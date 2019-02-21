A Surprise Buyback Could Jolt Shares Of This Micro-Cap Newspaper

We reiterate our forecast that Lee Enterprises stock could trade between $5 and $7 by the end of the year.

As newspaper M&A fever heats up and Lee's financial profile looks better, investors should wake up to the hidden value in this out-of-favor newspaper stock.

We expect the initial $10m repurchase is just a start and could wake up investors to value in Lee Enterprises shares.

It's hard to underestimate the significance of the Lee Enterprises (LEE) buyback plan announced yesterday. It's the definitive signal that Lee Enterprises is back on the track of being an industry leader and off the road to bankruptcy.

Given Lee's $152 million market cap, a $10 million buyback would take out almost 7% of its shares at current prices. Generating $125 million of annual EBITDA, Lee Enterprises can easily pay its less than $50 million of debt servicing costs and minimal capex. That leaves plenty of financial firepower to buy back shares and pay down debt principal quickly to reach its 2.5x leverage target.

The U.S. newspaper industry is hurting as advertisers and readers migrate online. Revenue is falling by high single-digits annually. Only the strong will survive the industry shakeout.

So, the largest regional chains Tribune Publishing (TPCO), Gannett (GCI), New Media Investment Group (NEWM), and Lee are all trying to find a playbook to keep margins up as revenues drop. Lee Enterprises seems to have found an incredibly effective approach that may be the best in the industry. Look at its operating margins:

Source: Lee Enterprises 2019 Investor Meeting Presentation

Lee Enterprises reports operating margins of 22% versus the industry average of 12%. While the Lee playbook may not be enough to change the industry's fortunes, they are coping with change by aggressively shifting to centralized editing and sharing of back-end support that reduce costs more than peers.

With hefty cash flow, a lean business model, and an out-of-favor sector, stock prices can often stray significantly from underlying intrinsic value.

As Warren Buffett and Henry Singleton showed CEOs in The Outsiders, aggressively repurchasing shares of an undervalued company can dramatically reshape how investors perceive a company's prospects. Using a cash generating machine to buy back your own stock cheap is often the best route to superior returns.

The pressure from activist investor Carlo Cannell seems to be resonating. Cannell is pushing a cozy board of old-time pals to show their value in this new age of media. I expect some turnover in the coming months with fresh blood and ideas to help its digital media focus. On the capital allocation side, encouraging board members and executives to make open-market purchases of Lee stock with their own money would be most welcome. There's no stronger signal to the market than a management team believing in their strategy and taking real money (not options) out of their pocket and betting on their firm's future.

At the same time, you'll need to continue reassuring bondholders signing up for the upcoming nearly $500 million debt refinancing that there's plenty of cash flow from the BH Media deal ($50 million of EBITDA over 5 years) and existing operational improvements to continue to drive debt quickly down to the 2.5x EBITDA goal.

Still, there are some risks ahead for Lee Enterprises. The company has shown an appetite for M&A in the past, which led it to overpay for assets like Pulitzer, the owner of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Lee has shown some appetite recently for smaller tuck-in acquisitions, like the recent purchase of two small Wisconsin papers. However, these purchases are small dollars and do fit with the idea of consolidating operations regionally to create efficiencies and profits.

Despite the challenges ahead for newspapers and executing Lee's playbook, the decision by Lee management to take action on buybacks paired with strong strategic execution should prompt a virtuous cycle. After a decade out of the game, Lee Enterprises is on its way to earning the respect it deserves as among the most valuable newspaper chains in America. At the same time, investors will be salivating at a hefty return on a company once left for dead.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LEE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: This article and associated research does not constitute investment advice.You should consult with your investment adviser and conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. We take no liability for any losses or fees you may incur from such investments. We may buy or sell securities related to or mentioned in this article at any time and will not update on those changes in position. Invest at your own risk and do your own work.



Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.