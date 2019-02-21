Best Buy Is Not Compelling At The Current Price

The company has returned to organic sales growth in FY2018, and this looks like it will continue into FY2019 and FY2020.

Best Buy Co. Inc. is a survivor in the retail apocalypse and is making the transition to a hybrid model of online and brick-and-mortar sales.

Overview And Thesis

Retailers are undergoing a dramatic shift in their business model from a bricks-and-mortar focus to one where they incorporate a hybrid business model of online and bricks-and-mortar operations. Amazon (AMZN) changed how retailers operate, but companies such as Costco (COST) and Walmart (WMT), with their low-cost business models, have changed how other smaller retailers operate as well. These larger operators have pressured smaller specialty retailers forcing them to adapt by changing their business models, increase scale, become increasingly specialized, or inevitably go out of business in the so-called retail apocalypse. Companies such as Toys“R”Us, Payless ShoeSource, Brookstone, Bon-Ton, and many others have recently closed their doors or are in the process of going out of business.

This brings me to the well-known electronics retailer Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY). The company was not immune to the changing retail landscape, and in fact, it struggled for several years. From 2012 to 2017, sales growth was negative to flattish at best. But Best is not that small and has sufficient scale to survive. Enterprise sales exceeded $40B in 2018, which was a solid year with organic sales returning to growth, and 2019 is shaping up to be another good year as well. This prompted me to take a closer look at the stock. However, the stock market has recognized the improvement in Best Buy's operational performance, and the company is overvalued and not compelling at the current price. Furthermore, I believe that the dividend growth will slow substantially over the next few years, making it less appealing from the context of a dividend growth investor.

Best Buy Is The Largest Electronics Retailer In North America

Dividend Power's Investment Process

As a small investor, one is always seeking suitable entry points or to add to a position for stocks that generate decent income but yet have a safe yield. Historically, most Dividend Growth Investors have focused on consumer staples, large-cap industrials, or utility stocks due to their relatively stable revenue and cash flows. However, other stocks also exhibit similar characteristics.

For my Dividend Growth stock watch list, I filter with the following quantitative criteria:

Large-cap stocks that have a history of increasing dividends > 10 years,

A dividend yield > 3%,

A payout ratio of 65% or lower,

P/E ratio < S&P 500's current value, and

Long-term debt-to-equity (D/E) < 2

Although I have criteria to follow, they serve primarily to narrow the broader list of stocks to a smaller set of companies for further research. On a case-by-case basis, I make exceptions to the aforesaid criteria if a company meets some but not all five criteria. Best Buy meets all five of the criteria. The company has a market cap of $16B, has increased dividends for 16 straight years, has a dividend yield of ~3%, a payout ratio of ~55%, a P/E ratio less than the S&P 500's current of ~21, and a D/E ratio that is less than 0.5. Clearly, Best Buy is a candidate for inclusion into my dividend growth portfolio.

Best Buy Is An Electronics Retailer Giant

Best Buy sells consumer electronics, personal computers, software, mobile devices, and appliance and provides services. It has operations in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. At end of FY 2018, Best Buy operated 1,008 stores of its flagship brand in the U.S, 134 stores in Canada, and 25 stores in Mexico. Best Buy can be considered a big box retailer, but it is unique in that it operates store-within-store partnerships with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Sony (NYSE:SNE), Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). These are often in the front of stores in prominent locations. Best Buy also has the Magnolia home theater solutions that help differentiate it from other retailers that sell electronics. Lastly, Best Buy has the Geek Squad, which provides expertise for installation and services that is usually outsourced to third parties at other retailers.

Best Buy Is Growing Sales Again And Optimizing Its Business Mix

Best Buy has had seven consecutive quarters of organic sales growth, and this looks like it will continue for a few more quarters. The company has been reducing its store count in the U.S., which peaked at 1,103 Best Buy stores in 2012. Notably, the company is still expanding store count in Canada and Mexico. Other standalone store concepts such as Magnolia Audio Video Stores, Geek Squad Stores, Future Shop Stores and U.S. Best Buy Mobile stores have been or are in the process of being phased out. Instead of emphasizing bricks-and-mortar sales, the company is growing online sales, which grew over 12% in Q3 FY2019. This reduction in store square footage has led to annual charges for closures, but it has also reduced costs as sales are being supported by a lower store count in the U.S. Current management's plan to improve operational efficiencies known as Renew Blue seems to be taking hold, and management is targeting operating margins of 5% by 2021.

But, with that said, Best Buy has had very volatile earnings in the past. Despite operational efficiency improvements, Best Buy is not immune to future economic slowdowns since consumer electronics are largely discretionary purchases. Best Buy is not the leader in low prices like competitors Walmart and Costco, and it does not have the scale and delivery capabilities of Amazon. In an economic slowdown, Best Buy may not be able to maintain market share or, at the very least, would need to cut prices and costs to compete.

Best Buy Is Very Shareholder-Friendly

One unique aspect of Best Buy is its enormous share buybacks and rapidly growing dividend. The share count has reduced materially from roughly 453M in 2008 to 307M at the end of 2018. In Q3 FY2019, the company bought back another $373M or 4.8M shares on pace for $1.5B in share repurchase in FY 2019. This is a substantial amount for a company with a market capitalization of about $16B, meaning that it is buying back close to 10% of its market capitalization. Importantly, Best Buy is not substantially increasing long-term debt to fund these buybacks, as long-term debt is only $1,280M, which is offset with $1,304M in cash, giving it a net cash position.

Similarly, the company has grown its dividend from $0.54 per share in 2008 to $1.80 per share in 2018. The growth has ranged between 21% and 28% from 2015 through 2018. However, the payout ratio based on diluted GAAP EPS has increased to near 55%, indicating the future increases may not be as robust. The risk here is that during an economic downturn, the company's comparatively higher payout ratio than in the past means that the dividend is not as well covered. If EPS drops significantly, then the dividend may be frozen or even cut.

Valuation

Best Buy's financials are difficult to follow in comparable years since the company emphasizes non-GAAP EPS rather than diluted GAAP EPS due to annual non-recurring restructuring charges from litigation settlements, goodwill impairments, gains and losses on investments, acquisition-related costs, tax law changes, etc. Furthermore, Best Buy also changed its reporting date in FY2013 leading to only an 11-month reporting period. But in Q1 FY 2018, the company stopped excluding non-restructuring property and equipment impairment charges and recast non-GAAP EPS back to 2013. In any case, these changes make it difficult to compare annual EPS data.

Best Buy paid a regular dividend of $1.80 per share in 2018. Since I conventionally focus on dividends and their growth, I applied the Gordon Growth Model using a desired return of 8%, and assuming a stable dividend growth rate of 5-6%, giving an estimated valuation range of $60-90. I use this range to be conservative after a several-year period of double-digit dividend growth and a payout ratio that is now 55%. At the closing stock price on February 20, 2019, of $60.32, this implies that the stock is currently priced between 67% and 101% of estimated fair value. This wide range relative to the current stock price does not provide confidence in the dividend growth model. However, the payout ratio has increased consistently and is now near 55%, and thus I believe the dividend growth will slow to a mid-single-digit range. This suggests that Best Buy is fairly valued.

Valuation Based On Gordon Growth Model

Dividend Growth Rate Desired Return 5.0% 5.5% 6.0% 8.0% $60 $72 $90 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 101% 84% 67%

From the perspective of current P/E ratio and estimated 2019 GAAP EPS of $3.50, the company's current stock price is trading above fair value. Assuming a P/E ratio of 14.0, which is slightly above the average over the past 10 years, gives an estimated fair valuation of $49. Applying a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 13.0 and 15.0, I obtain a fair valuation range of $46 and $53. These values are somewhat lower than the range obtained from the dividend growth model. At the closing stock price on February 20, 2019, of $62.32, this implies that the stock is currently priced between 115% and 133% of estimated fair value.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 13.0 14.0 15.0 Estimated Value $46 $49 $53 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 133% 123% 115%

Applying a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 13.0 and 15.0 and a projected 5-year average EPS growth rate of 8%, I obtain an estimated valuation range of $67-77 suggesting that the stock is slightly undervalued relative to these price targets. I use 8% due to Best Buy's efforts to increase online sales and operational efficiency improvements. However, at the current stock price, there is not much future gain, and the stock is not compelling as a buy.

Estimated 5-Year Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 13.0 14.0 15.0 Estimated Value $67 $72 $77 % Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 90% 84% 78%

Final Thoughts

Best Buy is a retailer that has somewhat decent dividend growth characteristics, and it is a shareholder-friendly company from the perspective of returning cash to investors. The company guided higher in Q3 FY2019 for a non-GAAP diluted EPS range of $5.09-5.19 versus earlier guidance of $4.95-5.10, indicating that the company expected a good Q4 FY2019. But saying that, the company's EPS has been historically volatile, and operational efficiency improvements will not alleviate that due to the discretionary nature of consumer electronics. For this reason, along with the lateness of the business cycle and the high stock price relative to my fair value estimations, I am not a buyer of this stock.

