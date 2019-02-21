BlackLine: Overpriced For The Expected Deceleration

Ever since its 2016 IPO at just $17 per share, BlackLine (BL) has more or less retained its reputation as an investor favorite. Now trading at 3x its original IPO price, BlackLine has been one of the better-performing software stocks of 2019, up 25% year to date. Helping this rally was a strong earnings performance in Q4, with results beating Wall Street's expectations on both the top and bottom lines.

The question for investors now is: can BlackLine's rally keep going, or is it time to lock in gains? In my view, BlackLine's upside is capped: this is a stock that has already appreciated plenty, and it's a good time to rotate out into cheaper-priced names.

The investment case in BlackLine - or rather, against it - lies in its pace of deceleration. By most yardsticks, BlackLine isn't exactly a large software company quite yet. The company closed out FY18 with just over $200 million in revenues, putting it roughly in line with other small/mid-cap names like Yext (YEXT), SailPoint (SAIL), and Coupa (COUP).

Yet, BlackLine's growth rates come in substantially worse. This quarter, revenue growth decelerated to just 25% y/y (down from 29% y/y last quarter). And, after an FY18 that achieved 30% y/y growth, BlackLine's guidance range of $275-280 million for the coming year implies a growth range of just 21-23% y/y. At the same time, the company is expecting little to no growth on the bottom line (forecasted pro forma net income of $8-10 million this year, versus $6.4 million this year).

Figure 1. BlackLine FY19 guidance

Source: BlackLine Q4 earnings release

Against this decelerating outlook and overall unimpressive forecast, BlackLine still trades at a steep premium valuation. At its current share price of $51, the company has a market cap of $2.8 billion. After netting off $132.6 million of balance sheet cash, the company has an enterprise value of $2.67 billion. This puts BlackLine's valuation at a steep 9.6x EV/FY19 expected revenues.

This stacks up quite unfavorably against similarly-sized peers like Yext and SailPoint - which, by the way, are still growing in the ~30% range:

It's unclear why investors are so optimistic in BlackLine. The company seems to be hitting a saturation point. Its software, focusing on period-end accounting closes, isn't exactly "greenfield" territory. BlackLine faces serious competition in accounting/finance solutions from some of the most dominant names in the software industry, including SAP (SAP) and Oracle (ORCL). (We note that SAP and BlackLine have a go-to-market partnership that was just renewed in Q4; however, this does not preclude SAP products from competing against BlackLine).

While BlackLine's growth thus far has been successful in reeling in mid-market names, it may have a harder time competing with its blue-chip rivals in nabbing enterprise-tier clients. The only silver lining here is that BlackLine has been aggressive about pursuing new offerings. The company recently released BlackLine Compliance which helps its larger public clients stay afloat of SEC and reporting rules - a product that competes against the pure-play vendor Workiva (NYSE:WK).

Despite this, BlackLine's recent growth trends and lackluster outlook for the coming year are all major red flags in a stock that trades at nearly a double-digit revenue multiple. In my view, investors need to give this stock time to cool off. Invest in one of its cheaper-valued peers instead.

Q4 download

Here's a look at how BlackLine performed in its most recent quarter:

Figure 2. BlackLine 4Q18 results Source: BlackLine Q4 earnings release

Revenues clocked in at $62.3 million, up 25% y/y. This represented a modest beat against Wall Street's expectations of $61.6 million (+23% y/y); but as previously mentioned, BlackLine's revenue growth continues to decelerate in a free-fall pattern. Last quarter, the company had achieved 29% y/y growth - marking four points of sequential deceleration.

A couple additional metrics are worth noting. The company added 117 net new customers in the quarter, which is a stronger figure than usual (Q3 had added 92 net new customers). However, a stronger pace of customer additions is typical for software companies in a fiscal fourth quarter. On the downside, note also that BlackLine's net retention rate dipped to 108% this quarter (versus 109% last quarter). Though BlackLine still retained its net upsell position, that margin is thinning. The company reported that its retention rate (excluding upsells) was 98%, indicating two points of customer churn.

Mark Patin, BlackLine's CFO, also noted that BlackLine saw particular strength among mid-market clients during the quarter on the Q4 earnings call:

We delivered a record Q4 performance in mid-market completing the solid 2018 for that team. We saw higher partner participation rates and expanded product offering, including transaction matching, all which helped the team deliver a solid year-on-year performance."

The big challenge will be for BlackLine to step up its enterprise game. While go-to-market partnerships such as SAP will be helpful in this regard (CEO Therese Tucker noted that the SAP partnership has seen good results in a short space of time), we have yet to see enterprise dominate BlackLine's business. The large concentration of revenues accruing to the SAP partnership is also a huge risk to BlackLine: this quarter, BlackLine disclosed that 24% of total revenues were derived from the SAP-related deals. Should this partnership ever terminate, or if SAP ever decides to compete more directly against BlackLine, a huge portion of BlackLine's business is at risk.

We note as well that BlackLine's revenue growth continues to be costly to produce. Sales and marketing costs jumped 37% y/y to $35.7 million in the quarter, a much faster pace the revenue growth. This indicates that sales efficiency dropped in the quarter: sales and marketing costs represented a whopping 57% of revenues in Q4, versus just 52% in the year-ago quarter.

Partially as a result of this accelerated sales spending, BlackLine's operating margins also slipped. GAAP operating losses nearly doubled to -$8.4 million, representing a -13.5% operating margin, 510bps worse than -8.4% in 4Q17.

There's a silver lining here, however. BlackLine's pro forma EPS of $0.07 smashed Wall Street's expectations of a breakeven ($0.00) quarter, while free cash flows in the quarter also nearly doubled to $2.1 million. For the full year, BlackLine managed to generate $4.2 million in FCF - a tiny 2% FCF margin, but still better than the year-ago FCF loss.

Figure 3. BlackLine FCF and additional metrics

Source: BlackLine Q4 earnings release

How should investors react?

On the whole, I find little support in BlackLine's Q4 fundamentals to justify its near double-digit revenue valuation. Despite heavily increased spending on sales and marketing, BlackLine is still struggling to maintain its revenue growth rates. Its initial guidance ranges for FY19 suggest that growth rates will continue to flounder in 2019 and dip into the low-20s. While peers at a similar growth rate are trading at 5-7x forward revenues, BlackLine trades at a two to three turn premium. In my view, that's a flashing sell signal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.