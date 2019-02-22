BP: This 5.8% Yielding Large Cap Deserves A Spot In Your Portfolio

BP plc (BP) has certainly turned the ship around since the Deepwater Horizon incident on April 20th, 2010. BP is one of the big five major oil integrated companies, and I believe it is the best positioned to deliver returns for shareholders. BP had a stellar 2018 as they more than doubled their full-year earnings, had record upstream reliability and reefing throughput, while advancing the energy transition. BP is at the forefront of advancing the energy transition as the energy mix changes to cleaner sustainable sources of energy. Energy is used every second of every day, and I believe BP will continue to be a dominant force within the sector for many decades to come regardless of how the energy transition unfolds. BP also offers its shareholders a generous dividend of $2.46 per share, which is a forward yield of 5.8%. I believe shares of BP will continue their upward trend from the lows of 2016 and take out previous highs in the future.

BP's strong pipeline of major projects

In 2018, BP had six upstream projects come online in Europe, Eurasia, North Africa, and North America. The six projects completed in 2018 followed seven successful start-ups in 2017 within BP's upstream business. These projects strengthened BP's upstream portfolio and were critical to generating increased revenues and profits in 2018. The combination of projects which have come online for BP will play a significant role in the 900,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (mboed) of new production BP hopes to achieve by 2021.

2019 has started off strong for BP as two of their five major projects have already been brought online. The Constellation project in the US Gulf of Mexico came online 1/27/19, which will add ~10 mboed peak annual average production. On 2/2/19, the West Nile Delta - Giza/Fayoum was brought online. This is the second stage of the West Nile Delta five-field development, which will add ~50 mboed peak annual average production for BP. BP has three more projects in the pipeline for 2019 which will add an additional 210 mboed peak annual production if their timetables aren't disrupted. The projects in Angelin Trinidad and Culzean UK will add 80 mboed of the 210 mboed planned for 2019. BP's largest upstream project for 2019 is the third phase of the West Nile Delta project in Egypt named Raven. BP's Raven project is estimated to develop 5 trillion cubic feet of gas resources and 55 million barrels of condensates from two BP-operated offshore concession blocks. Raven will include 8 wells and will be developed as a deepwater long distance tieback to shore, which will add 130 mboed to BP's overall production.

(Source: BP Upstream Projects)

BP's 2018 was a blockbuster year which should wipe away any doubts from the Deepwater Horizon incident

BP had an outstanding 2018 as their operating cash flow, excluding the Gulf of Mexico oil spill payments, was $26.1 billion. BP divested $3.5 billion of assets and is intending to complete more than $10 billion in divestments over the next two years. BP's Upstream and Downstream segments were bright spots within BP's operations. Their Upstream plant reliability operated with a reliability record of 96%, and the Downstream segment delivered refining availability of 95% with record refining throughput. BP's oil and gas production averaged 3.7 million barrels of oil equivalent a day in 2018.

In 2018, BP's Upstream unit really hit a home run as the profit before interest and tax jumped 174.43% from 2017 to $14.32 billion. The Downstream segment decreased by 3.89% as it generated $6.94 billion, while Rosneft jumped 165.67% to $2.22 billion. The overall RC profit before interest and tax increase 134.07% over the past year to $20.18 billion. BP's strong portfolio of projects coming online is a direct result of the large gains in 2018.

(Source: BP)

BP's balance sheet has come back to life, and shareholder equity increased by 0.97% to $99.44 billion. I love seeing growth in the balance sheet because it means that the company is growing their operations. It's perfectly fine for a company to take on more liabilities as long as their shareholder equity increases. BP's total assets grew 2.05% to $282.18 billion while their liabilities grew 2.56% to $180.63 billion, even though, on a percentage basis, the liabilities grew more, it's because their assets are much higher. This is why I always look at shareholder equity as my key indicator.

(Source: BP)

BP did a fantastic job monetizing their business segments to increase its revenue and profit. BP's total revenue increased by 24.19% to $303.74 billion. BP's profit attributable to shareholders increased by 176.18% to $9.58 billion in 2018. All of BP's key metrics increased over 2018, and with the additional projects coming online in 2019, we can only hope that this trend continues.

(Source: BP)

Share buybacks and a dividend increase should get shareholders excited

Companies typically buy back shares of their company when they feel their stock is undervalued. In 2018, BP repurchased 50 million ordinary shares at a cost of $355 million, which included fees and stamp duty. BP expects to continue their share buyback program and to fully offset the impact of the scrip dilution by the end of 2019. In addition to the buyback, BP raised their dividend in 2018 from $2.40 to $2.46 per share. Currently, BP's divided sits at a forward yield of 5.8%. These should be positive indicators to shareholders that management is bullish on BP as they are buying back stock and increasing the dividend distribution to shareholders at the same time. Looking at the historic chart for BP's dividend, I am very bullish as they have been able to award shareholders with a generous dividend through the turmoil the Deepwater Horizon event caused.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

BP recognizes that renewables are the future and are a driving force in the energy transition

Renewable energy led by wind and solar is the fastest growing source of energy. BP sees renewables overtaking coal as the largest source of power generation by 2040. BP has a 43% stake in Lightsource which is a solar development company. Lightsource has doubled its global footprint over the past year and now has a presence in ten countries. Lightsource BP is a large power producer which owns and operates clean energy projects for cooperatives, public and private utilities and large corporate entities. They have invested $3.4 billion in solar assets over the past eight years, giving them over 2GW of solar projects under management. In March of 2016, Lightsource completed Europe's largest floating solar farm, which was a 6.3MW installation. This installation has a surface area of 57,000m2 and is able to generate 5.8 million kilowatt hours in one year which is enough energy to power 1,800 homes. BP's Energy Outlook analysis indicates that solar is likely to generate a third of the world's total renewable power and 10% of total global power by 2035. Lightsource BP is well positioned to capitalize on this transition by targeting the growing demand for large-scale solar projects. Lightsource BP has a growth pipeline of roughly 6GW, which will be focused in the US, India, Europe, and the Middle East. BP is also active in Wind energy as their net wind generation for 2018 was 1,001MW. BP divested three wind facilities in Texas, so they could focus on optimizing and investing in upgrading their remaining sites. This will enable BP to grow their wind energy business in a way that is sustainable for the long-term picture.

(Source: Lightsource BP)

The global population will continue to increase which will require more energy

By the year 2040, the global population is expected to grow to 9.2 billion, which is an increase of 1.8 billion people from today's levels. In 2040, the global GDP is expected to double, while the per capita GDP is projected to increase. This combination will result in billions of people joining the middle class. Developing countries and living standards will continue to increase, which will require more sustainable energy. By 2030, the global middle class is expected to grow by 80%, which will include more than 5 billion individuals. These factors are expected to increase the global energy demand by 25% when the year 2040 comes around. This is the equivalent of adding another North and Latin America to the current global energy demand in 2019.

As one of the five major integrated energy companies, BP is in a great position to capitalize on the growing demand of energy. The key is generating energy which is sustainable and reliable. BP is embracing the shift in the global energy mix and is forecasting that renewables will make up the largest segment of power generation by 2040. As time goes on, I believe that the global energy mix will be primarily constructed of natural gas, oil and renewables. BP isn't sitting still as they are on the forefront of the global energy transition and will transform their business to satisfy the needs of the future global energy mix.

(Source: BP)

Investing in BP comes with risks even though energy is an indispensable commodity

Fossil fuels have been under attack for some time. Many individuals are demanding clean sources of energy and that governments change their policies to incorporate as much renewable energy as possible. The Green New Bill, which is being floated around, calls for 100% renewable energy by 2030 in the US. No one can predict what governments will pass into legislation, but we are seeing more electric vehicles and more energy generated by renewable sources than ever before. If governments change their policies and reduce the dependence on fossil fuels, BP could be in some serious trouble.

BP also is hostage to commodity prices. WTI and Brent were recovering nicely in 2018, then the rug got pulled out from under them and dropped at the end of the year. Natural gas has been under pressure and has been trading at low levels for months on end except for a short-lived spike. If commodity prices drop due to overproduction or a large shift to renewables, BP will be facing an uphill battle to generate the same returns as they did in 2018.

Final thoughts

Energy is needed to sustain life as we know it. Humans will always consume a tremendous amount of energy regardless of the form it is delivered in. While anything is possible, I don't believe that oil or natural gas will disappear anytime soon. In my opinion, the world will continue to reduce its dependency on coal and a combination of natural gas and renewables will fill the void. BP has a healthy upstream project pipeline that will help meet the growing global energy demand. BP is also ahead of the pack by recognizing the growing demands for renewable energy and making large investments in this space. I see BP continuing to grow and increasing their dividend for many years to come. I have been a shareholder of BP for a few years, and I am happy to be a shareholder and reinvest the dividends as the global need for energy continues to increase.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.