Pioneer Natural Resources: A Shift In Mindset

It seems that the company has set free cash flows as its top priority as opposed to strong production growth, which is a big change for Pioneer Natural Resources.

The reduction in CapEx will translate into lower drilling activity which could make it difficult for the company to achieve its ambitious million-barrels-per-day production target.

Weak oil prices in 2019 will likely drag Pioneer's cash flows, but the company is also slashing spending levels as it focuses on living within cash flows at $53 WTI.

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) has delivered disappointing quarterly results, but its future is looking better. This fast-growing oil producer is tapering down its production growth plans and prioritizing cash flows over everything else. The company burned cash flows in the previous quarter but could report free cash flows moving forward. This can have a positive impact on the company's valuation.

Image: Pioneer Natural Resources

Earnings recap

Pioneer Natural Resources has recently released its quarterly results which may have disappointed investors since the company missed analysts' consensus estimate by a big margin. The company reported an adjusted profit of $202 million or $1.18 per share, while analysts were expecting a profit of $1.54 per share, as per Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates. That profit is also lower than $209 million or $1.22 per share earned in Q4-2017.

The final quarter of last year was a challenging period for oil producers as the price of the US benchmark WTI crude fell from more than $75 a barrel in early-October to 18-month lows of around $43 a barrel in December. That had a negative impact on Pioneer Natural Resources' realized oil prices which came in at $49.80 a barrel in Q4-2018, down from $52.81 in the year-ago quarter. Pioneer also posted a 20% increase in production from the Permian Basin to 302,000 boepd, including the 16.8% increase in oil production to almost 194,000 bpd. The total production was close to the high end of the company's guidance of between 293,000 and 303,000 boepd. But the production growth couldn't offset the impact of weak prices and the company ended up with slightly lower profits.

Pioneer also couldn't generate enough cash flows to fully fund its capital expenditure. The company generated $701 million of cash flow from operations, excluding changes in working capital, but spent $1.03 billion as capital expenditure. Since the cash outflows as capital expenditure exceeded the cash inflows from operations, the company faced a cash flow deficit.

Looking Ahead

Pioneer Natural Resources has started the current year on a low note by reporting weaker than expected profits. Moreover, the company reported weak levels of cash flows for the fourth quarter at a time when investors are looking more closely at cash flows than ever before. The cash flow deficit was driven in large part by the 55% increase in capital expenditure from a year earlier.

The oil price environment in 2019, however, is widely expected to be weaker, with the price of the US benchmark WTI crude averaging around $55 to $60 a barrel, as per estimates from various analysts, down from $65 last year. The commodity was just below $56 at the time of this writing, down from almost $62 a year earlier. In Q4-2018, the company witnessed a 6.5% drop in operating cash flows (ex. changes in working capital) on a year-over-year basis, primarily due to lower realized oil prices. The company may continue reporting low levels of cash flows in 2019 compared with last year on the back of persistently weak oil prices.

In order to preserve its cash flows, Pioneer Natural Resources has taken the right decision to slash its drilling, completion, and facilities capital substantially from $3.3 billion in 2018 to range of 2.8 billion to $3.1 billion (mid-point $2.98Bn) in 2019. Its total capital expenditure for 2019 will come in at $3.1 billion to $3.4 billion (mid-point $2.98Bn). This reduction will help the company in preserving its cash flows since it allows the company to align its cash outflows as capital expenditure with cash flow from operations. At $53 oil, Pioneer Natural Resources expects to generate $3.2 billion of cash flow from operations which will be enough to fund the entire drilling, completion, and facilities capital as well as nearly all of the total CapEx. At higher oil prices of more than $53 a barrel, Pioneer Natural Resources expects to generate free cash flows or operating cash flows in excess of capital expenditure.

Therefore, although Pioneer Natural Resources has reported weak levels of cash flows for Q4-2018, its future outlook is looking good. The company is reducing its expenditure and could swing to free cash flows in 2019.

That being said, the cut in expenditure comes at a price. Pioneer Natural Resources will also reduce drilling activity. This will negatively impact the company's production growth plans and may make it difficult to achieve the million-barrels-per-day long-term production target.

Pioneer Natural Resources will work with 21 to 23 rigs (mid-point 22 rigs) in 2019 and will place around 265 to 290 wells to production with an average EUR of 1.6 million boe and average lateral length of 9,800 meters. By comparison, the company was working with 24 rigs at the end of 2018 which implies that the company will be dropping around two rigs in 2019.

Not surprisingly, the production growth will slow down. In 2018, Pioneer Natural Resources reported a 26% increase in total production and 23% increase in oil production from the Permian Basin to 283,000 boe per day and 181,000 bpd respectively. But, in 2019, the total production growth will drop to around 16% to the range of 320,000 to 335,000 boe per day while oil production growth will decelerate 15% to around 203,000 to 213,000 barrels per day.

Pioneer Natural Resources wants to increase its total output to more than a million boe per day, including oil production of more than 700,000 bpd, by 2026. But this plan - which was originally revealed two years ago - was underpinned by the company's ability to increase its total production and oil production at a CAGR of more than 20% each between 2017 and 2020. I believe that production growth would have been driven by an increase in drilling activity through the addition of one to two new rigs each year. But by removing rigs and slowing production growth to 15-16% in 2019, Pioneer Natural Resources may find it difficult to achieve its long-term production growth target.

This indicates a major change in how Pioneer Natural Resources does business. The company has been one of the fastest-growing oil producers among all large-cap shale drillers. But now, when oil prices have fallen again after recovering last year, it has tapered down its growth ambitions. The company is being cautious by prioritizing capital discipline and focusing on living within cash flows at $53 oil and delivering free cash flows at higher oil prices. The million-barrels-per-day target, it seems, has taken a back seat.

I believe the above-mentioned change will likely please many investors. In a weak oil price environment, Mr. Market is less likely to reward above-average production growth numbers but strong levels of free cash flows may have a positive impact on valuation.

Note that Pioneer Natural Resources already has one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry. At the end of the fourth quarter, the company carried a total debt of just $2.28 billion which translates into a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.9% - the lowest among all large-cap exploration and production companies. If the company starts reporting strong levels of free cash flows as well, then this, combined with an under-levered balance sheet and double-digit production growth, should give the company a premium valuation.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock has fallen by 8% in the last three months, driven in large part by weakness in oil prices. The company's shares are priced 14.5 times next year's Thomson Reuters consensus earnings estimate which makes Pioneer cheaper than a number of its large-cap peers such as Anadarko Petroleum (APC) and Occidental Petroleum (OXY) who are trading more than 18 times next year's earnings estimates. I believe this could be a buying opportunity since Pioneer's valuation should improve in the coming quarters if it delivers on the cash flow promise.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The article is for information purposes only. It is not intended to be investment advice. The performance of Pioneer Natural Resources stock is heavily influenced by movements in oil prices and other factors. Weakness in oil prices may drag Pioneer Natural Resources shares. Carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite before buying the company’s shares. Always perform your own research before making any investment decisions.