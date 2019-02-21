Illumina: It Can Survive A Bear Market, But It's Expensive

The stock is expensive, but its stock price did show resilience during the last bear market.

Genetic code research is big business and Illumina provides the instruments required for this research.

Introduction

Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) provides the instruments so that researchers can analyze the genetic code. This analysis has the potential to significantly improve patient health. As there's the potential for significant commercial profits, researches are more than happy to pay Illumina for their instruments.

Illumina has a solid history of growth which is expected to continue into 2020. The company is efficiently run and has a history of operating with plenty of working capital and moderate debt levels.

The stock is expensive with high PEG and PE multiples, but Illumina's earnings do show some resistance to a weak economy. In the last bear market, its stock price ended slightly higher than where it was at the start of the bear market. In my opinion, Illumina would make a solid long-term investment.

Financials

Illumina has reported full-year financial results for 2018 (data from Seeking Alpha and Yahoo).

The reported revenue was up 21 percent over the 2017 fiscal year and earnings were up 13 percent. Over the last five years, Illumina's revenue has increased 16 percent per year and its earnings increased 23 percent per year.

The return on equity is very good at 23 percent and the profit margin (profit to revenue ratio) is strong at 25 percent. These have been consistently strong since 2014.

With a current ratio of 2.5, Illumina has surplus working capital (which means the company can easily pay its bills without needing any long-term financing). The company has a long history of operating with a current ratio above 2.

The total debt ratio (total liabilities to total assets) is 44 percent which means that Illumina's total debt is only 44 percent of the value of everything the company owns (note that the asset value is the book value and not the liquidated value of its assets).

The company's book value is currently $25.57 and with a stock price of $302, Illumina is trading at 11.8x book value.

The analysts' consensus forecast is for revenue to increase by 14 percent in 2019 and again in 2020. Earnings are forecast to increase 17 percent in 2019 and 15 percent in 2020. The 2020 PE ratio is 40x.

The financials highlight that Illumina is a profitable company operating with a generous profit margin. The company's debt is under control and it operates with ample working capital. This is a company that can easily pay its bills and if needed can take on more debt.

Revenue and Earnings

As an investor, I personally like to examine the company's revenue and earnings history. I like to visually display the data on a graph so that I can see its historical trend. I also plot a couple of years of forecast data to see how these relate to their historical trend.

Illumina data by ADVFN

The above chart visually shows Illumina's revenue and earnings historical trend along with the next two years of consensus forecasts.

Examining the chart shows that Illumina's revenue has steadily increased over the last 15 years. The forecast revenue growth for 2019 and 2020 are in line with its historical growth trend. The company's earnings have also increased, but it shows two distinct trends. The first trend is in the first half of the chart from 2003 to 2013 where earnings showed little growth (and it also recorded a big loss in 2007). The second trend starts from 2014 and continues to 2018. The earnings forecasts show this trend continuing up to 2020.

The chart shows me that Illumina is a company with a strong historical earnings growth trend from 2014.

The chart also shows that the revenue increased slightly in 2008. This is interesting as this was a bear market year that resulted from the 2008 financial crisis. While the earnings for 2008 did increase, this was due to the big fall in 2007 earnings. The 2008 earnings are actually slightly below its 2006 earnings.

While the future is always filled with uncertainties, the historical trends are fact (it's what happened) and forecasting is really nothing more than projecting forward what's currently happening. Unless something dramatic happens in the future, I would expect Illumina's growth trends to continue into the future.

Illumina provides the instruments that researchers need to analyze the human genome (part of the DNA). This means that Illumina's future is tied to these researchers needing DNA-based instruments for their analysis.

So, why do researchers want to analyze DNA? The answer is simple "To improve human health". Now improving human health is big business with plenty of future potential. Just imagine if researchers can unlock the code that leads to cancer or why organs fail or how to prevent disease. The commercial potential for this analysis is enormous and who provides the technology needed to do this analysis - Illumina.

I feel confident that Illumina will continue to thrive well into the future.

Stock Valuation

As Illumina is a growth stock with its consistent 16 percent per year revenue growth, the PEG (PE divided by the earnings growth rate) is an appropriate valuation method.

Illumina's earnings increased 23 percent per year over the last five years. The forecast annual earnings are increases of 17 percent in 2019 and 15 percent in 2020.

Given that the forecast earnings growth is lower than its five-year historical rate, the 15 percent 2020 growth rate would be more appropriate to use for the PEG (this is also in line with its historical and forecast revenue growth rates).

With the forecast 2020 growth rate of 15 percent per year, this results in a forward PEG of 2.7 with a 2020 PE multiple of 40x.

It's commonly accepted that a stock is fairly valued when its forward PEG is 1.0 which means that Illumina is overvalued with a stock price of $302. Its fair value would be around $115.

On a PE basis, Illumina is trading at a high 40x for its 2020 estimated earnings and its book value is 11.8x. While Illumina is overvalued, most good growth stocks are expensive as the stock market is prepared to pay a premium for earnings growth.

Stock Price Target

As an active investor, I personally like to determine some likely price targets. This gives me a feel for how high the stock price could go in the short term and how soon it could get there.

Illumina chart by StockCharts.com

The stock chart reveals that Illumina has increased considerably over the last decade. The stock ran up to peak in mid-2018 and then pulled back as the market showed weakness in the latter half of 2018. For this year, the stock has traded around that pullback low even though the market has rallied. If the market continues to rally, then I would think that it's only a matter of time before Illumina follows the market higher. A likely price target for this year would be the 2018 high at around $370.

Over the longer term, the stock could trade well past the 2018 high and will probably do so as long as Illumina's revenue and earnings continue to grow.

Stock Price Risks

Illumina's pullback may not have yet finished (even if the stock chart shows a bounce). Investors would need to be prepared as the stock price could continue to fall. Active investors could consider utilizing a stop-loss technique to manage risks.

The broader market indices pose a risk to most stocks and a bear market will see their stock prices fall. However, Illumina operates in a rather unique industry - it provides the tools needed by researches to analyze DNA and successful analysis is big money. So, how would Illumina's stock price be affected by a bear market? As a guide, Illumina's stock chart is shown below covering the 2008 bear market.

Illumina chart by StockCharts.com

As the above stock chart shows, the stock actually finished the 2008 bear market slightly higher than where it started. Considering that most stocks ended the bear market with significant declines, this goes to show that Illumina is somewhat resistant to bear market weakness.

Granted there were rallies and pullbacks, but these were just part of the general uptrend.

Based on this, I would suspect that Illumina wouldn't show much of a reaction in a bear market as long as its earnings growth remains intact. However, I would still expect rallies and declines and these would both increase in magnitude.

Conclusion

Illumina has a solid history of growth with this growth expected to continue into 2020. The company is efficiently run and has a history of operating with plenty of working capital and moderate debt levels.

Illumina's stock is expensive with high PEG and PE multiples, but the stock did show remarkable resilience during the previous bear market and this could well be replicated during future bear markets.

The company produces tools that are necessary for researches to conduct their DNA analysis and I personally think that this will secure Illumina's earnings well into the future. In my opinion, Illumina would make a solid long-term investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ILMN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.