Orezone Gold: Gold Is Back In Favor But This Stock Is Still Unloved

The last time I covered Orezone Gold (OTCPK:ORZCF) in July 2018, the company was trading at C$0.80/share, having just released their updated Definitive Feasibility Study ([DFS]) for their Bomboré Gold Project, located in Burkina Faso. Worth noting, the spot price of gold was hovering around ~$1,240/oz at the time.

The Bomboré Gold Project

As a quick refresher, the Bomboré Gold Project is Orezone's flagship, located in Burkina Faso. Although the company remains highly speculative and there are no guarantees that Bomboré will ever make it through to actual commercial production, the gold project is very advanced-stage, having been developed over many years, with multiple independent feasibility studies published for it.

Further, Bomboré is fully permitted and located within "an emerging district," adjacent to other prospective gold deposits, such as B2Gold's (BTG) Kiaka and West African Resources' (OTC:WFRSF) Sanbrado.

Source: Orezone Corporate Presentation Slides; June 2018

Bomboré is a relatively large gold project, featuring ~4.8 million ounces of total resource (Measured and Indicated), but it's really the near-surface, oxide ounces that are of primary interest and the basis for the company's mine plan, as outlined in the updated Feasibility Study ([FS]) published in July 2018.

Featuring a life-of-mine (LOM) production of over 1 million ounces, 13 year mine life, and an average production profile in excess of 100k oz/year (over the first 7 years), Bomboré is projected to deliver an after-tax NPV (5% discount rate) of $224.5 million, with an after-tax IRR of 42.6%, assuming a base gold price of $1,275/oz.

Source: Orezone Corporate Presentation Slides; June 2018

Takeover Candidate?

Although Bomboré is advertised as being a "simple, conventional, and low cost" gold project, mine development is never an an easy task, and speculators need to be aware of the risks involved should a junior mining company, such as Orezone, elect to go through the entire construction process themselves, and ultimately, run an operating mine.

Having said that, with sentiment gradually shifting towards being more positive towards the gold sector as a whole, it's conceivable that a project offering both good size and compelling economics, such as Bomboré, could be a strong candidate for a takeover from a larger/mid-tier gold producer.

In early 2016, another junior gold developer from Burkina Faso, True Gold, was ultimately acquired by Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF) for C$226 million.

Source: Endeavour Mining Presentation Slides; March 2016

On the surface, based on the FS published, True Gold's Karma Gold Project would appear to offer a similar production profile and project economics as Bomboré.

Source: Market Wired; December 2013

A takeover would of course alleviate the fears/risks involved with a junior mining company attempting a mine build, and certainly the odds of a change of ownership event occurring increases as sentiment improves towards the gold sector.

Discount to Peer Group

As mentioned above, True Gold's Karma Gold Project was acquired for C$226 million and the current market cap of Orezone sits at just ~C$114 million.

Further, gold has been on a renaissance of sorts to start off 2019, up now to ~$1,320/oz and looking quite bullish. However, in spite of the early surge of the yellow metal from its lows of ~$1,200/oz put in during Q4 2018, certain gold mining stocks, like ORZCF, still haven't received the memo yet.

Case in point, shares of ORZCF are currently trading at just C$0.54/share, down -34.9% over the last year.

Meanwhile, as I mentioned in a previous article, shares of select advanced-stage gold developers operating in Canada have performed decisively better than ORZCF, particularly year-to-date.

ORZCF is down -5.26%.

Pure Gold Mining (OTCPK:LRTNF) is up 3.08%.

Sabina Gold and Silver (OTCPK:SGSVF) is up 13.01%.

Marathon Gold (OTCQX:MGDPF) is up 27.27%.

Clearly, the market has at least shown some signs of an appetite for in some of these more "mature" gold projects (especially those located in a "good" address), with many stocks bucking the trend of just trading sideways, which is typically the norm for companies transitioning from developer -> producer.

Orphan Period

The "Orphan Period" is a period of prolonged apathy that can exist for gold developers, especially in a market environment that is overall neutral/negative towards gold.

Source: Google Image Search

On the other hand, if sentiment towards gold and gold miners starts to pick up steam (ala early 2016), the actual share price performance profile of many of these stocks can start to deviate significantly from the image above, and developers, in particular, can pick up heightened interest from speculators betting that Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) season is fast approaching for the overall sector.

Although the above datapoints are obviously cherry picked, they do help to provide context, and can hopefully aid speculators in trying to find deep value opportunities out there.

Peer Comparison (Pure Gold Mining)

For instance, Pure Gold Mining just recently released their FS for their Madsen Gold Project, located in Red Lake, Ontario and it features the following highlights:

Source: Pure Gold Mining February 2019 Feasibility Study

In terms of production profile, Madsen is expected to deliver the following numbers:

Source: Pure Gold Mining February 2019 Feasibility Study

In comparison, here are the figures for Bomboré, based on the most recent FS results:

Source: Orezone Gold July 2018 Feasibility Study

Over LOM, both companies should be able to crank out ~80,000 oz/year (with the peak years delivering an estimated 125-135k oz/year), with total gold production produced/recovered over LOM of ~1 million ounces.

Further, project economics don't vary too much between Madsen and Bomboré, and actually also look quite similar:

Source: Orezone Gold July 2018 Feasibility Study

As shown in an earlier slide, the after-tax NPV (5% discount rate) for Madsen checks in C$247 million with an after-tax IRR of 36%. In the case of Bomboré, the after-tax NPV (5% discount rate) comes in at $224.5 million USD (~C$297 million) with an after-tax IRR of 42.6%.

Please note: Although 5% discount rate was used in both studies, for Madsen and Bomboré, to err more on the side of caution (especially in places like Burkina Faso and West Africa where cost of capital/borrowing is higher), 10% (or higher) should be applied.

Of course, NPV and IRR numbers should only be use as a starting point when trying to compare different gold projects but nonetheless, they can help provide speculators a basic rule-of-thumb in trying to determine whether or not the current scope of a gold project has a realistic shot of generating free cash flow in the future (or if they are, instead, merely "optionality" projects, which will require an exorbitantly higher gold price to succeed in).

Having said that, because the numbers (annual production profile, peak production, NPV, IRR, and relatively modest CAPEX required) for Madsen and Bomboré are so similar (not to mention both companies have now published a FS), I feel like both companies serve as good comparison pieces, relative to one another.

Also worth noting, both Madsen and Bomboré assumed a base gold price of $1,275/oz, and at the time of writing, the spot price of gold is trading ~$1,324/oz.

Source: Goldprice.org

Here is how the project economics for Bomboré can be expected to fluctuate with a change in the gold price.

Source: Orezone Gold July 2018 Feasibility Study

Also worth noting are a gold project's initial construction CAPEX and longer-term sustaining capital required. In the case of Bomboré, initial CAPEX is $143.7 million (~C$190 million) which is quite a bit more costly than Madsen's estimated figure of C$95 million, but sustaining capital for Bomboré is projected to only be $58.9 million (~C$78 million), compared to Madsen's C$232 million.

Source: Orezone Gold July 2018 Feasibility Study

Although the project economics and annual production throughput for both Madsen and Bomboré may appear to be more or less inline with one another, the actual mining process to extract the gold for each gold project couldn't be more different; Madsen involves deep underground mining tracking high-grade narrow veins while Bomboré is more about targeting after near-surface, free-digging oxide gold.

Because of the existing infrastructure in place over at Madsen (it was a past producing gold mine), initial CAPEX is able to be reduced significantly, but even then, as alluded to previously, the sustaining capital required over the LOM is more intense, and it could be argued that a project such as Madsen poses higher risks technically than Bomboré.

In any case, both Madsen and Bomboré should be fundable, and in the case of the latter, the most recent $200 million debt financing West African Resources was able to secure from Taurus Funds Management has to be viewed as strong validation that gold projects such as Bomboré are "workable", despite being located in a region of the world that is viewed as being anything but stable.

Jurisdiction Risks

Speaking of jurisdiction, whereas Madsen is located in "safe, stable, and secure" Ontario, Canada, Bomboré is located in Burkina Faso, a country that will likely never be classified as such.

Speculators need to be keenly aware of the risks involved with sending their capital to these parts of the world.

In fact, conflict-related fatalities have surged in Burkina Faso in recent years, and 2019 is already off to a most ominous start, unfortunately.

Source: Twitter; José Luengo-Cabrera

The following shows a heat map of Burkina Faso, highlighting the border regions (e.g. Sahel, Est, etc.), along with others, where most of the conflicts are taking place and picking up activity.

Source: Sahel Memo

Because of the risks (and perceived risks seemingly growing by the day) associated with doing business in countries such as Burkina Faso, there is no doubt a hefty "market discount" that get assigned to companies like Orezone.

Granted, for speculation purposes, the task isn't so much just trying to look for comparable West African gold companies trading at cheaper valuations than their North American peers (that much is a given), but instead, to identify prospective companies and projects that have more than a reasonable shot of "making it" (i.e. generating free cash flow in the future) and noting just exactly how wide that valuation gap between "like peers" can grow before the risk vs. reward proposition starts to heavily lean towards the latter.

Current Valuation

In the case of Orezone and its Bomboré Gold Project, the company's current market cap of ~C$114 million clearly represents a case of being "guilty by association" for being based in Burkina Faso. For comparison's sake, Pure Gold Mining currently sports a market cap ~C$172 million.

The following chart depicts the aforementioned widening of the valuation gap between Pure Gold and Orezone, in the context of a generally improving gold price and investor sentiment towards the yellow metal.

Albeit, for all the problems and conflicts plaguing Burkina Faso, it should still be worth mentioning that the Bomboré Gold Project is actually located closer to the capital of Ouagadougou, in Central Burkina Faso (and also closer to the relatively more "peaceful" Ghana border than in proximity to the Mali and Niger borders, which is where the bulk of the fighting/violence is taking place).

Source: West African Resources February 2019 Corporate Presentation

In addition to its relatively low market cap for being such an advanced-stage gold project offering compelling economics at today's gold price, Orezone is also well capitalized with over C$37 million of cash in the bank, according to the latest financial statement, ending in September 2018.

Source: Orezone Gold Q3 2018 Financial Statement

The company remains well capitalized, thanks to a significant private placement equity financing executed in April 2018 to bring in C$44.92 million.

Source: Orezone Gold April 2018 Press Release

So, from the point-of-view of enterprise value, shares of ORZCF may look even more attractive than just what the current market cap suggests at first glance because the company is also relatively flushed with cash on hand, which could prove useful as a bargaining chip for negotiating a "fairer" financing package with third parties to help fully fund Bomboré through to production; not being desperate for cash doesn't guarantee, but reduces the odds that the company will be backed in the corner and forced to accept a more dilutive deal (for existing shareholders).

Additional Upside

Bomboré is a large-scale gold project, featuring a total resource of 4.77 million ounces (Measured and Indicated).

Source: Orezone Corporate Presentation Slides; June 2018

Granted, not all the gold ounces are created equal and many of Bomboré's sulphide ounces are uneconomic at today's gold price (i.e. optionality ounces), but should a bull market in gold ensue in the intervening months/years that leads to much higher prices, there may come a point in time where additional leverage to the upside is magnified with a large number of these sulphide ounces becoming "in the money."

In the meanwhile, the company is still looking for ways to extract more value out of Bomboré, and is currently working on an additional updated FS to look at a potential Phase II high-grade sulphide expansion circuit, which could be introduced in year 3 of the mine plan, be funded by cash flow, and ultimately implemented to increase annual production.

Source: Orezone November 2018 Press Release

Further, the company continues to work with Roscoe Postle Associates on a revised mineral resource estimate, which will also serve to re-introduce oxide material from "Restricted Zones."

As mentioned previously:

Source: Orezone Press Release; September 2017

According to the company:

Permitting of the Restricted Zones is advanced with submission of an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment report as the next steps.

Although Orezone is currently suffering through the boring doldrums of being stuck in the "Orphan Period" of its development life cycle, there are catalysts under way that could unlock further value for the Bomboré Gold Project.

Exit Strategy

The most obvious risk associated with speculating in a company like Orezone would appear to be jurisdiction, and for some/many speculators out there, point blank, Burkina Faso is a "no fly zone." The surge in violence, lately, obviously won't do anything to improve the reputation of Burkina Faso being a "safe, stable, and secure" jurisdiction, so a valuation discount relative to first world nations such as Canada, will always be baked into the cake, to some (large) degree.

In terms of exit strategy, speculators would be well served to monitor the news coming out from Burkina Faso on a regular basis, and to expand on that, follow the press releases of other gold mining companies operating in the region.

For instance, Semafo (OTCPK:SEMFF) recently announced an incident that occurred on the road between Fada and their Boungou Mine site.

Source: Semafo December 2018 Press Release

So far, mine operations in Burkina Faso have not been interrupted, but speculators will need to actively follow the news, as the current situation is already tenuous and could disintegrate further still.

Should the conflict and violence start to spread to Central Burkina Faso and in closer proximity to Bomboré, speculators will need to re-assess their speculation thesis to determine if jurisdiction risks become too great to warrant speculating in companies operating here.

For myself, I would be inclined to sell first and then ask questions later.

Risk vs. Reward

Putting jurisdiction risks aside for a moment, for some speculators, the reward side of the equation may look especially appealing today since shares of ORZCF are now currently trading at C$0.54/share, which is 32.5% below where shares were at in July 2018 (C$0.80/share), after the updated FS was released to market (and also coincidentally, C$0.80/share is where the last major financing took place at). Further, it is worth highlighting that in July 2018, the spot price of gold was only ~$1,240/oz, and now it's ~$1,324/oz (and looking quite bullish).

From the perspective of risk vs. reward, what we have here an improving situation for Orezone since the share price of ORZCF is trading 32.5% cheaper today, despite the fact that the gold price is up $84/oz (which only helps strengthen project economics such as NPV and IRR).

Source: Goldprice.org

As mentioned earlier, while many advanced-stage Canadian gold developers have seen their share prices/market caps climb so far this year, coinciding with the rise in gold price, there are still stocks out there, such as ORZCF, which haven't gotten the memo, and have surprisingly (or not) actually gone backwards, instead.

Summary

Since bottoming out at ~$1,280/oz in Q4 of 2018, gold has recovered nicely, and at $1,324/oz, it looks poised to challenge the $1,350-1370/oz range, one that it's experienced immense difficultly trying to break through in recent years.

With sentiment towards gold improving, many advanced-stage Canadian gold developers have also seen robust share price appreciation in recent months. However, not all gold stocks are in the green, and there are still certain laggards to be found out there, such as Orezone Gold, which has seen its share price decline -34.9% over the past year.

On the heels of the recently released Pure Gold FS for their Madsen Gold Project, on the surface, it would appear that Orezone's own Bomboré Gold Project compares quite favorably, and while the former has seen its market cap rise to ~C$172 million, the latter is still entrenched in the region of ~C$114 million (despite also having ~C$37 million of cash in the bank).

The "deep value discount" that the market has affixed to shares of ORZCF may be attributed to the fact that Burkina Faso has seen a large surge in violence in recent months/years. For certain speculators, the growing instability in the region might make companies such as Orezone uninvestable.

That being said, however, it should be pointed out that Orezone's Bomboré Gold Project is actually located in Central Burkina Faso, relatively far away from where most of the conflict/incidents are occurring, and its own next-door neighbor, West African Resources recently proved to the market that it is possible to secure funding, locking in $200 million in debt facility Taurus Funds Management.

Because Bomboré features a large resource, the project offers speculators immense leverage to the upside, even furthermore via its sulphide "optionality ounces" which may become better appreciated by the market in the future, should the gold price continue its upward ascent. Further, the company is currently busy working on ways to enhance project economics further for Bomboré. With that said, because the company still needs to secure project financing to start building a mine, Orezone remains a very speculative bet at this time and risks remain that Bomboré will never actually make it all the way to commercial production.

Orezone is definitely not for everyone, but this company does control a high quality flagship gold project, in Bomboré, and the share price of ORZCF is currently trading closer to its 52 week lows than its 52 week highs, all the while gold is back at ~$1,324/oz and looking poised to re-test its recent highs.

Gold is back in favor, but shares of ORZCF are still very much unloved. For the bold speculator willing to venture off to this region of the world, from the angle of risk vs. reward, shares of ORZCF may look to present solid value and arguably more upside potential relative to some other gold stocks that have already risen (and re-rated) in tandem with a strengthening gold price.

