhar

Vishal Shreedhar

Glenn Chamandy

Glenn Chamandy

So we have growth everywhere. I mean we're well-positioned. I mean, our fashion basics continue to grow where I think we're well-positioned which is driving top line sales from better mix, American Apparel, Comfort Color and all of our brands are really doing well. International growth is really a 30% of growth in international markets driven by our brand strategy and still a long way to go in all these markets.

We're going to continue to leverage our large private label programs. We're just getting going. If you look at – if you walk into any of these retailers today the amount of private label that is being enhanced in their stores is continuing to grow. So that's a phenomenon that we think this still big opportunity for us and we're going to continue to drive it. We have new programs for this year in private label that will be a benefit to our sales. So, as far as our legacy business which is our Gildan brand and our Gold Toe, our Under Armour, these businesses are still growing outside of what we lost in underwear at Gildan, I mean, we’re actually doing very well in the e-commerce today.

And our Gildan brand even in retail is still a significant brand. We have retail dollars probably closest to the $400 million in revenue. So it's still relatively big. And we're continuing to see a big of sales in e-commerce and one of the things we did this year is really with alignment and we said in 2018 we invested in the first half of the year significantly a distribution in e-commerce expense and that's paying off for us basically to support sales and these other activities.

So, we feel we're very comfortable and we have a very good platform of growing in all these segments that we'll continue to drive our mid single-digit growth as we go forward into the future.

Vishal Shreedhar

Vishal Shreedhar

Glenn Chamandy

Glenn Chamandy

And as far as the acquisition strategy, look, our acquisition strategy is a priority of our use of cash. And right now we've sort of focusing on our business realignment and getting our housing order before we really want to do another acquisition. But all the acquisitions that we've made so far in the last two years be it Comfort Colors, American Apparel, I mean these acquisitions were strategic really to growing our fashion basics business which is really the driving part of our sales today. So, we're not going to stop looking at ways, so we can continue to drive our sales.

We think there's other things out there that we can acquire that would make sense to bold-on type acquisitions, but it just a question of timing. And we have a lot of momentum right now to be able to drive top line sales basically as much more creative obviously do it organically at the same time allowing to get our housing order and we have a lot of manufacturing efficiencies that we see going forward. I mean, we think that we're going to protect that all of these new manufacturing efficiencies 150 to 200 basis margin improvement that will flow through the end of this year going into next year.

We still got more on SG&A leverage that we're going to have which is we’ve seen SG&A leverage in the back half of this year, but into 2019 we’ll have more and we’ll more SG&A leverage in 2020 and our objective is to get our SG&A probably close or down to the 12% as a percentage of sales. So, all of these things I think is where we're going today and we'll not lose sight of acquisitions. We're not planning really for as being 2019 phenomena. But as we go through 2019 I think we'll be in a position to relook at our acquisition criteria as we move into 2020 and that's still our first use of cash as we go forward.

Vishal Shreedhar

Thank you.

Our next question is from Kenric Tyghe from Raymond James.

Kenric Tyghe

Thank you and good morning. Could you speak to the acreage facility closure, specifically to the timing, and also just the relative manufacturing efficiencies of the move to Rio Nance 6? And then just a follow-up to the first question on Rio Nance 6, can you tell us where you are in the ramp up and what your 2019 exit is expected to be at that facility -- extra capacity of that facility, sorry?

Glenn Chamandy

Glenn Chamandy

So, it was always in our back of our mind because it sort of was an orphan child in another park. And so, we think that that's going to benefit us and allow us to have better access and better opportunities developing more products and that also is a little bit further away for us to from our management team at the same time. So all of those things combined and make sense for us. And Rio Nance 6 is ramping up quickly. It's almost 50% ramped up as we speak today and it will be probably in the 80% ramped up in November when everybody comes to visit that facility. It's very impressive. It's our largest facility and is performing very well and we're very excited to show up in November.

Kenric Tyghe

Kenric Tyghe

Glenn Chamandy

Glenn Chamandy

Kenric Tyghe

Great. Thanks, Glenn. I'll leave it there.

Our next question is from Mark Petrie from CIBC.

Mark Petrie

Mark Petrie

Glenn Chamandy

Glenn Chamandy

But the basics before putting down the category is down, I mean, there's definitely been a shift to towards the fashion side which is obviously giving us a better mix, higher pricing and it's more lucrative to us, so we're okay with that. But overall I would say that the mid single digits and a double digit growth for international markets is really a forecast for the Premier.

Mark Petrie

Mark Petrie

Glenn Chamandy

Glenn Chamandy

Rhodri Harries

Rhodri Harries

Mark Petrie

Mark Petrie

Glenn Chamandy

Glenn Chamandy

Mark Petrie

Yes. Okay. Thanks.

Glenn Chamandy

Glenn Chamandy

Mark Petrie

Mark Petrie

Rhodri Harries

Rhodri Harries

So what you're seeing really in free cash flow is strong base free cash flow coming from the business, CapEx about the same as we said last year. And then, we're building inventory as we move to the end of the year. So overall, we feel very good about our free cash flow.

Mark Petrie

Mark Petrie

Glenn Chamandy

Glenn Chamandy

So, we're going to continue to drive and obtain as many programs we had and we share that, we take all these moving pieces together, the mid single digit growth is a very real listing strategy for us and which was right, low double digit EPS growth I mean over the next couple of years. If you take the continued basic -- continued penetration of our fashion basics, our expansion of our international, our private label that as well as lifting our GOP brands and relationships, our e-commerce through growth with the brand portfolio we have, and all these things work together.

So, there's not one big order or one big thing that's going to happen. Is just we have so many road drivers in the company that we feel very comfortable delivering mid single digit growth and low double digit EPS growth over the years to come.

Mark Petrie

Okay. Thanks for that.

Operator

Omar Saad

Omar Saad

Rhodri Harries

Rhodri Harries

Then, if you go into underwear and hosiery and you look at that category, we talked about what's going on in socks at mass. And you look at the change over of the underwear program that's probably another let's say 15 million on top of that. Okay? And then FX we know also is going to be a little bit of a headwind 5 million. So in fact if we add all that up, but then that's all offset also by our growth drivers, right, so you can't forget that our growth in fashion basics, our growth the GOP International is also offsetting some of that.

So I think, you can get a sort of an idea of what's effectively impacting us in the first quarter. But again, as we move out of the first quarter and then we'll back to normal and sort of normalized level of sales and we see that then flowing through the rest of the year to deliver that to mid single digit growth overall.

Omar Saad

Omar Saad

Glenn Chamandy

Glenn Chamandy

But look at, we're diagnostics to be broadly honest with you. We think that they’ll continue driving of fashion is giving us a better much higher pricing. It's actually a benefit to the organization. And we see the continued growth of this. It's hard to say how big it will get, but it's irrelevant I think to us because we'll continue to position ourselves if you’ll take advantage of it and we're always – we got a big pipeline of innovation right now in our organization and looking to make sure that we continue and upgrading our products to support any changes in the market. That's the strength of being a very integrated low cost manufacturer. We can adapt to the way the market's changing and take advantage of it as our share are return to our shareholders.

Omar Saad

Thank you that's helpful.

Operator

Stephen MacLeod

Stephen MacLeod

Rhodri Harries

Rhodri Harries

Stephen MacLeod

Stephen MacLeod

Rhodri Harries

Rhodri Harries

But then obviously as we move later in the year effectively that headwind really diminishes. We called out. And then from a manufacturing cost perspective we've got effectively various things that are rolling through that are impacting us in the first quarter. But all of this work that we're doing with AKH, the consolidation work in the sock side, all of the efficiency that we're driving as we bring up Rio Nance 6, all of that then drives. I would say a significant improvement in manufacturing costs particularly as we get in the back half, particularly as we move into Q4 and then really as we set up for 2020. So overall from a gross margin perspective it's a story that will evolve as we move through the year and we feel that we're going to be in a very strong place to finish 2019.

Stephen MacLeod

Stephen MacLeod

Glenn Chamandy

Glenn Chamandy

Stephen MacLeod

Okay. That's helpful. Thank you, Glenn.

Operator

Martin Landry

Martin Landry

Glenn Chamandy

Glenn Chamandy

Martin Landry

Martin Landry

Glenn Chamandy

Glenn Chamandy

Martin Landry

Martin Landry

Glenn Chamandy

Glenn Chamandy

So we're -- I think we're got an infrastructure built for to sales, so it's going to continue to grow. I mean, we're looking for a good growth year. Obviously, its still relatively on a small base, but at the end of the day it's embedded in our mid single digit growth in terms of what we're giving guidance to the market. So, I think that situation we have.

Rhodri Harries

Rhodri Harries

Martin Landry

Okay. Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Brian Morrison

Brian Morrison

Rhodri Harries

Rhodri Harries

From an SG&A perspective, we continue to drive SG&A initiatives through the organization. So we're leveraging SG&A and we're also driving improvements in SG&A. So, those are all of the fundamental drivers that are rolling through. We spent a little bit of time on the call talking about private label and effectively the rollouts of our underwear programs and very definitely they're supporting us as we move into the back half. So all these areas, Brian, really are allowing us to deliver in H2 and again sets us up very well as we move out of the end of 2019.

Brian Morrison

Brian Morrison

Rhodri Harries

Rhodri Harries

Brian Morrison

Brian Morrison

Glenn Chamandy

Glenn Chamandy

Typically private label has been driven more on fashion items, seasonal products, things have been supported really by anywhere in the world that are in and out type scenarios, but really we’re the one of few people I think that will support big programs in private label and the types of products that we made which is your basic features with this private because of our cost position.

Brian Morrison

Thanks guys.

Operator

Jim Duffy

Jim Duffy

Glenn Chamandy

Glenn Chamandy

Jim Duffy

Jim Duffy

Glenn Chamandy

Yes.

Jim Duffy

Jim Duffy

Rhodri Harries

Rhodri Harries

So you could be assured from a working capital perspective that we're always looking to optimize. We're always looking to drive efficiencies across the spectrum of our opportunities. And that's just ongoing, Jim. And that's all baked into our forecast and our free cash flow outlook.

Jim Duffy

Great. Thank you.

Operator

Unidentified Analyst

Unidentified Analyst

Glenn Chamandy

Glenn Chamandy

So we're continuing to see really good growth. And we're also looking as if and I think one of the things that we're really focused on now too is how we're going to continue to support that international growth in the next big wave of manufacturing capacity for us is actually to look at how we're going to continue to leverage the opportunity in some of these markets .So that's really a real growth opportunity for us and we're just in the beginning stages really when you look at the obviously the demographics of the people and the opportunities that we have in these marketplaces.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Perfect. Thank you.

Glenn Chamandy

Glenn Chamandy

Operator

Keith Howlett

Keith Howlett

Glenn Chamandy

Glenn Chamandy

Keith Howlett

Keith Howlett

Glenn Chamandy

Yes.

Keith Howlett

Keith Howlett

Glenn Chamandy

Glenn Chamandy

Keith Howlett

Thank you.

Operator

Sabahat Khan

Sabahat Khan

Glenn Chamandy

Glenn Chamandy

So, we’ve – I think we’ve got to the point where sock will probably down next year around 40 million bucks, I’d say for example, all together and that’s probably – after that you probably see that its really will go forward, products that really will make sense for us from a rolled down margin and return on capital perspective.

Sabahat Khan

Okay. Thanks you.

And we have no further questions at this time. And I’ll turn the call back over to Sophie Argiriou for final remarks.

Sophie Argiriou

Again, I'd like to thank everyone for joining us this morning. This concludes our call and we look forward to speaking to you soon. Have a great day.

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. That concludes today's conference. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.