Ford's Best-Selling Non-Pickup, The Escape, To Plug In Electrically For 2020

I outline the reasons for that conclusion, as well as point to the all-electric crossover/SUV that’s also arriving months thereafter, all competing with Tesla Model Y.

In other words, when the 2020 Escape goes on sale in Q3 2019, it also would have both a hybrid and a PHEV variant.

Ford is in the process of discontinuing its two existing hybrids and two existing plug-in hybrids. The 2020 model year Escape will replace them, spy photos reveal.

It sold 272,228 in the U.S. in 2018, down 12%. The segment was up 12% in 2018.

Ford’s best-selling vehicle in the U.S. market - after the F-series pickup - is the compact SUV called Escape (Kuga in Europe).

When we think “Ford” (F) and “sales success” - the F-series pickup trucks immediately come to mind. Ford is essentially tied with General Motors (GM) in terms of U.S. pickup truck sales, although RAM (FCAU) is recently doing its best to chase the two volume leaders.

However, looking beyond this well-known, high-profile pickup truck profit bonanza, Ford also has a few SUV sales leaders. Ford sold 797,238 SUVs in the U.S. in 2018, flat over 2017: here.

Of these SUVs, the best-selling one is the Escape. It sold 272,228 units in the U.S. in 2018, down 12% from 2017. Here's how it lines up against its major competitors in the U.S. market:

US sales 2018 2017 change 1 Toyota RAV4 427170 407594 5% 2 Nissan Rogue 412110 403465 2% 3 Honda CR-V 379013 377895 0% 4 Chevrolet Equinox 332618 299458 11% 5 Ford Escape 272228 308296 -12% 6 Jeep Cherokee 239437 169882 41% 7 Subaru Forester 171563 177563 -3% 8 Jeep Compass 171167 83253 106% 9 Mazda CX-5 150622 127563 18% 10 Hyundai Tucson 142299 114735 24% 11 GMC Terrain 114314 85441 34% 12 Volkswagen Tiguan 102022 46983 117% 13 Kia Sportage 82823 72824 14% TOTAL 2997386 2674952 12%

As you can see in the table above, the segment’s 13 best-sellers were up 12% collectively in the U.S. in 2018. Meanwhile, only two of these top 13 nameplates were down, and the Ford Escape was down the most at a 12% decline. In one of the largest and most important light vehicle segments, right in the center of the U.S. market, this underperformance by Ford looks terrible at first glance.

What explains this severe underperformance by the Ford Escape - down 12% in a market that was up 12%? The explanation is, at least in part, very simple: The Escape is on its final year before the all-new generation arrives. Here is a brief history of the Escape nameplate: here.

The current generation Escape is six-years-old, and while it has received various in-cycle updates in the last few years, it’s just plain outdated now. It’s the oldest nameplate by far on that list of 13 segment leaders above.

Ford has recently come out with important all-new SUVs that are class-leading. Starting with the full-size body-on-frame Expedition: here. The Expedition launched in late 2017 and was up 5% in 2018, in terms of U.S. units sales. Its sister vehicle, the Lincoln Navigator, was up a whopping 70%.

In January 2019, Ford showed the all-new Explorer, which is one size larger than the Escape. It will be available in volume in U.S. dealerships in the third quarter of 2019. Among its inventions is a new type of gasoline-electric hybrid powertrain.

Below the Escape, the smaller India-built Ecosport was introduced for the U.S. market a year ago, and it had a very strong initial year in the U.S.:

US 2018 Nissan Kicks Hyundai Kona Ford EcoSport Toyota C-HR Honda HR-V Jeep Renegade Mazda CX-3 Chevy Trax TOTAL January 0 0 500 3946 6259 6639 1350 6106 24800 February 0 199 2300 4420 6791 8249 1259 6169 29387 March 0 2360 3296 5253 7753 9771 1728 8207 38368 April 0 3315 5277 3923 7322 7735 1135 8836 37543 May 0 5079 5481 4366 8773 9512 1823 8836 43870 June 563 4240 6756 4331 8657 8533 2332 8836 44248 July 2375 4173 5354 3688 9085 8114 1388 6850 41027 August 3876 4772 4769 3823 9361 8922 1481 6850 43854 September 3498 4327 4577 4180 5978 8099 1219 6850 38728 October 3264 4330 4673 3683 4961 7683 1052 7459 37105 November 4032 5976 5893 3732 4241 7139 988 7459 39460 December 5704 8319 5472 4297 6313 6666 1144 7459 45374 TOTAL 23312 47090 54348 49642 85494 97062 16899 89916 463763

As you can see in the table above, the Ford Ecosport launched in Q1 but already in Q2 it had achieved a near-leading market share, behind only a few nameplates, principally from Honda, Jeep and Chevrolet. We also can assume that it took some sales from its larger brother, the Ford Escape.

That brings us back to the Ford Escape, Ford’s non-pickup unit sales leader for 2018. It's mere months away from an all-new generation arriving. I anticipate an unveil to take place before the middle of 2019 and full production to be underway some time in the third quarter.

Key point: Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid variants

Starting with the design, the Explorer, which was just unveiled in January, gives us some clues regarding Ford’s latest design language. I expect the Escape to be mostly a smaller version of the Explorer in terms of the general exterior design language - but two-row rather than three-row.

The main point, however, is likely to be with the powertrain. Expect the usual base turbocharged gasoline engines at 1.5 and 2.0 liters. Ford has recently showed a hybrid version of the Explorer and a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) of its Lincoln sister, the Aviator.

Then combine this with the fact that Ford recently discontinued the C-MAX “mini-minivan” and that the Fusion sedan also is on death watch, after its U.S. sales number was down 17% in 2018. Those two nameplates had both hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions. This may be as good a place as any, to point out that the Fusion is called the Mondeo in Europe, and that the Escape is called the Kuga in Europe.

It seems pretty obvious that the all-new Escape that will arrive in a few months will now shoulder the hybrid and PHEV responsibilities of the outgoing C-MAX and Fusion nameplates. No vehicle in Ford’s portfolio would be as suitable as the new Escape for this role. We have even seen a spy photo revealing the PHEV variant: here.

The Escape hybrid and Escape PHEV would compete with what?

The segment’s two best-sellers today - Toyota RAV4 and Nissan Rogue - have hybrid variants. There's no PHEV in this precise segment, other than the very old Mitsubishi Outlander. The smaller Subaru Crosstrek is available only in a limited few states, and the MINI Countryman also is smaller but also on the expensive side for its size. The Volvo XC60 is much more premium and more expensive, to say the least.

What about the Tesla Model Y?

Some time soon, in a matter of months, Tesla (TSLA) is supposed to show the Model Y, which they say will commence production in 2020. It will be a compact SUV of a similar size as the Ford Escape.

Obviously the Tesla Model Y will plug in - it will be a pure electric car (BEV, or Battery-Electric Vehicle) after all. So how is that relevant to the 2020 Ford Escape PHEV? Because if you want a compact SUV, many consumers may not care whether it’s a BEV or PHEV. They want something that plugs in, and in a PHEV with perhaps 20-30 miles of range, many people can handle 70%-95% of their usual home-area daily driving on wall-plug power, with the gasoline engine kicking in only 5%-30% of the time. Some people even manage to drive their PHEV on 100% electric power on many days if their driving involves mostly a local commute to office, school, soccer field and grocery store.

Clearly there will be some who will be religious about their new compact SUV needing to be pure electric. Perhaps there's some other reason why they’ll want the Tesla Model Y over the Ford Escape PHEV. However, not all consumers will feel that way. For some, they want a reliable car - a car whose window (including the panoramic sunroof) does not crack in the Winter: here.

“Some owners also complained about glass defects, including cracks in the rear window, in their survey responses. In fact, CR experienced similar problems with its own Model 3. Earlier this year, our test vehicle developed a large crack in its massive rear window during a cold spell when it was parked outside.”

-- Consumer Reports, February 21, 2019

Tesla has described the Model Y as a taller Model 3, sharing approximately 75% of its parts. The Model Y will be to the Model 3 what the Ford Escape will be to the Ford Fusion: SUV vs sedan, both based on a unibody car platform.

Consumer Reports continued:

“Model 3 owners in our spring survey sample reported some body hardware and in-car electronics problems, such as the screen freezing, which we have seen with other Tesla models. The latest survey data also shows complaints about paint and trim issues. In addition, some members reported that the Model 3’s sole display screen acted strangely. “The touch screen would intermittently begin acting as if someone was touching it rapidly at many different points,” one member wrote in. “This fault would cause music to play, volume to increase to maximum, and would rescale and pan the map in the navigation system.”

This is the problem when almost every function in the car is controlled by the single-point-of-failure that is the Model 3’s touchscreen. Presumably the same one will be used in the Model Y as it’s an obvious technology to share.

In contrast, the Ford has Android Auto and Apple CarPlay - both missing in all Teslas. In addition, Ford does not rely on the touchscreen for all functions. For example, things like climate controls can be accessed both using traditional knobs and buttons - as well as from the touchscreen. The consumer gets the best of both worlds. And the car has been properly winter-tested so that it does not cease to work when it gets cold. That includes doors opening and closing properly.

And if you absolutely want a pure electric crossover of about this size, then Ford will also unveil in 2019 a pure electric version, which supposedly looks like a Mustang from the front and back. It will enter production in 2020: here.

What to expect from the 2020 Ford Escape?

When it goes on sale likely this third quarter, 2019, as a 2020 model, the Ford Escape including its hybrid and PHEV variants, should be able to regain some of the market share it lost in 2018. It sold more than 308,000 units in the U.S. in 2017, and that ought to be a reasonable baseline in a flat market.

Ford’s product cadence: Back on track

Ford’s new models had a couple of weak years, especially 2017 and 2018. With the new Explorer and Escape, on top of the Ranger that just started selling around Jan. 1, Ford should see improving U.S. market share trends later in 2019 and well into 2020.

An inflection point for Ford stock?

Maybe. After a couple of years where the whole company seemed to be 100% dependent on profits from the F-series pickup truck, new products from the Expedition to Explorer, Ecosport, and soon the new Focus and all-electric crossover - plus several products under the Lincoln brand - the market sentiment around Ford may be in the process of troughing. If the Focus, which is the volume leader, also manages to take plug-in and hybrid market share, that could further help Ford’s P/E multiple.

