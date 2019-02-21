Macquarie Infrastructure: Dividend Coverage Precarious

The dividend is covered in 2019 but barely and the company is not the cheapest in the sector.

When we last covered Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. (MIC), we concluded

So at $36, the shares are trading at about 7.0X our well-adjusted FCF numbers. The dividend of $4 is covered by about 1.25X as well and with the sale of BEC, debt to EBITDA should float near 3.7X. All exceptionally positive numbers. At 7.0X are worst case adjusted FCF, this is a definite strong buy. We bought this in the after-hours selloff and think for K-1 hating (we had you at 1099, did we not?), dividend-loving investors, this represents an extraordinary value. Buy now, or forever hold your peace.

MIC did relatively ok from that point, however half of those gains are about to be wiped out today (we are writing this before the market opens on February 21, 2019).

Data by YCharts

The catalyst was the latest earnings report. We look at the numbers and let you know if you we are getting a buying opportunity or should you flee for the hills.

Q4-2018 numbers

For the year ended December 31, free cash flow or FCF, dropped sharply compared to 2017 and went even lower than the 2016 numbers.

Source: Q4-2018 press release

EBITDA came in much lower in 2018 and eespecially in Q4-2018, than the initial guidance issued last year.

Taking into consideration the planned repurposing of certain of the assets of International-Matex Tank Terminals ("IMTT"), MIC is forecasting generation of consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") excluding non-cash items in a range of between $690.0 million and $720.0 million in 2018. The year over year decline reflects a decrease in EBITDA generated by IMTT, offset by continued increases at Atlantic Aviation, Contracted Power and MIC Hawaii. Atlantic Aviation is expected to benefit from ongoing increases in flight activity while Contracted Power is expected to benefit from the completion of the BEC II expansion project.

Source: Q4-2017 press release

However, the bulk of this differential was the sale of BEC II. Overall the numbers were fine in our view for Q4-2018 as well as for the full year.

Tanks, A Lot

While the overall numbers were ok, the International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT) division showed a lot of weakness in Q4-2018.

IMTT generated EBITDA excluding non-cash items of $286.6 million in 2018, down 12.1% versus 2017, primarily as a result of a previously disclosed decline in capacity utilization and slightly lower average storage rates. Free Cash Flow produced by IMTT declined 23.2% to $200.5 million as a result of the reduction in earnings together with higher interest expense, taxes and maintenance capital expenditures including those related to repurposing storage capacity. Bulk liquid storage capacity utilization was 82.0% in the fourth quarter of 2018 and averaged 84.6% in 2018, consistent with guidance for "mid 80s percent" utilization provided early in the year.

While MIC has telegraphed problems over here, the Q4-2018 utilization rate of 82% was particularly low, especially with the energy markets having flipped to a strong contango from a backwardation seen earlier in the year. This could be a timing issue and with MIC doing some heavy repurposing of tanks, we could see this division do better in second half of 2019.

2019 Guidance

At first blush the overall numbers looked rather good.

Source: Q4-2018 press release

The IMTT division's EBITDA at the midpoint is above the 2018 numbers.

Source: 2018 10-K

That may seem like a big improvement, especially considering that this division produced $65.1 million of EBITDA in Q4-2018 or a $260.4 annualized run-rate. So certainly investors should be rejoicing at the $292 million EBITDA midpoint. Well, the devil here is in the details (emphasis ours).

In the first quarter of 2019, IMTT is expected to receive approximately $39.0 million in proceeds related to the termination of an agreement with the owner of a refinery at IMTT's terminal in St. Rose, LA. The proceeds have been incorporated into the Company's guidance for IMTT EBITDA in 2019 of between $287.0 and $297.0 million. Excluding the termination fee, EBITDA is therefore be expected to be between $248.0 and $258.0 million. The forecast decline of approximately 12% reflects primarily the loss of revenue associated with storage related to the refinery, increased expenses and lower storage rates, primarily related to the renewal of older, out of market contracts, all partially offset by improved utilization including of repurposed capacity.

Source: Q4-2018 press release

The EBITDA for 2019 will be even lower than the Q4-2018 run rate. That is quite a problem. This is again showing the longer term issues associated with this division and fits with our earlier thesis that we need to allocate more cash to maintenance than what the company has been reporting. In other words, a lot of the repurposing work, classified as "growth" is really maintenance expense in our view. Outside the IMTT bombshell, the other divisions looked ok and support our base case for steady growth. The company did bump up its maintenance capex due to $65-$70 million for 2019. This compares to about $50 million spent in 2018.

Valuation

At first blush the midpoint ($422.5 million) of the FCF guidance at about $4.97 share looks solid and comfortably covering the dividend of $4.00 share. Then you back out the $39 million in one time termination fees and adjust for the non-cash management fees (based on 2018 run rates) and you're left with an underlying run rate of $3.99!

Source: 2018 10-K

The dividend is covered or almost covered, if you want to get technical. This is a marked deterioration from previous year. In our calculation above, we will not further adjust for maintenance capex as we did in the past as we believe the 2019 run rate of $65-$70 million is more representative of true cost of maintenance versus the 2017 ($35 million) and 2018 ($50 million) numbers.

Conclusion

The dividend is still covered for 2019 but the coverage has dropped markedly. The stock has certainly lost some of its appeal here. It is still cheap on a FCF yield basis but in the sector itself, there are definitely better picks. We have had a few good trades on this one including the October 2018, $40 put sell in Wheel Of Fortune, where we made an annualized 34.62%. We will watching this one to see when to reissue a buy alert.

The Wheel of FORTUNE is a comprehensive service, covering all asset classes: Common stocks, preferred shares, bonds, options, currencies, commodities, CEFs and ETFs.

Take advantage of the two-week free trial, and gain access to our:

Monthly Review where all trades are monitored.

Trading Alerts &

"Getting Ready For 2019," a 19-part series, featuring our top picks across eleven sectors plus eight segments.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. Tipranks: No Rating

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.