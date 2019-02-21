Palo Alto Networks To Acquire Demisto For Security Orchestration

PANW will now be able to offer increased coordination capabilities while reducing customer headaches with managing numerous vendors in a complex security environment.

Palo Alto Networks has agreed to acquire Demisto for $560 million in cash and stock.

Quick Take

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) announced it has agreed to acquire Demisto for $560 million.

Demisto operates a security orchestration, automation & response [SOAR] platform.

With the acquisition, PANW will assist customers in reducing the vendor management overhead of their increasingly complex security environments.

Target Company

Cupertino, California-based Demisto was founded in 2015 to develop and operate a SOAR platform that combines intelligent automation and collaboration within a single ChatOps interface.

Management is headed by Co-Founder and CEO Slavik Markovich, who was previously Board Member at Enlocked.

Below is an overview video of the company’s offerings:

Source: Demisto

Demisto’s primary offering is the Demisto Enterprise platform whose features include:

Security Orchestration

Incident Management

Interactive Investigation

Machine Learning

Threat Hunting

Cloud Security

Source: Demisto

Investors have invested at least $69 million in the company and include Accel, Greylock Partners, ClearSky, Slack, Vipro Ventures, and others. Source: VentureDeal Venture Capital Database

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Markets and Markets, the global security orchestration market was valued at $826.1 million in 2016 is projected to reach $1.68 billion by 2021.

This represents a strong CAGR of 15.3% between 2017 and 2021.

The main drivers for this expected growth are growing incidence of security breaches, rapid development, and deployment of cloud-based products and services as well as growth in the Bring Your Own Device trend that affects small and medium-sized enterprises [SMEs].

The North American region is projected to dominate during the forecast period due to a large number of vendors located across this region while the Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow as SMEs are turning their focus on security orchestration to protect against security breaches.

Competitive vendors that provide security orchestration solutions include:

FireEye (FEYE)

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Intel Security (INTC)

IBM (IBM)

Huawei Technologies

Hexadite

Phantom Cyber Corporation

Tufin

Source: Sentieo

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

PANW disclosed the acquisition price as $560 million in a combination of cash and stock. The amount of each component was not disclosed by management.

In its deal conference call, management also didn’t provide a change in financial guidance, saying that discussion of that topic would be included in their scheduled earnings call on February 26, 2019.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-Q filing indicates that as of October 31, 2018, PANW had cash, equivalents, and short-term investments of $3.2 billion and total liabilities of $4.5 billion, of which convertible senior notes represented $1.4 billion and long-term deferred revenue was $1.1 billion.

Free cash flow during the three months ended October 31, 2018, was $218.0 million.

PANW is acquiring Demisto to help its clients deal with the increasing complexity of cybersecurity protection through its orchestration capabilities.

As PANW stated in the deal announcement,

Demisto's automated playbooks have helped reduce alerts that require human review by as much as 95 percent, allowing security teams to focus on the most complex threats. This well-developed approach will bring Palo Alto Networks closer to using AI and machine learning to help further automate significant parts of the company's customers' security operations.

In the past 12 months, PANW’s stock price has risen 36.7% vs. Fortinet’s (FTNT) rise of 69.2%, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Sentieo

PANW has a history of positive earnings surprises, which leads me to wonder if management is ‘managing’ the earnings beats on purpose,

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst ratings are generally quite positive, but the current consensus price target of $246.84 implies only a 9% upside from the current stock price of $226.27 at press time,

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has dropped markedly, as the linguistic analysis shows below,

Source: Sentieo

Companies that have significant security challenges are facing an environment of vendor fragmentation.

Demisto’s security orchestration technology helps firms operating in hybrid and complex environments to take advantage of recent developments in machine learning to effectively coordinate between applications.

With the deal for Demisto, PANW will more fully integrate its security orchestration, automation, and response capabilities into its Application Framework.

While we don't know if PANW is overpaying for Demisto based on revenue or EBITDA multiples, from a strategic technology perspective, by providing a robust security orchestration piece, PANW is positioning itself as a vendor that can help reduce client complexity in the management of security applications.

